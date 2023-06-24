Genius things that make being outside way less uncomfortable

Between work and errands, sometimes the only time to walk your dog is at night. This LED leash ensures that both you and your pup can be seen in low-light settings from up to 350 yards away. Available in high-visibility shades of pink, yellow, and blue, the leash offers up to seven hours of light on a single charge, and has three modes: on, strobe, and blink. The padded handle keeps it comfy in your hand.

Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 8