While the cost of living has risen, upgrading your home has never been as affordable — or as easy. Things that used to only be found in rich people’s homes have become way more affordable: Tech gadgets certainly are, but so are lots of stylish and helpful items you wouldn’t expect. All of the items on this list look luxe but cost less than $50, so you can improve your home’s curb appeal, make your living room and bedroom cozier, cultivate a customized chef’s kitchen, and create a spa-like atmosphere in the bathroom. Even better, everything is handily available on Amazon and comes straight to your door. Scroll on for clever ways to make your home look way more expensive.

01 A fitness mat for a customized yoga routine Amazon NewMe Fitness Yoga Mat $30 See On Amazon You no longer need a pricey gym membership or private trainer to hone a customized yoga routine. The NewMe Fitness Yoga Mat offers lots of space to practice the 70 yoga poses helpfully printed on it, and the mat is made of BPA- and phthalate-free PVC. One reviewer raved the mat is “thick, durable, non-sticky, [and] odor-free,” and it’s available in nine colors to match your workout space.

02 This shaggy rug that screams “expensive” Amazon EasyJoy Ultra Soft Shaggy Area Rug $34 See On Amazon A plush, shaggy sheepskin rug adds a touch of luxury to any room, and this ultra-soft vegan rug offers major cozy vibes for less than $40. Available in eight rich hues, the rug has a slip- and wear-resistant backing and won’t fade or shed.

03 This mug that lets you take a fancy pour-over at home to go Amazon Coffee Gator Stainless-Steel Coffee Travel Mug $13 See On Amazon There’s no need for an assistant to grab you a barista-quality pour-over. This travel mug comes with a built-in mesh strainer so you can brew a delicious drink right in the cup, which is handily designed to fit in most cup holders, too. The insulated stainless steel keeps hot coffee warm for over six hours and cold beverages cool for over 20 hours.

04 A blender that lets you make a fresh, personalized smoothie to go Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $23 See On Amazon Fuel up with a fresh, personalized smoothie or protein shake on the daily with this personal-size blender that doubles as a to-go cup with a lid. As one reviewer pointed out, “Vitamix attachments are way expensive, so this has been nice little alternative.”

05 This hotel-quality duvet cover set that comes in 30 colors Amazon Nestl Soft Duvet Cover $30 See On Amazon A luxe bedroom is within reach with this breathable microfiber duvet cover set that’s available in a wide array of 30 colors ranging from neutrals to jewel tones and pastels. With corner ties and a hidden button closure to keep your duvet in place, the set also comes with two matching pillow shams. It’s available in twin, full, queen, king, and California king sizes.

06 These highly rated wireless headphones that look (and sound) spendy Amazon PRTUKYT 6S Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $26 See On Amazon Get 40 hours off a single charge with these luxe, foldable wireless Bluetooth headphones that cost less than $30. They have a built-in mic for attending meetings and taking calls and reviewers noted that the sound performance is shockingly good and the controls are helpful and easy to use. They’re also available in four other colors.

07 The vacuum sealer reviewers say works just as well as models three times the price Amazon MegaWise Compact Vacuum Sealer $40 See On Amazon Despite the fact that they let you preserve bulk food to save money, it’s hard to justify spending upwards of $150 on a vacuum sealer. That’s where this powerful, well-priced model comes in. One reviewer wrote, “It seems to have the same power as a much more expensive Food Saver brand I own and has all the same features.” It can vacuum seal wet or dry foods in the included BPA-free bags in under 20 seconds.

08 These elegant candle holders that offer a big impact for less than $20 Amazon SUJUN Pink Gold Candle Holders (3-Pack) $16 See On Amazon While it looks like something straight out of a pricey boutique, this set of three candle holders costs less than $20. The candle holders feature velvet on the bottom of the base to prevent sliding and protect your furniture. The set is also available in gold, matte black, rose gold, and silver.

09 A stylish rug that has more than 24,000 5-star reviews Amazon Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Rug $37 see on amazon A stylish rug with vintage vibes can tie any room together and this stain-resistant rug comes in 11 colors to blend with your decor. One reviewer commented: “It is perfect - the colors rich and vibrant - really creates a warm and festive environment in my living room.” It’s available in sixteen sizes including round, runner, square, and rectangular shapes.

10 A smart switch that lets you dim lights via voice & phone Amazon Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch $19 See On Amazon Customized lighting is a home addition that is shockingly affordable with the Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch. The switch can be adjusted with voice assistants including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana, and the brand’s app allows you to adjust the lighting on your iPhone or Android phone as well.

11 A crystal sculptural wine aerator that combines form & function Amazon Godinger Wine Decanter Aerator Carafe $24 See On Amazon This wine carafe looks like a piece of art and it can hold an entire bottle of wine while its unique shape helps to aerate wine to release aromas and flavors. It has an easy-pour spout and is made of lead-free crystal. Reviewers say it’s easy to clean and looks elegant on the counter.

12 This LED under-cabinet lighting that doesn’t require an electrician or drilling Amazon POWER PRACTICAL Luminoodle Under Cabinet LED Light Strip $13 See On Amazon No major renovations are required to add bright under-cabinet lighting with this battery-powered LED light strip. The power strip adheres to the underside of cabinets with heavy-duty adhesive and the waterproof battery-operated box is easy to hide but has a large, easy-to-find button for switching it on.

13 This highly rated vegan leather tissue box cover Amazon Ukwell Square Leather Facial Tissue Box Cover $22 See On Amazon Reviewers love this vegan leather tissue box cover that elevates any tissue box to home decor. The sturdy box has a magnetic bottom to keep it closed, and enough weight that you can grab a tissue with one hand. “The grain on the box and gold trim don't look cheap,” according to reviewer Julie.

14 A Bluetooth keyboard for a clean, clutter-free desk Amazon Logitech Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard $30 See On Amazon A clean, uncluttered workspace that’s free of wires used to be the mark of a high-end setup. Now, you can get the same look without dropping the cash. This Bluetooth keyboard can be paired with three devices at once — and switch between them at the tap of a button — and it works for up to two years using two AAA batteries.

15 A luxe faux fur blanket reviewers call a “giant fluffy cloud” Amazon BEDSURE Warm Faux Fur Throw Blanket $22 See On Amazon This thick, plush faux fur throw looks ridiculously luxurious draped over your couch or across the foot of your bed, and according to buyers, it’s just as snuggle-worthy as it looks. It’s so great, reviewer Colleen Prettyman wrote that it’s “like wrapping yourself up in a giant fluffy cloud being cradled by a pool full of kittens and bunnies.” Choose from 18 colors and prints.

16 A kitchen faucet with a pull-down sprayer for just $50 Amazon TIAHYLLE Kitchen Faucet With Pull Down Sprayer $50 See On Amazon Faucets can be wildly expensive, but installing this clever kitchen faucet with a pull-down sprayer offers clean lines and a customized-kitchen look for just $50. Reviewers say installation is easy and can take just five minutes, and several commented on how the faucet improved their water pressure as well.

17 This peel-and-stick backsplash for an instant kitchen or bathroom refresh Amazon Art3d Peel & Stick Tile Backsplash (10-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Hide stains and imperfections with this handy peel-and-stick tile backsplash that lets you refresh your kitchen or bathroom on a budget. Available in eight colors (including a faux marble print), the water-resistant backsplash is easy to clean and reviewers commented how impressed they were with the results.

18 This expandable organizer that lets you customize any drawer Amazon Dynamic Gear Bamboo Drawer Organizer $30 See On Amazon Corral the clutter in any drawer and customize your storage with this bamboo drawer organizer. Once expanded up to 20 inches wide, it has eight deep compartments that are two inches deep to fit in most standard drawers. The water-resistant bamboo features slip-resistant grips on the bottom to keep it in place.

19 A coffee maker that lets you keep fresh cold brew on hand Amazon Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker $18 See On Amazon You don’t need to spend big bucks on a high-end cold brew maker — or buy pricey pre-made bottles — to have crave-worthy coffee ready to go in your fridge. The Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker can brew up to one liter at a time and includes a scoop and funnel to make the process fast and easy. It features a clean-lined design, borosilicate glass, and a leakproof cap.

20 These solar ground lights that make your outdoor space look more expensive Amazon SOLPEX 8 LED Outdoor Solar Disk Ground Lights (8-Pack) $28 See On Amazon Landscaping and installing outdoor lighting can be pricey; luckily, these outdoor solar in-ground lights are not! Installation couldn’t be easier: Pop them in the ground wherever you want to highlight plants or your home’s features and to make paths safer at night.

21 A discreet indoor security camera Amazon Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera $35 See On Amazon This discreet indoor camera lets you keep an eye on your home and family (including the furry ones) with day and night two-way audio and motion detection. The camera pairs with your Wi-Fi, works with Alexa, and comes with a free 30-day subscription for saving and sharing video clips.

22 A sleek outlet extender & surge protector to declutter your charging station Amazon Addtam USB Wall Charger Surge Protector 5-Outlet Extender $18 See On Amazon This convenient surge protector and outlet extender can handle five AC plugs, as well as one USB-C and three USB-A plugs at once, massively decluttering your charging station. It’s highly rated too — it has over 30,000 five-star reviews — and buyers say it’s set up well compared to other models, so none of the ports are blocked when the others are being used.

23 These luxurious satin sheets for sleeping more comfortably Amazon WavveUziz Satin Sheets Set $28 See On Amazon Reviewers say these silky-soft, wrinkle-resistant satin sheets can help keep you cool while you sleep. They’re made with high-quality microfiber, are available in eight colors, and can fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep. The set is available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes.

24 These no-slip velvet hangers for a streamlined closet Amazon Zober Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) $28 See On Amazon A well-curated closet with matching hangers is another hallmark of a rich person’s home that you can snag on the cheap. These slim, no-slip velvet hangers come in packs of 30, 50, or 100 and are available in seven colors so you can give your closet a streamlined and organized vibe. Just because they’re slim doesn’t mean they’re not strong — each hanger can hold a shocking 10 pounds.

25 These velvet throw pillow covers that come in 30-plus colors Amazon MIULEE Velvet Decorative Square Throw Pillow Cover (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These velvet throw pillow covers make a huge impact for less than $15 for two, and they come in a range of 38 colors ranging from subtle neutrals to bright and saturated hues. If you need pillow inserts, you can still get this put together for less than $30.

26 This peel-and-stick crown molding that looks like the real thing Amazon Yuzzy Flexible Crown Molding Wall Trim $32 See On Amazon Adding custom molding is an easy way to boost the wow factor in any room, and this flexible peel-and-stick crown molding keeps costs (and installation time!) down. The trim is 16 feet long and is applied with a heavy-duty adhesive on the back. It can even be used to frame a builder-basic bathroom mirror.

27 These modern drawer pulls that update a kitchen for less than a dollar each Amazon Ravinte 5-Inch Matte Cabinet Pulls (30-Pack) $23 See On Amazon A fresh, chef-worthy kitchen is easy to mimic with these modern drawer pulls that are available in matte black, brushed brass, and satin nickel. The pulls have 24,000 five-star reviews and buyers noted that they come with the screws needed to attach them to your cabinets.

28 This bamboo bath mat for spa-like vibes in the bath Amazon Bamfan Non-Slip Bamboo Bath Mat $35 See On Amazon For a spa-like experience in your own bathroom, consider this non-slip bamboo bath mat. It features smooth, waterproof bamboo with non-slip feet on the bottom. It’s available in four shades to match your decor.

30 This device that can make almost any television into a smart TV Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick $40 See On Amazon For just $40, you can upgrade any television in your home into a smart TV capable of streaming all of your favorite TV shows and movies with Alexa-compatible voice controls. The 4K Ultra HD Amazon Fire TV Stick comes with a remote and allows you to watch live and free TV as well.

31 A sleek set of upgraded house numbers Amazon Hy-Ko Floating House Numbers $11 See On Amazon Up the curb appeal of your home with these expensive-looking floating house numbers. They make quite an impact at 6 inches tall, and the minimalist font will add style to the front of your house. The zinc numbers stand out from the wall for a 3D effect and they include mounting hardware and instructions.

32 This waterproof pillow that makes any tub more comfortable Amazon Gorilla Grip Luxury Bath Pillow $19 See On Amazon Featuring suction cups so it can be comfortably positioned and stay put, the Gorilla Grip bath pillow is beloved by Amazon reviewers for its comfort and ease of cleaning. It’s available in five colors and there’s a larger version available if you want even more cushioning.

33 This dispenser that declutters your shower without tools Amazon Better Living 3-Chamber Soap & Shower Dispenser $26 See On Amazon Eliminate the clutter of multiple bottles with this three-chamber shower dispenser that’ll make your home look like a luxe gym. Easily installed using the included waterproof silicone adhesive, this dispenser lets you streamline your shower floor, shelves, or caddy by keeping three soaps, shampoo, or conditioners at hand. It’s also available in chrome.