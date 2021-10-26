The big gay job search

Here’s how to figure out if a company is really a queer ally.
As a result of the pandemic, LGBTQ+ people are facing a higher unemployment rate than their cis-het counterparts.
Many of us are pursuing a job that aligns with our values. That means finding work with a company that isn't just rainbow-tinted, but an actual ally.
It’s easy for an employer to wave a rainbow flag during Pride, but researching the existing demographic of the organization will tell you more about whether they actually value diversity and inclusion.