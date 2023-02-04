People with nice homes (that used to be a mess) swear by these genius things

These airtight food containers will keep all your favorite dry goods fresh, from mixed nuts to cereal and everything in between. They come with universally sized lids that work with each container, and the clear plastic material shows you when it's time for a refill. Use the included reusable labels and chalk pen to identify each treat — the only thing they won’t do is automatically refill your candy container when you run out.

One reviewer wrote: "My pantry was a mess. I saw something on craft organization so i decided to organize my pantry. They recommended using canisters. The ones that they used were a lot more expensive than these and I did not think that the quality was any better. I bought several sets. I made my own labels with a Cricut because I have a bad handwriting. I love the way my pantry looks and I can easily find what I am looking for and know how much I have. My food will stay fresher longer which is another plus. I wish I did this a long time ago." — Pickymom