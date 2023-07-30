If you spend a lot of time outdoors, you're going to love these genius, cheap things

Getting outside and touching grass can cure a whole host of woes, but sometimes to enjoy nature to its fullest, you need to stock up on some reliable gear first. Whether you’re looking for sun and heat protection, entertaining lawn games, or even furniture for lounging at the beach or pool, there’s something here for you. In fact, you’ll find tons of clever products for time spent outdoors — better yet, they’re all super wallet friendly. Now, get outside already.

01 These lightweight binoculars that are perfect for concerts & wildlife watching Amazon Hontry Binoculars $26 See On Amazon For nature enthusiasts and concertgoers alike, these binoculars are an essential addition to your gear collection. They offer 10x magnification and they’re incredibly lightweight, weighing just over half a pound. Plus, they come with all the accessories you’ll need, including a lens cloth, neck strap, and carrying case.

02 A colorful hummingbird feeder that brings the feathered friends to you Amazon Wosnows Hummingbird Feeder $17 See On Amazon Decorate your outdoor space and provide a safe haven for winged creatures with this hummingbird feeder. The vibrant shades of the feeder help attract the hummingbirds, while the leakproof construction keeps things from getting messy. Just fill it up with the nectar of your choosing and enjoy the delightful sight of these tiny avians in your backyard. Available colors: 4

03 The genius shoe straps that aerate your lawn with ease Amazon Abco Tech Lawn Aerator Shoes $21 See On Amazon Skip the professional lawn care and just strap on these aerator shoes instead. Each “shoe” features three adjustable straps and several nails that screw into place. Once they’re on, simply walk across your lawn to drive the strikes into the soil, thereby increasing oxygen flow and water penetration for stronger roots and more luscious grass.

04 This outdoor blanket with a convenient carrying handle Amazon Scuddles Outdoor Blanket $29 See On Amazon Grab this picnic blanket and head out the door for all your lounging and dining-in-nature needs. This unique blanket has a waterproof backing plus a foam layer for extra padding, making it a great option for the beach and camping. It rolls up into a suitcase-like shape with a handle for easy portability (there’s even a zippered pocket for your phone and keys.) Available in a range of sizes, it’s machine washable for easy upkeep. Available sizes: 8

Available styles: 8

05 A 3-pack of inflatable trays perfect for outdoor partying Amazon JOYIN Inflatable Serving Bar (3-Pack) $24 See On Amazon When you want to bring the party outside, try these inflatable serving bars. They’re simple to inflate and offer an easy solution to keeping perishable platters and ice-cold beverages cool. They’re made from BPA-free vinyl and come with a convenient drain to empty out melted ice with ease. And since they’re inflatable, they won’t take up the storage space of traditional platters.

06 The lightweight hammock that’s perfect for camping Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock $28 See On Amazon Sleep under the stars with this camping hammock. Made from durable nylon, this hammock is extremely easy to pack, weighing in at just over 19 ounces and taking up minimal space when folded up. Despite that, it’s 4.5 feet wide and 9 feet long and can support up to 400 pounds. It comes with all the necessary straps and carabiners for hanging. Available colors: 2

07 This ring toss game that’s also a convenient bottle opener Amazon Tiki Toss Ring Toss Game $22 See On Amazon Make your outdoor gatherings a little more entertaining with this ring toss game. Made from bamboo in the shape of a surfboard, it has a hook at the top — throw the loop (attached to a string) to try to land it and win. The bottle opener sits toward the bottom and has a built-in magnet that catches bottle caps. Available sizes: 3

08 The super bright headlamp that makes nighttime activities safer Amazon Blazin LED Headlamp $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re camping, hiking, or just jogging in the evening, this headlamp is here to light your way. It offers 350 lumens and the battery can run for up to 15 hours before it needs a recharge. It operates with two modes: spotlight and floodlight, and within each mode you can select from a low, high, or strobe setting.

09 A 3-pack of polarized sunglasses that protect against glare Amazon KALIYADI Polarized Sunglasses (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon If you’re someone who constantly loses your shades, you’ll appreciate that this set of sunglasses comes with three pairs. They offer protection against both UVA and UVB rays and have a classic look with metal accents at the corners. Since the lenses are polarized, the view will be crisp, clear, and glare-free Available multipacks: 51

10 This compact grill scraper that removes rust & food residue Amazon The Sage Owl BBQ Grill Scraper $18 See On Amazon Barbecue lovers are sure to appreciate this handheld grill cleaner. Made from durable, rust-resistant stainless steel, this little tool has different-sized notches to tackle everything from round grates to V-shaped grates to barbecues specific to national parks and campgrounds. Just run the niche along the grate to scrape off debris in a flash. Ta-da — no messy brush bristles falling into your grill ever again.

11 The sand anchor that locks your beach umbrella into place Amazon Beachr Umbrella Sand Anchor $18 See On Amazon Make beach days even more enjoyable with this portable umbrella sand anchor. Featuring a screw-like shape, you just twist the anchor into the sand, then insert your umbrella into the top. Since the slot is a standard 2-inch diameter, it’ll fit most umbrellas. And because it’s made from lightweight fiberglass, it won’t add extra bulk to your beach bag.

12 A drink cooler designed for slim cans Amazon BrüMate Slim Can Cooler $17 See On Amazon You’ll never have to deal with a warm selzter again, thanks to this slim can cooler. Made from stainless steel and available in a range of colors and patterns, this insulated cooler is simple to use: Just place your cold can directly inside — that’s it. It comes in dozens of colors and works perfectly with all slim 12-ounce cans. Available colors: 31

13 These colorful coils that let you store your drink anywhere Amazon Sunnydaze Drink Holder Stakes (6-Pack) $33 See On Amazon Make barbecues, picnics, and lawn games more fun by providing a place for your beverage with these drink holder stakes. Just drive one into the ground and let the coil on top support your bottle, can, or tumbler. Made from durable steel, they come in a six-pack or four-pack of vibrant colors. They even break down into smaller components for easy storage in the included travel bag.

14 The clip-on patio light that properly illuminates your outdoor gatherings Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Patio Umbrella Light $19 See On Amazon No need to hire an electrician and spend a ton on outdoor wiring when you can score this budget-friendly LED umbrella light. It installs easily with clamps, and even comes with a remote control that you can operate from up to 50 feet away. The remote also allows you to adjust the brightness and set all 12 bulbs on a timer.

15 A travel-friendly charcoal grill that folds up like a suitcase Amazon AGM Portable Charcoal Grill $22 See On Amazon Take your barbecue on the go with this portable charcoal grill. Measuring just 14 by 10 inches, this compact grill weighs 3 pounds and is easy to carry, thanks to the legs that fold up and the handle that pops out. The grate tray slides out like a drawer, making it super easy to clean, too. Available colors: 2

16 This 2-pack of waterproof phone cases for water-friendly adventures Amazon Hiearcool Waterproof Phone Pouch (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon If you love canoeing, kayaking, rafting, or any other water activities, you’ll want this two-pack of waterproof cases to protect your phone. It’s compatible with tons of iPhone and Android models, and just takes a few clicks of the airlock top to open. Once inside, your phone will be shielded from water — and since the cover is touch screen-sensitive, you can still use your phone and even take underwater photos. Available colors: 15

17 The clever grill lights that make nighttime barbecuing simple Benicci Grill Lights (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Never overcook a burger due to inadequate lighting again, thanks to these grill lights. Made with magnetic bases that can be secured to any metal grill, each one features a flexible neck, so you can adjust the bulb to get the perfect angle. The built-in magnets mean you can also use these to attract and pick up screws and nails that have fallen into hard-to-reach places.

18 A set of solar pathway lights to spruce up any space Amazon Outdoor Lights & Living Solar Pathway Lights (10-Pack) $40 See On Amazon If you thought outdoor lighting had to be boring, you haven’t seen these delightful pathway lamps. They turn on automatically at night and deliver a soft yellow glow that shines through the decorative leaf pattern on the lanterns. They run on solar power, so they won’t jack up your electric bills, either.

19 This miniature fire pit you can display nearly anywhere Amazon Colsen Tabletop Fire Pit $40 See On Amazon This adorable tabletop fire pit measures just 5 inches wide and 3.5 inches tall, meaning you truly can take it nearly anywhere. It’s simple to use: Just fill it with isopropyl alcohol, light it with a long match or lighter, and enjoy its cozy, smoke-free flames for up to 45 minutes. Its sleek silhouette blends with many decor styles and it’s great for toasting s’mores, too. Available colors: 3

20 A protective sun sail to help you better enjoy your outdoor space Amazon SUNNY GUARD Sun Shade Sail $29 See On Amazon Soaking up some vitamin D can be great, but make sure you shield yourself from excessive sun exposure with this shade sail that offers up to 95% UV protection from harmful rays. Not only that, but it also provides respite from heat and glare, while the mesh material still allows for airflow. Installation is simple thanks to the sturdy stainless steel D-rings. The sail comes in a wide range of dimensions and colors. Available sizes: 75+

Available colors: 9

21 The soothing vitamin E-enriched sunscreen that smells great too Amazon Sun Bum SPF-50 Sunscreen Spray $17 See On Amazon While some SPF can leave you smelling like chemicals, Sun Bum’s sunscreen spray has a pleasant, summery aroma reviewers liken to vanilla and cocoa butter. Oxybenzone- and oxtinoxate-free, it offers SPF-50 protection and is formulated with vitamin E to leave skin feeling nourished and soft. It’s water resistant, reef safe, and easy to apply with just a spritz — even when you don’t have a second pair of hands.

22 A cooling hoodie towel that’s activated by water Amazon MISSION Cooling Hoodie Towel $20 See On Amazon When temperatures soar, it’s important to avoid overheating outdoors, and this cooling hoodie towel can help. Just wet it, squeeze out any extra water, and “snap” the fabric to activate it. You can either wear it across your shoulders and neck, or on your head for a cooling experience that can last for up to two hours. It even has UPF-50 protection to shield against the sun’s rays. Available colors: 3

23 This oversized water bottle that makes all-day hydration easy Amazon AQUAFIT Half-Gallon Water Bottle $20 See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time outdoors, it’s important to drink plenty of water, and this half-gallon water bottle can help. Not only does it have helpful measurement indicators in both ounces and milliliters, it has time-of-day markings to help keep you on track for proper hydration from the time you wake up to the time you go to bed. It comes with a bonus lid equipped with a straw, too. Available colors: 31

24 The mosquito-repelling device that doesn’t use harsh sprays Amazon Thermacell Radius Mosquito Repellent $37 See On Amazon If you want to enjoy the outdoors, but bugs aren’t your idea of a good time, try this mosquito repeller. It works without smells, sprays, or DEET to keep mosquitos at bay. Just insert a repellent cartridge and let the rechargeable battery power it up to create a 10-foot zone of mosquito protection. Available colors: 2

25 A clever camping utensil set that saves space Amazon UCO Integrated Camping Utensils (2 Pieces) $8 See On Amazon Avid campers know that an overloaded pack is to be avoided at all costs, and this integrated camping utensil set can help you travel light. Made from dishwasher-safe, BPA-free glass nylon, this set of utensils features a double-sided spoon and knife combo that nests perfectly inside a fork, so you can save space. There’s even a bungee tether to help you keep track of everything. Available colors: 6

26 This anti-chafing aloe stick that keeps skin irritation at bay Amazon Gold Bond Friction Defense Stick $7 See On Amazon Whether you’re hiking, running, or biking outdoors, chafing skin is best avoided, and this friction defense stick can help. Not only does it include aloe to help skin glide rather than rub and chafe, it also leaves skin feeling moisturized. The formula is also unscented, which is great for sensitive skin.

27 The dry bag that protects your belongings from water damage Amazon HEETA Waterproof Dry Bag $30 See On Amazon If your favorite outdoor pastimes include water, you’re going to want this waterproof dry bag. Available in several sizes sizes ranging from 5 to 40 liters, this bag is made from seamless PVC to help prevent leaks. It comes with a shoulder strap for easy carrying, and since it’s transparent, it’s easy to keep track of the items you place inside. Plus, it comes with a bonus waterproof case for your phone. Available colors: 11

28 A handheld fan that has a built-in water misting tank Amazon HandFan Portable Misting Fan $22 See On Amazon Beat the heat with this portable mister fan. Not only does this fan have three speeds that activate with the touch of a button, but it also has a misting function for extra hot days — just fill the tiny top tank with water. You can hold it in your hand, or flip out the kickstand to set it up on a table or desk. It runs for up to 13 hours on a single charge. Available colors: 5

29 These mesmerizing flame packets that produce colorful bonfires Amazon Magical Flames Color Changing Packets (25-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Whether you’re camping or just having a nice evening by a fire pit, these magical flames packets are sure to spice things up. Simply toss anywhere from one to three packs into a fire and the flames will turn bright, vibrant rainbow colors. The hues will last up to an hour before slowly fading.

30 A floating Bluetooth speaker that doesn’t skimp on sound Amazon KingSom Bluetooth Pool Speaker $30 See On Amazon Snag this ingenious Bluetooth speaker and liven up your outdoor adventures. Because it has an IP68 waterproof rating, it’s fully submersible, making it a great choice for pools and more. It even floats, so you can bring your tunes directly into the water. Add to that its 360-degree stereo sound and rich bass, and you’ve got a winner. Available colors: 5

31 This portable sofa that doesn’t require an air pump to inflate Amazon Nevlers Inflatable Lounger $25 See On Amazon Never be caught without a place to lounge in comfort once you have this inflatable air sofa you can take anywhere. It doesn’t even need an air pump to inflate — simply open it up, wave it through the air for a few seconds, and seal it once it’s filled. It’s made from waterproof polyester and weighs just 2 pounds when deflated, but can support up to 450 pounds when inflated. There’s even a side pocket to hold small items. Available colors: 17

32 The versatile pool float that keeps you cool in the water Amazon Aqua LEISURE Monterey Hammock Float - $13 See On Amazon Climb aboard this pool hammock and float for leisurely lounging at its finest. Not only can you grasp both ends and swim with it as a drifter, but you can lie in it vertically like a hammock or sit on it to use it as a floating chair. No matter how you use it, this float keeps you cool by submerging you in the water, and both ends are equipped with supportive pillows for comfort.

33 A light-up flying disc perfect for nighttime lawn games Amazon TOSY LED Flying Disc $34 See On Amazon Add a little extra oomph to your evening gatherings with this light-up flying disc. It features 36 LED bulbs that illuminate to create fun, eye-catching streaks across the sky when you toss it back and forth. It’s fully rechargeable and offers multiple brightness settings, too. Better yet, it has a “lost” function that blinks whenever it lands on a surface, so you can spot it in the dark. Available colors: 12

34 These mounts that let you store your bike on the wall Amazon DIRZA Bike Wall Mount (2-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Protect your bike from falls and scuffs and preserve floor space by storing it properly with these bike wall mounts. Made from rugged and durable iron, this two-pack of racks comes with all the screws necessary for installation. Just loop the top tire through the hook and let gravity do the rest.

35 A versatile multi-tool perfect for camping & more Amazon QuntionSt Outdoor Multi-Tool $20 See On Amazon Why lug around a full toolbox when this outdoor multi-tool has tons of functions packed into one? Made from quality materials like wood, stainless steel, and nylon, this tool boasts a hammer, an axe, a knife, a screwdriver, a wood saw, and more. Better yet, the entire thing weighs less than 1 pound for lightweight travel.

36 These genius, reusable water balloons that cut down on single-use plastic Amazon Tlitlimom Reusable Water Bomb Balloons (6-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Make water fights more sustainable with these reusable water bomb balloons. Made from latex-free silicone, these balloons work by opening them up, dunking them underwater, and snapping them shut. Just throw them like you would any other balloon and enjoy a satisfying explosion you can recreate again and again.

37 The adjustible trekking poles for outdoor explorers Amazon Cascade Mountain Tech Trekking Poles $25 See On Amazon Level up your hiking equipment with these trekking poles. Made from lightweight aluminum and weighing just 10.4 ounces each, these poles can extend anywhere from 26 inches to 54 inches. They come with easy-to-grip rubber handles and several interchangeable tips, including options for both snow and mud. Available colors: 6

38 A weatherproof surge protector for powering outdoor tools & lighting Amazon POWRUI Outdoor Surge Protector $30 See On Amazon Just because you’re outside doesn’t mean you don’t want safe, consistent power for your electrically powered equipment, and this outdoor surge protector delivers. It features four AC outlets and has an IP44 weatherproof rating, so it’s safe to leave outside, even in the rain. It can even be paired with an app to control the power remotely, too. Use this for power tools, lighting, and more.

39 This floating lounger that doubles as a mini pool Amazon Jasonwell Inflatable Tanning Pool Lounger Float $34 See On Amazon This floating lounger is perfect for pool days, but you can also fill it with water and use it to stay cool in the backyard. Durable and easy to inflate, it has an integrated cupholder and removable pillow for extra comfort and convenience. Plus, you can choose from three sizes, depending on whether you plan to lounge alone or with friends. Available sizes: 3