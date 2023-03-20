If your dog's a pain in the butt, you'll wish you knew about these genius, cheap things sooner

Let’s be honest — sometimes dogs can be annoying. That doesn’t mean we don’t love our pups, but it does mean that caring for them can require some extra effort. Whatever it is that annoys you about your pup (whether they interrupt work calls, hate grooming time, or refuse to come to you at the dog park), you’ll wish you knew about these genius, cheap things sooner.

So, if your dog can be adorable but also a serious pain in the butt, start scrolling through these solutions.

01 A rechargeable rolling & bouncing ball that saves you from tossing toys Amazon PetDroid Interactive Dog Ball Toy $27 See On Amazon This interactive dog ball has two modes: an irregular running mode and bouncing mode, so it saves you from tossing a ball all day. It has a motion-sensor setting that activates with your dog’s touch or bite. Charge up this rubber ball with the USB before the dog park, and it will roll around for your pup to chase it for four hours.

02 This easy-to-use hissing bottle that distracts dogs from bad behavior Amazon Pet Corrector Spray for Dogs $9 See On Amazon It’s so easy to reach for this dog-training bottle when your dog. It creates a hissing sound to stop whatever your pup’s go-to mischief is, so you can redirect their attention and train them. The unique cap is completely free of a lid, so you can quickly press the top any time your dog is misbehaving.

03 A waterless & nourishing shampoo for the constantly stinky pup Amazon Burt's Bees for Dogs Natural Waterless Shampoo $7 See On Amazon Yes — you can skip the bathtub a few times a week if you grab this spritz-on waterless shampoo for your stinky pup. This natural and pH-balanced formula with apple and honey will clean your pup, make them smell better, nourish their skin, and even make their fur a bit shiner.

04 A slow feeder bowl that won’t skid on the floor Amazon Leashboss Slow Feeder Dog Bowls See On Amazon If your dog eats their meal way too quickly — which can lead to tummy issues and vomiting — this slow feeder bowl is the solution you’ve been looking for. It has a maze-like design inside that purposefully slows down eating time. This BPA-free bowl is uniquely designed to fit into raised feeders, but it also has a non-slip rubber grip bottom so you can use it on the floor.

05 This chew-proof doggy seatbelt that keeps your pup safe in the car Amazon Leash Boss Dog Car Seat Belt Restraint See On Amazon This dog seat belt allows your pup to roam a bit in the backseat while still keeping them away from the driver. It’s made from steel rope and heavy-duty nylon, so it’ll stand up to even the toughest chewers. It’s designed to clip to your dog's harness and should not be used with a collar. It should also only be used when someone is present with the dog.

06 These hemp & chamomile snacks that help calm an anxious pup Amazon PetHonesty Hemp Calming Chews $25 See On Amazon Not only will these snacks with hemp powder and oil soothe your pup’s nerves, but they’re also perfect if your dog is a little difficult (or frustrating) when they’re anxious. There’s plenty of calming chamomile and even ingredients like ginger and Valerian root in these chicken-flavored chews.

07 A cozy heated toy with a built-in heartbeat setting Amazon SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy Heartbeat Pet Calming Toy $40 See On Amazon This dog toy is perfect for moments when you can’t cuddle your pup (like when you’re trying to work on your laptop). Turn on and tuck the heart-shaped piece inside and this fluffy toy will feel and sound like it has a soothing heartbeat. To make it even more calming, this machine-washable toy comes with an odorless heating pack.

08 An easy-to-store snuffle mat that won’t slide around your floor Amazon PET ARENA Adjustable Snuffle Mat $18 See On Amazon This snuffle mat has a built-in drawstring to close it up and keep it tidy when your dog isn’t using it. When you do open it up, the durable and fluffy fleece fabric is perfect for hiding food or treats, which makes dinnertime an engaging time for your pup. The non-slip design means your dog can’t slide it all over the floor, and it’s even machine-washable.

09 A precise brush that will pick up years of fur around your home & car Amazon Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Detailer $12 See On Amazon If the most annoying thing about your pup is all of the tiny fur tangled up in the living room rug, grab this miniature and reusable brush. It has a thin rubber trim around it that will pick up all of the fur from your rug, furniture, and even your car after a trip to the dog park. It also has a precise shape with narrow edges, so you can slide it into the grooves of your car’s upholstery and the crack of your couch.

10 This unique collar that reduces pulling Amazon Leashboss Martingale Collar $15 See On Amazon If your dog tends to pull on your leash, this martingale collar is the best-possible solution. It features two loops, and you clip the leash onto the smaller, outer loop, which tightens the collar and prevents escape. Don’t worry — the inside of this neoprene collar has a padded interior, which makes it a gentler yet effective alternative to choke collars.

11 This orange peel odor-eliminator that you’ll use all the time Amazon ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator $20 See On Amazon This odor eliminator takes care of that gross smell that tends to hang out long after you’ve scrubbed away a pet stain. It has a bunch of orange oil to take care of the smell, and you won’t have to worry about it smelling like an intense cleaning product. It’s also safe for carpet, so you can spritz it all over your home even when you’re not dealing with a pet accident.

12 These grooming gloves for less-stressful grooming days Amazon Pawradise Pet Grooming and Bathing Gloves $18 See On Amazon These grooming gloves are the best brush replacement if your pup is super squirmy on bath or grooming day. These adjustable gloves will simply feel like you’re petting them, but the built-in rounded bristles will gently de-shed their fur. You can also put them in the wash after bath time to keep them fur-free.

13 A durable ball with a delicious scent to engage your pup Amazon Playology Squeaky Chew Ball $15 See On Amazon This chew ball is actually infused with a delicious scent, so your pup will be busy chewing it instead of asking you to throw it. It’s durable enough to hold up to all of that chewing, and it actually smells more like cheddar cheese, peanut butter, chicken, or whatever flavor you pick when they chew on it.

14 A pack of dental bully sticks that won’t fill your home with a gross smell Amazon Downtown Pet Supply 6-Inch Bully Sticks (10-Pack) $24 See On Amazon This 10-pack of bully sticks will keep your pup busy when you’re too busy for playtime, and they’ll also help out with plaque and tartar on their teeth. They have a meat flavor to keep your dog interested, but they’re also low-moisture, so they won’t fill your home with a gross smell.

15 This reflective leash with 2 handles for better control Amazon Leashboss Double Handle Dog Leash $21 See On Amazon This 6-foot dog leash comes with two handles on it, which makes it ideal for walking strong dogs or dogs who tend to pull. The second handle is just 18 inches away from the swiveling clip, which will keep your pup nice and close to you if you encounter traffic or another dog hat you want to keep away from. The handles are padded, too, which makes it comfortable to hold.

16 This adjustable strap to keep your pup out of your cat’s space Amazon Door Buddy Adjustable Door Strap and Latch $17 See On Amazon This adhesive door strap stops your restless pup from pushing their way into rooms they shouldn’t be in —like where you keep your cat’s food and litter box. You can adjust the length from 2 to 6 inches, and you can install it in seconds with the included 3M double-sided tape. The latch can be undone with ease, and this strap works on all door types.

17 This reflective, no-pull harness with a stretchy strap for everyday walks Amazon Leashboss No Pull Dog Harness $23 See On Amazon This harness will make everyday walks way less of a hassle because it has a unique and stretchy strap to absorb the shock every time your pup pulls. When it’s time for a training walk, this reflective harness has a clip on the front so you can teach them not to pull.

18 This pack of stuffing-free toys that have squeakers in the head & belly FIREOR Dog Squeaky Toy (5-Pack) $23 See On Amazon This squeaky pack of stuffing-free toys mean you won’t have to pick up scattered fluff all day and of course prevent your dog from eating cotton. They’re durable enough for your pup to chew on when you’re too busy to play and the perfect shape for tugging when you’re ready for playtime.

19 An extra-fluffy blanket that’s waterproof Amazon Furhaven Waterproof Pet Blanket $21 See On Amazon This seriously fluffy blanket is the perfect soothing spot for your pup to snuggle while you’re out running errands. Spread this reversible piece out on your sofa when you get home from the dog park, because the waterproof coating make sure their wet paws or slobber don’t get onto your pricey furniture.

20 This dishwasher-safe feeding mat for the extra-messy pup Amazon Leashboss Silicone Waterproof Feeding Mats for Floor See On Amazon These waterproof, easy-to-clean silicone splash mats with raised sides are for the pup that can’t seem to keep their water or food in their bowls during mealtime. The non-slip bottom won’t slide all over your floor while they eat, and it can go in the dishwasher or rinsed off if your pup is extra-messy.

21 A bright toy ball that’s meant for tugging Amazon Chuckit! Dog Tug Toy $6 See On Amazon This is the toy to grab if your pup tends to think that not giving the ball back when you play fetch is the most fun. The extra-durable rubber ball is topped off with an easy-to-hold strap, that’s meant for tugging. Plus, this extra-bouncy toy has a colorful design that’s easy to spot if your pup abandons it in the dark park.

22 This handheld bath brush that help you quickly rinse & brush your pup’s fur Amazon Aquapaw Dog Bath Brush $25 See On Amazon This bath brush comes with a shower adapter and a hose adapter, and the built-in nozzles mean you can easily rinse off your dog’s fur during bath time. The adjustable glove-like design is also way more calming than pouring water on their body with a cup or using the shower head.

23 A raised dog bowl set that adjusts for comfier meals & growing pups Amazon Pet Zone Designer Diner Adjustable Elevated Dog Bowls $30 See On Amazon For a more comfortable eating experience that can reduce joint stress and digestion issues, pick up this rust-resistant dog bowl set. You can adjust it from 2.75 inches all the way to 12 inches for pups of all sizes and life stages. It’s also handy if you have a puppy because you can simply raise up these stainless steel and dishwasher-safe bowls as they get taller.

24 This comfy seat cover with plenty of options to fit your car Amazon Active Pets Dog Car Seat Cover $36 See On Amazon This car seat cover can be adjusted three different ways, so you can fit it in your back seat (with or without the floor blocked off) or even tuck it in the trunk. Both sides of this waterproof cotton seat cover has adjustable clips, so you can snap it right onto the headrests, and there’s an anti-slip backing that keeps it in place. It has plenty of comfy padding and built-in openings to access your seatbelts.

25 A wood-flavored chew toy that won’t scatter bark on your floor Amazon Petstages Dogwood Chew Toy $10 See On Amazon If your pup is always dragging sticks inside and scattering bark on your floor, swap them out with this stick-shaped chew toy. Not only does the durable material taste and feel like real wood, but it also won’t splinter all over your floor while your pup chews on it, so it’s a safer solution for tough chewers.

26 A water-resistant activity mat with 3 different ways for your dog to get kibble Amazon Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Activity Matz $25 See On Amazon Pop this non-slip activity mat on your floor anytime your pup’s usual chew toys or snuffle mats aren’t cutting it. The food-themed mat comes with three different activities: a mini snuffle mat, a pocket for treats, and a hook-and-loop closure, each one is more difficult than the last. It’s also easy to wipe leftover treats and slobber from the water-resistant material after playtime.

27 This stick-on dog doorbell to avoid a scratched-up door Amazon Mighty Paw Smart Bell $35 See On Amazon Yes — this is a little waterproof dog doorbell that sticks right onto your wall, and yes, it’s worth setting up a doorbell specifically for them. It’s easy for them to press with their nose or paw so they won’t scratch up your door when they want to go out. It also has chime and volume options, so you’ll actually like the sound of your dog asking to go outside.

28 This bottle-shaped dog paw washer with mud-scrubbing bristles Amazon Dexas Portable Dog Paw Washer $18 See On Amazon This might look like a travel water bottle, but it’s actually a little reusable paw washer for your pup’s muddy feet. The bottle shape makes it easy to pack in your dog park bag, and all you need to do is fill it with water to clean their paws. It works thanks to the gentle silicone bristles in the lid, which really scrub away every bit of mud before they jump in the car.

29 A squeaky flirt pole that will give your dog plenty of exercise Amazon Squishy Face Studio Flirt Pole $28 See On Amazon This flirt pole is way better than calling for your pup to bring the ball back because the fluffy squeaker toy is actually attached with a string. The durable pole is 36 inches long, which is enough to flick the pre-attached toy around your yard and get your dog some much-needed exercise, but it’s still compact enough to store with your other pet supplies.

30 A dishwasher-safe licking mat set to keep your dog distracted Amazon MateeyLife Licking Mat (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon This licking mat set will keep your pup way more entertained than chewing on your throw pillows because it comes with two different and fun textures. With the included spatula, spreading peanut butter or other wet food on this dishwasher-safe mat is completely mess-free. You can also suction the silicone material to the floor, so you won’t have to hear it sliding all around your home.

31 The coziest, calming faux-fur dog bed that you can travel with Amazon Active Pets Dog Donut Bed, Large 36' (Beige) $30 See On Amazon This unique dog bed gives your pup the coziest donut-shaped spot with sides that wrap around them while they sleep, which calms, soothes, and supports them. It’s covered in fluffy faux-fur, and this plush cotton bed is lightweight enough to fold up in your car or bag when you’re traveling with your pup.

32 A rechargeable LED collar that lasts for hours of before-bed walks Amazon Blazin LED Light Up Dog Collar $22 See On Amazon Put this light-up collar on your pup if they have a habit of disappearing in the yard during before-bed potty time. The LED lights with three modes (on, strobe, and blink) go all the way around, so you can see your pup up to 350 yards away — no matter which way they’re facing. Plus, one charge with a USB charger gives you eight hours of illuminated nighttime walks.

33 This night vision-capable pet camera with 2-way audio Amazon Petcube Pet Monitoring Camera $35 See On Amazon This little cube-shaped pet camera is so easy to use because you can set up the stand on your furniture, or flip it over and stick the stand under a cabinet. This 1080p adjustable camera has 30-feet of night vision. Of course, it also has a motion sensor when your pup walks by, and two-way audio talk to them.