35 home decor trends under $35 that are getting super popular right now

Shopping for home decor online can be a challenge. Sure, everything looks great, but how do you know what will work in person? And how do you know what’s worth the price tag? To help navigate these questions, I’ve put together a list of the home decor trends that are getting super popular right now, and for good reason. They’re not only backed by thousands of Amazon reviews, but they’re also under $35.

From chic bouquets of dried pampas grass to textured peel-and-stick wallpaper, these clever trends will transform your space, without denting your wallet. So keep on scrolling for the popular home decor trends that you’ll find worth the hype, too.

01 A pair of super cute soy candles Amazon ACITHGL Bubble Candles (Set of 2) $12 See On Amazon This pair of soy candles are sure to look good wherever you place them. They’re petite, measuring 2.36 by 2.2 inches, and emit a freesia and bluebell scent that one reviewer reports, “smelled amazing.” You can also get them in a variety of different colors and floral scents. Available colors: 7

02 A gold mirror tray that exudes luxury Amazon PuTwo Gold Mirror Tray $23 See On Amazon Add a luxurious touch to your dresser, vanity, or countertop with this mirrored tray. It has a chic gold finish with a felt-lined bottom, so it won’t scratch furniture, and it measures 11.8 by 7.3 inches. One reviewer raves, “This just elevates my perfume and face products in my bathroom.” Available colors: 4

03 A trio of red vases that create a striking centerpiece Amazon Sullivans Vase Set (3 Pieces) $30 See On Amazon Set this trio of ceramic vases on any table and you’ve got yourself a striking centerpiece. They’re all different sizes, with heights of 10, 7.5, and 5 inches, and feature a pop of bright red color. The vases also come in matte black, distressed white, and other shades if you’d like a more subtle look. Available colors: 6

04 These faux plants that add greenery, without the maintenance Amazon Der Rose Mini Potted Fake Plants (3-Pack) $25 See On Amazon If you find it hard to maintain living plants in your home, these fake ones might be just what you need. The set comes with three matching pots, each 10 inches high, and they’re perfect for placing anywhere you’d like some greenery. Plus, the artificial eucalyptus leaves are easy to clean with a damp cloth. Available colors: 3

05 A vanity mirror with a modern design Amazon GUOJOZO Acrylic Vanity Makeup Mirror $11 See On Amazon This mirror’s modern design can liven up any desk, vanity, or small space. It measures 9.45 by 2.76 inches and features a wooden base and hardened acrylic surface that won’t distort, according to reviewers. The mirror is covered with a protective film, so make sure to remove it before using. Available styles: 2

06 These sturdy floating shelves that can each hold 40 pounds Amazon YGEOMER Floating Shelves (Set of 4) $25 See On Amazon Save space and display your favorite items on these floating shelves. The set comes with four rustic wooden boards, black matte brackets, plus all the anchors and screws you’ll need for setup. Plus, each shelf can hold up to 40 pounds and one reviewer notes that they’re “very sturdy and easy to install.” Available colors: 8

07 A soft & comfortable set of microfiber sheets Amazon Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) $33 See On Amazon Improve your sleep and make your bed more appealing with this affordable sheet set. It’s made of soft and cooling microfiber to keep you comfortable at night and includes four pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet with deep pockets. And, with over 105,000 five-star ratings, it’s a popular choice, too. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

08 These adhesive shelves for creating instant space Amazon KINCMAX Shower Caddy $30 See On Amazon These storage shelves not only look great, but they’re also rustproof and waterproof, so they’re safe to place in your bathroom, kitchen, or even the shower. They attach to marble, steel, tile, glass, or mirrors, and the adhesive strips won’t damage your walls. Best of all, the stainless steel frame is sturdy and durable to hold heavy bottles or containers. Available colors: 4

09 A chic bouquet of dried pampas grass Amazon Wild Autumn Pampas Grass (86 Pieces) $20 See On Amazon Adding this bouquet of pampas grass to your favorite vases can be an immediate upgrade to any space. They’re simple and striking, and the set contains 86 pieces, so you’ll have plenty on hand. Each piece has a length of 17 inches, but they’re easy to cut to size if need be.

10 A decorative wooden knot that makes a great accent piece Amazon Rool Wood Knot Chain Link Decor $24 See On Amazon This decorative knot can make a great accent piece on coffee tables, bookshelves, desks, and more. It’s made of lightweight, white wood and the two interlocking rings measure about 7.5 inches total. For a different look, it’s also available in beige, black, and brown wood. Available colors: 4

11 These velvet hangers with 72,000+ 5-star reviews Amazon Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) $30 See On Amazon With over 84,000 reviews and a stellar 4.8-star rating, this 50-pack of velvet hangers is a popular option. They feature 360-degree swivel hooks with a strong grip, so your clothes are well taken care of. Plus, they have a slim design that doesn’t take up a lot of space in your closet. Available colors: 7

Available counts: 30, 50, 100-pack

12 This fake ivy that looks like the real thing, according to reviewers Amazon CEWOR Fake Ivy $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re redecorating a room or preparing a space for an event, this fake ivy makes a statement. The set includes 14 garlands (each 78.7 inches long) made of silk leaves that one reviewer reports “look so green and real.” They’re easy to attach to shelves, walls, and fences and suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

13 A soft & absorbent set of woven coasters Amazon Mckanti Coasters With Holder (8 Pieces) $11 See On Amazon This set of eight woven coasters is soft and absorbent, so they’re great for all surfaces and hot and cold drinks. One reviewer raves, “I'll never go back to tiles or glass coasters again.” The cotton coasters each measure 4.3 inches and come with a black metal holder that comes in handy when you’re not using them.

14 An adorable tortoise statue with solar lights Amazon Nacome Solar Garden Statue $28 See On Amazon It’s hard to resist this adorable tortoise statue. It’s 4.9 inches high and 8.5 inches wide, so it’s great for a balcony, backyard, lawn, or even by a window. The statue has a solar panel that lights up automatically at night and a six to eight-hour charge will provide up to 10 hours of illumination. Available styles: 4

15 A pair of gold bird figurines that look pricier than they are Amazon FANTESTICRYAN Small Birds Statues $16 See On Amazon Add a charming touch to any room with this pair of gold-coated ceramic birds. One reviewer reports, “These pieces look way more expensive than price paid!” The medium bird is 2.5 by 3.5 inches and the larger bird is 3 by 4.5 inches, plus there are nonslip discs on the bottom to keep them secure. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 3

16 These motion-sensor toilet lights with 8 color options Amazon ZEZHOUE Toilet Light (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon You can file this toilet light under “things you never knew you needed until just now.” It’s sensitive to motion and light, so it only turns on when you’re approaching the facilities in the middle of the night. It fits any toilet seat with easy installation and features eight colors and two modes to choose from.

17 A hanging photo display that’s really easy to install Amazon BIZYAC Hanging Photo Display $13 See On Amazon Create a collage of your artwork, instant photos, greeting cards, and other items on this hanging photo display. It comes with 30 wooden pins and five strands measuring 30 by 30 inches in total. And installation is easy with the self-adhesive wooden discs. One reviewer reports, “Simple yet elegant! Added essence, and mood to the entire place.”

18 A rustic hanging shelf with LED lights & faux ivy Amazon RICHER HOUSE Artificial Ivy LED-Strip Wall Hanging Shelves Set $27 See On Amazon With LED lights, faux ivy, and a rustic wood and rope design, these hanging shelves add a magical touch wherever you hang them. Installation is easy with the included wall anchors and metal hooks, plus each shelf can hold up to 20 pounds. The lights require AA batteries, which aren’t included, but you can snag some here. Available colors: 4

19 A ceramic vase with minimalist vibes Amazon HUBUISH Ceramic Vase $14 See On Amazon This minimalist vase features clean lines and an elegant look that can pair with any decor. It’s made of ceramic and measures 5.2 by 8.9 inches. Featured here is white, but the vase is also available in gradient pink, gold, and black, and a bigger size if you’d like to mix and match. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Big, small

20 A reusable window film that blocks UVA & UVB rays Amazon LUTE Window Privacy Film $13 See On Amazon Not only does this film give you some added privacy on windows or glass doors, but it can also let in light through the beautiful rainbow design. It attaches with static instead of adhesive, so there’s no residue and installation is easy. The film measures 78.7 by 17.5 inches and blocks out 84% UVA and 99% UVB rays. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 10

21 A motion sensor night light with farmhouse charm Amazon GE LED Plug-in Night Light (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Give your space a rustic look or a touch of farmhouse charm with these plug-in night lights. They give off a warm white glow and are activated by light-sensing technology, so they’re only on when it’s dark. And since the bulbs are LED, they can last up to 10,000 hours. Available styles: 2

Available count: Single, 2-pack, 4-pack

22 This soft, plush rug that’s available in 18 colors Amazon junovo Oval Rug $33 See On Amazon Soft and plushy, this shag rug adds immediate comfort to any space. It measures 2.6 by 5.3 feet, has a thickness of about 1.77 inches, and comes in 18 colors, including a few tie-dye options. There’s a nonslip design on the bottom and the whole thing is machine washable. Available colors: 18

23 A rainfall shower head that delivers great water pressure, according to reviewers Amazon WaterPoint Rainfall Shower Head $27 See On Amazon Customize your shower experience with this rainfall shower head. It’s made of lightweight, chrome-plated material, plus it’s sleek and easy to install. The head is designed to use less water and one reviewer reports, “Great water pressure and volume. Makes you want to stay in the shower!”

24 A delicate gold garland that displays the phases of the moon Amazon BASE ROOTS Moon Phase Wall Hanging $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a simple upgrade to your wall decor, this phases of the moon garland is a perfect pick. It has a striking look with moons made of hammered gold metal, and a delicate gold chain that measures 36 inches across. One fan raves, “It’s easy to hang & fits anywhere.” Available styles: Garland, banner

Available colors: Gold, silver

25 This super soft & absorbent memory foam bath mat Amazon Genteele Non-Slip Bath Mat $27 See On Amazon With 22 available colors and over 44,000 five-star ratings, it’s easy to see why this memory foam bath mat is so popular. It measures 20 by 32 inches and is so velvety soft and thick that you’ll feel like you’re at a luxe spa. And just throw it in the washer and dryer when it needs cleaning. Available sizes: 8

Available colors: 22

26 A candle warmer with adjustable height & heat Amazon Linstaine Dimmable Candle Warmer Lamp $35 See On Amazon Avoid smoke and an uneven burn with this sleek, gold candle warmer — that also doubles as a lamp. It features a dimmer that can adjust the heat and melting speed of your candle, and the pole has an adjustable height. Just place your candle on the base, turn on the light, and you’ll get all the scent, without the fire. Available colors: 3

27 A stylish holder for keeping your mail & keys in one place Amazon Rebee Vision Farmhouse Key Holder $12 See On Amazon Organize your keys and mail in one convenient place with this stylish wooden holder. It comes with five decorative hooks, which can also hold a leash, hat, umbrella, and more, and a 3.54-inch wide shelf for mail or a small planter. Hardware, locating plates, and a manual are included for easy installation. Available colors: 9

28 These versatile rope baskets that work in any room Amazon Chat Blanc Cotton Rope Storage Baskets (Set of 3) $34 See On Amazon If you’re looking for extra storage, these cotton rope baskets are a great option. They feature a simple style that goes with any decor and sturdy stitching. Each one is 15 inches long by 9 inches tall, which one reviewer notes is the “perfect size for sliding right on to shelves.” Available colors: 8

29 These motion sensor lights that illuminate stairs, closets, & more Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Accent lighting can add a luminous glow under cabinets or shelves, or make a closet, hallway, or staircase more functional. These wireless LED lights are motion sensor activated and easy to install with the included screws and adhesive strips. Each light operates on three AA batteries, which aren’t included but you can grab some here. Available counts: 3-pack, 6-pack

30 These macrame hangings that add an elegant texture to any wall Amazon Mkono Macrame Woven Wall Hanging (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon By hanging these two macrame pieces on your wall, you’re adding instant elegance and texture. They include a sturdy wooden dowel that measures 13 inches, and the hangings measure approximately 29 inches to the end of the longest fringe. They’re both woven with cotton cord and feature two distinct designs. Available sizes: Small — Large

31 A set of vinyl coasters with a record player holder Amazon DuoMuo Vinyl Record Coasters $15 See On Amazon Give your coasters a fun, retro refresh with this set of six vinyl record coasters. They’re ideal for hot or cold drinks and have a nonslip disc on the bottom, so you’re furniture’s protected. The records look just like the real things and you can keep them in the included record player holder when they’re not in use.

32 A pair of soft & cozy corduroy pillow covers Fancy Homi Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon This pair of corduroy pillow covers add texture and a soft, cozy feel to couches, chairs, beds, and more. Plus, they’re machine washable and have an invisible zipper for easy pillow insertion. Speaking of, these 18 by 18-inch covers don’t come with pillows, but you can get some here. Available sizes: 9

Available colors: 20

33 A linen curtain for darkening the light in your room Amazon JINCHAN Linen Textured Curtains $16 See On Amazon If you’d like to darken the light in a room, without completely blacking it out, this linen curtain is a solid pick. It comes with one panel that measures 52 inches wide and 84 inches long and is available in 15 different colors. Plus, you can throw it in the washing machine and dryer if it needs a refresh. Available sizes: 16

Available colors: 15

34 A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper that can transform any space Amazon Abyssaly Black Peel And Stick Wallpaper $7 See On Amazon Transform the look and feel of any space in your home with this peel-and-stick wallpaper. It has a textured design for added depth and features a grid on the back so you can easily cut it to size. The paper measures 15.7 by 118 inches per roll and it’s easy to remove if you change your mind. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 7