Many people can relate to dealing with aches and pains on a regular basis, from sore muscles caused by working out to joint tension. However, there are a ton of simple solutions that can make a difference when dealing with minor, everyday aches.

If you’re anything like me, then chances are you’ve experienced your back and shoulders tensing up after long work days hunching at the computer for hours. But, there are a lot of small changes you can make — like swapping out your chair for a yoga ball — that can help make a difference.

Ahead, discover 25 little things you didn't realize might be causing you aches and pains, as well as quick solutions that could fix them. But when it comes to feeling pain, you should always consult a doctor first.

01 Issue: Slouching at your desk Solution: This back brace that helps promotes a better posture Amazon VIBO Care Posture Corrector $17 See On Amazon Chances are, you can probably relate to being confined to your desk all day, which is why this versatile back brace is a no-brainer. It’s super helpful for improving your posture and reducing pain in your neck and in the upper and lower back. In fact, it can also strengthen back muscles. It can be worn over, or hidden under, your clothes and it’s adjustable between 35 and 41 inches.

02 Issue: Standing too much during kitchen prep Solution: An anti-fatigue mat that helps reduce back pain Amazon Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat $31 See On Amazon With a 4.6 star rating, thousands of shoppers say this anti-fatigue mat has amazing ergonomic benefits. It’s designed from a durable cushioned rubber that relieves pressure from standing on your feet for long periods of time. One five-star reviewer called it a “lifesaver for foot and back pain,” while another person wrote, “Spending time in the kitchen prepping food and doing dishes really put a strain on my back. This has made a real difference.”

03 Issue: Not getting enough sleep in a bright room Solution: This ultra-soft eye mask made from silk Amazon Tara Sartoria Silk Sleep Mask $28 See On Amazon Sometimes the answer to getting a good night’s rest can simply be achieved with a quality eye mask. This one is crafted from multiple layers of super soft silk that is designed to block out light. It has a stretchy elastic strap for added comfort. The best part? The brand donates 10% of proceeds to PPMK, a charity that encourages women to fight poverty.

04 Issue: Carrying a heavy bag or purse Solution: This ultra-lightweight backpack for long hikes Amazon Bago Hiking Backpack $22 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a super lightweight backpack to take on walks or long hikes that won’t strain your back, look no further. This bag, which is great for traveling, is crafted from a water-resistant material and is equipped with several pockets for ample storage. Choose from 11 bright colors like blue, pink, or green.

05 Issue: Weight lifting incorrectly Solution: This weight-lifting belt that helps support your back Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Weightlifting Belt $22 See On Amazon This weight-lifting belt is essential for anyone who experiences back pain during strenuous workouts. It provides support to your lower back while lifting weights and helps add stability to your core muscles, making it a great way to help make sure your body is properly supported. This belt is easily adjustable and is available in plenty of sizes, from extra small to extra large.

06 Issue: Sitting too much at work Solution: This best-selling stability exercise ball Amazon URBNFit Exercise Ball $21 See On Amazon Dubbed an Amazon best-seller, this exercise ball is crafted from the most sturdy and durable material that can withstand up to 600 pounds of weight. While most shoppers use the ball for fitness, others love it to use as a chair to help improve posture. It’s a great alternative to a standard desk chair and comes in 10 vibrant colors, like pink, yellow, teal, and blue.

07 Issue: Not drinking enough water Solution: This triple-insulated water bottle with a 4.7-star rating Amazon FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle $20 See On Amazon Keeping up with your daily water intake is crucial for a healthy lifestyle. This triple-insulated water bottle, made from stainless steel, will keep your water cold for up to 24 hours. It features a leakproof cap and is amazing for taking with you on the go. Chose from 25, 32, or 64 ounces in an array of different colors and patterns.

08 Issue: Not getting enough vitamin C Solution: These vitamin C supplements that are made with rose hip Amazon Nutricost Vitamin C with Rose Hips (2-Pack) $32 See On Amazon These bottles of top-rated, unflavored vitamin C capsules by Nutricost are gluten-free and made with rose hip powder. The brand recommends taking one capsule per day, and many reviewers have mentioned they’re “worth the money.”

09 Issue: You're under too much stress Solution: These bath salts that will help relieve stress & muscle aches Amazon Aromasong Dead Sea Soaking Salts $12 See On Amazon A relaxing bath is a simple, yet effective way to relieve stress and muscle aches. These dead sea bath salts are formulated with 100 percent organic minerals, including magnesium which aims to hydrate and keep your skin soft. It’s also good to use right before bed, to help you sleep a little easier.

10 Issue: The fresh produce is hidden in your fridge Solution: These stacking baskets that are great for displaying fruits & veggies Amazon Uncluttered Designs Stacking Baskets (4-Piece Set) $26 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers love these tiered stacking baskets for displaying fresh produce. Instead of having hidden fruits and veggies get lost in the back of your refrigerator, these sturdy baskets take up minimal space and can sit pretty on the floor or on your countertops. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I have been using it to hold bananas, onions, cantaloupe, and various other fruit. Really helps with organization in a vertical space with a small footprint. Also, allows items to benefit from air circulation.”

11 Issue: You spend too much time in front of screens Solution: These blue light glasses that reduce eyestrain See On Amazon Livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-Pair Set) $17 See On Amazon These blue light-blocking glasses can help protect your eyes from fatigue and straining while staring at the computer all day long. These glasses are available in 16 different colors, and come in a set of two, for under $20. The stylish design is an added bonus.

12 Issue: Your mattress isn't comfortable enough Solution: A bamboo mattress pad cover Amazon Zen Bamboo Mattress Pad Cover $30 See On Amazon Buying a new mattress can be expensive — and perhaps, unnecessary. Instead, try this top-rated mattress cover that will add a new layer of comfort to your bed and help prevent you from waking up sore. It’s crafted from bamboo and microfiber material that prevents your body from overheating in the middle of the night. The best part? It can be thrown in the washing machine making the cleaning process super easy.

13 Issue: You spend too much time in a vehicle Solution: This support pillow to keep you aligned Amazon iCozyHome Coccyx Seat Cushion and Lumbar Support Pillow $36 See On Amazon Whether you have a long commute for work, or your job requires you to spend a lot of time in the car, this car seat cushion and pillow works wonders. It’s made from dense memory foam that supports your back, waist, and hips for comfort. But, it’s not just ideal for car seats. You can even attach it to your desk chair or bring it on the airplane for extra cushioning. Plenty of reviewers noted that it helps a lot with sciatica.

14 Issue: The shoes you wear aren't supportive Solution: A pack of heel cushion pads Amazon Comfowner Heel Cushion Pads (6-Pair Set) $10 See On Amazon These heel cushion pads are ideal for pumps, loafers, or new sneakers you have yet to break in. They have an adhesive strip that easily sticks to the back of your shoes to prevent blisters and any other type of foot pain. One five-star reviewer wrote, “These heel pad cushions are freaking amazing and I wish I'd known about them sooner! I've added them to flats, heels, and loafers (including new shoes) and they've saved my feet from blisters.”

15 Issue: You forget to stretch in the morning Solution: This stretching strap with over 18,000 5-star ratings Amazon OPTP Stretch Out Strap $16 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.5-star rating and over 18,000 five-star ratings, top trainers and athletes love this stretching strap to help stretch everything from your back, core, hamstring, quad, calves, and more. It measures over six feet in length and comes with an incredible book that will guide you in 30 different exercises. They also make a great prop to incorporate into your pilates or yoga workout.

16 Issue: Your stuffed wallet is getting too heavy Solution: This slim-style money clip & wallet Amazon SUAVELL Slim Wallet $24 See On Amazon This minimalistic wallet is the only accessory you need to neatly store your cash and cards in one place. Its slim design features a money clip on the outside for cash and has a strap you can pull to easily access your hidden cards. While it’s small, it’s also mighty — it can hold between eight and 10 cards without issue.

17 Issue: You haven't been taking care of your feet Solution: This foot massager that can offer you pain relief Amazon TheraFlow Foot Roller $18 See On Amazon If you spend long days on your feet and suffer from foot pain, this wooden massager tool is worth giving a try. The arched design works to improve blood circulation while giving each part of your foot a deep tissue massage. It has over 18,000 five-star reviews, one of which referred to it as “a lifesaver”.

18 Issue: Your heel hurts due to plantar fasciitis Solution: A pair of foot compression socks designed to help Amazon Runner FX Sports Plantar Fasciitis Socks $13 See On Amazon Compression socks are oftentimes wonderful for relieving foot pain. This pair is specifically meant to help people who suffer from plantar fasciitis. They’re designed to support the arch and ankle of your foot and are made from a moisture-wicking fabric that can be worn under any pair of shoes. They’re also a great way to aid heel spurs and sprains, both of which should be officially treated by a doctor first.

19 Issue: You’re feeling sore Solution: This best-selling acupressure mat & pillow set Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $30 See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers love this acupressure mat and pillow set for relieving tension in their back and neck, and it’s also a great way to help muscles recover. This mat helps improve circulation while giving your body a full deep-tissue massage. One reviewer even said it improved their sleep cycle. “It really does relax my back muscles and I'm definitely sleeping better after using it,” they wrote.

20 Issue: You’re prone to slipping in the shower Solution: This nonslip shower mat with suction cups Amazon YINENN Shower Mat $14 See On Amazon This nonslip shower mat has mini holes that are made to drain the water and keep your shower clean. It also has over 100 suction cups that help keep the mat securely in place. It comes in nine fun colors, all of which can add a nice pop of color to your bathroom.

21 Issue: Your dental routine is lacking Solution: A water pick flosser that has 4 different cleaning modes Amazon ZOZOA Cordless Water Flosser $39 See On Amazon Take your pick of four different modes (soft, normal, forceful, pulse) when opting for this water flosser to clean your teeth. The brand notes that this electric pick can clean 99.99% of food debris stuck deep in between your teeth. Water picks are beneficial for gum health, healing bad breath, and tooth decay. This one can stay charged for up to four hours.

22 Issue: You forget to secure hot dishes in the kitchen Solution: A pair of nonslip oven mitts Amazon POPCO Silicone Oven Mitts $17 See On Amazon Crafted from a super thick padded lining and a nonslip rubber, these may be the best oven mitts you’ve ever known. The 4.8-star rating says it all. They have a durable design and can withstand heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Snag them in four different colors.

23 Issue: Your knives are too dull, causing knife slips Solution: This durable knife sharpener Amazon AnySharp Knife Sharpener $22 See On Amazon Remembering to sharpen your knives is a must for anyone who spends a lot of time cooking. This knife sharpener can help you safely bring your serrated utensils back to life. But most importantly, the bottom is made with suction cups that can easily secure onto your countertop without slipping or moving around.

24 Issue: Your neck isn't supported during sleep Solution: A memory foam pillow for your neck & shoulders Amazon CushionCare Cervical Memory Foam Pillow $46 See On Amazon An ergonomic pillow is a must for anyone who wakes up with mild neck and shoulder pain. This one is crafted from durable memory foam with a contoured shape, helping to make your neck a priority during sleep. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I purchased this on recommendation from a dance coach after a cervical spine injury. It's absolutely amazing and has prevented any further pain or discomfort. I absolutely love it and even travel with it when possible.”