The definitive list of Amazon's best gifts under $30

Between work deadlines, travel, and keeping up with life’s many (hectic) tasks, it can be hard to set aside time to actually buy presents for your family and friends when holidays and special occasions roll around. Luckily, Amazon is loaded with awesome, budget-friendly gifts that cover every person on your list. And believe it or not, all of the items you’ll find here are just $30 or less.

For the home chef in your life, there are kitchen gadgets that will inspire them to expand their culinary horizons. This sleek bamboo cutting board is perfect for chopping up veggies and meats, and it also doubles as an elegant charcuterie board. Also, so many meals can be enhanced with fresh herbs like thyme, cilantro, and sage, and with this indoor herb-growing kit, your loved one can have their own steady supply.

Certain people in your life can be tricky to shop for; after all, what do you get for the person who says they don’t want anything? That’s why this list is filled with plenty of practical finds that make day-to-day life easier. A flexible sofa arm tray provides the perfect spot for a drink while you’re watching TV on the couch, while these elastic no-te shoelaces can transform any pair of sneakers into slip-ons.

This definitive list of Amazon’s best presents includes plenty of ideas for fitness lovers, beauty fans, and foodies alike. There are even eco-friendly picks that give the gift of sustainability. Happy gifting.

01 A fitness tracker with built-in voice activation Amazon Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker $30 See On Amazon Up your fitness game with this tracker that measures your heart rate, monitors your sleep patterns, counts your daily steps, and even keeps an eye on your blood oxygen. With built-in Amazon Alexa capabilities, the fitness tracker allows you to set alarms, check the weather, and control your smart home devices with a simple voice command. Available colors: 4

02 This personalized album cover art piece with a Spotify scanning code Amazon CRYPTO Personalized Acrylic Song $18 See On Amazon Do you and your loved one have a special song? This customizable art piece displays any song title and album artwork on clear, durable acrylic. There’s even an option to add the song’s Spotify code, so you can scan it with your phone and listen to it. If music is your love language, it doesn’t get any more personal than this.

03 A bendable reading light that fits around your neck Amazon Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light $20 See On Amazon For all you night owls out there, this wearable reading light makes it easy to squeeze in that last chapter before bed without waking up your partner. The dual-sided LED light has bendable arms that fit around your neck, illuminating your book or tablet. It has three different light temperatures and brightness modes, and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 80 hours.

04 This weighted jump rope that’s actually cordless Amazon APLUGTEK Ropeless Jump Rope $15 See On Amazon Using a jump rope is a fantastic way to get that cardio workout in, but no one likes the possibility of tripping over the rope. That’s why this weighted jump rope is so genius — it’s completely cordless. Instead of a traditional rope, the two handles are weighted, so you’ll get the same heart-pumping exercise, just without the safety hazard. Available colors: 3

05 These solid shampoo & conditioner bars that are more eco-friendly than bottles Amazon Ethique Eco-Friendly Beauty Bars (Set of 5) $13 See On Amazon This set of shampoo and conditioner bars have ditched their plastic bottles, resulting in a more eco-friendly product. You get five different hair products to sample, including a solid shampoo that’s infused with kiwi and a nourishing conditioner made with cocoa butter. It might just start a love affair between you and Ethique’s line of natural skin- and hair-care products.

06 These right-angle charging cables that are 10 feet long Amazon ANSEIP 10-Foot iPhone Charging Cables (3-Pack) $13 See On Amazon It’s safe to say that we charge our phones every day, so why not invest in power cables that won’t let you down? These ones have thick nylon-braided cords that can stand up to daily wear, as well as a right-angle design that reduces wire-bending over time. They’re also an impressive 10 feet long, so you can easily reach your smartphone from your electrical outlet without any stretching.

07 This device that chills hot coffee in just 1 minute Amazon HyperChiller Beverage Chiller $25 See On Amazon While adding ice cubes to your coffee can quickly water down your brew, the HyperChiller makes your drink ice cold in just 60 seconds — no diluting, either. Just pour the hot coffee into the freezing chamber, swirl it around, and pour out the liquid over a glass of ice. With a 12.5-ounce capacity, the HyperChiller can make up to two servings of coffee before needing to be re-frozen. Available colors: 4

08 A wireless portable charger that powers up your devices super fast Amazon Ekrist Wireless Portable Charger $30 See On Amazon When you’re on the go and your smartphone’s battery is dropping dangerously low, simply pull out this wireless charger. Compatible with all wireless charging devices, the power bank quickly refills your phone’s battery, and also has two USB ports and a type-C port, so you can charge your devices via cable, as well.

09 These light-up chopsticks that make you feel like a Jedi Amazon Chopsabers Lightsaber Chopsticks (2 Pairs) $13 See On Amazon These might just be the coolest chopsticks in the entire galaxy. You get two different pairs of lightsaber-shaped chopsticks, equipped with LED lights that glow either blue or red — so you can decide who gets to be the Jedi and who gets to be the Sith. The perfect gift for any Star Wars fan, these chopsticks turn any meal into an epic lightsaber battle.

10 The complete facial cleansing set made from organic bamboo Amazon MUEROSA All-in-One Bamboo Facial Cleansing Set (14 Pieces) $26 See On Amazon Bamboo fiber is more absorbent and breathable that traditional cotton, making it the perfect material for facial cleansing — plus it’s super eco-friendly. This set comes with 14 reusable bamboo makeup remover pads, as well as a bamboo facial towel, headband, and a natural Konjac sponge for exfoliating. The pads come in their own sleek bamboo storage box that looks great in any bathroom.

11 This travel tumbler with an infuser for tea or fruit Amazon Teabloom All-Beverage Tumbler $27 See On Amazon With an included infuser, this travel tumbler is the perfect gift for the loose-leaf tea lover in your life — but the infuser can also be used to flavor ice-cold water with fresh-cut fruit. Made from durable and insulated glass, the bottle boasts pretty rose gold details and comes with a natural bamboo lid.

12 An anti-fogging spray that keeps your glasses clear as day Amazon Optix 55 Anti-Fog Spray $10 See On Amazon Made from a hypoallergenic, water-based formula, this spray keeps eyeglasses from fogging up — which is super useful if you’re wearing a face mask, BTW. It’s also super effective in clearing up fog on your bathroom mirrors, sports goggles, and windshields. With so many different uses, it’s a good idea to keep a bottle of this spray in your bag at all times.

13 Some no-tie shoelaces that transform any pair of sneakers into slip-ons Amazon Lock Laces Elastic No-Tie Shoe Laces $9 See On Amazon For the active person who hates tying (and constantly re-tying) their shoes, these elastic shoelaces are a total game-changer. The ultra-stretchy Lock Laces are compatible with any lace-up sneakers, fitting into the eyelets and securing in place with a plastic lock. Transform any pair of tennis shoes into a pair of comfy slip-ons, and never waste time lacing up again. Available colors: 13

14 The Bluetooth tracker that keeps track of your belongings for you Amazon Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker $20 See On Amazon Do you know someone who’s constantly misplacing their keys or wallet? Give them peace of mind with the fan-favorite Tile Bluetooth tracker. Roughly the size of a quarter, the Tile can be attached to your key chain or placed inside your wallet — any time one of them goes missing, you can discover its whereabouts by ringing the Tile from your phone. Just as good, if you lose your phone, you can use the Tile to ring that (even if it’s on silent).

15 A tabletop terrarium with retro glass bulbs Amazon XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium Stand $26 See On Amazon With a natural wooden frame and three vintage-inspired glass bulbs, this tabletop terrarium makes an elegant addition to any living space. Ideal for small plants like ferns, vines, and flowers, the minimalist design complements a wide variety of decor styles. “Simply adorable. I’m obsessed with this little thing and it’s perfect to take up some extra space on my bathroom counter,” one reviewer wrote.

16 This dual-sided hand & finger massager that feels oh-so good Amazon Gaiam Hand and Finger Massager $9 See On Amazon After spending the day typing on a keyboard or gripping a steering wheel, your fingers likely feel tense. This dual-sided massaging tool is equipped with rollers that apply pressure to individual fingers, relaxing the tender muscles and stimulating blood flow. The other side can be used to massage your palms, melting away discomfort. It might just become the best part of your self-care routine.

17 The budget-friendly Bluetooth earbuds that come highly rated Amazon TOZO T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $30 See On Amazon Boasting over 173,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon, these wireless Bluetooth earbuds are a budget-friendly alternative to AirPods. The lightweight buds securely fit inside your ears for a discreet look. Plus, they come with a compact case that powers them up while not in use. “The quality of sound is impeccable, nice highs and lows, with a decent amount of bass. Once I found the right match, the fit was extremely comfortable.” Available colors: 5

18 A universal socket tool that can adjust to any size & shape Amazon Kusonkey Universal Socket Tool $15 See On Amazon Home improvement products just got so much easier, thanks to this universal socket tool that can automatically adjust to any size screw, nut, or bolt. Made out of a durable steel material, it has 54 individual rods that allow the tool to conform into any shape instantly. It makes a great addition to any handy person’s toolbox — it might just be the one tool they don’t have.

19 A handheld pet hair remover that really works Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Roller $25 See On Amazon If pet hair has taken over every surface in your home — including your floors, furniture, and clothes — it’s time to meet the ChomChom roller. The handheld device features a roller brush that traps dog and cat hair as you push it back and forth. Meanwhile, the hair is stored inside a chamber that can be popped open for easy disposal. With over 70,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it’s clear the Chom Chom Roller lives up to its promise.

20 These motion-activated LED lights you can stick anywhere Amazon Searik Motion-Sensor Lights (3-Pack) $14 See On Amazon With a sticky self-adhesive backing, these LED lights can be placed anywhere in your home, such as the kitchen, staircase, bathroom, or closet. Each one illuminates whenever motion is detected within 10 feet, automatically shutting off after 15 seconds. With these lights, you won’t wake up your family members or roommates by stumbling around the house in the dark.

21 Some memory foam slippers that feel like walking on clouds Amazon landeer Memory Foam Slippers $17 See On Amazon With thick memory foam insoles, a durable rubber sole, and a soft flannel lining, these slippers are the epitome of comfort. They come in every color of the rainbow, along with versatile neutral shades. “These slippers are by far the most comfortable footwear I have in the house!” one reviewer raved. “It really is exactly like walking on clouds...” Available sizes: men’s 3/4 — 13/14, women’s 5/16 — 15/16

22 A leakproof travel mug that won’t tip over Amazon Mighty Mug Non-Tip Mug $25 See On Amazon Avoid accidental spills with this insulated travel mug that has a built-in gripping base. If you accidentally knock into it, the Mighty Mug stays firmly in put. The 360 degree leakproof lid allows you to drink from any angle, making this stainless steel mug perfect for quick sips while on the go. It comes in tons of fun colors, including lipstick pink, oceanic blue, and lavender. Available colors: 14

23 This sleek bamboo cutting board with handy built-in compartments Amazon HHXRISE Bamboo Cutting Board With Compartments $18 See On Amazon This sturdy bamboo cutting board has three individual compartments that are perfect for storing freshly chopped veggies, mashed garlic, and herbs while you’re meal prepping, and you can also use it for dried fruit and nuts for a charcuterie board. Built-in grooves around the perimeter catch any excess juice, and there’s a built-in handle for easy carrying. You can even hang it up on the wall for compact storage.

24 A pre-seasoned cast iron skillet that makes a great heirloom piece Amazon Utopia Kitchen Pre-Seasoned Cast iron Skillet $28 See On Amazon A trusty cast iron skillet will last you for generations to come. This one from Utopia Kitchen is pre-seasoned, so you can get straight to sautéing, grilling, and baking. Use it in the oven, over the stove, on the grill, or even over a campfire. The more you use it, the more seasoned the nonstick surface becomes, so you’ll get even more flavor from your recipes over time. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

25 These pillowcases made from cooling bamboo fibers Amazon Bedsure Bamboo Pillow Cases (Set of 2) $11 See On Amazon Made from bamboo-derived rayon, these pillowcases are smooth, silky, and ultra-soft against your skin. They’re also breathable and naturally temperature-regulating, so you won’t overheat on warm nights. Unlike traditional cotton pillowcases, these bamboo ones have a subtle, lustrous sheen that gives them a sophisticated look. Not to mention, they come in a dozen versatile shades that will elevate your bedroom’s decor. Available sizes: standard, queen, king

26 A highly rated foot cream that repairs dry, cracked heels Amazon O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream $8 See On Amazon Packed with long-lasting moisture, this foot cream from O’Keeffe’s is just what the doctor ordered for dry heels and soles. The fragrance-free cream not only repairs cracked skin, but also creates a protective barrier with allantoin to prevent future dryness. Apply to your feet right after bathing and before bedtime, and notice how much softer they feel in just a few days.

27 The tactical flashlights that can survive any condition Amazon GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon When you’re camping, off-roading, or hiking, you need a flashlight that can stand up to any weather. This tactical flashlight is virtually indestructible — it can even survive a 10-foot drop or being submerged in water. Standing up to snowy and rainy conditions, the battery-powered flashlight has five different settings that you can customize to your environment.

28 An acupressure mat & pillow set that hurts so good Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set $19 See On Amazon While gifting someone with a bed of needles isn’t exactly traditional, it might just be the best thing they receive. This acupressure mat and pillow are covered in over 6,000 plastic spikes that massage pressure points along your back, neck and feet. Lie on them to improve circulation, relieve headaches, reduce muscle tension, and help promote a good night’s sleep. You know what they say — no pain, no gain. Available colors: 14

29 This travel-sized kit of acne-clearing facial products Amazon Paula's Choice Clear Regular-Strength Acne Travel Kit $16 See On Amazon For those with acne-prone skin, it can be tricky to address blemishes while traveling. This kit comes with three different products from Paula’s Choice — a facial cleanser, an exfoliating solution, and a skin-clearing treatment. Formulated with ingredients like salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide, these gentle but effective solutions prevent breakouts without drying out your face.

30 A Wi-Fi extender that boosts coverage in your home Amazon TP-Link WiFi Extender $23 See On Amazon With so many of us working from home, investing in a strong Wi-Fi connection is a smart decision. This plug-in extender boosts the Wi-Fi coverage in your living space by up to 1,200 square feet. Quick and easy to set up, the extender connects to all of your electronic devices, including your smartphone, laptop, smart TV, and more.

31 The fan-favorite digital thermometer for frying, baking & grilling Amazon Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $17 See On Amazon Whether your loved one is a whiz in the kitchen or a master at the grill, they’d get a ton of use out of this digital cooking thermometer. Perfect for measuring the internal temperature of meats, frying oil, and baked bread, the thermometer gives an accurate, clear reading on the large LCD screen in just three seconds. Available colors: 3

32 A reusable food storage kit that saves money & plastic waste Amazon Alpacasso Reusable Food Storage Kit (15 Pieces) $25 See On Amazon By investing in this reusable food storage kit, you’re not just saving money on one-use baggies and plastic wrap — you’re also helping the environment. This 15-piece set comes with six reusable zip-up silicone bags, six silicone stretch lids, and three beeswax food wraps. Great for produce, meat, and leftovers, these bags will keep your food fresh for longer, which also means you’ll waste less food.

33 This coffee maker that’s perfect for cold brew lovers Amazon Aquach Cold-Brew Coffee Maker $30 See On Amazon If cold brew is your loved one’s morning beverage of choice, now you can gift them a way to whip up a batch whenever they want. Simply fill up the glass carafe with water, add the grounds to the stainless steel filter, and set it in the refrigerator overnight. The coffee maker also doubles an iced tea maker and a juice pitcher, sealing in freshness for up to two weeks.

34 The white noise machine that plays soothing nature sounds Amazon Housbay White Noise Machine $29 See On Amazon Capable of producing 31 sounds — including white noise, a variety of nature sounds, and fan sounds — this compact machine creates a soothing nighttime atmosphere. With a natural wood grain exterior, the device discreetly blends in among your room’s decor. Fall asleep to the relaxing sound of birdsong, campfire, wind, rain, and more.

35 This space-saving pan organizer that declutters your cabinets Amazon SimpleHouseware Pot & Pan Organizer $17 See On Amazon Holding up to five pans at once, this organizing rack declutters your kitchen cabinet and makes it easy to grab the pan you need. It can be set up either horizontally or vertically, and can be installed into a fixed position with the included hardware. It’s sturdy enough to hold everything from pot lids to nonstick pans to old-school cast iron skillets. Available colors: 3

36 A hanging broom organizer made of sleek stainless steel Amazon IMILLET Broom & Mop Organizer $16 See On Amazon Perfect for holding brooms, mops, vacuums, and other cleaning tools, this sturdy stainless steel organizer mounts to the wall where it can hold up to 200 pounds. There are three rubber grips that securely grasp your broom handles, as well as four hooks for holding brushes, cleaning cloths, and dusters. It can be affixed to your wall with the included self-adhesive backing, or drilled in with the included hardware.

37 This pillow mist that helps you relax at bedtime Amazon This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray $29 See On Amazon Infused with lavender, chamomile, and vetiver, this pillow mist has a heavenly fragrance that soothes the nerves and relaxes the mind. Just add a couple of spritzes to your pillows and sheets before bedtime, and let the calming scent lull you off to dreamland. You’ll wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the day.

38 This versatile desk lamp that doubles as a wireless phone charger Amazon AFROG Multifunctional Desk Lamp $30 See On Amazon Those with compact bedrooms or offices know the importance of maximizing space whenever possible. This space-efficient desk lamp features a wireless charging pad and a USB port on its base, so you can conveniently power up your smart devices, without dealing with a mess of cords. With five color modes and five brightness levels, the lamp’s illumination can be adjusted to fit your needs.

39 Everything you need to grow an indoor herb garden Amazon Spade to Fork Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit $30 See On Amazon You don’t need to have a green thumb to grow your own flourishing indoor herb garden. This kit from Spade To Fork includes everything you need to grow sage, thyme, basil, cilantro, and parsley from your windowsill or balcony. With some sunlight, water, and a little bit of TLC, you’ll soon have a variety of fresh, mouth-watering herbs to cook with.

40 The personal water filter with a huge fanbase Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $20 See On Amazon With an average rating of 4.8 stars out of five on Amazon after over 79,000 reviews, the LifeStraw personal filter has quite the fanbase. The multi-layer filter within the straw removes bacteria, dirt, and sand from any water, making it safe to drink. That means you can drink water from lakes, rivers, and streams with ultimate peace of mind. Any avid camper or hiker should have one in their backpack, just in case.

41 An ergonomic footrest for your desk chair Amazon Mind Reader Ergonomic Foot Rest $28 See On Amazon Any desk setup would benefit from this ergonomic footrest that lifts your legs off the ground, placing your body in a more ergonomic position. The pebbled surface gently massages your feet, while the angled design helps correct your posture while you sit. You can even adjust the height and angle of the platform for the most comfortable experience possible.

42 This sofa arm tray that provides a spot for your snacks & drinks Amazon GEHE Flex Sofa Arm Tray $30 See On Amazon Made from bamboo wood, this sofa arm tray provides the perfect spot for you to place your wine glass, coffee mug, or TV remote while lounging at home. The flexible design is compatible with any size couch, and there are several different wood finishes to choose from. It’s like a mini coffee table that doesn’t take up any space in your living room. Available colors: 8

43 A handheld vacuum that cleans up small messes Amazon beyond by BLACK+DECKER Cordless Handheld Vacuum $29 See On Amazon Crumbs, leaves, and the three-hole punch remnants are no match for this cordless handheld vacuum by BLACK+DECKER. It has twice the suction power of other leading handheld vacuums, and comes with an optional wall-mounted rack with an integrated charger, so you can keep it juiced up and ready to go at all times.

44 This microwave popper that whips up popcorn for the whole family Amazon The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper $12 See On Amazon This microwave popcorn popper is so much better (and safer) than whipping up popcorn in a saucepan — and it doesn’t require any of the preservatives found in microwaveable popcorn bags. Made from heat-resistant silicone, the bowl makes up to 15 cups of popcorn — enough to share with your friends and family. Just add the kernels and a little bit of oil, place the lid on top, and microwave for two to four minutes. Available colors: 19

45 A 4-in-1 charging station any techie would appreciate Amazon ESTAVEL 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station $30 See On Amazon Got a tech aficionado in your life? This four-in-one wireless charging station will simplify their life (and do away with the cords all over the nightstand or desk). The Apple-compatible docking station has designated spots for an iPhone, earbuds, a smartwatch, and a stylus. It comes in basic colors like black and silver, as well as brights like red and apple green. Available colors: 6

46 The refreshing bar soap made with botanicals Amazon Truremedy Natural Tea Tree Oil Soap (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Formulated with invigorating tea tree, peppermint, and eucalyptus oils, this bar soap from Truremedy has a refreshing scent that deodorizes and refreshes your skin while reducing itchiness on your scalp and body. The addition of hydrating coconut oil and olive oil replenishes your skin’s moisture, providing relief from dryness. It’s gentle enough to use all over your body, from head to toe, so grab a bar and lather up.

47 A battery storage case with a removable tester Amazon The Battery Organizer & Tester $17 See On Amazon Keep all your batteries in one place with this storage organizer that features 93 different slots of various sizes. There’s even a removable battery tester that allows you to check if your batteries still work. A transparent cover helps you see how many batteries of each type you have left. Place it in your drawer, cabinet, or garage for easy access.

48 This laptop stand that’s perfect for working from bed Amazon SONGMICS Bamboo Laptop Desk $28 See On Amazon Spend the day working from bed — or just eat breakfast there — with this desk tray. Made from eco-sustainable bamboo, the cleverly designed desk has a platform that can be angled to five different height and angle positions, so you can get a good view of the screen, and the cutouts on the bottom help keep your computer from overheating. A small drawer is perfect for essentials, and the legs fold down for easy storage.

49 These reusable glass bottles for homemade juice & kombucha Amazon Estilo Glass Water Bottles (6-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Made from durable BPA-free glass, these reusable bottles are perfect for filling up with flavored water, iced tea, homemade juice, kombucha, and more. Each bottle has a stainless steel cap with a silicone seal that preserves the liquid’s freshness. The set comes with six, and you can easily clean them in the dishwasher in between uses.

50 The facial globes that cool & soothe skin Amazon MonétBeauty Facial Ice Globes $23 See On Amazon These globe-shaped facial tools are made from glass and are filled with a unique anti-freeze liquid that preserves their coolness. Simply chill them in the refrigerator beforehand, prep your face with a dollop of cream or serum, and gently run the globes over your face. The cooling effects of the globes stimulate circulation and reduce puffiness, giving you that post-facial glow. Available colors: 3

51 This natural supplement that gives you the best sleep of your life Amazon Genius Sleep Aid Smart Sleeping Pills (40 Count) $20 See On Amazon Give the gift of a good night’s sleep with this natural supplement from The Genius. Made with less than 1 milligram of melatonin, each capsule contains relaxing herbs and amino acids such as L-theanine that help your body naturally fall asleep. “I can't explain how good I feel when taking these. It's like I’m nourishing my body with exactly what it needs to feel whole again,” one reviewer raved.