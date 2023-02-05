If you like awesome sh*t, you'll love these clever things that solve so many annoying problems

The more I’ve done this thing called “adulting,” the more I realize just how many annoying problems can pop up at home. From a clogged sink drain to dirt tracks in the hallway, every day brings on new challenges. That’s why I love these clever home products — they make your life so much easier, with minimal effort on your part.

Chipped paint on the walls? Use these refillable brush pens for mess-free touch-ups. Chair legs scraping your hardwood floors? These silicone furniture covers act as a shield to prevent damage. Below, you’ll find all sorts of awesomely genius things you’ll wish you discovered sooner.

01 The herb saver that prevents premature wilting Amazon OXO Good Grips Herb Saver $17 See On Amazon If you’re always tossing out your rosemary, sage, and thyme before you have the chance to use them, you should think about getting this clever basket for your fridge. It’s designed with an inner chamber that ventilates your herbs from all angles — just add a bit of water to the bottom of the bin, insert the basket, and place the lid on top. Your herbs will stay fresher for much longer, saving you money in the long run.

02 This gel-based callus remover for ultra-soft soles Amazon Cacee Extra Strength Callus Remover $10 See On Amazon Formulated with invigorating tea tree oil and a zippy lemon scent, this gel-based callus remover gives you ultra-soft feet in just minutes. Simply pair this potent product with an exfoliating brush or pumice stone to get professional pedicure results — without leaving the comfort of your own home. “It worked like a charm! No irritation at all and my calluses came off in seconds,” wrote one reviewer.

03 A USB-rechargeable lighter that’s completely flameless Amazon Power Practical Rechargeable Lighter $30 See On Amazon Using plasma technology, this flameless lighter works in all sorts of weather conditions, even on rainy and windy days. Plus, it never needs to be replaced — just use the included USB cord to recharge the battery as needed. Whether you’re camping, grilling, or simply lighting a candle at home, the extra-long neck allows you to access any hard-to-reach spot. Available colors: black, gold

04 These compression socks that offer relief from foot discomfort Amazon Bitly Plantar Fasciitis Compression Socks $25.99 See On Amazon These compression socks provide relief from plantar fasciitis, tendinitis, and just general foot soreness. The toeless socks tightly hug your heels and ankles, offering just the right amount of arch support while stimulating circulation. Made out of a moisture-wicking fabric, they’ll keep your feet cool and dry — even as you work out.

05 A pair of durable car seat protectors with built-in storage Amazon Lusso Gear Heavy-Duty Kick Mats (2-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Made out of heavy-duty, waterproof Oxford fabric, these car seat protectors shield your vehicle’s interior from kick marks, scuffs, and dirt stains. Each one is equipped with three mesh pouches, perfect for holding snacks, tissues, drinks, and more. Just secure the large pads to your car’s front seats using the adjustable buckle straps. Available colors: 5

06 These stove gap covers that save you from cleaning hard-to-reach kitchen surfaces Amazon KindGa Silicone Stove Counter Gap Covers (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Fitting right in between your stove and your kitchen counter, these gap covers prevents food crumbs, grease, and dust from slipping down into hard-to-reach places that are impossible to clean. Made of flexible, heat-resistant silicone, the long strips conform to your counter with ease. You can even trim the gap covers down to size with a pair of scissors. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: black, white, clear

07 The tablets that clean your coffee maker with no effort on your part Amazon Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner (3 Tablets) $7 See On Amazon Hard water stains and mineral deposits can build up in your coffee maker over time, influencing the way your morning brew tastes. Luckily, these cleaning tablets take care of that residue without any effort on your part. Compatible with both multi-cup and single-serve coffee makers, the tablets can be dropped directly into the water reservoir and run through your unit on a regular brewing cycle. “Instructions are easy and it does an amazing job!” raved one reviewer.

08 A magnetic stopper that keeps your door from slamming against the wall Amazon Safus Magnetic Doorstop $13 See On Amazon This doorstop has a silencing bumper that keeps your door from slamming against the wall, but the built-in magnet also lets you prop your door open. Made from sleek brushed metal in finishes like charcoal, gold, and oil-rubbed bronze, the doorstop adds a sophisticated touch to any room and mounts easily with the included screws. One happy customer wrote: “We love these because they doors stay open and secure, but it’s not such a strong magnet that it’s hard to close the door.” Available colors and styles: 17

09 This odor-eliminating shoe freshener with an invigorating peppermint scent Amazon Elite Sportz Shoe Deodorizer & Foot Spray $15 See On Amazon Smelly shoes don’t stand a chance against this deodorizing spray, which leaves behind an invigorating peppermint scent in place of dirt and sweat. Not to mention, the talc-free formula is gentle enough to be applied directly to your feet — the soothing aloe vera and coconut work to moisturize your soles.

10 The silicone adjuster that tightens loose rings Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Ring Sizer Adjuster for Loose Rings (12-Pack) $8.99 See On Amazon Whether you bought the wrong size ring — or your finger happens to fluctuate in size — this silicone adjuster offers an easy way to tighten your jewelry. Its transparent design is discreet and barely noticeable — just twist the coil around the bottom of your ring and trim off the excess material. “This ring resizer is absolutely perfect! So easy to put on and it stops it from rotating down under my finger,” raved one customer.

11 This terra cotta disc that keeps your brown sugar soft & fresh Amazon OXO Good Grips Brown Sugar Keeper $7 See On Amazon Brown sugar tends to harden over time, but not if you use this unique terra cotta disc. Just soak the disc in water for 15 minutes, then place it inside a container with the brown sugar to keep it soft and fresh, so it’s ready to use for your next baking recipe. Use it in tandem with OXO’s line of POP containers (it attaches to the lid) or place it directly in with the sugar in any other container.

12 A space-saving surge protector with 6 pivoting AC sockets Amazon ECHOGEAR Surge Protector with 6 Outlets $16 See On Amazon More compact than a power strip, this surge protector is designed with six AC outlets that rotate 90 degrees — so you can move them to the right, left, and center for convenient plugging in as needed. Measuring only 5.5 inches by 3.9 inches, low-profile unit is great for the tight spaces behind your television and furniture.

13 These cut-resistant gloves that protect your hands from sharp knife blades Amazon Pine Tree Gloves Cut-Resistant Gloves $9 See On Amazon When handling sharp knives, you can never be too careful. These cut-resistant gloves have an anti-slip nitrile coating that acts as a shield between your hands and the blade. In addition to being useful while cooking, these lightweight gloves can also be worn to protect your hands from sharp tools while working in the yard or in the garage. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 Some refillable brush pens for paint touch-up jobs Amazon Slobproof Fillable Brush Pens (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Notice a scuff mark on your painted wall? No need to pull out the big brushes and paint cans. These refillable brush pens get the job done with minimal mess — just add your desired paint color and use the fine tip to fill in the scratch. The set comes with your choice of two or five pens, so you can keep multiple paint shades on hand for quick fixes. “It was super easy to use and the paint blended seamlessly, it looks like there was absolutely never anything stuck into my walls,” reported one happy customer.

15 This back seat cover that shields your car from dog hair, claw marks & spills Amazon Active Pets Car Seat Cover $30.99 See On Amazon This back seat cover is made out of sturdy, waterproof Oxford cotton — a hard-wearing fabric that protects your car’s interior from spills, dirt, claw marks, and pet hair (helpful if you like to take your pup with you whever you go). It fastens to your car seats with a set of buckled straps, while the weighted seat anchors tuck in between the cushions. To clean the cover, simply wipe it off with a cloth or run it over with a vacuum.

16 These silicone kitchen scrubbers with a fresh peach scent Amazon Peachy Clean Silicone Scrubbers (3-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Traditional kitchen sponges can quickly pick up unwanted smells of old food, mildew, and grease — but not these silicone scrubbers. The porous, fast-drying silicone effectively removes residue from a wide variety of kitchen surfaces, including dishes, counters, and stovetops. But perhaps the best part? They have an uplifting peach scent that makes cleaning a much more pleasant task.

17 Some silicone baking mats that make cleanup so much easier Amazon HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon The least fun part of baking may be the inevitable cleanup — but these silicone mats make that chore a lot less difficult. The nonstick mats are heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit — plus, they’re safe for the oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. A set of circular stencils is sketched onto the surface, making it easy to create perfectly round cookies or macarons. Just as good, you won’t have to use any cooking spray if you don’t want to.

18 These silicone chair leg covers that protect your hardwood floors Amazon aneaseit Silicone Chair Leg Covers (16-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Pulling your chair’s legs over your hardwood floor can lead to damage over time, which is why it’s so smart to place these silicone covers over the bottoms of your furniture. Designed with soft felt pads, the covers not only protect your floors from wear — they also eliminate that bothersome screeching sound that can occur when you move your chairs around. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 13

19 The hook-shaped tool that massages your back & neck Amazon LiBa Back and Neck Massager $22 See On Amazon Designed with six hard nodules, this self-massaging tool has a hook shape that makes it easy to work out knots all by yourself. The fiberglass-infused material is both durable and lightweight, providing just the right amount of pressure to your trigger points. “It's amazing how you can get right into the knot and work it until it's relaxed,” wrote one reviewer. “You can attack it from many angles and I'm never worried that this tool won't hold up to the job.” Available colors: 7

20 This double-sided tape that tacks down area rugs Amazon iPrimio Mighty X Rug Tape $16 See On Amazon Area rugs add a lot to a room, but they tend to slide around on the floor or have corners that curl up. Prevent both of those scenarios with this double-sided tape that keeps rugs flat and in place. Extra-thick and strong, it’s easy to apply but won’t leave residue behind if you ever choose to remove it.

21 The absorbent doormat that traps mud & water before it enters your home Amazon Lifewit Front Doormat $23 See On Amazon Keep your entryway looking pristine by placing this super-absorbent mat in front of the door. With a microfiber surface and an anti-slip backing, it traps the mud, dirt, and water on the bottom of your shoes before it even enters your home. When it’s time to clean it, just toss the mat directly in the washing machine. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: gray, black, brown

22 These flashlight gloves that really come in handy Amazon RAK LED Flashlight Gloves $17.99 See On Amazon Equipped with two battery-powered lights on the thumb and forefinger, these flexible gloves illuminate the space right in front of your hands. The bright lights are pointed wherever your fingers go, giving you visibility in low-light work environments, like under the sink or under the hood of your car. These gloves are the next best thing to having a third hand — they make it easier to work on all sorts of repairs, even at night.

23 This anti-fog spray that keeps your lenses clear Amazon Care Touch Anti-Fog Lens Spray $7.95 See On Amazon Ideal for both eyeglasses and camera lenses, this de-fogging spray keeps your glass surfaces free of smudges or cloudiness. Made without harsh ingredients, the streak-free formula also keeps your glasses free of dirt, dust, and debris. The 2-ounce spray bottle is small enough to stash away in your briefcase, backpack, or purse for touch-ups on the go.

24 Some easy-to-use drain snakes that clear out clogged pipes Amazon ONEHERE Drain Clog Cleaning Tool (7-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Five of these drain snakes are made from flexible plastic with serrated edges, and they’re designed to dislodge even the toughest clogs. The other two are made out of metal, with prongs that latch onto clumps of trapped hair. Simply insert one of the snakes into your sink or tub drain, twist it around, then pull it out. You’ll be surprised to see just how much gunk comes out.

25 This weighted wrap that provides hot or cold therapy to sore muscles Amazon TruHealth Flaxseed Microwave Heating Pad $25.95 See On Amazon Filled with temperature-retaining flaxseeds, this weighted wrap provides soothing hot or cold therapy. Simply place the pad in the microwave or the freezer to get it to your desired temperature, then drape the weighted cushion around the part of your body that needs relief. The ultra-soft, quilted pad has long straps that allow you to tie it around your neck or shoulders.

26 The ultra-moisturizing foot butter with a soft, tropical scent Amazon Bare August Foot Cream & Heel Balm Butter $21.99 See On Amazon Shea butter and mango seed butter serve as the base for this moisturizing foot treatment, while coconut and avocado oils lend an additional hydrating boost. With a light, tropical scent, the creamy formula instantly soaks into dry, cracked skin — resulting in smooth, soft feet that feel like they just walked out of the spa.

27 These rubber cabinet bumpers that make your doors less noisy Amazon Vellax Cabinet Door Bumpers (256 Count) $17.99 See On Amazon It may be a small thing, but adding these rubber bumpers to your cabinets and drawers can save you from the headache that comes with the constant slamming of wood against wood. Simply stick the transparent pads to the corners of your doors, and notice how much quieter they sound when you close them.

28 A clever phone grip that doubles as a stand Amazon Gear Beast Universal Cell Phone Grip $9.99 See On Amazon Your phone goes with you everywhere — and this cell phone grip ensures it won’t fall out of your hand, even when you’re juggling your other essential items. It also doubles as a phone stand, so you can prop up your device to watch a video, read a recipe, or video chat with your loved one. Choose from eight fun patterns, including anchors, pineapples, and flamingos. Available patterns: 8

29 This shower curtain liner that resists soap scum Amazon AmazerBath Plastic Shower Curtain Liner $10 See On Amazon A durable, waterproof shower curtain liner is essential in keeping water from splashing onto your floor, and this one is made of a soap-scum resistant PEVA material, so it won’t get gross over time. A set of weighted stones at the bottom prevents the edges of the liner from riding up over the side of your tub. Choose from a wide range of colors as well as a transparent option. Available sizes: 12

Available colors: 14

30 The dual-sided brush that keeps your laptop free of dust & smudges Amazon OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner $11 See On Amazon This dual-sided tool is equipped with a wide, soft brush that removes dust and debris from your keyboard, as well as a microfiber pad that swipes away smudges from your screen. The compact gadget is a must-have for those who frequently use their laptop, tablet, and smartphone — plus, it’s small enough to store away in your desk drawer or purse when not in use.

31 Some whiskey stones that keep your drink perfectly chilled without diluting it Amazon Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones Set $25.99 See On Amazon The problem with ice cubes is that they melt into your whiskey, diluting your drink. These granite stones keep your beverage perfectly chilled, without affecting the taste of your beverage. With a sophisticated round shape, the set of six stones can be displayed proudly in the included wooden holder. Just pop the tray in the freezer for 24 hours before serving.

32 A bamboo corner shelf that creates extra storage space in your kitchen Amazon Bambüsi Premium Bamboo Kitchen Corner Shelf $20 See On Amazon Whether it’s a few loaves of bread, a bagful of fresh produce, or a stack of plates, this corner shelf provides the perfect spot to store just about anything in your kitchen. Designed with three levels, the lightweight bamboo unit fits effortlessly into your cabinet or along the edge of your counter. Besides a natural wood option, this shelf also comes in a crisply painted white color. Available colors: bamboo, white

33 These silicone spaghetti servers that are superior to spoons Amazon Hot Target Silicone Spaghetti Servers (2-Pieces) $10.99 See On Amazon Instead of wrestling with your spaghetti using a pair of serving spoons, invest in this pair of silicone pasta servers. Each one is designed with a heat-resistant handle and a pronged head that grips the noodles as you scoop them. Two strategically placed holes allow the hot water to escape through the bottom. Available colors: black, red

34 A mini box cutter with so many different uses Amazon Slice Mini Box Cutter $10 See On Amazon This palm-sized box cutter comes in handy during so many situations, whether you need to slice open a package or break the seal on your new bottle of wine. The ceramic blade effortlessly pierces a wide range of thin materials, while the finger-friendly edge helps prevent any accidents. A built-in magnet even lets you store the retractable knife on your fridge when not in use.

35 This salad chopper that saves you so much time while cooking Amazon Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper $10 See On Amazon Made of sharp stainless steel, this rocker knife allows you to chop veggies, herbs, and even nuts in just a few seconds. The easy-grip handle gives you full control, while also protecting your fingers from the dual blades. With a little practice, you can whip up a perfectly chopped salad in just a few minutes — then conveniently store the blades away with the included covers.

36 The cleaning goo that reaches into tight spaces Amazon TICARVE Cleaning Gel $7 See On Amazon While it may look quite shocking, this bright purple cleaning gel is actually super useful. The sticky goo can be smooshed against your car’s air vents, cupholders, and other small crevices, pulling out dust and debris. You can reuse it over and over again, until the purple color becomes dark from the dirt. Pro tip: Besides your car, this gel can also be used to clean out your keyboard and small electronics.

37 A simple wooden box for your collection of tea bags Amazon Estilo Tea Box Organizer $20 See On Amazon If you’d describe yourself as somewhat of a tea enthusiast, you may just need this box organizer for all of your different varieties. Designed with 10 compartments, this wooden box holds your tea bags, sweeteners, and creamers until you’re ready to use them. A transparent window on the lid allows you to easily take stock of your tea supply at a glance.

38 This space-efficient laundry hamper that hangs on the back of your door Amazon KEEPJOY Laundry Hamper $14 See On Amazon If space is at a premium in your bedroom, you’ll be thrilled to learn that this laundry hamper can be placed directly on the back of your door. Attaching with two sturdy metal hooks, the compact hamper stays securely in place while still being easy to remove. The Oxford cotton fabric has a wide opening on the front, allowing you to toss in dirty clothes and sheets as you walk by. The zipper on the bottom makes it easy to dump the contents into the washer on laundry day. Available colors: 4

39 These under-shelf baskets that are so easy to install Amazon SimpleHouseware Under-Shelf Baskets (2-Pack) $21 See On Amazon These little storage baskets provide an extra bit of space in a cramped kitchen. Not to mention, they couldn’t be any easier to install — just slide the metal arms over the tops of your shelves. Made of sturdy metal wire, the baskets can hold any number of things — sandwich bags, coffee grounds, napkins, you name it. Available colors: bronze, white