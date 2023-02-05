Is Aussie beauty the next biggest thing in the skin care world? Recent evidence points to yes. One Australian beauty brand that should be on your radar is Sand & Sky, whose line of skin care products harnesses the powers of Australia’s many nutrient-rich botanically derived ingredients. From Australian pink clay to vitamin C-rich Kakadu plum to Tasmanian spring water, these ingredients are sustainably sourced and selected to help treat a variety of skin concerns — whether you’re dealing with clogged pores, an uneven complexion, or seriously dehydrated skin. Additionally, Sand & Sky has prioritized making sustainable and socially responsible choices, partnering with environmentally conscious suppliers, supporting conservation projects, and using recyclable materials in its packaging. To find the best product for your skin, keep scrolling to meet the brand’s best-sellers.

The Sand & Sky best-sellers

Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask

You’ve probably seen this pale pink mask on social media, where it went viral for its pore-minimizing and oil-balancing powers. Sand & Sky’s Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask gets its name (and color) from a combination of white and red clays found in Australia that help to clear out the dead skin, oil, and other impurities that can become trapped in your pores and lead to breakouts. Especially effective for those with oily and acne-prone skin, the mask is even safe to be used once weekly by those with dry or sensitive skin types because, according to the brand, Australian pink clay is naturally rich in anti-inflammatory minerals like silica, magnesium, and zinc. At the same time, multi-tasking ingredients like Kakadu plum, pomegranate sterols, and licorice root extract work to promote a clearer, more even complexion while also helping to hydrate skin and soothe redness. The PETA-certified cruelty-free mask comes in a 100% recyclable glass jar with an applicator brush that lets you evenly paint the mask onto your skin without any mess. It only takes 10 minutes to work, and you can use it as many as two to three times each week if your skin is on the oily side.

Australian Pink Clay Deep Pore Cleanser

Another part of the Australian pink clay line, the brand’s Deep Pore Cleanser can be used daily to remove makeup and help clear out congested pores. Australian pink clay works like a magnet to draw out dead skin and oil from your pores, while luffa plant and the citric acid found in Australian finger lime help to gently exfoliate your skin’s surface for a smoother and brighter complexion. The gel cleanser also includes plenty of moisturizers like glycerin and macadamia oil, as well as skin-soothing bisabolol and allantoin.

Australian Glow Berries Dreamy Glow Drops

If you’re looking for a daily vitamin C serum that can also boost your skin’s hydration levels, try Sand & Sky’s Australian Dreamy Glow Drops. Combining two formulas into one tiny bottle, the drops give you the concentrated benefits of a serum with the moisturizing abilities of an oil. In here, five types of hyaluronic acid are combined with vitamin C powerhouses Kakadu plum and Australian glow berries. Both native to and responsibly sourced from Australia, these natural sources of vitamin C help with reducing unwanted hyperpigmentation, repairing skin damage, and boosting collagen production, according to the brand. Then, there’s the nourishing side of the drops, which includes a blend of jojoba, sunflower, almond, and olive oils to lock more moisture into your skin. Both parts of the bi-phase formula combine as you shake the bottle prior to application, packing in more benefits without having to use more than a few drops of product. You can apply this one morning or night, but because of its vitamin C benefits, it’s especially helpful in protecting your skin against sun damage when combined with your morning SPF.

Oil Control Clearing Face Mask

If you’ve got oily or acne-prone skin, Sand & Sky’s Oil Control Clearing Face Mask is another product you may want to consider. Similar to the Australian Pink Clay mask, it uses Australian white clay to gently draw out the oil and dead skin that tends to clog up your pores. But for oily skin that’s prone to acne, this mask includes a few additional ingredients that are aimed at keeping pores clear and soothing the redness and irritation that so often accompanies acne. First up, salicylic acid is used to deep clean pores and exfoliate the skin’s surface. There’s also niacinamide in the formula, which is a multi-tasking, nonirritating antioxidant that works to calm redness and inflammation (though these are just a few of its seemingly endless benefits). Another ingredient unique to this mask is a plant extract indigenous to Australia known as old man weed, which is said to have anti-inflammatory properties. So not only will this mask help with congested skin and breakouts, but it should leave your skin feeling comfortably soothed, too.

Tasmanian Spring Water Intense Hydrating Mask

Whether your skin tends to be dry to begin with, or you’re experiencing some temporary peeling, itching, or flaking, more moisture is usually the answer. This Tasmanian Spring Water Intense Hydrating Mask is a 10-minute treatment that’s packed with hydrating and calming ingredients aimed at repairing and strengthening your skin’s natural protective barrier. Australia’s mineral-rich Tasmanian spring water and fermented sea kelp help balance pH levels and restore hydration, while three types of hyaluronic acid and squalane draw in more moisture and lock it into your skin. You’ll also get more relief from redness and irritation with the addition of cornflower extract, a conditioning plant extract that Sand & Sky reports has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties.