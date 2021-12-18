In my line of work, I see a lot of products. My team and I spend our days not only researching and writing about products to curate shopping guides but also pouring over shopping data that tells us what people are buying. So, if you’re in a rut when it comes to presents, I’m here to give you an inside peek at some of this year’s coolest, most coveted products.

Unsurprisingly, devices that make our lives more convenient are on the list; you’ll find a smart plug that lets you control your lighting with your voice or via an app on your phone and a Bluetooth tracker that ensures you never lose track of your keys. There are plenty of low-tech pleasures on this list too, many centering around the kitchen. Take, for example, this gorgeous Dutch oven that any home chef would love. Or, if neither high-tech or low-tech items suit your gift-giving desires, try this super meaningful option: the 23andMe ancestry kit. It’s a present that’s truly unique to the recipient and has the added benefit of delivering potentially life-changing information. That’s not just breaking out of the rut — that’s running an award-winning sprint.

Regardless of what you choose from this list, you’re sure to get a winner, so get shopping.

01 These eye masks for the beauty maven on your list Amazon DERMORA 24-Karat Gold Eye Masks (5 Pairs) $10 See On Amazon Formulated with real 24-karat gold, these eye masks make a great gift for the beauty lover in your life. Deeply moisturizing and packed with hardworking ingredients like collagen and hyaluronic acid, these masks hydrate and brighten skin, increase circulation, and reduce puffiness.

02 A “superb” Bluetooth speaker that comes in fun colors Amazon DOSS Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $30 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after 65,000 Amazon reviews, this Bluetooth speaker comes in fun colors like lavender, red, and yellow, as well as basic black. The waterproof speaker provides 20 hours of play before needing to be recharged, and the 12-watt drivers deliver enhanced bass. Reviewers have reported that the sound quality is “crisp” and “beyond superb.”

03 The Fire Stick that makes watching TV even better Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $30 See On Amazon Give your friends and family a whole new way to watch television with the Amazon Fire TV Stick: They’ll be able to cut the cord from their cable provider and access all their favorite streaming services (think: Netflix, hulu, HBO Max) quickly and easily simply by plugging this device into this television.

04 A smart plug that works with Alexa to control electronics or appliances Amazon Amazon Smart Plug $25 See On Amazon This smart plug works in concert with Alexa, so you can voice control a device, appliance, or lamp using the sound of your voice. You can also skip Alexa altogether, and use a phone app to set schedules and operate the outlet remotely. With an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after 460,000 reviews, this is the perfect gift for someone who needs a little more convenience in their life.

05 A highly rated Dutch oven that won’t break the bank Amazon Amazon Basics Dutch Oven $42 See On Amazon At a fraction of the price of the name-brand version, this Dutch oven from Amazon is a real steal, yet it comes with a stellar 4.7-star overall rating. Not only does it look good enough to display on the stove at all times, but it’s also so functional; I love getting mine out in the winter months to make hearty soups and stews, and it cleans up like a charm. Available sizes: 4.3-quart, 6-quart, 7.3-quart

06 This arc lighter that’s rechargeable for long-lasting use Amazon Leejie Arc Candle Lighter $14 See On Amazon Perfect for candle lovers or anyone who loves cooking out or camping, this arc lighter is a smart but practical gift. The rechargeable lighter doesn’t require butane (so no refills), and it’s both wind- and water-resistant, so it’s easy to use even when the weather acts up. It provides an hour of use on one charge and comes with its own USB cord.

07 The toiletry bag with a built-in hook for hanging Amazon BAGSMART Hanging Toiletry Bag $28 See On Amazon Frequent travelers will love this hanging toiletry bag since it has a convenient hook that allows you to hang it on a doorknob or shower rod. Available in colors like black, teal, and baby pink, the bag features four individual compartments to organize beauty supplies as well as jewelry, and the clear pockets give the user a clear view of what’s inside. Available colors: 6

08 A high-pile area rug that’s so cozy Amazon Amdrebio Fluffy Area Rug $26 See On Amazon So soft and fluffy underfoot, this area rug is the perfect complement to any room, making it instantly cozy while adding some texture. The rug features a non-skid backing, so it stays in place, and the 1.7-inch fibers give it an ultra-high pile. Available in three sizes and 15 colors, it’s easy to find one that fits your space. Available sizes: 3

09 The rose quartz facial kit that’s a treat for skin Amazon BAIMEI Rose Quartz Roller and Gua Sha $20 See On Amazon For someone who needs a little self care in their life, this facial roller and gua sha set is an attractive and useful gift. Made from real rose quartz, the dual-ended roller and gua sha tool can be used on different areas of the face to stimulate collagen production, promote circulation, and reduce swelling. Both tools can be refrigerated for additional de-puffing benefits.

10 A luxury pillowcase made from 100% mulberry silk Amazon Adubor 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $27 See On Amazon Indisputably luxurious, this 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is heaven to sleep on and stays cool all night long. Not only that, but the smooth texture eliminates friction on the skin and hair, which means no face creases or hair breakage. Available in 20 colors, the pillowcase can be machine-washed on delicate. Available sizes: standard, queen, king

11 This hair tool that delivers loose, beachy waves Amazon Bed Head Wave Artist Ceramic Hair Waver $30 See On Amazon From Bed Head comes this hair waver that features a uniquely shaped barrel that gives you beachy waves without having to go to the beach. Ceramic tourmaline technology keeps strands smooth and frizz-free, and the 30 heat settings let you tailor the temperature to your hair type. The cord swivels 360 degrees for ease of use, and the waver automatically shuts off for safety. Available colors: 2

12 A cozy chenille blanket to chase off the chill Amazon Bedsure Chenille Throw Blanket $30 See On Amazon Made from soft chenille with a subtle herringbone pattern, this throw blanket is an ideal gift for your favorite movie marathoner (or just the person in your life who always runs cold). Drape over a chair or a couch as an accent — it’s available in six understated colors, so you’re sure to find one that coordinates with any decor. Plus, it’s machine-washable for easy care. Available colors: 6

13 This battery-powered whisk that turns anyone into a barista Amazon Zulay Double Whisk Milk Frother $16 See On Amazon With a stainless steel whisk that creates café-quality foam for all kinds of coffee drinks, this milk frother turns anyone into a barista. The cordless, handheld frother is also super versatile; it’s the ideal tool to make whipped cream to top off hot cocoa or desserts, and it can even be used on your bar cart for frothy adult beverages.

14 This makeup brush set with shed-resistant bristles Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (Set of 14) $14 See On Amazon One of those things that people seldom buy for themselves, this makeup brush set is an amazing gift for the beauty aficionado on your list, and it’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 80,000 reviews. This full-featured set has a brush for every task imaginable, from applying to contouring to blending, and reviewers are pleased that the soft but dense bristles don’t shed.

15 The blanket that lets you wrap up like a burrito Amazon CASOFU Burrito Blanket $27 See On Amazon Ever seen a baby wrapped up in a swaddling blanket and thought that he or she looked like a little burrito? Well, now any adult can have a take on that comforting snuggle — but with a nudge and a wink — thanks to this blanket that looks just like a tortilla. Made from super cozy flannel, it keeps the wearer warm, and also comes in pizza and waffle options. Available styles: 6

16 These shower steamers that deliver an aromatherapy experience Amazon Cleverfy Shower Steamers (6 Count) $25 See On Amazon Give the gift of relaxation with these shower steamers that dissolve in the water to turn an average shower into a scented experience of relaxation and invigoration. These aromatherapy tablets get their enticing smells from a variety of essential oils, like lavender, sweet orange, peppermint, and eucalyptus.

17 A set of markers that artistic types will love Amazon iBayan Fine-Point Markers (18-Pack) $10 See On Amazon With ultra-fine points that make them great for detail work (and even writing), these markers are on the lists of artistic types everywhere. Perfect for illustrating, stenciling, and more, the vibrant, water-based ink won’t smear or bleed through paper. Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating after 70,000 reviews, the pack comes with 18 shades.

18 This highly rated cuticle oil that keeps nails strong Amazon Cuccio Sweet Almond Cuticle Oil $14 See On Amazon Formulated with sweet almond oil and vitamin E, this cuticle oil deeply nourishes cuticles and nails to help prevent cracking, chipping, and peeling. This formula is a reviewer favorite not only for the results it delivers, but also for its natural ingredients, light scent, and the fact that — unlike its competitors — it leaves no residue behind.

19 A trifold makeup mirror for your favorite beauty enthusiast Amazon deweisn Trifold Makeup Mirror $43 See On Amazon Beauty and skin-care enthusiasts will love this trifold makeup mirror, and for good reason; not only do the 21 brightness-adjustable LEDs provide plenty of illumination while applying makeup, but one panel even offers both 2x and 3x magnification for detail work. This mirror swivels 180 degrees for added functionality, and can be operated cordlessly via battery power.

20 The memory foam cushion that makes any chair more comfortable Amazon ComfiLife Gel & Memory Foam Seat Cushion $34 See On Amazon Give the gift of comfort to someone who sits in front of a computer all day with this memory foam seat cushion. Also perfect for anyone with a long commute, this seat cushion is ergonomically contoured for optimal support and incorporates a gel layer to prevent overheating. It’s encased in a zippered velour cover that’s machine-washable for easy upkeep. Available colors: 2

21 These food storage containers that nest inside each other Amazon Joseph Joseph Nesting Food Storage Containers (Set of 5) $28 See On Amazon From the design gurus at Joseph Joseph comes this set of five nesting food storage containers that take up minimal space in a cabinet or kitchen drawer. Just as clever, the snap closures on each container are color-coded, so you can find the matching lid — in other words, post-dinner cleanup just got a lot faster and more convenient.

22 An aromatherapy diffuser that comes with 10 essential oils Amazon HLS Essential Oil Diffuser $33 See On Amazon With an attractive faux wood finish, this essential oil diffuser fits in with any decor and comes with 10 essential oils, like lavender, cedar, and eucalyptus, so you can tailor an aromatherapy session to your mood. The diffuser has one-, three-, and six-hour timers, and automatically shuts off for safety once the water runs out. Available colors: 7

23 This gadget that makes popcorn in the microwave Amazon Ecolution Microwave Popcorn Popper $13 See On Amazon The snack enthusiast in your life will love this popcorn popper that pops kernels in the microwave without oil. Made from shatterproof borosilicate glass, it has a heat-resistant handle as well as built-in butter melter in the lid for a more flavorful batch. Available in six bright colors, it comes in a 1.5-quart snack size as well as a shareable 3-quart size. Available sizes: 2

24 The facial cleansing brush designed by dermatologists Amazon Olay Facial Cleansing Brush $21 See On Amazon With dual speeds for gentle cleansing as well as thorough exfoliation, this Olay facial cleansing brush was designed by a dermatologist for optimal performance. And it’s even more versatile — use the brush before applying serums and moisturizers for maximum absorption. It’s battery-operated and comes with two soft-bristle brush heads.

25 An amber reading light that helps you fall asleep Amazon hooga Amber Book Light $13 See On Amazon With a warm amber glow, this book light is 99.94% free of blue-spectrum light, so it’s easier on your eyes and won’t interfere with your circadian rhythm. The rechargeable, brightness-adjustable light has a flexible gooseneck that lets you aim the beam where you want it, and the nonslip clip means it stays firmly in place.

26 This Fire 7 tablet that’s versatile (but budget-friendly) Amazon Fire 7 Tablet $35 See On Amazon The Fire 7 Tablet from Amazon is like having a library, a newsstand, and movie theater, all condensed into a device that weights just 10 ounces. The 7-inch tablet can be operated hands-free with Alexa, and front- and rear-facing cameras let you video snap photos and videos. This version of the device has a lightning-fast processor and — with improved energy efficiency — offers up to seven hours of battery life on a full charge.

27 The corner shelf that makes for a unique design piece Amazon Greenco 5-Tier Corner Shelf $17 See On Amazon With a modern design that’s almost sculptural in appearance, this corner shelf not only provides a place for pictures, plants, and other display items, but also lends a unique touch of decor to any space. Suitable for use in any room in the house, the shelves are made from heavy-duty laminate and can hold up to 11 pounds each. Available colors: 8

28 A steamer for spa-quality facials at home Amazon Pure Daily Care Nano-Ionic Facial Steamer $50 See On Amazon Give the gift of spa-quality facial right at home with this steamer that features an ultrasonic vaporizor to deliver nano-particles of steam that more efficiently penetrate pores. Also a great way to soothe sinuses, the steamer can run continuously for up to 30 minutes, and comes with a set of stainless steel facialist tools to complete the experience.

29 This no-touch thermometer for hygienic temperature readings Amazon iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer $20 See On Amazon Prepare your friends and family for cold and flu season with this thermometer that provides no-touch digital temperature readings in just one second. The touchless forehead thermometer collects more than 100 data points to ensure accuracy, and the extra-large LED display makes viewing the readings an easy affair.

30 The single serve coffee maker that’s ideal for small kitchens Amazon Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker $60 See On Amazon If you know someone with a tiny kitchen or RV, this mini single-serve coffee maker is the ideal gift. It combines the reliable performance you can expect from a Keurig with a small footprint that takes up minimal space. It brews a 6- to 12-ounce cup and can accommodate travel mugs up to 7 inches tall. Choose from fun colors like poppy red, dusty rose, and oasis blue. Available colors: 6

31 A clip-on strainer for easier draining Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap n Strain Strainer $15 See On Amazon The clever design of this clip-on strainer means you can drain pasta, potatoes, and vegetables with both hands. Made from BPA-free silicone, it’s heat-resistant and compatible with pots, pans, and even lipped bowls of all sizes. It’s dishwasher-safe and collapses for storage.

32 This lap desk that makes working from the couch a pleasure Amazon LapGear Lap Desk $35 See On Amazon Set up a laptop or a tablet on this lap desk, and see how much nicer it is to plow through a pile of emails (or just watch movies). Designed to hold laptops up to 15.6 inches, it features an integrated mouse pad and phone holder, as well as dual cushions that go easy on your legs. Available colors: 6

33 A desktop organizer for pens, pencils & more Amazon Marbrasse Wooden Pen Organizer $23 See On Amazon For the artist on your list — or anyone with a crowded desk — this organizer is a thoughtful gift. Made from wood with an attractive gloss finish, it gives the user multiple cubbies to keep office, art, or crafting supplies in, as well as a drawer that’s the ultimate catchall for notecards, keys, sunglasses, and much more. Available sizes: 3

34 This sleek utensil set made from acacia wood & silicone Amazon Miusco Nonstick Silicone Cooking Utensils (Set of 5) $28 See On Amazon Featuring gorgeous natural acacia wood handles, this kitchen utensil set has a rustic-modern look, and it’s ultra-functional, thanks to the nonstick silicone heads that are heat-resistant up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit. The set includes a spoon, a slotted spoon, a spatula, a spoonula, and a turner. Available colors: 4

35 An oversized eye pencil that doubles as creamy eyeshadow Amazon NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil $5 See On Amazon This eye pencil is a real workhorse that can be used as an eyeliner, creamy eyeshadow, or — if you opt for a lighter shade — a highlighter that’ll make eyes pop. This fun pick comes in a whole crayon box’s worth of colors, so you can keep it understated with neutrals like chocolate brown and black, or make a splash with colors like coral, lilac, and cobalt blue. Available colors: 23

36 The energizing face & body scrub that wakes you up in the morning Amazon Mojo Spa Make Me A Morning Person Face & Body Scrub $20 See On Amazon With a subtle yet invigorating blend of rosemary, lavender, and peppermint, this face and body scrub will do just what it promises to — make you a morning person. Made with a blend of moisturizing soybean oil and sugar, the exfoliating formula softens skin and replenishes hydration. “Leaves your skin feeling and smelling amazing!” one reviewer raved.

37 This food chopper that significantly speeds up meal prep Amazon Mueller Pro 8-Blade Food Chopper $30 See On Amazon With a large reservoir and five interchangeable stainless steel blades that do everything from dice to slice to julienne, this food chopper will cut food prep time down to a minimum. The container holds up to almost 3 cups of food, which means you can make an entire batch of homemade salsa without having to transfer ingredients. It’s durable, BPA-free, and dishwasher-safe.

38 The cult-favorite hair repair treatment that works at the molecular level Amazon Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Hair Treatment $28 With a 4.6-star overall rating after 85,000 reviews, this hair repair treatment works wonders on damaged strands. The unique formula works at the molecular level to repair broken bonds caused by heat styling, coloring, processing, and environmental stressors, leaving hair softer, stronger, and less prone to breakage and frizz.

39 A soothing face mask in green tea, berry & birthday cake scents Amazon I DEW CARE Matcha Mood Face Mask $25 See On Amazon Got a skin-care aficionado in your life? Gift them with this matcha face mask that calms and refreshes the face while making skin radiant. It’s formulated with real matcha green tea, aloe, and glacier water — and it smells amazing. You can also opt for other formulations, like a brightening berry mask and a hydrating birthday cake mask.

40 The “miracle” paste that makes cleaning a breeze Amazon Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste $9 See On Amazon The neatnik in your life will appreciate this cleaning paste that makes chore day a heck of a lot easier (after all, they don’t call it a “miracle cleaning paste” for nothing). This versatile, heavy-duty paste can clean anything from the greasy saucepan in your kitchen to your bathroom tile to the grill. It’s made from natural ingredients and is safe for use on all tile, ceramic, glass, and wood surfaces.

41 This can organizer that creates so much more room in the pantry Amazon Simple Houseware Can Organizer $25 See On Amazon Useful for cans of soup, soda, and much more, this organizer can create so much additional space in the pantry or any cabinet. The three-tier organizer can store up to 36 cans or jars, and is equipped with dividers to keep the rows straight. It assembles in minutes and comes in four different finishes. Available colors: 4

42 The LED letters that let you spell out messages Amazon Pooqla LED Marquee Letter $18 See On Amazon A great addition to any room in the house, these light-up letters come in every letter of the alphabet, so you can opt to display a single initial or spell out an entire message. The letters are equpped with LEDs, and you can toggle between 16 colors and four different lighting modes, all with the included remote. Hang them on the wall or simply set them on a counter or bookshelf. Available selections: 26

43 The fan-favorite hair dryer & volumizer for salon-grade results Amazon REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer $42 See On Amazon This REVLON hair dryer and volumizer has racked up a pretty astonishing 330,000 reviews, and it boasts a 4.6-star overall rating at that. It performs as both a hair dryer and styler, leaving you with foolproof, salon-worthy blowouts, while also getting you out the door faster in the morning. This “miracle worker” operates on three heat and speed settings for any hair type, and it’s a must-have for any beauty arsenal.

44 A multipack of Sharpies in 24 colors Amazon Sharpie Permanent Markers (24 Count) $21 See On Amazon Known for their waterproof ink and vivid colors, these Sharpies come in a collection of 24 brilliant hues designed to satiate anyone’s desire for a complete selection of all the shades. This collection is great for artists, crafters, and hobbyists, but it’s also useful for all kinds of applications around the house, including marking leftovers or prepping packages.

45 This set of nesting measuring spoons that magnetize together Amazon Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons (Set of 8) $15 See On Amazon Made from heavy-duty stainless steel that’s long-lasting and won’t warp or wear in the dishwasher, these measuring spoons are equipped with magnets so that they stay together in a set for easy retrieval and organization. Dual-sided, there are seven spoons in all with both US and metric measurements and a round end and plus an oval end that fits into narrow-mouthed bottles and jars. Available colors: 6

46 A tracker that makes it easy to hunt down your keys Amazon Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker $18 See On Amazon They’ll never lose their keys again when you gift them the Tile tracker. Engineered to work via Bluetooth, this device can be attached to your keys, and whenever you lose them, you can open the Tile app to ring the tracker. It works in reverse to ring your phone as well, making this a great gift for anyone who tends to lose small items.

47 The blanket that doubles as a giant hoodie Amazon Touchat Wearable Hoodie Blanket $36 See On Amazon Made from fleece and lined with a snuggly sherpa fabric, this blanket is structured like a giant oversized hoodie sweatshirt and cozies you up in warm comfort. Available in five colors, it’s a blanket you never need to take off, even when you get up from the couch to get another cup of cocoa during those cold winter nights. Available colors: 5

48 A 5-pack of trendy claw clips for easy hair days Amazon TOCESS Hair Claws (4-Pack) $14 See On Amazon First popular in the 1980s, these claw hair clips have made a style resurgence and are a popular gift for all the fashionistas out there. Ultra-durable, these jumbo-sized clips are available in single-color and multicolor packs, and are perfect for lazy days when you want your hair out of the way (in the cutest way possible). Available colors: 10

49 This ancestry test that offers tons of fun insight Amazon 23andMe Ancestry and Traits Test $79 See On Amazon Give someone close to you the opportunity to learn so much about themselves with the industry’s gold-standard genetic profile test: 23andMe. They’ll get so much valuable insight about their ancestral roots as well as traits that may run in the family.