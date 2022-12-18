Having a nice home would be so much easier if you had any of these clever things

If you ever look around your home and wonder how it gets so messy so fast, you’re not alone; it’s easy to watch dust and debris pile up or leave dishes in the sink and feel powerless or unmotivated to clean.

You can help yourself out by making the cleaning process as easy as possible with these clever tools that cut out extra steps and effort, allowing you to keep your home the way you want it without the stress or hassle. From vacuum storage bags that save space in drawers and under beds to smart lightbulbs that you can control with your voice, these ingenious products will make you wonder, “Why didn’t I think of that?”

Your furniture, floors, and cookware will thank you.

01 A wearable cleaning caddy with an adjustable strap Amazon FifthStart Wearable Cleaning Caddy $35 See On Amazon Going back and forth from room to room for cleaning supplies can tire you out even faster than the job you’re doing; that’s why this wearable cleaning caddy is a great idea. With its adjustable strap, you can tailor it to your specific needs, and its waterproof lining resists damage from the tools you're using. Its five inner dividers and four outer pockets ensure that there's a place for everything in your cabinet or toolbox, helping you work efficiently.

02 These flameless candles that are remote controlled Amazon FURORA LIGHTING LED Flameless Candles (8-Piece Set) $38 See On Amazon Never worry about fire hazards again when you turn on your new favorite flameless candles. Their LED lights are remote-controlled and battery-operated, and they come in a set of eight, so you can display them everywhere to curate a cozy vibe. Choose between 26 color options and match them perfectly to your home.

03 This red wine stain remover that helps eliminate disasters Amazon Emergency Stain Rescue Red Wine Stain Remover $8 See On Amazon It’s a tale as old as time: you’re enjoying a glass after a long day when suddenly there’s a slip and your clothes and carpet are stained. Luckily, this red wine stain remover works quickly and powerfully to take stains out of clothes and furniture. It's made without chlorine or peroxide and is gentle on fabric. Wired even called it out for being the best of the bunch when it came to eliminating stains.

04 A sweet planter box made from premium wood Amazon Thirteen Chefs Wooden Planter Box $25.99 See On Amazon Gardeners, rejoice; this sweet planter box is such a great home for your flowers, you’ll never forget to water them. Made from premium acacia wood, its rustic design beautifully complements your bedroom, living room, or kitchen, and its lightweight design allows you to move it back and forth between the sun and shade. You can even use it to grow an herb garden of your own and take your cooking to the next level.

05 These rug pads that help prevent slips & falls Amazon Rabenda Rug Grippers (12-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Keep your carpets in place with these rug pads that prevent slips and falls. Their triangle design grips onto every type of flooring material, including hardwood and tile, with ease, and their effective adhesive keeps them in place. If you want to switch up your room's design, you can do that too; the grippers are easily removable and washable with water or rubbing alcohol, and they won't lose their adhesive.

06 These LED puck lights that are perfect for cabinets & nooks Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Puck Light (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon With these LED puck lights, you can easily clean out your closet or kitchen cabinet without having to grapple around in the dark. Because you can turn them on and off with a tap, they're especially handy in small or hard-to-reach areas, and you can install them rapidly with screws or adhesive tape, both of which are included. One reviewer said, "I love these small lights. I installed one in my office closet over my printer shelf and it has made a tremendous difference."

07 A color-changing backlight for your television Amazon Luminoodle TV Backlight $19 See On Amazon Reduce eye strain and headaches with this TV and monitor backlight that brightens colors and increases contrast. Powered by USB, it's easy to install and comes with a wireless remote that includes 10 brightness options and a fade mode. Of course, you don't have to use these lights with a TV or monitor; you can always hang them up around your room for some major mood lighting.

08 An outdoor smart plug that works with Apple, Alexa, & Google Home Amazon Meross Outdoor Smart Plug $29 See On Amazon With its three individually controlled sockets, this outdoor plug allows you to turn devices on and off from a distance. Its voice control function is compatible with Apple, Alexa, and Google Home devices, and you can schedule each socket to turn on and off so you won't have to remember later. This is an especially great choice for the winter, when you don't want to plug and unplug your outdoor devices but would prefer to save money on electricity.

09 These smart light bulbs that connect to Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Amazon Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Illuminate your home with these smart light bulbs that save energy and look good doing it. Download the accompanying app to change their brightness and color with the touch of a button; you can even choose from preset designs that will elevate the ambiance of any room. If you want to make adjustments with only a word or two, connect these bulbs with Alexa or Google Assistant — you don’t need a hub, just your voice.

10 This battery organizer with a clear cover & locking lid Amazon The Battery Organizer Case and Tester $25 See On Amazon Everyone’s been there: you’re testing out a new appliance, and you know you have batteries laying around somewhere, but you can’t seem to find them. Enter this battery organizer: With its clear cover and sleek design, you’ll be able to find exactly what you need in no time, from A to D and everything in between. It holds up to 180 batteries at once, and its locking lid helps to prevent spills.

11 This shoe organizer you can store under the bed Amazon Woffit Under Bed Shoe Organizer $30 See On Amazon If you can’t see your closet floor because of the shoes and boots that take up every inch of real estate, give this shoe organizer a try. It slides easily under your bed, maximizing space where you need it most, and its clear vinyl cover allows you to find what you’re looking for at a glance. Each purchase comes with two organizers that fit 12 pairs of shoes each, giving you 24 slots to showcase your entire footwear collection.

12 These food storage containers that keep your favorite cereals organized Amazon Simple Gourmet Cereal Container Storage (4-Pack) $35.06 See On Amazon With these food storage containers, you can say goodbye to the loose grains of rice and bits of cereal that find their way into every corner of your kitchen. Your purchase gets you four sizable containers perfect for cereal, rice, pasta, oatmeal, and even pet food; each one comes with a label and pen so you can easily find the snack you need. As an added bonus, these containers lock on all four sides, helping to keep food as fresh as possible.

13 These vacuum storage bags that reduce the volume of your clothes by 80% Amazon Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags (4-Pack) $32 See On Amazon Too many clothes, too little space? Check out these vacuum storage bags that seem to magically create room in your closet and dresser. You can choose between sizes from small to jumbo, and the triple-seal turbo valve works with any vacuum to remove excess air from the bags. Use them to store out-of-season clothes, towels, and even spare sets of sheets.

14 This cold brew coffee maker with a filter, funnel, & measuring scoop Amazon Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker $22 See On Amazon Wake up in style with this cold brew coffee maker, which comes with everything you need to brew the perfect cup at home. Instead of disposable filters that aren't great for the environment, this system includes a reusable filter that's much more sustainable, as well as a funnel and measuring scoop that help you tailor the brewing process to your specifications. When it's time to clean up, all you have to do is unscrew the cap at the base and wash away the grounds.

15 A splatter screen that’ll help keep your kitchen clean Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen $15 See On Amazon Avoid the possibility of staining your clothes or burning your skin with this splatter screen that stops kitchen mishaps — all while releasing steam, making your cooking process cleaner and safer. It comes with four colorful non-slip cutting boards for additional food prep, which are lightweight, multi-purpose, and dishwasher-safe. One reviewer asked the masses, "What's not to like about this??? Anyone?"

16 A foldable bamboo tray table that doubles as a lap desk Amazon Greenco Bamboo Foldable Breakfast Table $19 See On Amazon From breakfast in bed to WFH, this foldable bamboo table seriously does it all. It's made of strong and lightweight bamboo, making it an ultra-sustainable choice, and its double-handle design allows you to carry it with ease. In case of spillage, you can wash it with soapy warm water to keep it looking as good as new.

17 An acrylic desk organizer that can help you upgrade your home office Amazon FAJ Acrylic Desk Organizer $41 See On Amazon If your desktop tends to look like it's been visited by a tornado, give this acrylic desk organizer a try. It'll hold notebooks, documents, electronics, and accessories, and its clear design helps you locate your belongings with ease. Unlike competitors that are glued together, this organizer is constructed from a one-piece mold, making it much less likely to break.

18 These peel & stick backsplashes that look way more expensive than they are Amazon Art3d Peel and Stick Backsplash (5-Pack) $18 See On Amazon If you're looking for a kitchen update without a full overhaul, these backsplashes might be the right fit. They're available in sleek and stylish design options from distressed wood to rustic stone. One reviewer admitted that their husband initially “thought they would look cheap," but in the end, "he loved them and made me get more." They're waterproof and will resist heat, stains, and impact.

19 This multipurpose makeup organizer with 9 compartments Amazon Greenco Vanity Organizer $24 See On Amazon Clean out your old makeup bag and check out this multipurpose makeup organizer. Its nine compartments, all of varying sizes, allow you to section off your favorite cosmetics. It’s perfect for foundation, blush, and everything in between. In case of leaks or spills, you can wash it off in warm water for easy cleanup and maintenance.

20 This fluffy area rug available in the cutest colors Amazon Pettop Fluffy Area Rug $23 See On Amazon With this fluffy area rug, you’ll impress visitors with your eye for design — and, nobody will know it was so inexpensive. The secret to its luxury is the layer of memory foam between the soft velvet layer on top and the non-slip grip on the bottom. It's safe to clean with a standard vacuum, making it a great fit for nurseries and playrooms.

21 A multi-purpose standing rack for storage below the sink Amazon VIVAIVE Under Sink Organizer (2-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Organize toiletries and bathroom essentials with this multi-purpose standing rack. Its high-quality steel body is completely rust-proof and can hold up to 50 pounds of your favorite essentials at a time. If at-home assembly isn't your jam, don't worry; all you need to do is connect the support tubes and the handles to the basket, and you'll be more organized than ever.

22 A sunset lamp projector with 15 different color settings Amazon Tacopet Sunset Lamp Projector $28 See On Amazon With 15 different color settings, this sunset lamp projector will help you curate the perfect vibe for your space. Use the included remote control to change colors, brightness, and effects, and you can choose between four dynamic modes: flash, strobe, fade, and smooth. It rotates 360 degrees, and because each angle has a different effect, the options for your party or photo shoot are limitless.

23 These adhesive mirror tiles that you can peel & stick anywhere you want Amazon Kroshine Mirror Wall Stickers (40-Piece Set) $9 See On Amazon Add a creative touch to your bedroom, living room, or kitchen with these adhesive mirror tiles; all you need to do is peel and stick. They're made of high-quality acrylic plastic, which won't shatter like glass might, and the protective film on the surface of the mirror protects it from scratches. Choose between fun shapes, from groovy waves to classic circles.

24 An essential oil diffuser with a romantic mood light Amazon InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser $16 See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser is sure to make your space look and smell like a dream. You can choose between intermittent and continuous diffusing, and its room-temperature mist won't burn if you get too close. If you want to fall asleep to a soothing lavender scent, you can do so without worry; its auto-off function will shut it down when it runs out of water.

25 A tabletop fireplace without the smoke Amazon BRIAN & DANY Ventless Tabletop Fireplace $27 See On Amazon If you've ever moved from chair to chair around a bonfire, frantically avoiding a temperamental tower of smoke, you might want to try this tabletop fireplace. It's completely smokeless and won't create ash or soot, so your eyes and lungs will thank you. It runs on ethanol fuel, which is cost-effective and more sustainable than traditional gasoline. It can burn for up to sixty minutes when it's fully fired up (get it?) and also makes an excellent gift.

26 This linen ottoman with built-in storage space Amazon Alasdo Small Storage Ottoman $24 See On Amazon If your apartment is rapidly running out of room for all your favorite things, you might love this linen ottoman; just take off the top and put toys, cleaning supplies, or even out-of-season decorations in its spacious storage compartment. Aside from its storage capability, it's a great piece of furniture with a padded memory foam seat that makes it easy to put your feet up. It’s hard not to love something that’ll solve your clutter issue and keep you comfortable.

27 These elastic straps that keep bedsheets in place Amazon RayTour Bed Sheet Holder Straps (4-Pack) $11 See On Amazon There’s no workout quite like stretching a fitted sheet over your mattress, and tossing and turning can undo your hard-won victory. That’s why these elastic straps that keep bedsheets in place are a fantastic investment. Made with wide elastic bands and nickel-plated clamps, they'll hold sheets tightly in place. You can use them on a variety of fabrics — like cotton, polyester, and silk — without worrying about damage. The built-in clenching system won't tug or pull too hard.

28 These refrigerator liners that keep shelves clean Amazon BAKHUK Refrigerator Liner Mats (9-Pack) $9 See On Amazon With these refrigerator liners, shelves will be easy to clean and spills will feel like no big deal. Made with a convex dot pattern and low-temperature resistance, all you'll need to do is rinse them off in the sink or wipe them down with a paper towel and they'll be good as new. Plus, they're recyclable, so you can upgrade regularly without hurting the planet.

29 These furniture touch-up markers that practically erase scratches & stains Amazon DEWEL Furniture Touch-up Markers (12-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Scuffs, blemishes, and scratches will disappear before your eyes when you use these furniture touch-up markers. With 12 colors from light bamboo to a true black, each and every shade of wood in your home will look brand new. The ink from the markers dries in seconds, and they're incredibly easy to use; you can build your DIY craft confidence and touch up your favorite furniture all in one.

30 These fridge deodorizers that completely erase unwanted odors Amazon Ellis Harper Fridge Deodorizers (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Eliminate unwanted smells with these fridge deodorizers, which use naturally activated charcoal to cut off bad odors at their root. As they remove food gas and control humidity, they'll keep food fresher longer. Plus, their compact size allows you to store them on completely full shelves. They’re effective for up to a year, and only need direct sunlight to recharge.

31 This line art set that's minimalistic & beautiful Amazon ArtbyHannah Framed Minimalist Wall Art (3-Pack) $33 See On Amazon This line art set adds a timeless and minimalistic touch to any living room, bedroom, or bathroom. Whether you’re looking to completely redesign the room or simply need a piece that matches what you already have, you can choose between three frame colors to fulfill your interior design vision. These are a great way to fill up bare walls and make rooms a little more interesting. “Lightweight, easy to hang, look great,” said one reviewer.

32 This grout cleaning set to completely restore your bathroom Amazon NADAMOO White Grout Pens & Brush $19 See On Amazon With two renewal pens, two nib replacements, and a cleaning brush included, this grout removal set will have your bathroom or kitchen looking as good as new in no time. Simply use the pens to trace over affected areas and let the ink flow, cleaning and covering spots you weren't sure would ever look clean again. The end of the cleaning brush will help you scrape out gunk and get your tiles sparkling.

33 These insulated blackout curtains that will reduce your energy bills Amazon Diraysid Blackout Curtains $20 See On Amazon Save money on air conditioning and heating when you pick up these insulated blackout curtains. They’ll keep you cool in summer and warm in winter, blocking up to 99% of sunlight and improving temperature and sleep quality. With two panels and six grommets on top of each, they're super easy to install. Plus, they’ll give an instant upgrade to any room they’re in.

34 This rainbow privacy film with an ethereal kaleidoscope design Amazon Rabbitgoo Rainbow Window Privacy Film $8 See On Amazon Whoever said privacy was boring must not have known about this rainbow privacy film. Designed to look like a beautiful kaleidoscope when the sunlight hits, it blocks UV rays for skin protection and keeps out unwanted attention. It'll cling to your window without glue or messy adhesives, so cleanup will be a cinch. You can even use it on fish tanks, or even the sunroof of your car.

35 These self-watering pots for forgetful plant parents Amazon Vanavazon Self Watering Planter Pots (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Your plants are begging you to invest in these self-watering pots. Simply fill the bottom shelf with water, and these pots will keep your plants happy and hydrated for up to a week on their own. Their temperature-resistant material makes them an ideal choice for any botanical best friend you have, or any weather condition you may come across.

36 A trash bag holder that helps you clean as you cook Amazon Meiloi Cupboard Trash Bag Holder $9 See On Amazon If you've ever let unwanted stems, leaves, and packaging detritus pile up on your kitchen counter, A) you're not alone, and B) you might want to invest in this trash bag holder. You can hang it up on the cabinet door or even the wall for easy cleanup during the cooking process, preventing bad smells and saving you from unwanted work when you're finished. It's made of high-quality stainless steel that's cushioned, so it won't scratch up your surfaces.

37 A cat litter mat that's washable & waterproof Amazon Pieviev Double Layer Cat Litter Mat $16 See On Amazon Take care of the dustbowl that seems to surround every litter box with this cat litter mat. Because it's waterproof, it traps pet-related messes and prevents permanent damage to your floors, and its washable material allows for easy cleanup. Plus, it's made of a comfortable EVA material that's gentle enough for even the softest and most sensitive paws.

38 A microfiber tablecloth that's spill-proof & water-resistant Amazon Obstal Rectangle Table Cloth $16 See On Amazon This microfiber tablecloth is durable enough to withstand any ingredient, from oil to red sauce and everything in between. Use it on beloved tables, since liquids won't leak through, or on any surface you'd like to protect. You can even bring it to the park or backyard for a delicious outdoor meal without the mess.

39 This K-Cup carousel that saves counter space Amazon K Cup Pod Holder Carousel $23 See On Amazon Display all of your coffee varieties flawlessly with this K-Cup carousel, which features 360 degree rotation for convenient access. Its compact design saves precious counter space, and it can hold up to 40 K-Cups at a time, so you can restock to your heart's content. With over 10,000 five-star reviews and an overall rating of 4.9 out of five on Amazon, you know it’s built to last.

40 This pleated bed skirt that adds a touch of style to your room Amazon Bare Home Pleated Bed Skirt $17 See On Amazon With this pleated bed skirt, you can hide shoes or unsightly storage bins while adding a little extra elegance to your space. Choose among gorgeous colors and sizes from twin to California king, and machine wash if there's ever a stain or spill. One reviewer said the product "elevated the look of the bedding to another level."

41 A chair cover that's super soft & stretchy Amazon Liykimt Armless Accent Chair Slipcover $18 See On Amazon Transform your space at a moment’s notice while preventing stains with this chair cover. Available in 19 beautiful color and pattern options, its super-soft material won't wrinkle. If you have a favorite piece of furniture that you don't want to stain, you can use this cover to protect it. It’s an especially great choice to elevate birthdays, weddings, and other parties while keeping your decor safe from unwanted spills.

42 This underwear drawer organizer with 4 convenient compartments Amazon Lifewit Drawer Underwear Divider Organizer $17 See On Amazon Try this underwear drawer organizer if you want to keep your drawers tidy in more ways than one. All you have to do is unzip and open it up to install it right away, and when you're not using it, you can simply fold and stow it until you need it again. It's made of a durable fabric that resists dust and moisture, and because it's breathable, it'll help air circulate, preventing unwanted odors.

43 These silicone baking mats that are non-stick & food safe Amazon Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon For a sustainable alternative to parchment paper, try these silicone baking mats. They're oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, and you won't even need to use grease or cooking spray. When you're finished with your project, simply clean them off with soap and warm water, so you can get back to baking. With a 4.7 out of five-star rating, reviewers love how much mess they prevent in the kitchen.

44 These wireless LED lights that are multi-directional Amazon HONWELL Wireless LED Spotlights (2-Pack) $24 See On Amazon There’s something extremely fun about these wireless LED lights — maybe it’s the fact that they’re multi-directional, meaning that the bulbs can swivel back and forth and from side to side. Use either of the included remotes to control brightness or to set a timer, and turn them on and off easily with the touch of a button. You can install them easily with double-sided tape, or you can mount them with screws. Regardless of what you prefer, all of the materials you’ll need come in the box.

45 These cable clips that keep your cords in order Amazon OHill Cable Clips Cord Holders (16-Pack) $0 See On Amazon Say goodbye to the tangled mess of wires below your desk when you buy these cable clips. Each pack includes 16 clips of all sizes that you can peel and stick anywhere, thanks to their strong and sturdy adhesive. Use them by your desk, TV, or power strip to make your life so much easier. One reviewer said, "this multipack is great because you'll realize just how many places you NEED one of these."