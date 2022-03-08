Pegging for beginners: A comprehensive guide

Sex experts share tips, clear up misconceptions, and get you ready for a hole new world.

Lorenza Centi
ByTracey Anne Duncan

Every so often, we find that pegging is trending.

While heterosexual men have been taking it in the butt for hundreds of years, in 2020, we saw a new uptick in the Bend Over, Boyfriend phenomenon. It’s not clear why this actually not new practice became a hot topic so recently, but before you say, “Sounds gay, I’m in,” and start pegging away, there are a few things you should know.

I talked to some anal experts about what beginners need to know about pegging.

First of all, pegging as we know it isn’t actually gay.

But it does have kind of gay roots. The term was suggested by a reader of Dan Savage’s Savage Love column in 2001 as a way to describe heterosexual women fucking heterosexual men in the ass.

“Boy prostitutes were sometimes called peg boys because they would sit on pegs to keep their assholes open between clients, so I suggest the word ‘peg,’” wrote contributor Paris P.

