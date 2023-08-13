30 genius things for dogs that are a pain in the ass

Pet ownership can be an absolute dream; you get to go through life with a four-legged friend by your side, and you come home from work every day to an enthusiastic greeting at the door (seriously — we humans need to step our game up).

That said, taking care of a pup is a commitment since you’ll be investing a fair amount of time and money in the well-being of a living, breathing animal. And, some dogs are more stubborn than others. Luckily, each of the items on this list will help you deal with many different issues your canine might have, from long nails to bad breath and everything in between. And, while they’ll always be a “good boy” in your heart, there are also a few genius items that’ll help their occasional not-too-pleasant behaviorisms.

01 This bright LED dog collar for powerful visibility up to 1,000 feet away Amazon Blazin LED Light Up Dog Collar $23 See On Amazon Night owls and their four-legged friends will love this bright LED dog collar, which casts a dazzling light to illuminate your pet from up to 1,000 feet away for safety and visibility. Its rechargeable battery will last for up to eight hours on a single charge, so you can take your time while you adventure, and it's equipped with three lighting modes (solid, fast blink, and slow blink) to help you customize your walk experience. Each collar is made of a high-quality nylon material that's fully waterproof, so you can take it to the beach, lake, or pool, and it's tough enough for active dogs who love nothing more than a good frolic in the great outdoors.

02 This high-definition pet monitor with night vision up to 30 feet away Amazon Petcube Pet Monitoring Camera $35 See On Amazon If your pet tends to get rambunctious while you’re out of the house, invest in this high-definition pet monitor, which lets you see what they’re up to, even if you’re all the way across the globe (or just at a friend’s place). Its crystal clear video quality makes your pet's everyday activity look like an Oscar-winning movie, and it's equipped with night vision that helps you see them in the dark from up to 30 feet away. Plus, its two-way audio function lets you talk to your pet and hear their responses, which might alleviate separation anxiety for pups who can’t stand it when you step outside the door.

03 This car seat cover to protect your vehicle from pet-related stains Amazon Active Pets Dog Back Seat Cover Protector $35 See On Amazon If your dog is always game for an outdoor adventure, use this car seat cover to protect your vehicle from paw stains, whether you’re driving home from the mountain or beach. Its comfortable padded texture keeps your pet in the lap of luxury, and its sturdy Oxford fabric withstands years of paws and claws without ripping or tearing, making it a smart investment for pet owners who'd like to keep their vehicle in mint condition. Its four heavy-duty headrest anchors and two seat anchors keep it securely in place without slipping or sliding, so even when the road gets rough, your pup will stay safe and sound in the backseat.

04 This extra-large rope chew toy with a sweet potato scent your pups will love Amazon Playology Dri Tech Rope Dog Chew Toy $25 See On Amazon With its durable fiber construction and hefty design, this extra-large rope chew toy is an amazing buy for big dog owners whose pups tear through their toy collections like nobody’s business. Its irresistible sweet potato scent is embedded directly into the toy with Encapsiscent technology, which releases more and more of its delicious aroma each time your pup bites down. Plus, it's incredibly easy to clean, so you can get rid of dirt and sand in a matter of minutes. If sweet potato isn’t tempting enough, this rope also comes in other flavors like beef, cheddar cheese, and peanut butter.

05 This waterproof AirTag case that snaps onto collars to keep track of your pup Amazon IPX8 Waterproof Airtag Dog Collar Holder $11 See On Amazon Keep track of your pup with this waterproof AirTag case, which is made of a strong ABS composite that's practically unbreakable and helps you locate your dog in the event of an emergency. Its waterproof ring keeps out dust and moisture, so your AirTag will stay completely clean and dry, and it's designed with multiple secure screws that'll hold it in place while they splash and play. You can attach it to collars of all shapes and sizes with one of two easy installation methods, and it'll withstand even the most aggressive chewers. You can even buy a multi-pack if you have more than one pup.

06 This tilted slow feeder bowl to accommodate pups with flat faces Amazon Leash Boss Slow Feeder Dog Bowl for Flat-Face Breeds $16 See On Amazon If you’re the proud parent of a bulldog, Boston terrier, or pug, you might want to invest in this tilted slow feeder bowl, which is specifically designed to accommodate pups with flat faces in a way that regular bowls simply don’t. Its gentle incline and shallow channels will help your pup eat every last bite of their favorite meals without squishing their faces, and it'll hold up to a cup and a half of wet or dry food at a time to make dinnertime more fun. Plus, its nonslip rubber grip keeps it securely in place while they chow down, even when your enthusiastic dog is especially hungry; when they're finished eating, you can toss it in the dishwasher for an easy clean.

07 This rubber bone with a durable design that promotes dental health in enthusiastic chewers Amazon KONG Treat Dispensing Chew Bone $8 See On Amazon In between trips to the dentist, give your pup this rubber bone, and its durable design will keep their teeth healthy, no matter how enthusiastically they bite down. It’ll provide just the right amount of physical and mental stimulation to keep them engaged for hours on end, and if you’d like to extend their play time, you can add treats to its built-in compartments to give them an additional culinary incentive. Simply choose the size that best accommodates your dog (small, medium, or large) and watch them chow down; as they satisfy their instinctual need to play, they’ll grow physically and mentally stronger — and they’ll have tons of fun along the way.

08 This ingenious dog doorbell that lets them communicate with you directly Amazon Luckyiren Upgraded Puppy Bells Dog Doorbell $6 See On Amazon This dog doorbell lets your pet communicate with you directly whenever they need to go for a walk, helping you avoid the perils and pitfalls of potty training (and protect your floors from unsightly stains). Each doorbell is equipped with three snaps, which allow you to adjust its length to accommodate your pup, and its bells are sewn in securely with heavy-duty nylon that won't break, no matter how many times they ring it. Over time, your pet will become accustomed to their new doorbell and learn that when they need to go to the bathroom, they can simply ring it with their paw to get your attention — it’s essentially as if they’re training you.

09 This luxurious car seat with a soft velvet cover for smaller pups Amazon Lusso Gear Dog Car Seat for Small Dogs $46 See On Amazon Invest in this luxurious car seat, and not only will your pet feel more comfortable on long drives, but they might actually get excited when it’s time for your next big road trip. It's made with soft sponge walls for support and a smooth velvet cover that'll make them feel like they're curled up on a cloud; they'll also love its elevated design, which allows them to see outside the window for a glimpse at the world beyond the backseat. It's a great choice for small to medium dogs that weigh up to 50 pounds, and with two safety straps and a harness connecter, it's sure to keep them safely in place while you belt out your favorite car classics.

10 This leakproof portable water bottle that has over 29,000 5-star reviews Amazon MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle $19 See On Amazon This leakproof portable water bottle will keep your pup hydrated when you’re on the road without splashes or spills. Its ingenious design features a lock switch that keeps water securely in the bottle (and out of your backpack), and its built-in bowl makes it easier than ever for your pup to take a drink on the go. All you have to do is press down on its convenient button to fill the bowl with water and release it to stop the flow; its compact size means it'll fit beautifully in your bag, or you can carry it around with its convenient wrist strap. It’s scored an impressive 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon.

11 This double dog leash that keeps your pets from getting tangled on walks Amazon Mighty Paw Double Dog Leash $12 See On Amazon If you’re the proud parent of multiple pups, this double dog leash will help you walk them at the same time without any tangles, trips, or falls. Simply choose the size that best fits your pets (standard or lite, for dogs under 30 pounds) and adjust its length to accommodate their sizes; its reflective stitching keeps them visible from day to night, and its swivel leash attachment moves when they move. You'll also appreciate its weatherproof nylon material, which holds up no matter what Mother Nature throws your way.

12 This interactive ball launcher to take your fetch game to the next level Amazon Hyper Pet K9 Kannon K2 Ball Launcher $20 See On Amazon To upgrade your fetch game, pick up this interactive ball launcher, which is sure to grant you instant celebrity status at the dog park. By pulling a lever, you can adjust the distance at which you throw each tennis ball; the further back you pull, the further it goes, so you can customize your pup's exercise experience, making it a great option for especially active dogs who never seem to grow tired of their favorite activity. Plus, it'll hold two tennis balls at once for double the fun, and it'll take the pressure off of you and your hand-eye coordination, so you won't have to worry about emulating your favorite baseball player for a successful throw.

13 This short leash that trains your pup to stay by your side while you walk Amazon Leash Boss Short Leash Traffic Handler $20 See On Amazon Reinforce your pup’s walking habits with this short leash, which helps train them to stay by your side, even when the street gets loud or crowded. It's designed with an ergonomic handle to help you maintain a comfortable sense of control while you walk, and its thick nylon webbing is sewn together with a strong thread to keep your pup safe, even when they'd prefer to pull away. Its heavy-duty swivel clip rotates all the way around for maximum flexibility, and it’s an especially smart choice for younger dogs or puppies who are just learning how to walk outside for the first time.

14 This durable cord protector that keeps your pets safe from cables & wires Amazon PetCords Cord Pet Protector $30 See On Amazon If you have a lot of electronics and a curious puppy, this durable cord protector, which guards even the heaviest chewers against cables and wires for maximum safety, is a must. It's made of a nontoxic, high-quality plastic that creates a strong defense against pups, protecting both your electronics and your four-legged friends who'd like to chow down. Simply cut it down to your desired length, find the slit, and insert your desired cord; once it's securely in place, the slit will stay closed, and your pet will be left wondering about the taste of that alluring cable behind the TV (because it’s much better for everyone involved if they never find out). You can buy it in lengths of 10 feet, 20 feet, or 50 feet.

15 This popular pet playpen with a height of 16 feet to accommodate bigger dogs Amazon New World Pet Products Foldable Pet Playpen $40 See On Amazon Owners of large dogs will love this foldable pet playpen, which — at 16 feet high — is specifically designed to accommodate your taller four-legged friend. When you buy, you'll receive four ground stakes and four thumb snaps, which are the only tools you'll need for an easy installation; when they're finished playing, you can simply take it down and fold it flat for a compact storage option that takes up barely any space. Its durable black paint withstands rust and weather for years to come, so it'll hold up even if your pet gets caught in the rain. It's also a great fit for other animals, from rabbits to guinea pigs.

16 This organic paw balm with soothing ingredients like shea butter & beeswax Amazon Bodhi Dog USDA Certified Organic Paw Balm for Dogs $15 See On Amazon Protect your pup from rough terrain and bad weather conditions with this organic paw balm, which soothes dry, cracked skin for instant relief. It’s made with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil, and beeswax, all of which are gentle enough for pets with allergies or sensitive skin; because your pet might be curious enough to lick their paws, each ingredient is food grade for maximum safety (and minimal nausea). Pro tip: apply it directly after a bath to lock in moisture when their paws are clean, and they'll be ready to take on the elements with confidence in every season.

17 This adjustable dog seatbelt made of a durable rip-stop nylon to keep your pup safe Amazon Active Pets Adjustable Dog Seatbelt $8 See On Amazon Road trips with your pup can be perilous; keep them safe in the passenger seat with this adjustable dog seatbelt, which is made of durable rip-stop nylon that’ll last for years to come. Its powerful elastic bungee gives your pup a bit of breathing room, so they can move around safely while you drive, and its 360-degree rotating clasp keeps their neck and body safe, even when the road gets rough. You can tailor its adjustable design to your pup's size, no matter how big or small they may be, and it'll fit beautifully in any standard car buckle. Between that and the fact that it’s scored a 4.7 overall rating on Amazon, you can purchase with confidence.

18 This stainless steel dog bowl with a nonslip base that keeps it in place Amazon IRON °FLASK Dog Bowl - 32 Oz $28 See On Amazon Upgrade your pup’s dining experience with this stainless steel dog bowl, which boasts a nonslip base that keeps it securely in place while they snack. Each bowl resists rust and corrosion, making it a durable choice that'll seriously last, and each bowl is equipped with rubber pads that guarantee they won't slide around while your pup eats or drinks. You can even buy two and use one as a water bowl to make it a matching set that your dog will love. It’s available in eight fun colors.

19 This 2-pack of dog whistles that can help with excessive barking Amazon Puspoch Pet Dog Whistle (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon If you feel like you’ve tried everything and your pup still barks constantly, try this two-pack of dog whistles, and you might find some respite from their noisy behavior. All you have to do is gently blow the whistle, and it'll emit an ultrasonic frequency that attracts your pup's attention, so they'll focus less on the distractions around them and more on the sound you're making. Its sound will travel up to 1,000 meters, so even if you can't see your pup, you can trust that you'll reach them. You can even train them to associate different behaviors with the sound of the whistle, whether you'd like them to sit, stay, or play fetch.

20 This anxiety jacket that feels like a calming hug when your pup gets scared Amazon ThunderShirt Sport Dog Anxiety Jacket $45 See On Amazon If your pup is easily frightened by thunderstorms, travel, or separation anxiety, invest in this anxiety jacket, which helps them calm down with the comfort of a warm hug when they’re upset. It comes highly recommended by veterinarians as an effective tool to help alleviate fear and anxiety, and its adjustable design means it'll fit your dog like a glove. It works by applying a gentle, consistent pressure to your dog's torso, which acts on the same principle as swaddling a baby, as it wraps them in a soothing embrace with its soft and breathable fabric.

21 An extra-large dog harness with 2 leash clips for security while you walk Amazon Embark Adventure XL Dog Harness No-Pull Dog Harness $36 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a gentle way to keep your dog close at hand, reach for this extra-large dog harness, which comes equipped with two leash clips for extra security while you walk. It's made of a rip-stop nylon fabric that's practically indestructible and reinforced with double stitching, which helps prolong its lifespan for extended use, whether you're walking down the street, running along a trail, or even swimming in the ocean. The position of the back leash attachment and the soft padding around the neck area help protect your dog's trachea from painful pulling, and the front leash attachment helps your dog learn to walk by your side.

22 These Omega-3 supplements for quick relief from seasonal allergies & itchy skin Amazon Licks Pill-Free Dog Skin and Allergy - Omega 3 Dog Allergy Relief $15 See On Amazon If your four-legged friend suffers from an uncomfortable skin condition, try these Omega 3 supplements for fast relief, whether they’re experiencing seasonal allergies or an uncomfortable scratch. Because it's a pill-free supplement, your dog is significantly more likely to reap its benefits (seriously — it boasts an absorption rate of up to 98%), and it's made with nutritious ingredients like turmeric and vitamin C. The best part? Each supplement will taste absolutely delicious to your pup, so don’t be surprised if they start to sit outside your snack cabinet, hoping for a taste of their new favorite treat.

23 This comfortable 2-in-1 pet brush for easy grooming & lint-free furniture Amazon Hertzko Pet Grooming Brush $12 See On Amazon This comfortable two-in-one pet brush makes a great purchase for puppy parents who need help with the grooming process and the cleanup that comes after it. The secret to its effectiveness? Its double-sided design — you can use it to gently de-shed and work through uncomfortable tangles, and when you're finished, simply flip it over to remove pet hair and fur from carpets and furniture with the utmost ease. You'll also appreciate its adjustable Velcro wrist strap, which lets you customize its tightness level for maximum comfort while you groom your beloved pet, and its rubber interior, which gives you a firm grip on the glove for maximum effectiveness.

24 This slow feeder bowl with a nonslip rubber base that keeps it in place Amazon Leashboss Slow Feeder Maze Dog Bowls $12 See On Amazon This slow feeder bowl boasts an ingenious design that keeps your pup from inhaling their food, reducing nausea and tummy troubles for happier mealtimes. Because it slows down their eating process, it'll help reduce bloating, choking, and vomiting for overly enthusiastic pets who simply can't wait for dinner, and its raised tunnels will stimulate their brains just as much as their bellies. You'll also appreciate its nonslip base, which keeps it firmly in place while they chow down, so it's a great fit for large and small breeds alike; when they're full, you can simply toss your bowl in the dishwasher for an easy clean.

25 These deodorizing wipes that are great to put in your puppy’s travel bag Amazon Wet Ones for Pets $5 See On Amazon Dogs can often make messes — and, as their humans, it’s our job to minimize those as much as possible. These Wet Ones are made especially for pets and are great in a pinch — especially if you have the type of energetic pup that can’t help but navigate muddy puddles. These have a light scent that’ll help them smell better, and come in an easy-to-use canister that’s simple to store. Some reviewers mentioned using them to wipe their dogs down after a trip to the park.

26 This adorable dog cone that’ll make you feel like your dog’s ready for a photoshoot Amazon Sivomens Dog Cone $11 See On Amazon Nobody loves putting a cone on their dog, but it’s often medically necessary — especially if your dog just got out of an operation, or has hot spots. Try to make things better with this citrus cone that won’t completely block your dog’s vision, making it a little easier for them to adapt. It provides a cushion for your dog to keep them comfortable, is easy to clean, and looks adorable while it’s on. Plus, you can’t beat the price.

27 These calming treats with valerian root & L-theanine to soothe anxious pups Amazon Ready Pet Go! Calming Chews For Dogs (90 Count) $27 See On Amazon Give your pup these calming treats to alleviate anxiety during travel, thunderstorms, or any other time they start to feel agitated. They’re made with effective ingredients like l-theanine and valerian root, which can help minimize stress in high-pressure situations, and they're made with a delicious taste that's sure to satisfy their cravings. They're also a great fit for hyperactive pups whose enthusiasm spikes in stimulating situations, evening out their emotional highs and lows to help them achieve a calm and balanced feeling that’ll last for the entire duration of your next dinner party.

28 This dental health water additive that freshens breath fast Amazon TropiClean Fresh Breath Supports Skin Health $17 See On Amazon If your dog suffers from a nasty case of halitosis, invest in this dental health water additive, which freshens bad breath fast for relief that really lasts. All you have to do is add half a capful per cup of water, and in just two weeks or less, you'll notice a never-before-seen level of freshness — no brushing required. With a gentle formula that's free of bleach, dyes, and any sort of flavor, it's fully approved by the Veterinary Oral Health Council as a safe and effective way to promote your dog's dental health in between brushes without the hassle.

29 This waterless foam shampoo that's hypoallergenic for sensitive pups Amazon Mighty Mutt Waterless Foam Shampoo for Dogs $13 See On Amazon This waterless foam shampoo makes it easier than ever to keep your pup clean, no matter how sensitive their skin may be. Its hypoallergenic formula is tear-free and extremely gentle, so it'll deodorize without dermatological issues, and it'll leave their coat smelling absolutely amazing. It's an especially smart choice in between baths when you might not have time to get your four-legged friend into the tub, but they’re still in dire need of a wash. It’s also made with just three soothing ingredients, so you can ditch the sulfates, parabens, and dyes.