35 Things Under $35 That Help You Get Much Better Sleep

Getting good shut-eye isn't always easy, and feeling sleep-deprived can completely ruin a day. If you have trouble falling and staying asleep, you're certainly not alone. Fortunately, there are plenty of products under $35 that can help you sleep better — and you can find a ton of them on Amazon.

If you occasionally have trouble falling asleep, you might want to try a tea, gummy, or supplement that incorporates ingredients like chamomile, lemon balm, valerian root, and lavender to help you unwind. A melatonin-infused product might also be helpful — studies have shown that it can help improve sleep quality. Or, if you're looking for a way to soothe achy muscles or physically relax, an acupuncture mat or massage slippers that stimulate pressure points might help.

Temperature-regulating bedding can be a great option for keeping you cool as you sleep on warm nights. A new pillow might seem like a small investment, but it's possible to find great options that won't break the bank. Whether you prefer a plush, cushiony feel or firm support, you'll find pillows in all shapes and sizes. Not sure exactly how fluffy of a pillow to get? Consider a pillow stuffed with shredded memory foam filling that you can remove or add until you find the right fit.

If light or noise keeps you awake at night, products like blackout window treatments or a sleep mask can help. If you're sensitive to sounds such as snoring, street sounds, or noise from roommates or family members, consider purchasing a pair of earbuds or a white noise machine to help drown out background noises.

But there's plenty more to discover. Read on to check out 35 products that can actually help you get better sleep when you're on a budget — all of which Amazon reviewers have reportedly tested and loved.

1. These supplements with herbs & amino acids Genius Sleep AID Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made with a blend of herbs, amino acids (including L-theanine), and melatonin, these Genius Sleep AID supplements are formulated to help you unwind, sleep better, and wake up feeling more rejuvenated, according to the manufacturer. One Amazon reviewer wrote, "This products works for me! I sleep better without feeling groggy in the morning."

2. A bi-layer melatonin supplement for a full night's rest Nature's Bounty Melatonin Amazon $6 See On Amazon These melatonin tablets from Nature's Bounty include two separate "layers" — one releases quickly to help you fall asleep right away, and the other releases over the course of the night to help you stay asleep. According to one reviewer, "These pills put me to sleep within an hour. I always feel well rested after using these."

3. The melatonin gummies with 31,000-plus ratings Olly Melatonin Gummy Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you prefer chewables to capsules, try these melatonin gummies, which have more than 24,000 perfect five-star ratings. In addition to melatonin, the formula features L-theanine, as well as chamomile, passion flower, and lemon balm extracts. One reviewer wrote, "I like how these relax you an allow you to drift off into a great nights sleep." Another exclaimed, "My favorite sleep gummies! They taste great and actually work!"

4. A memory foam pillow with cooling gel Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon This firm memory foam pillow features temperature-regulating gel and plenty of ventilation for optimal comfort while you sleep. Plus, the removable cover is machine-washable for easy cleaning. Choose from three sizes: standard, queen, or king. One reviewer called it "one of the best pillows we have owned," adding that it's "very comfortable, great quality." Another reviewer described it as "such a comfortable pillow to sleep on."

5. This sleep mask with built-in wireless headphones Lightimetunnel Sleep Headphones Amazon $23 See On Amazon These sleep headphones are made of soft memory foam that comfortably sits over your eyes to help you block out light. But that's not all: They're also equipped with built-in Bluetooth headphones that you can use to play music or white noise. The battery offers over eight hours of playing time and takes around 2.5 hours to fully charge. "I use this eye mask/headphone mask when I wake up in the middle of the night and need to listen to music or a sleep story to get back to sleep. [...] This mask works like a charm."

6. A breathable & lightweight bamboo blanket DANGTOP Cooling Blanket Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you tend to sleep warm, consider snagging this bamboo blanket. The lightweight material is designed to release excess heat and keep you comfortably cool throughout the night. According to one reviewer, "I have been sleeping so much better since I got this blanket. I’m a hot sleeper and tossed and turned all night before." Choose from three sizes and eight colors and patterns.

7. This waterproof & temperature-regulating mattress protector Zen Bamboo Mattress Pad Cover Amazon $33 See On Amazon Not only does this waterproof mattress pad protect your bed against stains, but it can also help you maintain a comfortable temperature thanks to its cooling microfiber and bamboo fabric blend. One shopper wrote, "With night sweats, sleep is sometimes hard to come by. This pad keeps my body cool." Reviewers have also raved about how soft and thick it is, especially for a budget-friendly mattress protector. It's available in five sizes, spanning from twin to California king.

8. A moisture-wicking sheet set to keep you cool Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon These Comfort Spaces sheets are made with a blend of polyester and Coolmax, a microfiber fabric that's made to pull moisture away from your skin. Each set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillow cases. One reviewer exclaimed, "I thought these reviews were too good to be true, but the sheets are cool and comfortable. I sleep better when these sheets are on my bed." Choose from six sizes, ranging from twin to California king, across six colors.

9. The quiet but powerful fan you can clip to your bed SkyGenius Clip-On Mini Desk Fan Amazon $23 See On Amazon This clip-on fan may be small in size, but it has a surprisingly powerful and quiet motor, according to reviewers. Set it on your nightstand or clip it to your headboard to keep a nice breeze circulating all night. It can either be operated via USB or batteries (both included). One reviewer wrote, "I sometimes get hot at night so I keep this fan by my bed. It's wonderful and I love that it's rechargeable and doesn't have to be plugged in."

10. These satin pillowcases with 130,000-plus perfect ratings Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Rest your head on these smooth satin pillowcases, which have amassed more than 130,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon and counting. The smooth surface can help prevent hair breakage, according to the manufacturer One fan wrote, "Love them can’t sleep without them. And saves your hair." Plus, the silky material is durable enough to withstand daily use and machine-washing. Choose from four sizes and 23 colors and patterns.

11. A memory foam pillow to support your knees ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you suffer from knee or back pain, support from this curved pillow might offer you a more comfortable night's sleep. The memory foam pillow is designed to easily fit between your knees. One reviewer described, "Good knee support when sleeping. Very firm yet moves with you." Another wrote that it "helps alleviate lower back pain," adding that it's "much easier to sleep with versus a standard pillow." The machine-washable cover is an added bonus.

12. This adjustable pillow filled with shredded memory foam DreamyBlue Premium Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you've never quite found a pillow that feels quite right, try this adjustable pillow, which is filled with shredded memory foam you can remove or add to make it as soft or firm as you want. Hundreds of reviewers have raved about the adjustable fill and how easy it is to align with your preferences. The pillow comes in queen and king sizes.

13. A textured mat & pillow with acupressure points HemingWeigh Complete Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon This mat and pillow set features raised acupressure points to help you relax. According to the manufacturer, this can help enhance your sleep and reduce pains and aches. One reviewer attested: "Has improved the pain on my shoulders and the quality of my sleep. I give it 10 or so minutes nightly." When not in use, simply roll them up and store them in the included carrying case.

14. These sandals that massage your feet BYRIVER Acupressure Foot Massager Amazon $28 See On Amazon These slip-on sandals feature dozens of raised bumps to stimulate pressure points throughout your feet. The wide strap offers an adjustable, secure fit. The manufacturer and some reviewers have noted that standing on the massaging "buttons" may feel uncomfortable or painful at first, and you might have to wear them with socks and/or for short periods of time as you adjust. One reviewer described, "I work in construction and my feet hurt so much that some times I cant sleep, the slippers are awesome and reduce pain a lot!" Another confirmed, "I do feel like I sleep better on days I wear them before bed."

15. A white noise machine with soothing sounds Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine Amazon $29 See On Amazon Fall asleep to one of six soothing sounds using this white noise machine, has clocked more than 24,000 ratings on Amazon so far. It can operate via the included AC adapter (included) or AA batteries (sold separately), and if you don't want it to run all night, you can set a timer to have it automatically shut off after 15, 30, or 60 minutes. According to one reviewer, "This is a simply perfect, little appliance for having soothing relaxing, ambient sounds to help you sleep or meditate."

16. The galaxy projector with a built-in Bluetooth speaker One Fire Galaxy Projector Amazon $24 See On Amazon Use this remote control-operated projector to transform your bedroom ceiling into a colorful galaxy with multiple color and brightness settings. The projector can even play music or white noise — use one of the eight pre-programmed settings or connect it to your device via Bluetooth to play your favorite bedtime tunes. One fan described, "The sound is soothing and love the pattern the light give off. I sit there watching the wave pattern with the sound of the waves until I fall asleep." You can also set the timer to turn off automatically after two or four hours.

17. A scented pillow spray with lavender & chamomile thisworks deep Sleep Pillow Spray Amazon $29 See On Amazon thisworks' Deep Sleep Pillow Spray includes scented ingredients that can help promote sleep, including chamomile and lavender. According to one reviewer, "This spray is wonderful. [...] Relaxing and actually makes the whole room smell lovely." Simply spray some onto your linens and pillows every night, crawl under the covers, and snooze away.

18. This adjustable door-draft stopper to reduce light & noise MAXTID Adjustable Door Draft Stopper Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep cool drafts, light, and noise from sneaking in under your bedroom door at night with this adjustable door-draft stopper. It's designed to fit under all kinds of interior (and exterior) doors measuring up to 36 inches. It has a hook-and-loop construction that allows you to remove the door-draft stopper and realign it if needed. Many reviewers have reportedly installed it on their bedroom doors to keep out odors from the kitchen, noise, light, and even bugs.

19. A set of blackout curtains to block out light NICETOWN Black Blackout Curtains Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make annoying early morning wake-ups a thing of the past with these blackout curtains. They can be installed via rings or hooks, and they come in 12 different sizes so you can find the perfect length for your bedroom windows. One reviewer described: "I am so sensitive to light I wake up the second the sun comes up. NEED these curtains to sleep in past 6am in the summertime!"

20. These portable blackout shades with a fun pattern Amazon Basics Portable Blackout Curtain Amazon $26 See On Amazon No need to let light ruin your sleep when you're out of town — these portable blackout shades are designed with suction cups that make temporary installation easy and hook-and-loop hems that allow you to adjust the length of the curtains according to different window heights. One reviewer raved, "Great for traveling! Block out all the light in a room to get a great sleeps."

21. A fan-favorite essential oil diffuser & night light InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $16 See On Amazon With over 84,000 Amazon ratings, this compact essential oil diffuser — which doubles as a night light — packs a powerful punch. Choose from two misting modes (intermittent or continuous) and eight light colors (opt to cycle through all hues or choose just one). Plus, it has an automatic shut-off feature to prevent overheating.

22. The weighted blanket ranging from 3 to 30 pounds Smart Queen Cooling Weighted Blanket Amazon $28 See On Amazon This weighted blanket is designed to keep you cozy as you sleep. It's filled with glass beads, which are kept in place by seven layers of construction, durable cotton fabric, and strong stitching. According to one reviewer, "I am sleeping much better with less tossing and turning. The blanket is soft and comfy." Choose from six sizes and 10 weight options, ranging 3 to 30 pounds.

23. A compact purifier with a HEPA filter OSIMO Portable Air Purifier Amazon $26 See On Amazon According to its manufacturer, this budget-friendly air purifier with a HEPA filter can eliminate 99.9% of pollutants (such as allergens, odors, and smoke). Its compact size makes it ideal for a bedroom, and it features a super-quiet sleep mode. One reviewer claimed that "it helps me breathe and sleep better." Another wrote, "Already has made a difference in the air quality in my bedroom. I really like the different speed levels and the white noise."

24. A value pack of soothing Sleepytime tea Celestial Seasonings Wellness Tea (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you enjoy a cup of caffeine-free tea before bedtime, it's time to try Celestial Seasonings's Sleepytime Extra blend. This six-pack of tea boxes includes sleep-promoting chamomile and valerian root. Reviewers have commented on the tea's great taste. "I love this stuff," wrote one shopper. "Once I start drinking it I normally pass out within 45 mins and I stay asleep until my alarm wakes me in the morning."

25. A portable door lock for peace of mind AceMining Portable Door Lock Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you're traveling or at home, a portable stainless steel door lock can offer an added sense of security, and overall peace of mind that no one will be able to barge in at night. One reviewer exclaimed, "I sleep better as a result of having this lock on my front door." Plus, it's easy to install, use, and remove without any extra tools.

26. A pair of noise-canceling earbuds WUTAN Ear Plugs (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These noise-canceling earbuds are a great way to muffle irritating noises (including snoring and street traffic). They're made with soft, waterproof silicone that fits snugly in your ear. "Love these little gems!!!" wrote one reviewer, who added, "I sleep better than ever." Each set comes with two pairs — one small pair and one larger one — to choose from, and they come in seven colors.

27. These LED night lights with motion sensor technology AUVON Plug-in LED Motion Sensor Night Light (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These plug-in LED lights have an overall rating of 4.8 out of five stars, making them a popular pick among Amazon reviewers. They're equipped with two brightness levels and lighting modes (on, off, or auto). The auto mode activates the motion sensor technology, which automatically turns the light on and off. According to one reviewer, "I have been looking for a nightlight like this for a while. The motion sensor is perfect because it shuts off when not in use, allowing my wife to sleep comfortably without the additional ambient light."

28. This bedside organizational tray to clear clutter BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you don't have anywhere to set your nighttime essentials, the BedShelfie is a convenient solution. Use the tray organizer to hold water, devices, reading material, and more. Plus, it has a durable scratch- and fade-resistant finish. One reviewer exclaimed, "With no nightstand on my side a tall bed, this is exactly what I needed."

29. A set of smart light bulbs you can control from bed LUMIMAN Smart Light Bulb (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon With these Wi-Fi-enabled smart light bulbs, you'll never have to get out of bed to turn off the lights again. They have adjustable settings to find the right lighting for any mood, and you can connect them to your Amazon Alexa or Google Home to control them with your voice. Alternatively, you can adjust them from your smartphone with the corresponding app.

30. A sunrise alarm clock for a gentler wake-up TITIROBA Wake Up Light Amazon $23 See On Amazon This sunrise alarm clock, which is designed to simulate a sunrise, gently wakes you up by slowly increasing light into your bedroom. By the time your alarm goes off, your room will be filled with light. The clock offers FM radio and snooze functionality. One fan attested, "Really love that this one helps me gradually wake up. [...] Feels way more natural and I feel more rested." Choose from three alarm sounds, 16 volume levels, and seven light colors.

31. An easy-to-install blackout paper shade Redi Shade Blackout Pleated Paper Shade Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you're not a fan of the look of blackout curtains, check out this peel-and-stick blackout paper shade. It can be installed in a matter of seconds: Simply trim it to fit your window frame, stick it on, and you're all set. One reviewer exclaimed, "Super easy to install and work surprisingly well. I’m sleeping much better now."

32. A scented sleep cream with melatonin, lavender & chamomile Concept Laboratories Melatonin Sleep Cream Amazon $12 See On Amazon This melatonin sleep cream incorporates lavender and chamomile, resulting in a scent that has been described as "soothing" and "wonderful" by reviewers. Another fan attested, "Wonderful lavender scent, lightly creamy, and effective as a sleep aid!" The manufacturer recommends applying it 30 to 45 minutes before bedtime.

33. The wedge pillow that elevates your head Milliard Bed Wedge Pillow Amazon $33 See On Amazon This memory foam pillow has a wedge shape which, according to the manufacturer, can help relieve snoring, nasal drip, and other sleep-related issues. The removable cover is soft and machine-washable. One reviewer raved, "The support and relief from this pillow is amazing. Sleep has improved greatly for both my husband and me."

34. A sleeping bag that's actually comfortable oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag Amazon $28 See On Amazon Camping doesn't have to make for uncomfortable sleeping conditions. Not only is this three-season sleeping bag lightweight, but it's also designed for both warm and cool weather. Its durable polyester fabric is tear-resistant, waterproof, and breathable so you can use it time and again.