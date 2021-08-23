If you have trouble sleeping, you'll probably love these 42 things on amazon

A good night's sleep has countless benefits for our well-being. It may strengthen our immune systems, improve our mental health, and help us focus. Some nights, however, stress or restlessness can make it feel nearly impossible to drift off to dreamland. Luckily, there are all sorts of relaxing products on Amazon that are super effective in helping you get some much-needed shut-eye.

Figuring out the root of your sleeplessness is the first step. Are you getting uncomfortably hot at night? If so, you should check out this memory foam pillow infused with cooling gel and this blanket made with bamboo fibers that naturally regulate your body temperature while you sleep. Or maybe you're someone who — because of work or travel — has to catch some zzz's during the day. While it can be tricky to fall asleep when the sun is still out, these fan-favorite blackout curtains can drastically reduce the amount of light in your room, and this cushioned eye mask can likewise make it easy to get some rest, whether you're at home or on a plane.

Sometimes, it's just a matter of setting a soothing ambiance before bedtime. A few spritzes of lavender-scented pillow spray or a white noise machine that plays calming nature sounds can work wonders. Below, I've rounded up more awesome Amazon products that help you fall asleep. They boast thousands of glowing reviews, so you can feel confident that they really work.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

01 This memory foam orthopedic knee pillow Amazon Comfilife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $22 See On Amazon If you experience hip and back pain in bed, this orthopedic knee pillow can provide lots of relief. Made from high-density memory foam, the uniquely shaped pillow can be placed between your thighs when you're on your side or under your calves when you're on your back. Using this pillow will help align your spine and relieve joint pain, allowing you to fully relax before drifting off to sleep.

02 An under-door seal that keeps out light & noise Amazon Suptikes Soundproof Under-Door Seal $9 See On Amazon Made from durable silicone, this seal covers the gap between your door and the floor, keeping light and noise from creeping underneath. Especially helpful if you live with night owl roommates or family members, it attaches easily with the adhesive backing — just measure the length of your door and cut to size.

03 The natural supplement that helps you sleep Amazon Genius Sleep Aid Supplement (40 Count) $20 See On Amazon Fortified with natural ingredients including L-theanine and glycine, this sleep supplement can help you relax before bedtime, but since it has less than 1 milligram of melatonin per serving, you won't wake up groggy in the morning. Other positive effects of this supplement include enhanced cognitive function and improved memory.

04 A cushioned eye mask made with memory foam Amazon MZOO Sleep Mask $18 See On Amazon Fully block out excess light with this eye mask that has thick memory foam cushions that are easy on skin. The adjustable strap allows you to get a secure fit, and the 3-D contouring means the mask won't press uncomfortably on eyes. This ultra-comfortable mask is ideal for sleeping on airplanes as well as catching some shut-eye during the daytime.

05 These amber light bulbs that won't disrupt your circadian rhythm Amazon Kinur Sleep Aid Light Bulbs (Set of 2) $13 See On Amazon Blue light is known to reduce natural melatonin levels that help us fall asleep, so it's a good idea to avoid it when you're getting ready for bed. These amber light bulbs, though, are blue light-free and have an amber glow that signals to your body it's almost time to sleep. Great for late-night reading sessions and children's bedrooms, these bulbs are an easy way to create a more relaxing bedtime atmosphere.

06 A 6-pack of silicone earplugs that are reusable Amazon ANBOW Reusable Silicone Earplugs (2 Pairs) $10 See On Amazon Sometimes, there's no hope in getting your roommates or family members to quiet down. The path of least resistance is to wear earplugs, and luckily, these earplugs are incredibly soft and comfortable. Made from flexible silicone, they can be washed in between uses and stored in a waterproof carrying cases, so you can bring them anywhere.

07 This essential oil roller made with calming lavender Amazon Plant Therapy Lavender Essential Oil Roller $8 See On Amazon The scent of lavender is known to calm restless and induce relaxation, which is why this lavender essential oil roller is such a helpful bedtime buddy. It contains pure lavender essential oil combined with fractionated coconut oil, which can be rubbed directly onto your pressure points. Apply some to your wrists, neck, and temples before bedtime for a gentle aromatherapeutic experience.

08 These blackout curtains that come in a ton of colors Amazon NICETOWN Blackout Curtains $23 See On Amazon Blackout curtains don't have to literally be black to work; in fact, these blackout drapes come in all sorts of colors, ranging from neutrals like beige, navy, and gray, to brighter colors like pink and sea teal. The curtains are made with three layers of fabric, effectively blocking out most of the light coming in through your window, whether that's sunshine or a streetlight. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 12

09 The magnesium chloride flakes for a relaxing bath Amazon Asutra Magnesium Chloride Flakes, 2lbs. $20 See On Amazon Deepen the relaxing quality of your bath with these magnesium chloride flakes that promote restful sleep. Along with helping you unwind, magnesium chloride can help reduce stress levels, ease muscle pain, and boost your immune system. Add 2 cups to a tub of warm water, and soak for at least 15 to 20 minutes for maximum effect.

10 This weighted blanket that stimulates restfulness Amazon Smart Queen Weighted Blanket $33 See On Amazon This weighted blanket is stuffed with tiny glass beads that are designed to create light pressure on your body while you sleep. This makes it feel like your blanket is giving you a warm hug, which can boost serotonin levels and decrease stress hormones. It comes in multiple sizes and weights — choose one that's about 10% of your body weight. Available sizes: 6

Available weights: 11

11 The white noise machine with 6 soothing sound options Amazon HoMedics White Noise Machine $25 See On Amazon Drift off to sleep to the sound of rain, thunder, the ocean, and more with this white noise machine. The compact unit can play six different soothing sounds, with a timer function that automatically shuts off after 15, 30, or 60 minutes. Bring it with you while traveling to add a peaceful ambiance to your hotel room.

12 These elastic straps that hold your sheets in place Amazon RayTour Bed Sheet Fasteners $10 See On Amazon Never fret about your sheets slipping off your mattress again. These sturdy elastic straps clamp onto the corners of your fitted sheet at three different points, pulling them tautly towards the center of the mattress. The bungee cords are adjustable, so you can lengthen or shorten them to fit your specific mattress.

13 A gel-infused memory foam pillow that doesn't get too hot Amazon WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow $30 See On Amazon Infused with temperature-regulating gel, this memory foam pillow won't cause you to overheat during the night like other memory foam pillows might. It's also ventilated throughout to allow for increased airflow and to help prevent retention of body heat. The pillow comes with a removable cover that's machine-washable for easy cleaning. Available sizes: standard, queen, king

14 This mini plug-in Himalayan salt lamp Amazon Syntus Himalayan Salt Night Light $14 See On Amazon Salt crystals naturally emit negative ions into the air, balancing the surrounding atmosphere and creating a calming effect. This night light features a genuine Himalayan salt crystal that softly glows when you flip on the switch. Great for children and adults alike, the crystal light adds a peaceful ambiance to any bedroom.

15 This headband with built-in Bluetooth speakers Amazon Perytong Bluetooth Headband $20 See On Amazon If listening to soothing sounds or music helps you fall asleep, you should check out this headband that has Bluetooth speakers built inside. The soft, stretchy band comfortably wraps around your head, and a small control panel on the front allows you to pause and play your music with just a single tap of your finger. Available colors: 9

16 This spiky mat & pillow set that eases tension with acupressure Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $22 See On Amazon While at first it appears to be some sort of torture device, this acupressure mat and pillow set works wonders for relieving muscle tension and promoting relaxation. The cushioned foam mat has thousands of tiny acupressure points that stick into your back and neck, improving blood circulation and releasing tightness in your muscles. One reviewer wrote, "After about 20 minutes, I'm relaxed enough to crawl into bed and fall into a peaceful sleep!" Available colors: 14

17 A lavender-scented spray for your pillows & sheets Amazon POSITIVE ESSENCE Lavender Linen and Room Spray $13 See On Amazon Ease your mind and body into a state of relaxation with this lavender spray that can be applied directly to your pillows and sheets or simply spritzed into the air. Made with lavender essential oil, the lightly scented refresher makes your surroundings smell amazing, so you can enjoy the aromatherapeutic effects anywhere in your home.

18 Some light-dimming sheets for your digital devices Amazon Dim It Light Dimming Sheets $10 See On Amazon With these light-dimming sheets, you can decrease the brightness of digital alarm clocks, routers, and other LEDs in your room. The static cling pieces can be placed straight onto your electronics, and can be easily removed in the daytime. Simply cut the sheets down to size, stick them on, and enjoy a darker bedroom at night.

19 A set of cooling bed sheets made with bamboo Amazon SONORO KATE Bamboo Bed Sheet Set $23 See On Amazon These soft bed sheets are made with bamboo, which is known for its temperature-regulating properties and superior softness. The lightweight, wrinkle-resistant sheets feel smooth to the touch, and will keep you cooler than standard sheets. They're available in neutrals like gray, beige, and white, as well as vibrant purple and burgundy. Available sizes: full, queen, king, California king

Available colors: 9

20 These essential oil steamers for your shower Amazon Makady Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (12-Pack) $13 See On Amazon You've heard of bath bombs, but what about shower bombs? These steamer tabs are specifically designed to dissolve in the shower, releasing a soothing fragrance and delivering aromatherapeutic benefits. Each set of 12 comes with six different scents made from premium essential oils, including eucalyptus, peppermint, and lavender.

21 This pillow mist with a light lavender scent Amazon Muse Apothecary Pillow Ritual Pillow Mist $9 See On Amazon Freshen your pillows and sheets before bedtime with this spray infused with lavender essential oil. The organic mist is formulated from all-natural ingredients, so it's safe to use on surfaces where you rest your head, and it has a light floral scent that isn't overpowering — just enough to help you unwind at night.

22 These cards with meditation tips & techniques Amazon Sunny Present Stress Less Cards $15 See On Amazon If you've wanted to start meditating but are overwhelmed with the whole idea, this deck of cards can help. Each one has a different meditation technique, tip, or exercise written on it, targeting anxiety and promoting a stress-reducing lifestyle. Keep them on your bedside table and try a few before you turn the light out.

23 A cushy body pillow for side sleepers Amazon WhatsBedding Microfiber Body Pillow $36 See On Amazon Filled with soft microfiber, this body pillow was made for side sleepers. At 54 inches long, it's great for those who feel most comfortable hugging something with their arms while also bolstering their legs. With a breathable bamboo cover, this cooling pillow won't get too hot at night.

24 This at-home spa for soaking your feet Amazon Revlon Bubbling Toe Touch Foot Spa $23 See On Amazon At the end of a long day, does anything sound better than soaking your feet in hot, bubbling water? This foot spa will help you do just that, and it's surprisingly wallet-friendly, too. It keeps already-heated water at warm temperatures, and the waterproof power button can be activated with the touch of a toe to adjust the bubbling action. Add some Epsom salts, then sit back and enjoy your soak.

25 The bamboo blanket that keeps you cool Amazon DANGTOP Cooling Blanket $32 See On Amazon In the warmer months, it can be difficult to sleep underneath fuzzy, warm blankets, but this bamboo blanket stays cool to the touch and helps regulate your body temperature all night. The lightweight material is also breathable to dissipate excess body heat, and it's machine-washable, so cleaning it is a breeze. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 8

26 This coloring book with relaxing patterns Amazon Coloring Books for Adults Relaxation Coloring Book $7 See On Amazon The act of coloring can help relieve stress and promote a calm mind, which is why it's great to do right before bedtime. Filled with mesmerizing floral patterns, this coloring book was illustrated with adults in mind. Grab some colored pencils, play some soothing music, and get creative.

27 The pillowcases made with cooling fibers Amazon LUXEAR Cooling Pillowcase (2-Pack) $19 See On Amazon These dual-sided pillowcases are made with unique fibers that have remarkable cooling properties to keep you feeling comfortable on warm nights. One side is designed for staying cool, while the other side is made out of breathable 100% cotton that's more temperature-friendly when the weather gets cold. Available sizes: standard, queen, king

Available colors: 6

28 This sleek essential oil diffuser Amazon InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser $12 See On Amazon Enjoy the aromatherapeutic benefits of essential oils with this diffuser that's small enough to fit on your bedside table. The sleek unit can run up to four hours on a single tank fill, and when the diffuser runs out of water, it automatically shuts off for safety. It also doubles as a night light, emitting an atmospheric glow in your choice of eight colors. Available colors: 5

29 A sleep-tracking wristband with voice control Amazon Amazfit Sleep Monitoring Band with Alexa $32 See On Amazon Learn more about your sleep patterns with this wristband that tracks your movement and activity at night, so you know how much time you spend in light, deep, and REM sleep. The device has Alexa built in, and also tracks your blood oxygen level. Plus, it has eight sports modes and allows you to control the music on your phone directly from your wrist. Available colors: 10

30 This amber book light that won't keep you awake too long Amazon Hooga Amber Book Light $13 See On Amazon Here's a compact reading light with an amber LED that's gentle on eyes and won't interfere with your natural circadian rhythm. It has a three brightness levels, so you can use it without disturbing your partner's sleep, and a flexible neck that clips onto your book.

31 A cool mist humidifier that fits on your nightstand Amazon Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $30 See On Amazon With a whisper-quiet motor, this humidifier won't keep you awake at night, and it'll moisturize the air, so you can breathe easy. This unit is small enough to fit on your bedside table, and has a single button that allows you to control the intensity of the mist. Plus, it runs for up to 10 hours on a single fill, so you can enjoy the cool mist all night long.

32 The projector that turns your ceiling into a starry sky Amazon MOKOQI Star Projector $20 See On Amazon Transform any ordinary bedroom ceiling into a starry night sky with this projector that has 17 different color modes. Fall asleep to the soothing celestial shapes and dazzling patterns dancing across your ceiling, or if you prefer, snap the dome back on and use it as a traditional glowing night light. Available colors: 5

33 These glasses that filter out blue light Amazon TIJN Blue Light-Blocking Glasses $7 See On Amazon Whether you're watching a movie or scrolling through your phone before bed, the blue light coming from your electronics can actually make it harder for you to fall asleep. These non-prescription glasses filter out blue light, protecting your eyes from strain and keeping your natural wake-sleep cycle intact. They come in a ton of different colors and styles, too. Available colors and styles: 20

34 This magnesium oil spray that relaxes your muscles Amazon Essentially Based Magnesium Oil Spray $10 See On Amazon Naturally send your body into a state of relaxation with this magnesium oil spray that may help reduce headaches, ease muscle tension, and quiet restless legs. Just spray it on the areas of your body that are feeling sore and uneasy, and let this natural mineral work its magic.

35 A sunrise alarm clock for more peaceful mornings Amazon JALL Sunrise Alarm Clock $46 See On Amazon Say goodbye to your loud, aggressive alarm clock and hello to this model that uses natural sounds — such as birdsong and ocean waves — to wake you up. It also mimics a sunrise by gradually brightening until it's your set wake-up time, and you can choose from seven different color options to change things up.

36 These screen protectors that block blue light Amazon FORITO Blue Light Screen Protectors (2-Pack) $19 See On Amazon If you like to use your laptop late at night, these blue light-blocking screen protectors are for you. Just press the transparent shield to your screen, and you'll be protected from the intrusive rays that may otherwise mess with your circadian rhythm. The anti-glare material doesn't reduce your screen's brightness, so you won't even be able to tell it's there.

37 A memory foam mattress topper infused with cooling gel Amazon Linenspa Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper $50 See On Amazon Enhance your existing mattress with this memory foam topper that provides an extra layer of comfort. The dense foam conforms to your body, supporting and aligning your spine, neck, and shoulders, and since it's infused with temperature-regulating gel beads, it'll keep you cool all night. Plus, it's available in 2- and 3-inch thicknesses, so you can decide how much plush support you prefer. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, RV queen, king, California king

Available thicknesses: 2 inches, 3 inches

38 The meditation journal with a sense of humor Amazon Zen as F*ck Journal $10 See On Amazon The road to becoming "zen" has never been easy, and this meditation journal embraces that undeniable fact. It guides you through a series of positive affirmations and calming activities, with a healthy amount of profanity for good measure. Journaling before bed is a great habit to form, and this humor-filled one is a good starting place.

39 A calming body lotion with lavender & chamomile Amazon Aveeno Positively Nourishing Calming Body Lotion, 7 oz. $6 See On Amazon Hydrate your skin with this calming lotion made with skin-nourishing oatmeal and shea butter. The gentle lavender and chamomile scent soothes your senses as you prepare for bed, which means both your body and mind will be ready for a good night's sleep. Apply it to your hands, arms, legs, and body for lightweight moisture that will last all night long.

40 A mini USB-powered fan for your bedside table Amazon SmartDevil Personal USB Fan $14 See On Amazon Stay cool with this mini fan that's powered by a USB cable. It's tiny enough to fit on your bedside table or dresser, providing a little extra ventilation at night. With three different wind speeds, it has an ultra-quiet motor that won't disturb your sleep, and you can tilt the fan's head a full 360 degrees. Available colors: 2

41 This foaming bath with relaxing Epsom salt Amazon Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt, 34 fl. oz. $5 See On Amazon Pour a generous amount of this foaming bath into your tub for a soothing experience. Fortified with pure Epsom salt, the lavender-scented bubble bath is great for relieving muscle tension and calming your nerves, and as you soak amongst the frothy bubbles, it'll nourish and soften your skin.