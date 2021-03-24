From free weed to doughnuts, vaccine marketing is a win for everyone right now

In my state of residence, I become eligible for the vaccine pretty soon. And even though I was already planning to get vaxxed, there appear to be all kinds of incentives cropping up that make me even more enthusiastic about it. A certain venerable dessert company’s noble generosity is just the tip of the iceberg, apparently. And while it’s natural to be skeptical of big brands who appear interested in bettering the world, it seems, so far, that all this new vaccine marketing is working for everyone, brands and customers alike.

Doughnut retailer and conveyor belt enthusiasts Krispy Kreme have been receiving the most attention as of late; customers who show proof of vaccination get a free glazed doughnut every day for the rest of 2021. The current population of America is a little under 332,429,200 people, and I hope that’s how many donuts Krispy Kreme gives out, minus people with severe allergic reactions to any component of the COVID-19 vaccine, that is. Optimistic, I know.

In addition to donuts, people who receive the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson shot, can be rewarded free bud. You read that right. The Mint Dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona is offering free edibles to those over 21 who show their card, and I’ve never wanted to live in Arizona before now, but now I do.

If donuts and weed aren’t enough to make you want to protect yourself, your neighbors, and your loved ones by getting a vaccination, there’s also cash in it, too, for some people who work for various chain stores throughout America. If you work for Kroger, for example, you receive a $100 gift card for groceries, and an additional $100 in cash for if you show your card. In addition, stores like Aldi, Dollar General, and Trader Joe’s are offering four hours of pay for getting the shot. There’s many more companies giving out free things as well, like free food, and Fortune is keeping a running list of the goodies you can get for being good in your community. Seems like a win-win to me.

Of course, as always, there are detractors to this trend — various concern rolls on Twitter and other social media outlets are yelling into the void, calling out the fact that free donuts promote a debunked myth that free sugary treats will inevitably lead to an obesity epidemic. Those people were rightfully carried and dropped into the trash bin where they belong, but not by Uber or Lyft, who both are offering free rides to vaccination sites. Honestly, those people are also not invited to my post-coronavirus barbecue.