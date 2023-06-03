Dope things for your home that seem expensive but are actually so freaking cheap on Amazon

Whether you own or rent, making your space a place you love to spend time in doesn’t have to cost a lot — and no one ever has to know. My favorite way to give my house an elevated feel without the elevated price tag? Cheap home finds on Amazon only look expensive.

Some of these items mimic high-end brands and perform just as well for a fraction of the price, according to reviewers. Others help you organize your space or protect your stuff so you don’t have to worry about pricy repairs down the line. Finally, some of them help you do some DIY upgrades easily. No matter what you go with, they’ll all save you money when it comes to creating a functional, stylish home.

01 These low-profile bags that maximize under-bed storage Amazon ZOBER Flexible Zippered Underbed Storage Bag (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon These under-bed storage bags come in three color options and help you organize everything from bedding and shoes to seasonal clothes and wrapping paper. Their rectangular shape and 6-inch height make them space-savvy and compatible with most bed frames, while their clear top allows you to see exactly what’s inside. They even have a built-in handle for easier access, and their non-woven fabric resists rips and dust.

02 These stick-on LEDs for electrician-free cabinet lighting Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Under-cabinet lighting instantly boosts the aesthetic and function of your kitchen — but electricians will charge you a ton to install wired lights. These stick-on LEDs, on the other hand, come in a pack of three for a great price. They include both screws and mounting tape, and they’re battery-operated for wire-free installation. Each order also includes a remote control, which you can use to adjust the brightness and set automatic timers.

03 This doormat that looks way more expensive than it is Amazon Color & Geometry Indoor Door Mat $26 See On Amazon “I looked for months for just the right rug and I think this one is it,” one reviewer wrote about this doormat. “VERY soft,” “pretty color,” and “vacuum beautifully.” The surface material is designed to trap moisture and dirt, while the back features non-slip rubber that stays put — but the low-profile design shouldn’t prevent doors from swinging open. Get it in your choice of five sizes and 10 color options. Available sizes: 14”-36” — 36”-59”

04 Some organizer bins to give your fridge a makeover Amazon Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (Set of 6) $36 See On Amazon Organize your groceries and make cleaning easier, all in one fell swoop. These Greenco refrigerator bins come in a set of six to organize your cans, produce, eggs, snacks, and more. They’re made out of shatter-resistant plastic — some with built-in handles — so you can see your stock at a glance and rinse the bins clean in case of spills.

05 This set of food containers that are a great alternative to more expensive brands Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) $27 See On Amazon Clear food storage containers help you see your ingredients at a glance and optimize space in your pantry with stacking. That said, higher-end brands can cost upwards of $100 a set — but according to reviewers, these food storage containers are a “great alternative” to OXO and Better Homes and Gardens. They come in various sizes, have universal rubber-seal lids to lock in freshness and minimize spills, and come with free chalkboard labels and a marker.

06 These adhesive organizer shelves for the bathroom or kitchen Amazon KINCMAX Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf $39 See On Amazon These adhesive organizer shelves have an overall 4.8-star rating from more than 26,000 reviewers. They adhere to your walls using damage-resistant adhesive strips and they give you both shelf space (with basket-style sides to keep your stuff in place) and hanging hooks for everything from razors to towels. Since they’re rust-resistant and waterproof, you can use them in both the kitchen or the bathroom. Get them in four finishes.

07 Some heavy-duty silicone utensils for various kitchen tasks Amazon Hot Target Silicone Utensil Set (9 Pieces) $17 See On Amazon Whether you’re whisking, flipping, serving, or mixing, your utensils should stand up to heat without scratching your cookware. This nine-piece utensils set fits the bill with its non-stick silicone that’s heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. “I needed silicone-coated whisks, but the store where I live wanted nearly $15 for just one,” one reviewer wrote. “This is a great value!” Another raved, “I have had these for [three] years. [...] I got my money's worth several times over.”

08 These pretty glass bulbs that automatically water your plants Amazon Blazin' Self Watering Plant Bulbs (2 Pieces) $25 See On Amazon If you’re having trouble keeping your plants alive, reviewers wrote that these self-watering plant bulbs “keep plants hydrated” and “give [them] peace of mind whether [they’re] home or away on vacation.” Their hand-blown glass design is both pretty and automatically dispenses moisture into the soil as needed. Just fill them with water, flip them over, stick them into the dirt, and you’re set for up to two weeks.

09 A pitcher to make iced tea & cold brew at home Amazon Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker $25 See On Amazon Whether you want to limit your Starbucks budget or impress guests when offering them homemade cold brew, this glass pitcher can help. Just put coffee grounds (or tea leaves) inside the stainless steel filter and let it brew overnight. Thanks to the borosilicate glass construction with built-in measurements, non-slip silicone base, airtight-seal cap, spout, and handle, you can brew, store, and pour all in one container.

10 This nonstick sandwich press for paninis & French toast Amazon Gotham Steel Sandwich Maker $20 See On Amazon This panini press grill uses ceramic and titanium-infused steel plates to toast and seal your bread in under five minutes. It’s great for stuffed sandwiches, paninis, and culinary-level French toast — and thanks to the indicator light and stay-cool handle, it couldn’t be easier. You also don’t need to grease it with oil or butter, and according to reviewers, “it wipes out clean like a charm.”

12 These nonstick baking mats for easier cleanup and more even cooking Amazon HOTPOP Baking Mats (4-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Use these silicone baking mats as guides to create perfectly round macarons — or eliminate the need for sprays and butter from your cooking. They’re reusable, non-stick, and can withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Most importantly, they make cleanup easier and promote more even cooking: “Cookies come out of the oven a beautiful toasty color and moist,” one reviewer wrote. “When I use them to bake meat or fish it comes out beautifully browned.”

13 This 2-in-1 grinder that holds both salt & pepper at the same time Amazon Mixoo 2-in-1 Salt and Pepper Grinder $16 See On Amazon This genius two-in-one grinder lets you switch between salt and pepper in a matter of seconds and with a single tool. It holds up to 3.4 ounces of each in its separate chambers, and it grinds them into three adjustable coarseness levels using its rust-resistant ceramic rotor. “Sleek design [to] save space. Easy to fill. Easy to change grinder setting. Love this product!” one reviewer raved.

14 Some clear stackable organizers for your office supplies or makeup Amazon STORi SimpleSort Stackable Clear Drawer Organizer Set (10-Pieces) $20 See On Amazon Since these clear organizers are stackable, they work just as well in your cabinets or on your vanity as they do in your drawers. They come in a set of 10 different shapes and sizes, and they’re made from BPA-free plastic that you can easily rinse out in case of spills. Most importantly, they’ve earned a near-perfect overall 4.8-star rating because they’re “great quality,” “versatile,” and “make it easy to find things.”

15 This organizer rack that keeps your pans, lids, and trays tidy Amazon Simple Houseware Rack Organizer $12 See On Amazon If you store your pans, trays, lids, and cutting boards on top of each other, it’s virtually impossible to avoid an avalanche when trying to grab one from the bottom. This Simple Houseware rack organizer, on the other hand, stores them horizontally, so you can see your entire collection at a glance and grab the one you need without upsetting anything else. It’s made from alloy steel and can store up to four items at once.

16 This appliance slider that makes a huge difference in small kitchens Amazon EVERIE Appliance Slider $13 See On Amazon I have one of these appliance sliders underneath my coffee maker and it makes such a difference in my small kitchen. Its built-in rollers allow you to slide your appliance of choice out from underneath your cabinets for easy access when you need it, and slide it back to maximize space once you’re done. This one has a two-finger operation with an auto-break and a thick iron plate inside that can support up to 50 pounds.

17 This magnetic screen door that’s one of my favorite Amazon purchases Amazon Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door $16 See On Amazon As someone who owns dogs and loves to entertain outside, this magnetic screen door is one of my favorite Amazon purchases of all time. It allows you (or your pets and guests) to walk outside hands-free, but the center seam automatically closes behind you thanks to its 26 powerful magnets. The mesh screen then keeps bugs out of the house while still allowing fresh air to blow in. It also comes with both adhesive strips and thumbtacks for easy hanging.

18 A sleek canister that keeps your coffee fresh Amazon Bean Envy Coffee Canister $20 See On Amazon This Bean Envy coffee canister helps you store and scoop your coffee grounds in style — and retain their freshness in the meantime. Its airtight lid locks in flavor and it even has a convenient date tracker, so you know exactly how old your beans are. The included scoop, clip, and rust-resistant stainless steel exterior also make it great for storing sugar and flour.

19 These reusable cloths that are more absorbent than paper towels Amazon Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Halfway between a paper towel and a rag, these Swedish dishcloths use a cellulose and cotton construction that you can reuse over and over again. That said, unlike actual rags, they’re extremely absorbent, rinse clean in seconds, and dry super fast, so you’re not just spreading the mess around the kitchen. “These have cut down our paper towel usage by about 90%, and they absorb 100% better than even the best name-brand paper towels I've bought,” one reviewer wrote.

20 A food scale that might be the secret to better baking Amazon Etekcity Food Scale $12 See On Amazon “I didn't think a scale would make the difference in my baking, but it does,” one reviewer wrote about this food scale. It’s a number-one best seller with an overall 4.6-star rating from more than 135,000 reviewers, all because it’s affordable, accurate, and has a slim, battery-run design for portability. It also comes in a few other sizes and colors, and you can change the units with the touch of a button.

21 These foldable cubes that hide your clutter Amazon SimpleHouseware Foldable Cube Storage Bin (6-Pack) $22 See On Amazon These cube storage bins have an overall rating of 4.7 stars from more than 20,000 reviewers. They come in a pack of six for under $25, so they’re an affordable way to organize your towels, kids’ toys, clothes, and any other clutter you’d prefer to hide. They also have built-in handles and fold up when not in use — plus you can get them in nine different color options.

22 An organizer so you can stack your bags & wraps Amazon YouCopia UpSpace Adjustable Box Organizer $16 See On Amazon Boxes of foil and plastic baggies are notoriously hard to store: Put them in a drawer, and they get crushed, but stack them in a cabinet, and you can’t reach the boxes on the bottom. This adjustable box organizer is the solution, granted it offers three moveable shelves that snap together and allow you to stack garbage bags, tin foil, plastic wrap, and plastic bags vertically. It holds up to 20 pounds on its wire support frame, and the feet are non-slip so the organizer stays put in your cabinet.

23 A set of 3 bamboo cutting boards for an incredible price Amazon Freshware Bamboo Cutting Boards (3-Pack) $11 See On Amazon These bamboo cutting boards look so expensive, you could serve cheese and crackers on them at your next get-together. In reality, they’re super affordable — especially since they come in a set of three different sizes — and they’re durable and knife-friendly, according to reviewers. The built-in handles also allow you to grab them with ease and hang them up for drying.

24 This drain protector that catches every hair, so you don’t have to call a plumber Amazon TubShroom Drain Protector $13 See On Amazon I bought a TubShroom after having to snake my drain several times in a few months — but since installing it, I haven’t had to snake it once. It fits into most tub drains and uses its 3-D silicone shape to catch almost every hair while still allowing water to flow freely. Once it’s full, you just pop it out, wipe it clean, rinse it, and put it back. According to reviewers, it could save you hundreds in plumber bills.

25 A silicone gap cover that stops grime from falling into the crack Amazon Kindga Silicone Stove Counter Gap Cover (2-pack) $11 See On Amazon If you’ve ever pulled out your stove or washing machine to find crust, dust, and grease in the crack between the counter and your appliance, you know the value of this gap cover. It’s made from heat-resistant silicone, so it’s durable, easy to wipe clean, and can be cut to size. It also comes in clear, black, and white to match your home.

26 This herb keeper that’s “spectacular” at minimizing fresh food waste Amazon NOVART Premium Herb Keeper $30 See On Amazon This herb keeper has been called “spectacular” and “one of the best purchases” for reviewers who like to cook with fresh herbs, but are tired of wasting their money on unused produce. Its glass casing and BPA-free cup maximize airflow and keep your herbs hydrated, so they last up to three weeks in the refrigerator. It works for most types of fresh herbs, including parsley, dill, rosemary, cilantro, and mint — but you can also use it for some vegetables like kale and asparagus.

27 These velvet hangers that maximize closet space & prevent slipping Amazon Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (20-Pack) $21 See On Amazon After switching to velvet hangers, I’ll never go back to the cheap plastic ones. These have made a world of difference in my closet thanks to their ultra-slim, space-saving profile and grippy felt exterior that prevents my clothes from slipping off. They also have swivel hooks for easier access, can support up to 10 pounds each, and come in your choice of six colors.

28 A rectangular glass pitcher that’s easier to stash Amazon Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Glass Pitcher $30 See On Amazon What makes this glass pitcher so great? According to reviewers, it has the “perfect design” because of its square shape for easier fridge storage, thick glass construction that holds up to 68 ounces, and locking lid with a built-in spout. Buyers use it for everything from homemade iced tea to juice and milk, and its elegant appearance earns “lots of compliments from friends” when entertaining.

29 These angled measuring cups that have been called “absolutely brilliant” Amazon OXO Good Grips Angled Measuring Cup Set (3 Pieces) $12 See On Amazon Multiple reviewers have called these OXO Good Grips angled measuring cups “absolutely brilliant” — which explains how they’ve earned an average 4.9-star rating from over 12,000 buyers. The angled surface lets you read the measurements from above, so you don’t have to pour, check, and adjust. They’re also BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, plus you get three different sizes for a great price.

30 A press-down chopper that preps your ingredients for you in seconds Amazon OXO Good Grips Vegetable and Onion Chopper $20 See On Amazon Cut down on prep time with this OXO Good Grips chopper has been called a “time saver” and a “game changer.” Just position your onions, fruits, or veggies on top of the steel grate and press the lid down. The non-slip base will then collect up to 2.5 cups of your ingredients. Clean-up is also surprisingly easy thanks to the removable grid and dishwasher-safe construction.

31 This well-designed storage container that keeps deli items fresher for longer Amazon Prepworks Mini Deli ProKeeper $8 See On Amazon At first glance, this Prepworks deli ProKeeper looks like your standard food storage container. In actuality, it has a silicone seal to lock in freshness, a grooved bottom to separate moisture from your food, and a dry-erase-compatible exterior so you can mark the date. Needless to say, it’s a smart buy if you love deli meats and cheeses and you want to keep them fresh for as long as possible.

32 Some appliance handle covers that actually look great Amazon OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers $12 See On Amazon Cloth handle protectors keep your appliances free from smudges and fingerprints — but they often take away from the appearance of your stainless steel appliances. These handle covers are the exception. They’re made from plush cotton material in a matching gray-and-white pattern, and their Velcro fasteners create a custom-like fit that you can adjust to your particular appliances. They’re also machine-washable and can be used on stove and microwave handles, too.

33 These oil & vinegar dispensers with plenty of convenient features Amazon FineDine Glass Oil and Vinegar Dispenser $16 See On Amazon Store, dispense, and display your oil and vinegar with these modern glass dispensers. The exterior markings make measuring easy, while the spouts allow for controlled, mess-free pouring. They’re made from glass, steel, and BPA-free plastic, plus they have built-in spice filters if you want to infuse your oils with pepper or herbs.

34 This roll-up drying rack that turns your sink into a dish drainer Amazon Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack $9 See On Amazon Maybe you hate the look of a dish rack cluttering up your kitchen — or maybe you don’t have the space to spare. Either way, this roll-up drying rack has an overall 4.6-star rating for a reason. It stretches across your sink to support up to 33 pounds of produce or dishes with its stainless steel rods and non-slip silicone edges. Once your stuff is dry, however, it rolls up for space-savvy storage in the cabinet.

35 A pair of draft stoppers that make a “huge difference” Amazon Holikme Door Draft Stopper (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Thanks to their all-weather self-adhesive stripping, these door draft stoppers make for an easy DIY project you can finish in minutes. According to reviewers, however, they make a “huge difference” when it comes to preventing drafts, saving money on heat and air conditioning bills, and even blocking out noise. Since they’re made from silicone, they’re flexible, durable, and can be cut to size.

36 A wireless doorbell that’s so easy to hook up Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbell $19 See On Amazon No doorbell? No problem. This wireless doorbell comes with everything you need for wire-free installation, including a transmitter, a plug-in receiver, double-sided tape, and screws. Its included battery is designed to last for up to three years with a range of 1,000 feet, and the weather-proof design can handle the elements when placed outside. You can also choose between multiple tones and volume levels, plus it lights up for visual alerts.

37 These insulated wine tumblers that can handle the outdoors Amazon FineDine Triple Insulated Wine Tumbler (4-Pack) $28 See On Amazon Yes, they’re curved and stemless like wine glasses to open up the flavors of your vino — but these stainless steel tumblers are also triple-insulated to keep your drink chilly for up to 12 hours. They’re shatterproof with an ergonomic, sweat-resistant grip, and their BPA-free lids minimize spills and keep bugs out. Get the set in your choice of solid colors and cool patterns.

38 Or these pure copper mugs for cocktails Amazon Benicci Moscow Mule Copper Mugs (Set of 2) with Straws & Jigger $22 See On Amazon For Moscow Mules and other cocktails, there’s this copper mugs set. Each order includes two handcrafted mugs made from 100% copper, a jigger, two copper straws, and a straw cleaning brush. “Just used these mugs for the first time last night to make a Moscow mule,” one reviewer wrote. “The mugs are well crafted and good looking, and I like the addition of copper straws.”

39 An instant-read thermometer for perfectly cooked meat every time Amazon Kizen Instapen Pro Instant Read Meat Thermometer $12 See On Amazon I used to avoid making chicken because I found it so difficult to thoroughly cook it without burning it. Since getting an instant-read kitchen thermometer, however, my chicken (and pork, steak, and burgers) has come out perfect every time with zero guesswork. I also use mine for caramelizing candy and got a second one for candle-making. This one has a large, bright LCD screen and can even read the temperature out loud.

40 These nesting mixing bowls in several color options Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) $27 See On Amazon Per their name, these stainless steel mixing bowls are great for mixing, baking, and food prep — but granted they’re shatterproof, fingerprint-resistant, and come in a handful of stylish colors, they’re also ideal for serving. Each set includes five different sizes, from 0.75 quart to 5 quarts, and they nest inside one another for easier storage. Since they’re dishwasher-safe, clean-up is also a breeze.

41 A memory foam bath mat that dries fast and prevents slipping Amazon Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $27.99 See On Amazon Since it provides almost a full inch of cushy, supportive memory foam, reviewers say this bath mat “feels like walking on clouds” when you get out of the shower or go about your beauty routine. That said, it’s as functional as it is luxurious, granted it has a non-slip backing and a quick-drying, washable construction. Get it in your choice of eight sizes and over 20 color options.

42 This satin pillowcase that “does wonders” for hair & skin Amazon ShopBedding Luxury Satin Pillowcase $9 “Does wonders for your hair,” one reviewer wrote about this satin pillowcase, while another wrote, “I am really surprised and happy with how nice my skin looks!” Its silky polyester fabric aims to reduce friction and better distribute moisture when compared to cotton, and it has a hidden zipper to keep your pillow insert in place without snagging. You can get it in a huge selection of colors, three sizes, and packs of one or two.

43 A stainless steel caddy to organize your sink-side tools Amazon KESOL Stainless Steel Sink Caddy $12 See On Amazon Even if you keep your sink free of dishes, your cleaning tools can often make it look cluttered and messy. This stainless steel sink caddy is rust-resistant and sticks onto the side of your sink using a transparent, waterproof adhesive. It then organizes your sponge, scrub brush, and dishcloth in a sleek, space-savvy way, all while allowing any moisture to drip back down into the sink.

44 This toothbrush holder with several brilliant features Amazon Colist Toothbrush Holder $15 See On Amazon Unlike your average toothbrush cup, this toothbrush caddy has a few brilliant features that just may earn it a spot on your bathroom countertop: For one, its stainless steel exterior resists fingerprints and matches your fixtures for a chic, modern appearance. For another, its divider slots are detachable and moveable so you can customize the compartments to your needs. Finally, the base pops off for easy drainage and cleaning, so you can be sure your things remain dry and mildew-free.