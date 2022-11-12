I'm a shopping researcher & here are the cheapest, most clever home upgrades on Amazon

I’ll be honest. I love researching and writing about home goods. You see, I’m a firm believer that your living space should be your sanctuary — a place where you can truly unwind and enjoy yourself. There are so many clever home upgrades out there to make that a reality — and they won’t break the bank.

Whether it’s a luxuriously soft throw blanket that warms up your sofa or a sophisticated white marble cutting board, this list is full of wallet-friendly products that give your home an upscale feel. You’ll also find plenty of genius, money-saving home hacks, such as a rainfall showerhead that increases the feeling of your water pressure —while reducing your water consumption — as well as a set of garden stake lights that run on solar power. Don’t waste your time sifting through hundreds of products to find the best ones — I’ve done the hard work for you.

01 This high-pile faux fur rug that’s so luxurious Amazon Ashler Faux Fur Rug $21 See On Amazon Piled high with faux sheepskin fur, this area rug adds a luxurious touch to any living space. It’s available in both neutral browns and grays as well as more unconventional shades like blue, teal, and purple. Place it in front of your sofa to provide yourself with a cozy place to rest your feet — the texture is amazingly soft. Available sizes: 12

Available colors: 21

02 A cozy, double-sided sherpa blanket that comes in so many colors Amazon Genteele Sherpa Blanket $34 See On Amazon One side of this soft throw blanket is microfiber velvet, while the other is sherpa fleece — giving you two luxurious texture options when snuggling up on the couch or bed. The blanket comes in plenty of vibrant shades, including hunter green, burnt orange, and rich burgundy. It’s also so easy to maintain — just toss it in the washing machine and run on a delicate cycle. Available sizes: 7

Available colors and patterns: 19

03 The electric wine opener that’s so much easier than a manual corkscrew Amazon COKUNST Electric Wine Opener $12 See On Amazon Save yourself the hassle of tugging out your wine cork with a manual corkscrew — this electric wine opener gets the job done with the press of a button. The battery-operated unit latches onto and removes the cork from your wine bottle in mere seconds, so you can get to pouring faster. The matte black finish gives it a sleek, sophisticated look.

04 This heated lotion dispenser that makes you feel like you’re at the spa Amazon Conair Heated Lotion Dispenser $25 See On Amazon This lotion dispenser warms your favorite lotion up in just two minutes — creating a spa-like experience from the comfort of your home. The warm lotion is easier for your skin to absorb, so you can soothe dryness and irritation without a hassle. Compact and portable, the dispenser works with any hand or body lotion. Just twist the lid to open up the unit, add your lotion, and plug it in.

05 The light projector that turns your bedroom ceiling into a starry night sky Amazon ANTEQI Night Light Projector $25 See On Amazon Transform your bedroom ceiling into a colorful galaxy with this night light projector. Equipped with 15 projection modes, the light fills your room with patterns of stars and moons. You can use the timer function to automatically shut off the lights after you’ve fallen asleep. Plus, it’s powered by either USB or batteries — so you can bring it along with you while camping. Available colors: 6

06 A rainfall showerhead that gives you a 5-star hotel bathroom Amazon WaterPoint Rainfall Showerhead $27 See On Amazon Upgrading your mornings is as simple as installing this rainfall showerhead. Measuring 8 inches in diameter, the head is covered with small nodules that deliver a high-pressure stream of water — without racking up your utility bill. The sleek chrome finish will also give your bathroom a luxurious look.

07 This essential oil diffuser with a built-in Bluetooth speaker Amazon artnaturals Bluetooth Essential Oil Diffuser and Humidifier $24 See On Amazon Create the ultimate relaxing vibe in your space with this essential oil diffuser that also functions as a Bluetooth speaker. Simply add a few drops of your favorite relaxing scent, then pair your phone to the device to play some tunes as you unwind. The diffuser has a wood grain finish that gives it a natural look that blends in with any decor style.

08 These velvet throw pillow covers that add a pop of color to your space Amazon MIULEE Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Available in dozens of vibrant jewel tones and subtle neutrals, these velvet pillow covers are the perfect way to add a new color and texture to your couch or bed. Simply place them over the pillow inserts you already own. “They are so soft and made my otherwise rough and dull colored throw pillows that came with my couch much more comfortable and stylized,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 12

Available colors: 38

09 The self-watering planters that help keep plants alive Amazon Gardenix Decor Self-Watering Pots (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Too busy to water your houseplants on the regular? These self-watering pots keep your flowers, herbs, and other leafy plants moist for up to two weeks. The set also comes with two packs of soil made of organic coconut shell fibers, an easy-to-read water level indicator, and two inner baskets with built-in water deposits for convenient refilling. Available colors: gray, terra cotta, white

10 The electronic clock that spells out the time Amazon SHARPER IMAGE Electronic Plug-in Word Clock $27 See On Amazon With a sleek, contemporary design, this electronic clock spells out the time using no numerals — only words. The built-in LED lights illuminate each letter, clearly displaying the time in a way that’s easy to read at a moment’s glance. Ideal for any modern space, this unique clock is a total conversation starter. Available colors: black, copper

11 Some nonslip coasters made with absorbent felt Amazon MECOWON Absorbent Felt Insert Coasters (6-Pack) $19 See On Amazon These nonslip coasters have silicone bases that stay securely on your table, as well as foam inserts that absorb any moisture that runs off your glass. Each set comes with six coasters, as well as a metal holder that keeps them stacked and organized when not in use. Choose from neutral colors such as brown and gray, or opt for bolder shades such as red and blue. Available multipacks: 11

12 These color-changing light bulbs you can control with your voice Amazon Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, these smart light bulbs can be programmed to change color and brightness with a simple voice command. With the timer and schedule functions, you can control when the lights turn on and off without having to switch them yourself. You can also toggle all the bulbs’ built-in presets using the accompanying mobile app.

13 This peel & stick wallpaper with Mediterranean flair Amazon RoomMates Blue Mediterranean Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper $34 See On Amazon Featuring a Mediterranean-inspired pattern, this peel-and-stick wallpaper is an easy, cost-effective way to transform the look of your kitchen or bathroom. Simply measure and cut the vinyl paper to your desired size, peel off the backing, and stick it onto any smooth surface. When you’re ready to switch up your space again, simply pull the paper back — it won’t leave behind any sticky residue. Available colors: black, blue, forest green

14 A Wi-Fi range extender that boosts internet coverage Amazon NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender $29 See On Amazon This Wi-Fi range extender increases the internet coverage in your home by up to 1,000 feet, so you can enjoy high-speed connection in rooms that are located farther away from your router. With a sleek, all-white design, the device is also discreet enough to hide in any room without becoming an eyesore.

15 The toilet paper roll holder with a built-in shelf Amazon HITSLAM Toilet Paper Roll Holder with Shelf $14 See On Amazon Available in brass, nickel, chrome, and matte black finishes, this toilet paper roll holder has a streamlined look that fits in with any bathroom decor. It has a built-in shelf, providing the perfect spot to rest your smartphone. You can even use the small platform to hold scented room spray or a reed diffuser. Available colors: 4

16 These stick-on LED lights that give you visibility in the dark Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Place these LED light strips anywhere you might need a little extra visibility in the dark, such as your staircase, your kitchen cabinets, or hallway. They have built-in motion sensors, so they only turn on when they detect your movement. You have the option of installing them with adhesive tape or screws, both of which are included.

17 A twinkly light curtain that creates an inviting atmosphere Amazon SINAMER LED Curtain Lights $12 See On Amazon Made of 300 twinkling LED bulbs, this string light curtain is a wallet-friendly way to create mood lighting in your bedroom or on your patio. Available in cool, warm, and multicolored tones, the 9.8-foot curtain can be easily hung on your wall using the included hooks. A 16.5-foot extension cord gives you greater freedom in where you can hang it. Available colors: 5

18 A laundry detergent holder that tilts your bottle at an angle Amazon Skywin Laundry Detergent Holder $18 See On Amazon Instead of lifting your heavy laundry detergent bottle every time you need to pour a cup, simply place it on this holder that sets it at a downward angle. The liquid will pour right into your cup, and any extra drips will collect on the built-in tray. Besides classic white, the holder is also available in soft green, blue, and pink colors. Available colors: 6

19 This stainless steel holder for your countless plastic bags Amazon Greenco Plastic Bag Saver $22 See On Amazon Recycling and reusing your plastic grocery bags is a great idea, but they can quickly cause clutter on your shelves or in your drawers. This stainless steel holder provides the perfect place to store your bags before you need them again, and the extra-wide slot makes it easy to grab them before heading out to the store. It mounts effortlessly on your kitchen wall or inside your cabinet.

20 The wall-mounted toothpaste dispenser that saves bathroom counter space Amazon MOPMS Wall-Mounted Toothpaste Dispenser $7 See On Amazon Keep your bathroom counter free of half-used toothpaste tubes by investing in this wall-mounted toothpaste dispenser. The sleek unit is easy to mount on your bathroom wall, and can be conveniently removed and taken apart for cleaning. Just push the head of your toothpaste into the opening to get the perfect dollop of paste every single time. Available colors: black, gray

21 A sophisticated cutting board made from sleek marble Amazon Greenco Marble Cutting Board $20 See On Amazon Both functional and elegant, this cutting board is handcrafted from white marble. The sleek, hard surface stands up to chopping and slicing, while also serving as a gorgeous base for charcuterie spreads. At the bottom of the board, there are rubber feet that keep it from slipping on your counter.

22 This slim bidet attachment that’s wallet-friendly & easy to install Amazon Greenco Bidet Attachment $28 See On Amazon Installing a bidet onto your toilet doesn’t have to be expensive or time-consuming — this wallet-friendly attachment can be set up in just a few minutes. The dial on top of the control panel allows you to quickly adjust the nozzle angle and water pressure. Once you experience the deep clean of this bidet, you’ll never want to go back to just toilet paper again.

23 The snap-on drawer that stores your eggs Amazon Skywin Refrigerator Egg Drawer $18 See On Amazon Not only is this egg drawer more durable than traditional egg cartons, but it also takes up less space in your refrigerator. The drawer snaps onto your refrigerator shelf, creating hanging storage for up to 18 eggs. “This was so easy to install and is the easiest to use!” one reviewer raved. “No more broken or forgotten eggs!”

24 This glossy contact paper with an elegant marble pattern Amazon practicalWs Glossy Marble Paper $7 See On Amazon Give any surface in your home the look of smooth marble with this glossy wallpaper. Made of self-adhesive PVC, the paper sticks to walls, countertops, dressers, floors, and more. Just cut it down to the size and shape you want, peel off the backing, and stick it on — it’s that easy. Available sizes: 5

25 These window-shaped decals that instantly elevate your garage door Amazon Merhoff & Larkin Magnetic Garage Door Decals (32 Pieces) $30 See On Amazon These window-shaped decals are a lot easier — and cost-effective — than installing a row of actual windows on your garage door. The faux windows are magnetic, sticking to any metal or metal alloy door. Wrote one happy customer: “These look so good! People thought I got a new garage door!”

26 A multipack of cord organizers for your kitchen appliances Amazon RAITVER Stand Mixer Cord Organizer (12-Pack) $14 See On Amazon With these self-adhesive cord organizers, you can keep your kitchen appliance wires from tangling or taking up space on your counter. The pieces stick onto the backs of your stand mixers, coffee makers, and juicers, allowing you to wrap and clip the excess electrical cord behind the unit. Your kitchen will feel much neater and tidier, with barely any effort on your part.

27 Some brushed metal cabinet pulls that are minimalist & modern Amazon Ravinte Cabinet Pulls (30-Pack) $24 See On Amazon An easy way to elevate the look of your kitchen or bathroom? Adding these brushed metal pulls to your cabinet doors and drawers. Available in nickel, black, and gold-colored satin finishes, the streamlined pulls are simple to install. “These look amazing on my oak cabinets and you can’t beat the price,” wrote one satisfied customer. Available colors: nickel, black, gold

28 These paper window blinds that take no time to install Amazon Estilo White Window Shades (6-Pack) $28 See On Amazon Here’s a set of self-adhesive window blinds that are super easy to install — just peel away the backing at the top and stick them right above the glass. You can trim the shades to your desired size, and pin them up using the included clips. The paper material creates privacy while also allowing soft, filtered light in.

29 A tabletop fire pit with a cool geometric shape Amazon SIMPLE ELEMENTS Tabletop Fire Pit Bowl $40 See On Amazon This tabletop fire pit is completely portable, so you can move it both indoors and outdoors. Sitting in a geometric holder, the burner creates a flame just big enough to add some ambient lighting or roast a marshmallow. It runs on regular rubbing alcohol, and is easy to both refill and clean between uses.

30 This cushioned mat that helps relieve foot & leg discomfort Amazon Sky Solutions Oasis Anti-Fatigue Mat $22 See On Amazon Made of soft, cushy foam, this anti-fatigue mat can help reduce foot and knee discomfort when standing for long periods. The mat has a nonslip bottom that stays securely in place on your floor — put it in front of your kitchen sink, standing desk, or any other place where you spend a lot of time on your feet. It comes in multiple colors and sizes, so you can pick out the one that fits your space the best. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 6

31 These grippers that tack down your area rugs Amazon Hook and Loop Premium L Shape Rug Corner Gripper (4-Pack) $13 See On Amazon If your rug keeps slipping across your living room or hallway floor, you can use these L-shaped grippers to secure the corners to the ground. Simply stick the angular grippers onto the rug, then add the accompanying circular gripper on the floor. The two different shapes hook together and stay locked in place, so your rug’s corners will remain flat.

32 A set of furniture risers that create an elevated look Amazon iPrimio Bed Risers (4-Pack) $22 See On Amazon These furniture risers lift your bed frame off the ground by 3 inches, giving your setup an elevated look (literally) while allowing you to store items under the frame. Each one has a durable rubber bottom that stays firmly in place without damaging your floor. The indented metal plate on top makes the risers compatible with wheeled bed frames, as well.

33 This bamboo bath mat that’s lightweight & fast-drying Amazon Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat $35 See On Amazon With a luxurious, spa-like quality, this bamboo bath mat provides the perfect place for your feet when stepping out of the tub or pool. The elevated, slatted design allows the mat to dry quickly, and a protective coating gives it a water-resistant quality. Rubber gaskets at the corners keep the mat securely in place on your floor.

34 Some garden stake lights that run on solar power Amazon Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights (8-Pack) $59 See On Amazon Illuminate your garden, walkway, or patio at night with these stake lights that are completely solar-powered. During the day, the lights charge using the sun’s rays — once it gets dark outside, they automatically turn on. The cut glass bulbs create a subtle geometric pattern once lit. “They are beautiful! The design they give off at night is so pretty,” wrote one customer.

35 A chic utensil holder with a metallic accent Amazon Home Acre Designs Kitchen Utensil Holder $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re going for a rustic farmhouse look or a contemporary design style, this embossed utensil holder will fit right in. Large enough to hold your spoons, spatulas, whisks, and more, it makes an excellent addition to your kitchen countertop. A brushed metal accent band adds an extra elegant touch. Available colors: copper, silver

36 The stainless steel wok set with a lid & spatula Amazon Willow & Everett Wok Pan $25 See On Amazon Complete with a handled lid and spatula, this 13-inch wok pan will take your home cooking game to the next level. Made from nonstick stainless steel, the pan is perfect for stir frying, steaming, deep frying, searing, and more. With a little practice, you’ll become a master of the one-pan dinner —saving time and keeping cleanup to a minimum.

37 The budget-friendly set of matching silicone kitchen utensils Amazon Hot Target Silicone Utensil Set (9 Pieces) $17 See On Amazon Heat resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, these silicone kitchen utensils will come in handy while baking, searing, whisking, and frying. You get three pairs of matching tongs, whisks, and spatulas in various sizes, adding up to nine pieces total. The stainless steel handles give the whisks and tongs a sophisticated look. Available colors: black, multicolor, red

38 A portable coffee maker for at-home cold brew & iced tea Amazon Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re a fan of cold brew or iced tea, you’ll get tons of use out of this portable coffee maker. The pitcher is made from thick, durable glass, with a nonslip silicone base and easy-to-read measurements on the side. Just add your desired amount of ground coffee or loose leaf tea, add water, and let brew for 12 to 24 hours. Available sizes: 20 ounces, 32 ounces, 40 ounces

39 This clever storage ottoman made of faux leather Amazon Greenco Faux Tufted Leather Storage Ottoman $24 See On Amazon Here’s a genius storage solution for your living room or bedroom — a faux leather ottoman with a hollowed-out base. Simply stuff the ottoman with blankets, towels, extra pillows, or anything else you want to conceal from sight. The lid has an elegant tufted design, adding a touch of sophistication to your space.

40 These reusable silicone baking mats that are easy to clean Amazon HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Instead of constantly running through rolls of foil and parchment paper, you can use these silicone baking mats to protect your pans in the oven. Heat resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, the mats are safe to go in the oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Each one also features rows of circular templates for making perfectly round cookies and macarons.

41 A set of airtight food containers with chalkboard labels Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (6-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Want to keep your cereal, beans, and other dried goods fresh for longer? Invest in this set of food storage bins with airtight lids. You also get a sheet of sticker labels and a white chalk pen, so you can keep track of the contents in each bin. Plus, these bins are so aesthetically pleasing, you won’t mind displaying them on the counter — or, you can stack them up inside your pantry.

42 Some stainless steel mixing bowls that don’t take up too much shelf space Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) $27 See On Amazon Since this set of stainless steel bowls is designed to nest for storage, it won’t take up much room inside your cabinet. You get five bowls of all different sizes, which are incredibly useful for baking and meal prepping. They’re safe to go in the freezer as well as the dishwasher, making cleanup a breeze.

43 These sleek salt & pepper shakers with adjustable holes Amazon Willow & Everett Salt and Pepper Shakers with Adjustable Pour Holes $10 See On Amazon Modern and elegant, these salt and pepper shakers look lovely on your countertop or dining room table. They’re made with sleek stainless steel and feature clear windows, so you know when you’re running low. You can even adjust the size of the shaker holes to get a lighter or heavier pour.

44 A water bottle organizer with a stackable design Amazon ClearSpace Water Bottle Organizer (2-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Especially useful for multi-person households, this water bottle organizer keeps everyone’s drink canisters from rolling around your cupboard. You get two plastic shelves, each of which holds three bottles. The shelves are also designed to stack on top of each other, saving space in your pantry. “Made my cabinet organized and accessible. Great quality product,” wrote one reviewer.

45 This minimalist cutting board rack for your counter Amazon Thirteen Chefs Commercial Cutting Board Rack $25 See On Amazon Made from rustproof stainless steel, this cutting board rack has three spacious slots that measure 1 inch wide. The design is ultra-minimalist, blending in seamlessly with any style of kitchen decor. Well-made and sturdy, the rack can even support heavy boards made of solid wood.

46 The durable glass pitcher with an airtight lid Amazon Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Glass Pitcher $20 See On Amazon Made of thick, dishwasher-safe glass, this beverage pitcher is perfect for serving lemonade, iced tea, juice, and large-batch cocktails. It comes with a lid that creates an airtight seal over the opening, twisting and locking into place. The spout and easy-grip handle make it easy to get the perfect pour every single time.

47 A plush bath mat that’s ultra-absorbent & soft Amazon SONORO KATE Bath Mat $13 See On Amazon You’ll absolutely love stepping out of the bath or shower and onto this high-pile chenille bath mat. With a plush upper layer and a spongy core, the ultra-absorbent mat has been described by one customer as “clouds under your feet.” The bottom layer is made of nonslip PVC, so the mat stays in place on your floor. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 11

48 This streamlined toothbrush holder that keeps your bathroom organized Amazon Colist Toothbrush Holder $15 See On Amazon No more clutter around your sink — this toothbrush holder keeps everything tidy and organized. It has four detachable slots for your brushes and an extra-wide compartment for your toothpaste, as well as a removable bottom tray that allows you to remove excess water that trickles down. Choose from sleek stainless steel or all-white options. Available styles: 3

49 The genius cable box that conceals your messy wires Amazon D-Line Cable Management Box $20 See On Amazon Great for hiding power strips and messy tangles of cords, this cable management box makes your space look so much nicer. I own one of these to conceal my router cables in my living room and it seriously works wonders. Place it under your desk, behind your TV, or anywhere else you have multiple electronic devices plugged in. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: black, white