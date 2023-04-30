Gardeners say you should never do these things in your yard — & here's what to do instead

No matter how big your yard is, you want it to look healthy and serve as a relaxing place to get away. And whether you’re looking to overhaul your garden or just give it a few upgrades, there are simple and effective ways to get results. In order to get the best hacks for your space, I’ve consulted with gardening experts to weigh in on the things you should avoid doing and the cheap things that can make your yard look so much nicer.

From soil maintenance to plant pruning, check out these easy and clever solutions to common gardening mistakes, according to pros. If your plants could talk, they might just thank you.

01 Mistake: Not buying the right type of seed for the region you live in Solution: A durable seed for thicker, greener grass in transition zone lawns Amazon Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed, 7 Lb. $35 See On Amazon If you’re buying the wrong type of grass seed for the region you live in, you shouldn’t expect good results, reports Bryan Clayton, CEO and co-founder at GreenPal. So if you reside in a transition zone area (that means you experience really cold winters and very hot summers), this grass seed might be just what you need. It has a coating to keep seeds moist and protects against disease, and the brand promises that it will help grass grow faster and thicker. Available sizes: 2.4 pounds — 40 pounds

02 Mistake: Applying the wrong type of fertilizer Solution: An easy-to-use test kit for understanding your soil Amazon Luster Leaf Soil Test Kit (20-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Clayton also sees a lot of homeowners applying the wrong type of fertilizer to their yard and suggests they get an understanding of “what the numbers on the side of the bag mean and when it’s the right time of year to apply.” To get a better feel for your soil, this at-home test kit is a great option. It features a simple capsule system that tests for pH, nitrogen, phosphorous, and potash innovative (which are all helpful numbers to know before buying fertilizer). The brand recommends testing your soil several times within the growing season, so several testers are included. Available sizes: 20-pack, 25-pack, 40-pack

03 Mistake: Applying fertilizer that doesn’t help your soil Solution: This professional grade fertilizer with iron & micronutrients Amazon The Andersons PGF Balanced 10-10-10 Fertilizer $44 See On Amazon After testing your soil, you may find this 10-10-10 fertilizer (which contains 10 percent nitrogen, 10 percent phosphate and 10 percent potash) to be a solid, balanced pick. The fine particles have quick-release nitrogen for immediate nutrition, plus micronutrients and iron for an extra-green lawn. You can use it any time during the growing season, but ideally in spring and fall.

04 Mistake: Wasting money on lawn patch solutions Solution: A heavy-duty rake to prepare the soil for grass seeds & watering Amazon MIYA Heavy Duty Garden Rake $28 See On Amazon Another mistake that Clayton has noticed is homeowners wasting money on lawn patch solutions made of fiberglass-like materials. He notes that home gardeners are better off agitating the soil with a hard rake, applying the right kind of grass seed, and watering. Which is where this heavy-duty garden rake comes in. It has 14 sharp tines to loosen the soil, plus it has an adjustable length and nonslip grip so you can get a comfortable feel while you rake. Available styles: 5-foot, 6-foot

05 Mistake: Neglecting to aerate your lawn Solution: These shoes that aerate your soil while you walk Amazon Abco Tech Lawn Aerator Shoes $30 See On Amazon As Clayton mentioned, agitating your soil is important, so wearing these aerator shoes is a solid choice. They feature 13 metal spikes on each shoe that digs deep into your lawn, allowing water and nutrients to seep in. The shoes come in one size, you just need to attach them with the adjustable straps and walk around your lawn.

06 Mistake: Spreading uneven clumps of fertilizer Solution: A manual spreader that gives an even distribution & professional finish Amazon Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard Mini Broadcast Spreader $48 See On Amazon When it comes to fertilizer application, Ben Hilton, founder and editor at The Gardening Fix, highly recommends using a spreader. This can ensure an even amount of fertilizer is applied, which gives a professional finish and can save a lot of time. Featured here is a mini spreader that’s ideal for pushing around smaller lawns. It has durable wheels for all kinds of terrain and a fold-down handle for easy storage. Available sizes: Single pack, 3-pack

07 Mistake: Distributing product around your lawn without a spreader Solution: This battery-powered, handheld spreader Amazon Scotts Wizz Handheld Spreader $26 See On Amazon If you’d rather not go with a manual spreader, this battery-operated, handheld spreader can be a great alternative. It’s designed for year-round use, covers up to 2,500 square feet, and features 23 settings for uniform accuracy. The spreader uses four AA batteries that are not included, but you can get some here. Available sizes: 1-pack, 4-pack

08 Mistake: Using dull pruning tools that can lead to pests & disease Solution: These sharp, carbon steel pruning shears Amazon GEROSSI Premium Bypass Pruning Shears $17.97 See On Amazon Failing to clean or sharpen your tools before pruning can lead to disease and pest infestations, according to Hilton. So using these sharp hand pruners is a solid bet. They have carbon steel blades with edge retention and are designed to cut through stalks and branches up to 0.75 inches in diameter. They also feature a nonslip, ergonomic handle and a safety lock that can easily be operated with one hand.

09 Mistake: Not having your gardening tools on-hand Solution: This heavy duty belt that holds a lot Amazon Case4Life Garden Tool Pouch $15 See On Amazon With one large zipped pocket, five additional pouches, and a loop, this tool pouch is a perfect way to keep all your gardening tools, seeds, and other accessories handy while you work. One reviewer reports, “Easy to use but not too bulky.” Plus, it’s made of heavy duty canvas with an adjustable waistband for durability and comfort.

10 Mistake: Pruning at the wrong time Solution: An instructional guide on where, when, & how to prune Amazon Pruning And Training, 2017 Edition $23 See On Amazon Pruning at the wrong time can make flowers, shrubs, or trees more vulnerable to disease and pests, Hilton notes. In order to know where, when, and how to prune, this instructional guide can be a great resource. The 336-page paperback features more than 800 plants, step-by-step instructions, and annotated illustrations that can make anyone a more confident gardener.

11 Mistake: Using peat-based soils that can diminish peat bog habitats Solution: A sustainable & renewable potting mix formulated with coconut fiber Amazon Burpee Peat-Free Organic Potting Soil, 9 Qt. $12.99 See On Amazon Peat moss is a common ingredient in commercial potting mixes, but as Chad Massura, founder of Rosy Soil, explains, “it's obtained by extracting peat bogs, which serve as essential carbon sinks and provide unique habitats for various plant and animal species.” If you’d like to contribute to the preservation of peat bogs, reduce your carbon footprint, and promote more sustainable gardening practices, Massura recommends using peat-free soil. One such example is this potting mix, which is formulated with coconut coir (or fiber), a sustainable ingredient that’s OMRI-listed for organic use. It also feeds plants for up to three months with a slow release formula. Available styles: 7

12 Mistake: Losing track of your seeds Solution: A storage box for organizing seeds by sowing date Amazon Katai Steel Seed Storage Box $22 See On Amazon Another way to practice sustainable gardening, as Massura suggests, is with this seed storage box that keeps your seeds organized, safe, and dry. It’s made of powder coated galvanized steel and comes with 20 seed packets and a pencil to write what’s in them. Plus, the box organizes your seeds by sowing date with monthly divider cards.

13 Mistake: Overwatering your plants Solution: This sustainable drip irrigation system Amazon MIXC Micro Drip Irrigation Kit $48 See On Amazon Watering your plants is good, but overwatering can lead to root rot, mold, and other problems, according to Andy Tait, plant expert at True Green Nursery. To provide precise watering that uses less H2O than a sprinkler, you can try this sustainable drip irrigation system. It easily installs without digging, and comes with three types of sprayer and an adjustable nozzle to get water exactly where and how you need it.

14 Mistake: Not conserving water Solution: This system for collecting & recycling rain water Oatey Mystic Rainwater Collection System $20 See On Amazon Another great addition to a sustainable gardening practice is this system for collecting and recycling rain water. To attach, you will need to measure and cut your downspout, so make sure you have tools handy. The diverter also comes with a 4-foot hose that connects it to a collection container (not included) and a plug that can stop the flow of water at any time.

15 Mistake: Forgetting to water your plants Solution: These watering globes that automatically keep your plants hydrated Amazon Blazin' Bison Plant Watering Globes $30 See On Amazon If you’re always forgetting to water your plants, or are planning on going out of town, these globes are a great solution. Just fill them up with water, press them into the soil, and they’ll gradually water your plants for up to two weeks. Featured here is a large four-pack, measuring 12 inches high and 3.35 inches in diameter. Available quantities: 2-pack, 4-pack

16 Mistake: Watering your plants when they don’t need it Solution: A moisture meter that lets you know if your plant needs watering Amazon XLUX Soil Moisture Meter (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Before watering your plants, Tait recommends using a meter to check your soil’s moisture levels. This two-pack of moisture sensors requires no batteries and can be used indoors or outside. Just insert the meter into the soil about 3 to 4 inches and you’ll instantly know how much water your plant really needs. Available colors: 2

17 Mistake: Forgetting what you planted Solution: This 30-pack of waterproof labels Amazon Wrap-It Storage Plant Labels (30-Pack) $15 See On Amazon These colorful, waterproof labels are a simple way to help you remember what you planted. They can be used indoors or outside, and use a hook and loop closure so they can be removed and attached to different plants. It comes in a pack of 30 and the brand recommends using a pen or fine-point marker when labeling.

18 Mistake: Excessively using chemical fertilizers that can harm your plants over time Solution: This compost bin for turning food scraps into nutrient-rich soil Amazon Modern Barnhaus Indoor Compost Bin $39.95 See On Amazon “Although chemical fertilizers and pesticides can help to promote plant growth and control pests and diseases, excessive use can harm your plants, soil, and the environment,” says Tait, who recommends the use of organic fertilizers like compost. To get you started, here’s a composting kit. It includes a bin that can fit on your countertop or under the sink, six charcoal filters (a year’s supply), 50 compost bags, a magnet that lists what’s compostable, and an instruction book. Available colors: 2

19 Mistake: Using pesticides to reduce invasive bugs Solution: A marigold seed mix that creates a habitat for beneficial insects Amazon NatureZ Edge Marigold Seeds Mix $12 See On Amazon Another Tait recommendation is the practice of “integrated pest management (IPM) techniques, which involve a combination of biological, cultural, and chemical methods for controlling pests.” To manage your garden pests in this sustainable, pesticide-free way, give these marigold seeds a try. These flowers can create a habitat for beneficial insects, who then prey on invasive insects that can damage crops. Plus, the seeds are GMO-free.

20 Mistake: Letting animals overtake your garden Solution: This solar-powered repeller that deters animals in a humane way Amazon Protecker Ultrasonic Animal Repeller $33 See On Amazon To rid your yard of unwanted animal guests in a humane way, you might want to consider this ultrasonic repeller. It uses motion sensors to detect animals up to 31 feet away, then emits an ultrasonic alarm (that only affects animals), and a pulsing LED light. The repeller has a waterproof rating of IP44 for protection against rain and snow and is solar powered, so there’s no batteries needed.

21 Mistake: Lighting your garden at night with battery-powered lamps Solution: This solar-powered yard light in a cute animal shape Amazon Blazin Outdoor Owl Yard Light $26.99 See On Amazon You’ll never need to change batteries with this solar-powered light. It’s in the shape of a cute owl, measuring 6.3 by 8.3 inches, with LED lights emanating from its eyes. And since it’s covered with protective coating and a rust-resistant resin, it can withstand any kind of weather in your yard. Available colors and styles: 6

22 Mistake: Neglecting the invasive plants that are taking over your garden Solution: A guide for identifying invasive plants before they get out of hand Amazon Invasive Plants: Guide to Identification And The Impacts And Control Of Common North American Species $30 See On Amazon Before you start planting, Tait suggests researching the potential invasiveness of any new species so it doesn’t take over your yard. To give you some background on invasive plants in North America, this 464-page paperback can come in handy. It includes color photographs for easy identification, as well as management techniques and an explanation of what makes a plant invasive.

23 Mistake: Damaging plant roots by walking on garden beds & compacting soil Solution: A wooden pathway to designate walking areas Amazon Reliancer Wooden Garden Pathway $69 See On Amazon Walking on garden beds can compact soil, thereby reducing aeration and damaging plant roots, according to Tait. In order to maintain healthy soil, he suggests a designated pathway in your yard. This lightweight wooden footpath easily rolls out to create an instant walkway. It’s made of natural cedar wood that’s weather resistant and made with nonslip patterns for stability. No assembly is required, and the path featured here is 8 feet long and 17 inches wide. Available sizes: 6 feet, 8 feet, 12 feet

24 Mistake: Not illuminating your garden at night Solution: This 8-pack of solar-powered LED lights Amazon Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights (8-Pack) $30 See On Amazon If you’d like to enjoy your garden at night and illuminate your pathway, you might want to get this eight-pack of LED lights. They’re solar-powered, so you never have to change batteries, and illumination can last from eight to 12 hours. The lights can be out in all kinds of weather and feature a sharpened point for easy placement in the ground. Available colors: 2

25 Mistake: Planting mint in the ground where it can get invasive Solution: This 4-pack of terra cotta pots with saucers to keep mint contained Amazon Yishang Terra Cotta Pots With Saucers (4-Pack) $25 See On Amazon If you’re planting your mint in the ground, that can be a mistake, according to Jen McDonald, certified organic vegetable garden specialist and co-founder of Garden Girls. It makes a good ground cover, but she adds, “you will likely never get rid of it.” This four-pack of terra cotta pots and saucers can keep mint, or any other herb, contained. They measure 6 inches wide by 5.2 inches high, with a small drainage hole on the bottom. Available sizes: 6 inches, 6.3 inches

26 Mistake: Planting sun-loving veggies outside before they’re ready Solution: A grow light to prepare your plants for the outdoors Amazon EZORKAS Grow Light $23 See On Amazon If you’re growing sun-loving vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers, they’ll need at least six to eight hours of sun per day, according to McDonald. To replicate those conditions indoors or prepare your plants for the outdoors, you might need this LED grow light. It features red and blue light to help with growth, germination, and photosynthesis, plus adjustable timer, brightness levels, and spectral modes for different stages of plant growth. The lamp includes a USB connector, AC power plug, and a 360-degree gooseneck for flexible placement.

27 Mistake: Neglecting the health of your soil Solution: This slow-release fertilizer that feeds plants up to 6 months Amazon Osmocote Smart-Release Plant Food, 8 Lb. $35 See On Amazon If your garden’s soil is hard and compacted, Gail Pabst, marketing communications coordinator at National Garden Bureau, recommends digging to a depth of 6 to 8 inches (depending on what you’re planting) and adding some slow-release fertilizer to give your plants room and food to grow. This fertilizer can be used indoors and outside. Nutrients are released according to the soil’s temperature, and it can feed plants up to six months. Available sizes: 1 pounds, 2 pounds, 4.5 pounds, 8 pounds

28 Mistake: Not organizing your garden space Solution: This garden planner with a planting guide, sunlight requirements, & more Amazon CDM Planning Clyde's Garden Planner $9 See On Amazon In the midst of planting, Lindsay Pangborn, plant expert at Bloomscape, often sees home gardeners overlooking the planning phase. She suggests making a rough outline of what you want to plant and where. This garden planner charts out the entire year, so you can set seeding dates and check against the included listing of local frost dates. It also comes with a companion planting guide, sunlight requirements, and minimum soil temperatures.

29 Mistake: Running out of garden space because all your plants grow outward Solution: These stakes for growing plants upright Tingyuan 48-Inch Garden Stakes (25-Pack) $28 See On Amazon If you’d like to save garden space by growing your plants upwards rather than outwards, Pangborn suggests using garden stakes. This 25-pack of stakes are rustproof and feature sharpened points on both sides so they can easily be placed in the ground. Featured here are 48-inch stakes, but other sizes are also available. Available sizes: 24 inches, 30 inches, 36 inches, 48 inches, 60 inches, 72 inches

30 Mistake: Letting standing water attract mosquitoes Solution: A solar-powered fountain with circulating water Amazon Goldflower Solar Water Fountain $11 See On Amazon When it comes to water, Pangborn discourages standing water that can attract unwanted pests. However, if you are interested in a water component in your garden, she suggests anything with moving water. Case in point, this solar-powered fountain with a pump that keeps water circulating. Just place it in a basin or bird bath with a 1.2-inch minimum depth and, depending on the six included nozzle heads you use, it can spray a height of 15.7 to 23.6 inches.

31 Mistake: Removing weeds every now & then Solution: A tool that makes regular weeding a breeze Amazon Grampa's Weeder Original Stand-Up Weed Puller Tool $40 See On Amazon Instead of sporadically removing weeds, Pangborn recommends regularly pulling weeds for about 20 minutes once or twice a week. She notes that removing smaller weeds before they set seed is easier to do and can actually reduce the amount of weeds that pop up in the future. And that can be a simple task with this sturdy steel weed puller. It has a long 45-inch handle, so you don’t have to bend down, and features a four-claw design that can handle weeds in most types of soil.