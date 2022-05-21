How to keep your home much cleaner with almost no effort

Cleaning the house isn’t much fun, and I’d argue that there are some people who are just not good at it. Example: me. And when I’m inordinately busy or otherwise distracted, I tend to overlook glaring messes because I’m up in my own head too much. I’ve discovered though, that you can keep your house clean with minimal effort by staying organized and putting some preventative measures into place.

On this list, there are so many terrific organizational solutions, like this over-the-cabinet storage basket for toiletries in the bathroom and these stackable bins that corral items in your pantry. Then, once you have your stuff organized, all you have to do is add some products that stop messes before they start, and you’ll find you’re in good shape. Case in point: These oven liners catch drips and spills so you don’t have to scrub them off, and this drain protector prevents clogs to keep your tub gunk-free.

Armed with these helpful products, you can reduce the nightmare of cleaning your house to just another average-sized chore. You’ll be glad you added them to your cart.

01 Store items under your bed Amazon ZOBER Zippered Under-Bed Storage Bags (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Whisk away your off-season wardrobe, extra towels, or wrapping paper and eliminate all that stuff that’s junking up your rooms with these under-bed storage bags that can really streamline your home environment. These bags protect your belongings and feature clear tops so you can easily see what’s inside. They have side handles for easy retrieval.

02 Place these liners in your oven to catch drips Amazon ThreadNanny Nonstick Oven Liners (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Made from nonstick Teflon, these heat-resistant oven liners can be placed on the the floor of your oven to catch drips and spills. Then, when you’re ready to clean your oven, all you do is rinse them or wipe them clean — in fact, they’re even dishwasher-safe. Also great for your grill, they can be trimmed to size with household scissors.

03 Straighten up your pantry with this over-the-door organizer Amazon ZOBER Over-The-Door Pantry Organizer $24 See On Amazon Whip your pantry right into shape with this organizer that enables you to store condiments, spices, and more, right there on the door of the pantry. It has clear pockets that are easy to wipe clean, so you don’t have to worry about saucey products. This organizer is also perfect for giving kids easy access to snacks, or organizing scarves and accessories in your closet.

04 Keep crumbs from falling through the gap between the stove & counter Amazon KindGa Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Now there’s a solution to the ugly problem of wiping down your counters and sending all your crumbs down to the floor between the stove and countertop. These stove gap covers bridge that gap to keep sauce and crumbs from sneaking through that space. Made from heat-resistant food-grade silicone, they come in three sizes and three colors: black, white, and clear.

05 Tidy up your bathroom sink area with this organizer Amazon mDesign Bathroom Storage Organizer $13 See On Amazon With space for all your dental hygiene essentials, this bathroom storage organizer keeps the area around your bathroom sink clean and tidy. This sturdy, easy-to-wipe-clean container has four compartments, so you can store your toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, and more. It comes in a variety of colors to coordinate with your bathroom decor. Available colors: 4

06 Hang stray clothes on these over-door hooks Amazon WEBI Over-The-Door Storage Hooks $17 See On Amazon Give your jackets, umbrellas, handbags, robes, and more a place to live that’s not just piled up on your spare chair with these over-the-door storage hooks that help clean up all the clutter. Crafted from stainless steel, these hooks are powder-coated for rust resistance, and the base is padded, so it won’t scratch your door. Available colors: 3

07 Wipe up spills & dry dishes with these absorbent towels Amazon PY HOME & SPORTS Dish Towels (4-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Featuring a super absorbent waffle weave, these dish towels are perfect for taking on so many cleaning tasks, whether you’re mopping up spills, drying the dishes, or wiping down the shower. The set is available in all white, shades of green, or this soothing selection of soft neutrals. Available colors: 7

08 Store purses and folded clothes on this hanging organizer Amazon Zober Hanging Closet Organizer $12 See On Amazon Store your handbags in a protected manner and add extra storage for folded clothing with this hanging closet organizer. With five tiers of storage, it hangs on any standard closet rod, and the six mesh pockets on the exterior are perfect for accessories. You can even plan all your outfits for the week, and store them separately on the shelves, so getting out of the house in the morning is so much faster. Available colors: 4

09 Protect floors from pet accidents with these reusable pads Amazon Flair Curations Washable Dog Pee Pads (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Maybe your dog is older, or you live in an urban environment where you just can’t always get outside when your dog needs to go — regardless of what the situation is, these washable pee pads will protect your floors from getting soiled. Plus, they look like miniature area rugs (so much more attractive than the disposable kind). Since they’re washable and reusable, these pads are earth-friendly, too.

10 Organize your dry goods with these pantry containers Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (Set of 7) $28 See On Amazon Get the kind of magazine-worthy pantry you’ve always drooled over with these BPA-free food storage containers that feature airtight lids to keep your foods fresh. This seven-piece set will enable you to store your most-used grains and staples, and you’ll get chalkboard labels and a chalk marker for convenient labeling.

11 Corral miscellaneous items in these stackable organizers Amazon STORi Audrey Stackable Organizer Drawers (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Use them to straighten up your cleaning products, wrangle your cosmetics, or provide a home for office products — these stackable organizer drawers can pretty much do it all. They’re clear so you can see exactly what’s inside, and stack easily on top of one another to save space on your desk or counter.

12 Hang clothes on these nonslip hangers — so they won’t slide off Amazon Zober Nonslip Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Tired of finding your shirts and dresses on the floor of your closet? These nonslip hangers are coated with velvet to create friction with your garments to keep anything from sliding off. They’re great for pants, too, and can hold up to 10 pounds each, so even your heaviest coats will find a home on these hangers.

13 Create kitchen drawer space by storing cooking utensils in this holder Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder $25 See On Amazon Crafted from ultra-strong stainless steel, this kitchen utensil holder provides plenty of space for everything you need to whip up a meal — and it’s a great way to get some space back in your kitchen drawers. It has a removable three-way divider to keep utensils separate and upright, and the stable, weighted base actually rotates, so you can spin the holder and access whatever you need. Available colors: 7

14 Scrub your cast iron without ruining the seasoning Amazon OXO Good Grips Cast Iron Pan Brush $12 See On Amazon Chances are, you’ve received your cast iron pans from a family member, and if not, you’ll probably be passing yours down to one. The only thing that can sour your cast iron cookware is cleaning it improperly, so you’ll want to pick up this cast iron pan brush from the design geniuses at OXO. It cleans your cast iron without removing that all-important seasoning, and has an ergonomic, rubberized handle that makes using it a breeze.

15 Keep bathroom essentials in these matching jars Amazon Amolliar Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set (4 Pieces) $17 See On Amazon Add some classic flair to your bathroom with this accessories set that draws inspiration from the timeless Mason jar. It includes a storage jar for your toothpaste and toothbrushes, a pump jar for hand soap, plus two lidded jars that are ideal for cotton swabs or cotton balls, small soaps, and other items.

16 Place a tiny trash can in tight spaces Amazon Estilo Step Trash Can $31 See On Amazon If you’re looking to add a trash can to a small space, this step trash can with its sleek stainless steel construction is a great pick. The built-to-last step mechanism lifts and lowers the lid, so you don’t have to touch any potentially dirty surfaces. It has a compact footprint, but the 5-liter capacity holds just the right amount of trash for your bathroom, bedroom, or home office.

17 Tidy up office essentials with this organizer Amazon Greenco Mesh Office Supplies Organizer $13 See On Amazon Made from ultra-sturdy stainless steel wire mesh, this office supplies organizer will get that mess on your desk or countertop under control quickly and easily. It has storage space for pens, envelopes, and sticky notes, along with a small drawer that’s ideal for paper clips, rubber bands, and thumb tacks.

18 Wrangle all your food container lids with this holder Amazon YouCopia StoraLid Container Lid Organizer $25 See On Amazon If you’re anything like me, you have that one cabinet where you have lids for your food storage containers just all over the place. I frequently can’t even find a lid for my containers because all the lids are such a mess. Well, this container lid organizer puts an end to all of that by giving you a way to neatly organize the lids to your food storage containers, so you’ll be able to simply grab one — the right one — when you need it.

19 Store cleaning products & toiletries in this cabinet door basket Amazon mDesign Over-Cabinet Storage Basket $18 See On Amazon Made from a strong steel alloy, this storage basket is designed to go over your cabinet door and provide extra room in the kitchen or the bathroom for storing cleaning products or beauty items. The over-the-door brackets slide in between the seal of the door easily, and the foam pads help prevent any scratching. Choose from chrome, bronze, satin, and graphite finishes. Available finishes: 4

20 Keep these collapsible bins on hand for storing just about anything Amazon Greenco Foldable Storage Cubes (6-Pack) $21 See On Amazon There’s nothing that these storage cubes can’t do, whether you use them for storing spare towels, toys, office supplies, or clothes. And when they’re not in use, they fold down to flat for compact storage. Available in a variety of colors, you’ll want to get one set for the shelves in your living room and another for use in various locations around the house. Available colors: 10

21 Scrub, do dishes & wipe up spills with these Swedish dishcloths Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Made from cellulose, these Swedish dishcloths are ideal for scrubbing your dishes, but you’ll really love them because they’re so absorbent, they’ll wipe up spills better than paper towels. Just as good, they’re even tough enough for bigger jobs like scrubbing your bathtub or the kitchen sink. The 10-pack is super-long-lasting, and since they’re washable, you can use and reuse them again and again. Available colors: 10

22 Create extra storage space with these floating shelves Amazon Greenco Geometric Floating Shelves (Set of 2) $23 See On Amazon You can use these geometric floating shelves for decor items, but they can also sub in as nightstands in small bedrooms, or as extra storage for coffee mugs and condiments in the kitchen. Crafted from metal wire and real wood, they mount quickly and easily, and fit in with just about any design scheme.

23 Keep your countertop clean while you cook with this spoon & pot lid holder Amazon iPstyle Spoon Rest and Lid Holder $7 See On Amazon It’s like having an extra pair of hands while you’re cooking: This spoon rest and lid holder is made from sturdy stainless steel to hold even the heaviest lid and keeps your countertop clean from condensation and anything that may be dripping off the stirring spoon. You won’t have to wipe down your counters after cooking — just give this holder a quick rinse.

24 Prevent shower drain clogs with this fan-favorite hair catcher Amazon TubShroom Drain Protector $13 See On Amazon Shaped like a mushroom, this drain protector can be inserted into your shower or bathtub drain, where it catches hair, so it won’t get a chance to clog the drain. Hair strands neatly wrap around the cylinder, but the perforations throughout mean water can still flow through — so you won’t have to shower while standing in a pool. This hair catcher is a fan favorite, too, boasting more than 70,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

25 Keep food storage wrap on this multi-tier organizer Amazon YouCopia UpSpace Adjustable Box Organizer $20 See On Amazon Make a home for all your foil, plastic wrap, food storage bags, and more with this adjustable box organizer that can be placed in your pantry or kitchen cupboard (or keep it on the countertop for super easy access). This three-tier organizer features nonslip feet to hold it in place, so it won’t budge when you’re in a hurry cleaning up dinner.

26 Store your snacks in these stackable pantry bins Amazon mDesign Stackable Organizer Bins (2-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Store your rice packets, soup mixes, cereals, and snacks in these stackable organizer bins that create more vertical space in your cabinets. The bins are great for both bagged and boxed items, and also make it easy to see what you have in stock. The large front openings make it fast and easy to grab your items and be on your way. Available colors: 2

27 Clean showers & windows with this squeegee Amazon OXO Good Grips All-Purpose Squeegee $9 See On Amazon Whether you use it on your windows, in the shower, or even on your car, this squeegee keeps your surfaces clean and streak-free by whisking moisture with just a few swipes. It features a cushiony rubberized handle that makes it comfortable to use, and comes with a convenient suction cup holder for easy storage on the wall.

28 Organize your pans with this 5-tier rack Amazon SimpleHouseware Pot and Pan Organizer Rack $20 See On Amazon Designed for use either horizontally or vertically, this sturdy pot and pan organizer rack makes it easy to grab any pan, without having to unstack the whole pile. Made from durable alloy steel in your choice of three finishes, it can be placed inside your cabinet or right on your countertop.

29 Maximize drawer space with this expandable utensil tray Amazon Dynamic Gear Expandable Bamboo Drawer Organizer $28 See On Amazon Expandable from 13 to 17 inches, this drawer organizer fits drawers of most sizes, and maximizes space, so you get the most storage possible. Made from bamboo, it comes in versions that offer anywhere from three to nine compartments, so you can decide which storage configuration works best for you.

30 Add storage space with these under-shelf baskets Amazon Simple Houseware Under-Shelf Baskets (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Made with coated wire, these storage baskets are a great way to add additional space to your pantry. They hook onto any shelf and create storage right below, and are the perfect place to store your food storage bags, snacks, coffee, napkins, or — in the office — desk supplies.

31 Keep your water bottles on these stackable holders Amazon mDesign Stackable Water Bottle Storage (2-Pack) $30 See On Amazon It’s so much easier to make progress on your hydration goals when there’s always a cold water bottle waiting for you, and these storage bins can go right in the refrigerator to keep your bottles chilled — or they can simply be used to store your water bottles compactly in your cabinet. The set of two stackable holders accommodates up to six bottles, and can also be used for wine bottles, soda, and many other beverages. Available colors: 3

32 Store produce or miscellaneous items in these baskets Amazon Goodpick Rope Baskets (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Perfect for catching the stuff in your pockets at the end of the day, or for rounding up fruits and veggies on your kitchen island, these rope baskets are a stylish way to do storage. Available in a variety of colorways, they’re the perfect way to add both color and texture to any room while also providing some organizational structure. Available colors: 3

33 Clean the toilet with this upgraded brush with flexible bristles Amazon BOOMJOY Toilet Brush and Holder Set $12 See On Amazon With flexible bristles that conform to the shape of your toilet and an aluminum handle that provides great leverage, this toilet brush provides a better clean that its competitors and comes with its own holder, too. The brush features a set of tweezers integrated into the handle for removing embedded pieces of toilet paper and hair, and the base of the holder is designed so that it won’t tip over or fall.

34 Straighten up desk or entertainment center cords with these cable clips Amazon Blue Key World Cable Clips (6-Pack) $6 See On Amazon When your cables are a tangled mess on and around your desk, it’s easy to feel like your whole home office is a mess — and the same is true for your entertainment center. These cable clips help you bring order out of chaos by enabling you to straighten them out and keep them untangled. They adhere to any surface with peel-and-stick adhesive and are also great for ensuring that your cords aren’t a trip-and-fall hazard.

35 Make your tile look good as new with this grout pen Amazon Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen $9 See On Amazon There’s nothing quite as transformative for tile as brightening the grout, and this grout pen makes it fast and easy to get it back to bright white again. Available in both narrow and wide tip options, it uses a non-toxic, waterproof colorant to cover up to 150 feet of grout. All you need to do is give it time to dry and you’re all set.

36 Protect your wood furniture with these coasters Amazon LIFVER Drink Coasters (Set of 6) $16 See On Amazon Ensure that your delicate wood furniture is protected by providing these drink coasters for you and your guests to use for both hot and cold beverages. Made from condensation-absorbing ceramic, they feature cork backing to ensure that they don’t scratch your surfaces. The set of six comes with its own holder for convenient storage when they’re not in use.

37 Hang mops & brooms on this wall-mounted holder Amazon Homely Center Wall-Mounted Mop and Broom Holder $16 See On Amazon This wall-mounted mop and broom holder is designed with three grippers to hold long-handled cleaning tools, and it’s also outfitted with hooks for rags, dusting cloths, and dustpans. Made from stainless steel with rubberized clamps, this rack can hold up to 50 pounds and installs easily with the included hardware.

38 Clean your coffee machine with this descaler Amazon Essential Values Descaling Solution & Coffee Machine Cleaner $9 See On Amazon Make sure your coffee machine continues to churn out the tastiest coffee possible by periodically cleaning it with this descaling solution and cleaner. This non-toxic solution effortlessly cleans your machine — just set up a brew cycle. It’s also useful for cleaning plenty of other lime-scaled surfaces like your bathtub, shower door, and other surfaces marred by hard water.

39 Keep your fridge fingerprint-free with these door handle covers Amazon OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers $12 See On Amazon Stainless steel appliances are so good-looking, but they can be hard to keep clean — it seems like they’re fingerprint magnets. These refrigerator door handle covers save you the trouble by giving you a padded place to put your fingers. Machine-washable, they attach easily with Velcro and can be used on any appliance: fridge, oven, microwave, and more. Available colors: 4