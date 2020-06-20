In life, there are plenty of situations where you might have thought to yourself, “There has to be a better way." If it was ever happened in the middle of a household task, then these clever things under $30 are about to make life way easier.

If you’re tired of looking at that tangle of cords on your desk, a set of flexible silicone clips can help you manage them better. And that bulky colander that doesn’t fit no matter which drawer or cabinet you try? A collapsible colander will solve that problem in a snap (and for less than $20). And if you’re sick of turning the house upside down every time you need a battery, maybe a battery storage organizer would dial down the frustration?

So, if you're ready to for some affordable solutions to everyday problems, keep scrolling. You’ll probably find a few things you need — and maybe a few that you didn’t know you needed — to simplify everything from cleaning to cooking to DIY projects. You’re welcome.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A flexible funnel that can be reused hundreds of times Meshin Flexible Draining Tool Amazon $16 See On Amazon This funnel can be used to transfer liquids or dry ingredients (liked chopped veggies) with no mess. Because this custom funnel can be molded, formed, reshaped, and reused thousands of times over, it’s a great helper in the garage, kitchen, or garden. Plus, it wipes clean and can be stored flat or rolled up.

2. These face mask extenders for a more comfortable fit Forno Face Mask Extender (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This set of five mask extender straps allow you to clip your face mask around your neck or head, leaving your ears more comfortable. Each extender is soft, flexible, and washable. With three adjustable positions, it’s almost universal.

3. A wireless charging station for a phone, AirPods & more EVIGAL Wireless Charging Station Amazon $26 See On Amazon Lots of devices? Clear up the clutter and give your iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more a full charge in just three hours with this four-in-one wireless charger. Because this charger is Qi-certified, it won’t damage your devices or batteries by overcharging. This charger is also compatible with other devices including Android models.

4. A bike phone mount that keeps your phone accessible CAW.CAR Accessories Bicycle & Motorcycle Phone Mount Amazon $18 See On Amazon If two wheels are your preferred method of transportation, try this motorcycle or bike phone mount to keep your phone safe while riding. The rubber sling keeps phones securely in place and viewable, and side buttons remain accessible. This mount attaches to round handlebars, it can be rotated a full 360-degrees, and it even works with cases in place. With an outstanding 4.8-star rating after more than 600 reviews, it has tons of fans.

5. A hands-free personal cooling fan CoutureBridal Hands Free Neck Fan Amazon $25 See On Amazon Cool yourself down with this hands-free neck fan that is super easy to operate and comes with three adjustable speeds. Each fan can rotate a full 360-degrees, and the fan charges via USB, and can run for up to eight hours at a time. While this fan can be worn around your neck, it can easily be set on a desktop or nightstand as well.

6. This over-the-door organizer made with breathable mesh Gorilla Grip Premium Over The Door Shoe Organizer Amazon $8 See On Amazon This over-the-door organizer is made with breathable mesh pockets so you don't have to worry about your shoes harboring dampness. And with no bulky hardware, it easily fits over any door. The 12 pockets store items neatly while keeping everything in view, and this organizer can hold up to 20 pounds. This organizer also works for art supplies, pantry items, and more, too. When it's not in use, just fold it flat.

7. A portable blender for delicious smoothies on the go LaHuko Portable Blender Amazon $24 See On Amazon With six powerful stainless steel blades, this portable blender can easily power through fruits, veggies, and even some ice for delicious smoothies in under a minute. A three-hour charge will give you 12 to 15 uses before it needs recharging, and coming in at just over a pound, this blender is lightweight and compact enough to toss into a bag or keep stored in your desk. "I love this product! Great quality for an affordable price," one user commented.

8. A bag sealer that keeps snacks fresh Sarissa Mini Bag Sealer Amazon $14 See On Amazon It can be super disappointing to bite into stale chips, so keep your snacks fresh with this mini bag sealer. This heat sealer operates on two AA batteries and works with a wide variety of bags. To use this mini bag sealer, simply press the sealer as you slide the sealer from end to end.

9. These reusable rug grippers that prevents slips, trips & falls Gorilla Grip Premium Rug Corner and Side Grippers (16-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your rugs safely in place and stop the corners from curling up with these rug grippers made by Gorilla Grip. The dual-sided strip adheres to the back of the rug and keeps it firmly in place on the floor to prevent slips, trips, and falls. When dust and dirt interfere with the grip, simply wipe the grippers with a damp cloth and re-stick when dry. You can also easily remove and re-stick them.

10. A no-touch door opener that limits your contact with germs Xflyee No-Touch Door Opener (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon To keep your hands clean and reduce your contact with germs, try this contactless door opener. Use it to pull doors open, or to avoid direct contact with keypads and elevator buttons. This four-pack of contactless door openers includes two different sizes (two large and two small), both of which can be easily slipped into a pocket or handbag.

11. This adjustable laptop stand that cuts down on neck strain Homesuit Adjustable Electronic Mount Amazon $23 See On Amazon Alleviate some of the soreness that comes from being hunched over a screen all day with this laptop stand that can raise your screen by as much as eight inches. Anti-skid rubber pads keep your laptop securely in place, and the open design prevents your device from overheating. When cinched together, this laptop stand can accommodate phones and tablets, and when fully expanded, it can accommodate laptops up to 15.6 inches.

12. This grill scraper tool and bottle opener combo Cave Tools Grill Scraper Tool Amazon $13 See On Amazon Before you fire up the grill for your next BBQ, clean off the grates with this bristle-free scraper. The patent-pending design with a variety of grooves works with all types of grates (round, V-shaped, or square), and it’s compact enough for on the go outings. The opposite end of this grill scraper is a handy bottle opener, and with that, you’ll be set for an awesome cookout.

13. This windshield sunshade that keeps the heat out SHINEMATIX Windshield Sun Shade (2 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon By blocking out 99% of UV rays, this two-pack of windshield sunshades keeps your car cooler and prevents sun damage to the interior. The two-piece design makes it easy to manipulate, and the shades can be placed horizontally or vertically (whichever is a better fit). This sunshade folds down easily into the convenient carrying case for storage when not in use, and each order comes with a bonus microfiber cleaning cloth. Choose from three sizes.

14. A leak-proof trash can for your car House Day Car Trash Can with Lid Amazon $14 See On Amazon This car trash can offers up a dedicated spot for trash, so you can stop making your cup holder pull double duty. A convenient buckle strap lets you attach the bin around the neck rest. Equipped with a lid to keep the contents concealed, this car trash can also has a waterproof lining so you can toss in drinks without worry and two mesh side pockets that are ideal for storing small items like tissues, wet wipes, and hand sanitizer.

15. A blind spot mirror that's so easy to attach Ampper Blind Spot Mirror (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Add another measure of safety to your driving with this blind spot mirror. Made with real glass, this blind spot mirror won’t haze over time, the convex shape allows for wide-angle viewing, and the pivoting base allows for a full 360-degree rotation. Installation of this mirror is as easy peeling and sticking onto existing side-view mirrors

16. These brilliant laces that won't untie Lock Laces Elastic No Tie Shoelaces Amazon $8 See On Amazon These elastic no-tie shoelaces essentially turn any lace-up shoe into a slip-on, and best of all, the patented design eliminates the annoyance of untied laces. With more than 10,000 five star reviews on Amazon, this one is a hit with customers. One user wrote: “I can't believe just how pumped I am over these shoelaces! They make me wanna slip my shoes off and on just because I can! They make my shoes more comfortable than I could have ever imagined.”

17. This cherry pitter that also works with olives OXO Good Grips Olive and Cherry Pitter Amazon $13 See On Amazon This cherry pitter removes pits from cherries or olives with ease, and a built-in splatter shield prevents the juices from splashing everywhere. The comfort grip handles allow for ease of use, and the cherry pitter locks closed for storage. One user wrote: “I pitted about [five pounds] of cherries so quickly and effortlessly with this pitter that I am still a bit in awe of how well it works. I was worried that it would make the cherries misshapen, but it doesn't squish them at all."

18. This clip-on food strainer that works with almost any pot or pan Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer Amazon $12 See On Amazon This clip-on strainer attaches to almost any pot or bowl to make straining extra easy. Made of BPA-free silicone, this strainer is dishwasher safe and takes up a minimal amount of storage space. Thousands of five-star reviews back this gadget up. Choose between two colors.

19. This collapsible colander that stores away neatly Kitchen Candy Collapsible and Expandable Colander Amazon $18 See On Amazon Colanders are an essential kitchen item, but storing them can be, shall we say, frustrating? While this clever colander can hold up to six quarts, once collapsed, it takes up less than 2 inches of space. Side handles expand to fit comfortably over sinks, and the colander is dishwasher safe for easy cleanups. Choose from four colors.

20. This wall-mounted bag dispenser Lunies Wall Mount Bag Dispenser Amazon $9 See On Amazon For a better way to store reusable grocery bags, try this wall-mounted bag dispenser. This bag dispenser is stout, easy to install onto a wall or cabinet door, and large holes offer visibility and easy access. Choose between white or pink.

21. A banana bungee that keeps bruising to a minimum Banana Bungee Under Cabinet Banana Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon The Banana Bungee offers up a clever way to minimize bruising while keeping bananas off the countertops. It can be used for single bananas or a bunch, and it can be discreetly mounted under cabinets, with four flexible bungees holding your bananas safe and out of the way. As one customer wrote, it's "small and amazing."

22. This condiment fork that makes outings & snacking better Chef'n FridgeFork Condiment Fork Amazon $7 See On Amazon This condiment fork can keep dirty utensils to a minimum and make serving pickles and more super easy at a barbecue or other outing. A band wraps around the rim of the jar to keep the condiment fork securely in place, and the caddy catches drips to prevent any messes. The condiment fork comes with two different size bands, and it is dishwasher safe (top rack only). One user wrote: “Love this little pickle fork! My daughter and I eat a TON of pickles and get a lot of use out of this. The tines are incredibly sharp. It comes with [two] different size bands that fit around most pickle jars.”

23. A silicone utensil rest that holds more than a spoon rest Zulay Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest Amazon $10 See On Amazon This silicone utensil rest keeps countertops clean while you cook. With four slots, it accommodates more cooking utensils than your average spoon rest, and because it’s made from food-grade silicone, it won’t slide around. A raised lip keeps liquids contained, and this utensil rest is dishwasher safe.

24. A sink organizer that keeps sponges out of the way Tloowy Kitchen Gadget Organizer Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep sponges, scouring pads, and dish soap out of the way with this sink organizer. The clever triangular shape offers a generous amount of storage without taking up counter space, and a strong suction cup prevents slipping to keep the organizer firmly in place.

25. A surge protector with 6 AC and 3 USB outlets plus a shelf NESSTU Socket Outlet Shelf Surge Protector Amazon $25 See On Amazon This outlet with six AC outlets and three USB ports is a serious upgrade to the typical strip-style surge protectors. It plugs into any standard grounded outlet, and it comes with an easy-to-attach shelf for your devices, keeping them safe and off the floor while still offering surge protection.

26. A clever hands-free toothpaste dispenser & toothbrush holder set WAYCOM Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $13 See On Amazon This toothbrush holder is a hygienic way to store up to five toothbrushes (including electric ones) while keeping them easily accessible, and the hands-free toothpaste dispenser cuts down on waste (and no batteries are required). Each squeeze delivers the precise amount needed, and it works with just about any kind of toothpaste. Choose between black, blue, and pink.

27. An over-the-cabinet bag holder iDesign Over the Cabinet Plastic Bag Holder Amazon $6 See On Amazon This over-the-cabinet bag holder is ideal for small spaces like dorms, utility rooms, and bathrooms. It requires no installation to use and makes a great plastic bag holder or a handy trash bin.

28. A brush kit that scrubs without elbow grease RotoScrub Multi-Purpose Drill Brush Kit (7-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This drill brush kit works with any standard drill to power through tough messes like mildew, cooked on food, soap scum, and hard water stains without a ton of elbow grease. Each order comes with a velcro backing pad and six non-scratch nylon scrubber pads that work with almost any type of household cleaner. Choose from two colors.

29. This bottle emptying kit that gets to the last drop Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Once featured on Shark Tank, this bottle emptying kit saves you time and money by making every last bit of product available to you. When shampoo, conditioner, and lotion bottles are almost empty, simply invert the bottle onto the emptying kit to get the last few drops. It fits most standard size bottles, each order comes with four thread adapters which are top-rack dishwasher safe and reusable.

30. These towel hooks that won't snag RICHYN Kitchen Towel Hooks (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This set of two adhesive towel hooks make for an elegant way to keep towels neatly in place and out of the way. To use it, simply push a corner of the towel into the flexible silicone claws and pull it out when you need it. These towel hooks won’t snag or damage towels and can be stuck to just about any flat surface. They're easily installed using the included adhesive tape, but can also be installed with screws.

31. A cheese grater that doesn't make a mess Prep Solutions by Progressive Grate & Measure Amazon $22 See On Amazon This two-way grate and measure kitchen gadget lets you great cheese and veggies without making a mess. Choose between a fine or medium shred, and the clear container has a two-cup capacity with measurement markings to guide you along the way. The non-skid bottom keeps the grater safely in place, and the unit is dishwasher safe.

32. These motion-sensing lights you can stick almost anywhere URPOWER Motion Sensor Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These motion-sensing lights work with four AAA batteries, and there are no messy cords, which makes them ideal for spaces like stairs, bathrooms, and closets. They detect motion within 10 feet, and turn off when there’s none detected. There’s no installation required (simply use the included adhesive strip), and each order comes in a pack of three.

33. These reusable silicone food covers that stretch to fit Be-one Silicone Stretch Food Covers (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These silicone food covers can be stretched to fit containers up to 10 inches wide. Square, round, or even irregular, these covers will fit. Made with food-grade silicone, these covers create a tight seal to keep food fresher longer, and each order comes with six covers in varying sizes. It's an easy way to cut down on plastic wrap use.

34. A hand-held travel steamer that heats up in 25 seconds Aerb Portable Clothes Steamer Amazon $30 See On Amazon This handheld travel steamer heats up in 25 seconds or less to remove wrinkles fast. The 120-milliliter reservoir holds enough water to provide 10 to 12 minutes of steam, and the unit automatically shuts off when the water runs out to prevent overheating. This steamer can be used with most fabrics and comes with a drawstring carrying case and a foldable hanger. It can also be used to steam clean clothes, curtains, and more.

35. This self-wrapping cable sleeve Alex Tech Cable Sleeve Amazon $9 See On Amazon This cable sleeve easily tidies up a tangle of wires to make it look like one sleek cord. This cable management sleeve is insulated, self wraps, and is easy to customize. It's even available in a wide range of sizes and two colors.

36. These flexible cable clips that keep your chargers handy and organized Garmaker Cable Clips (12-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Tired of looking at a bunch of messy cords? These self-adhesive cable clips keep things under control. They're made with silicone and can even be placed on curved surfaces, and a strong 3M adhesive will stick on virtually any material, including glass, wood, and metal. This 12-pack contains an assortment of four-clip, three-clip, and one-clip holders. Use it on a desk, nightstand, and more.

37. This dual-sided cleaning brush for keyboards and small gadgets OXO Good Grips Electronic Cleaning Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon This dual-sided cleaning brush gets into hard-to-reach spots on keyboards, small electronics, and other tight spaces. Soft bristles on one end sweep away dust and dirt, and the silicone wiper on the other end has a pointed tip for cleaning crevices. When you’re done cleaning, retract the bristles and replace the protective cap on the silicone tip to keep the brush clean.

38. This brilliant protector that lets you wash your hats without damage YEENOR Hat Washer Protector Amazon $8 See On Amazon After a trip through the washing machine, most baseball caps could use a little help getting back into shape. Help them retain their shape from the start with this hat washer protector. Simply open the cage, place your hat in, and snap it closed. While this hat protector keeps your hat safe through the spin cycle, remember to air dry.

39. These wings sauces that really pack a punch Capital City Mambo Sauce Combo (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Capital City’s Mambo Sauce combo pack includes two 12-ounce bottles of best-selling sauces that are great on wings and so much more. The mild sauce is sweet and tangy, and the hot-sweet sauce packs a spicy punch. These sauces can be used for marinades, basting, or as a finishing sauce. One user called it "delicious flavor to use on everything."

40. This revolving liquor dispenser Oggi Professional Liquor Dispenser Amazon $30 See On Amazon Kick your home bar into high gear with this revolving liquor dispenser. Ideal for parties at home or just to make whipping up a cocktail extra easy, this dispenser holds three full-sized bottles, it rotates for easy access, and it dispenses precise portions at the touch of a button.

41. These hangers for pants that save a ton of space Vitalome Pants Hangers (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These space-saving pants hangers keep closets organized while saving you a ton of space. The S-shaped design leaves one end open for easy access, and the smooth surface protects your pants from creases. Each hanger holds five pairs (up to 10 pounds), and users can choose between gray or white.

42. This expandable drawer organizer that manages clutter iDesign Clarity Plastic Expandable Drawer Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from durable plastic, this organizer extends up to 18.5 inches, while compartments keep things neat and orderly. Use it for cosmetics, desk accessories, crafting supplies, and odds and ends. Choose between two colors.

43. This caddy that easily attaches with adhesive KINCMAX Shower Caddy Basket Amazon $21 See On Amazon This shower caddy keeps your toiletries viewable and easily accessible. The open bottom design drains water efficiently, and each caddy comes with four hooks for loofahs, small towels, razors, and brushes. It is rust-proof, and there's no installation necessary because the caddy sticks to most surfaces using a strong adhesive backing. Or, use this versatile caddy in the kitchen and pantry for easy access to spices and utensils.

44. This three-in-one stick vacuum with thousands of 5-star reviews Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum Amazon $30 See On Amazon Bissell’s featherweight stick vacuum is three machines in one convenient package. This stick vacuum converts to a hand-vacuum or a stair vacuum, and there’s even a crevice tool to those tough to reach spots. Weighing less than 3 pounds, this vacuum still delivers powerful suction to tackle tough messes. With more than 4,000 five-star ratings, it's a popular pick.

45. These smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Gosund Smart Plug (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These Wi-Fi-enabled smart plugs let you turn things like appliances and lights on and off with just your voice (via Alexa or Google Home) or, operate them with the smartphone app which lets you set schedules and even control those devices when you’re not home. And don't worry about difficult setups, reviewers have indicated that these plugs are pretty easy to get going. One user commented: "[I] Had no trouble connecting all four plugs to my wifi, then easily connected to my Alexa app. Great little gadgets for turning lights and fans on and off from another room."

46. This battery organizer that keeps all your batteries on one place The Battery Organizer Storage Case with Hinged Clear Amazon $17 See On Amazon With enough space for 93 batteries of varying sizes, this storage case keeps your stash organized and all in one place. This battery organizer comes with a battery tester and a clear plastic cover that keeps everything visible. Plus, the organizer can be stored in a drawer or mounted onto a flat surface for easy access.

47. This screen magnifier for gaming and multi-person viewing dizaul Screen Magnifier Amazon $15 See On Amazon This magnifying screen enlarges your smartphone screen up to two times for better viewing. Compatible with most smartphones, this magnifier is ideal for watching movies, gaming, or multi-person viewing. Plus, it doesn’t require batteries or any type of power source, and using it is as easy as flipping up the magnifier and setting your phone down behind it. Made with wood, users can choose from five colors.

48. This beard-shaping tool for professional-looking results at home RevoBeard RevoHair Beard Shaping & Haircut Tool Amazon $21 See On Amazon For pro-like results at home, this beard shaping tool is essentially a stencil to help you trim your hairline and beard. This bundle works for goatees, hairlines, taper lines, sideburns, and so much more. One reviewer wrote, “Great bundle deal! Love both these products from the Revo brand! Use them both for my hair and beard! Thanks!”