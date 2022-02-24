When vapes first hit the market, everyone thought they were totally safe. “We’re just inhaling a little water vapor mixed with toxic chemicals,” we thought. “What could possibly go wrong?”
Well, it turns out that vaping can impact your health in multiple ways — and some of them aren’t great.
Proponents of vaping often argue that vaping is healthier than smoking regular cigarettes, but that doesn’t mean that vaping is totally harmless. And let’s be real, smoking has been proven to be so devastating to your body that there’s very little that isn’t healthier.