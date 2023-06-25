Sick of your drab home? These cheap, simple upgrades are all you need to make a big difference

If you’re in the mood to give your home a makeover but don’t want to spend a fortune, there are some small things you can incorporate into your space that’ll pack a huge punch for cheap. Simple things like adding some cool lighting, infusing pops of color, and modernizing your décor can make a huge difference. Plus, the picks on this list are all easy to install so you can revamp your home in minutes.

To discover some cool ways to give your pad a new look, scroll on for this list of cheap and simple upgrades for your home.

01 A zig-zag corner shelf to maximize wall space Amazon Greenco 5-Tier Floating Corner Shelf $30 See On Amazon If the corners of your room feel like wasted space, this floating shelf offers a unique way to display plants, photos, and other decorative items. The shelf has five tiers and holds up to 11 pounds, and it comes in eight colors to match your aesthetic, including weathered white and dark espresso. Colors: 8

02 This soft fleece blanket for a splash of color Amazon Green Orange Fleece Blanket $33 See On Amazon With a plush rippled texture, this fleece throw is perfect for any couch, chair, or bed and it comes in more than a dozen colors to either blend seamlessly into your decor or add a bright pop of color. The machine-washable blanket is both shed and pill-resistant and it’s comfortable for year-round use. Sizes: Throw, twin, queen, king | Colors: 17

03 A set of faux linen curtains for a light, airy feel Amazon NICETOWN Semi-Sheer Linen Curtains $20 See On Amazon These semi-sheer curtains can be used alone for a light and airy style or layered under another set of curtains for a designer look. The flowy curtains have 1.6-inch grommets at the top for easy hanging and feature a linen texture for a natural feel. There are lots of colors to choose from too, including citrine, olive green, and classic white. Sizes: 28 | Colors: 29

04 This rotating wall sconce that lets you direct the light at any angle Amazon Koopala LED Wall Sconces $24 See On Amazon To spruce up any room, this cordless LED sconce is so easy to install with the included adhesive. It boasts 360-degree rotation so you can set it to any angle, and there are three brightness and color settings to customize the glow. Plus, the battery lasts up to 20 hours on one charge and you can just pull the light off its magnetic base when it’s time to power up. Colors: 5

05 This peel-and-stick backsplash for an instant revamp Amazon Vamos Peel and Stick Backsplash Tiles (10 Sheets) $35 See On Amazon Easily update the look of your kitchen or bathroom with this peel-and-stick backsplash that can be installed over any smooth, finished surface. Each waterproof sheet has heat and moisture-resistant adhesive on the back to keep it in place, and the surface is a breeze to wipe clean as needed. Colors: 11

06 These corduroy pillow covers with a soft, textured design Amazon MERNETTE Corduroy Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon At under $20, these corduroy pillow covers are a great way to switch up the look of your space without spending a lot. A minimalist striped pattern adds texture, while the soft material is easy to curl up with on the couch. Choose from colors such as peach pink, peacock, and lemon yellow to match your decor. Sizes: 7 | Colors: 18

07 A chic accent rug with a homey feel Amazon nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Accent Rug $17 See On Amazon Place one of these stylish, slightly distressed accent rugs anywhere in your home for an elevated yet lived-in look. The low-pile rug works well in high-traffic areas or under furniture, and it’s stain resistant so it’s easy to clean. Plus, with 40 shapes and sizes to choose from, there’s sure to be a style to suit your space. Sizes and shapes: 40 | Colors: 12

08 These modern bubble candles made of 100% soy wax Amazon ACITHGL Bubble Candles (Set of 2) $14 See On Amazon If you’re bored with pillar candles, these bubble candles deliver a fun look and are made of 100% soy wax for a long-lasting burn. Each one features a cotton wick, measures just under 2.4 inches tall, and has a light floral scent. One reviewer wrote: “THESE ARE FABULOUS!!! [...] I got the first set yesterday and I love them so much, I just ordered another set!” Colors: 7

09 A set of budget-friendly sheets with 140,000+ ratings Amazon Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set $40 See On Amazon Upgrade your bedding with these moisture-wicking microfiber sheets that are great for all-season use, with one fan writing, “They seem to keep me warm in the winter and cool in the summer.” The six-piece set includes four pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a flat sheet, and color options include white, spa blue, cream, and more. Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Colors: 7

10 This shower caddy set with a near-perfect Amazon rating Amazon KINCMAX Shower Caddy $30 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers are big fans of these self-adhesive caddy shelves which hold up to 20 pounds and instantly organize your shower essentials. The stainless steel shelves are completely rustproof and designed to allow water to drain quickly. Plus, four moveable hooks are included so you can hang a loofah, razor, and other bathtime accessories. Colors: 4

11 A utensil holder with dividers to keep everything organized Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder $15 See On Amazon Free up some space in your drawers with this kitchen utensil holder that boasts a removable divider to help keep your tools neat and organized. The stainless steel canister comes in several finishes to match your decor, and the bottom is easy to rotate so you can grab the utensil you need. Colors: 5

12 These stylish rope baskets to organize almost anything Amazon Chat Blanc Cotton Rope Storage Baskets (Set of 3) $34 See On Amazon With an endless number of uses, these rope baskets are a stylish way to stash clothes, towels, or toys and they feature reinforced handles for easy carrying. They measure about 15 inches long and 10 inches wide, have a sturdy base, and can be folded for storage and ironed back into shape when needed.

13 A nonslip bamboo bath mat with spa vibes Amazon Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat $27 See On Amazon This luxe bamboo bath mat is just as practical as it is stylish with its nonslip bottom and a raised, quick-drying design that helps prevents musty odors. A water-resistant finish helps protect the bamboo, and many reviewers are impressed with the mat’s durability, with one repeat shopper writing, “They last a long time, super easy to clean, and they’re really cute for any “earthy” bathroom.”

14 This silky pillowcase that helps reduce bedhead Amazon J JIMOO Natural Silk Pillowcase $18 See On Amazon Made of 100% mulberry silk, this pillowcase has earned over 20,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. It’s available in a variety of fun colors including matcha, ivory, and light pink, and the smooth surface can help reduce pillow creases and frizzy hair. One reviewer wrote, “This might be the first and only time in my life that I’ve been able to run my fingers through my hair right after waking up.” Sizes: Standard, queen, king | Colors: 27

15 A scented soy candle with a crackling wick Amazon Benevolence LA Eucalyptus & Orange Scented Candle $18 See On Amazon With an elegant eucalyptus and orange scent, this soy candle features a crackling wood wick for a rustic and cozy vibe. The 6-ounce size has a burn time of up to 35 hours, and it’s infused with fragrant essential oils (there are 16 other scents also available). Plus, the shiny gold jar is equally as decorative as it is functional. Sizes: 5 | Scents: 26

16 This duvet cover set for a fresh new look Amazon Nestl Duvet Cover $40 See On Amazon This three-piece duvet cover set is made of double-brushed microfiber for softness and comes in 30 colors, making it easy to switch up your bedroom decor. The breathable, lightweight material is great for year-round use, and it features buttons and corner ties to keep it in place. Two matching pillow shams complete the look and they’re all machine-washable when needed. Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Colors: 30

17 A chic gold tray to hold your toiletries or decor Amazon PuTwo Gold Mirror Tray $23 See On Amazon Create a five-star look in any room with this gold mirror tray that’s great for holding toiletries or keeping small items organized. It has a felt lining on the bottom, measures just under a foot long, and has a shiny finish that’s also available in three other colors: rose gold, silver, and black. Colors: 4

18 This sculpted ceramic vase for an artistic touch Amazon Kolesari Face Vase $36 See On Amazon Add a bit of unexpected decor to your home with this modern vase that looks like a sculpted work of art. The ceramic vase looks great alone or with some flowers inside, and the minimalist design blends well with many styles. One reviewer wrote, “I love this vase! I decorated my new AirBnB with vintage/antique style décor and this vase [gave] it the perfect vibe.”

19 A display case for your vinyl with an easy-access door Amazon KAIU Vinyl Record Frame $19 See On Amazon Display your favorite album covers on your wall with this cool record frame. Sized to accommodate record covers perfectly, the wooden frame boasts a clear UV-resistant acrylic cover with magnetic hinges so you can open it up for easy access to the album. Choose from black or natural wood finishes. Colors: 2

20 These maintenance-free faux plants you can place anywhere Amazon Der Rose Mini Potted Fake Plants (3-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Add a bit of natural greenery to your space with these mini potted plants that don’t require any watering or sunlight. Great for bathrooms, offices, or shelves, these faux plants measure about 9.5 inches tall and come in a pulp pot that resembles a modern concrete container. Styles: 3

21 A set of ceramic coasters with a modern terrazzo pattern Amazon LIFVER Coasters (Set of 6) $13 See On Amazon These ceramic coasters are a chic way to protect your furniture and they offer a cool natural vibe with their terrazzo stone pattern. The set of six comes with a black metal holder to keep them in check, and each one is 4 inches in diameter to accommodate most cups, mugs, and glasses.

22 This multifunctional alarm clock with 2 USB charging ports Amazon SZELAM Digital Clock $24 See On Amazon For a stylish bedside addition, use this digital alarm clock that boasts a shiny mirror surface. The numbers have three brightness settings to choose from and can even be turned off to use the clock as a mirror. It has a large snooze button on top, and dual USB ports provide a convenient place to charge your phone or other devices. Colors: 12

23 A textured fabric shower curtain with a water-resistant finish Amazon Dynamene Shower Curtain $19 See On Amazon Upgrade your thin plastic liner to this fabric shower curtain that’s made with a luxe waffle-knit material. A water-resistant coating lets moisture roll right off, while a weighted hem helps it stay in place. The curtain comes with 12 plastic hooks for hanging and is available in a wide variety of sizes and colors, including white, fog blue, and lavender. Sizes: 13 | Colors: 19

24 This set of soft & absorbent cotton towels Amazon Big Red House Kitchen Towels (6-Pack) $25.99 See On Amazon With a wide variety of uses, these soft and absorbent dish towels are great to have on hand for cooking, cleaning, and drying. They’re made of 100% cotton with a durable construction that won’t shrink in the washer (according to a reviewer), and the 12 by 9.5-inch size makes them useful for both large and small jobs. Colors: 6

25 A rotating spice rack for easy access to your favorite seasonings Amazon Belwares 12-Jar Revolving Spice Rack Organizer $29 See On Amazon Instead of having a bunch of mismatched spices in your cabinet, keep them organized and easy to find in this rotating spice rack. The compact, two-tier design is small enough to keep in a cabinet or displayed on your counter, and it includes 12 glass jars for your favorite spices. Airtight lids keep contents fresh and perforated caps under the lids make for easy sprinkling.

26 These fluffy matching towels that’ll make you feel like you’re at the spa Amazon Hammam Linen White Bath Towels (4-Pack) $39 See On Amazon There’s nothing better than stepping out of the shower and wrapping up in a soft and cozy towel. Enter: These 100% Turkish cotton bath towels that promise to get softer with each wash. The set of four towels is lightweight, absorbent, and pill-resistant, and you can choose from a range of colors, including crisp white, light blue, and cool gray. Sizes: 4 | Colors: 15

27 A set of sleek, modern drawer pulls to upgrade the look of your kitchen Amazon Ravinte 5-Inch Matte Cabinet Pulls (30-Pack) $27 See On Amazon Swapping out the hardware on your cabinets is an easy and inexpensive way to update your kitchen and these drawer pulls offer a clean and modern look. Measuring 5 inches long, these stainless steel pulls come in satin nickel, matte black, and gold and include all of the hardware needed for installation. Colors: 3 | Quantity options: 1 — 60

28 These wireless lights to illuminate your stairs Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Light up your stairs with this set of wireless LED lights that feature a motion sensor to turn on when you get close. The warm white lights turn off automatically after 30 seconds without movement and use three AA batteries (not included) to provide up to 125 hours of light. Plus, they come with adhesive and mounting screws so you can install them however you like.

29 A vintage-style ottoman with hidden storage Amazon LUE BONA Velvet Storage Ottoman $47 See On Amazon This stylish velvet ottoman boasts hidden storage inside for books, toys, and accessories and has a dual-sided top that can be flipped to accommodate drinks or seating. It features a pleated design and gold legs for a touch of mid-century style, and there are 10 colors to choose from, including beige, pumpkin, and matcha. Colors: 10

30 This etched glass table lamp with a built-in timer Amazon MJ PREMIER Battery Operated Table Lamp $33 See On Amazon This decorative lamp boasts a built-in timer that’ll conveniently turn it on and off at the same time each day. It has a pretty etched glass shade with a contrasting gold base and uses 2 AAA batteries (not included) to power the LED light. Keep it in your kitchen for illuminated midnight snacks or in your bedroom for a warm evening glow. Sizes: 2 | Colors: 3

31 A faux leather desk pad that reviewers call a “must-have” accessory Amazon Aothia Office Desk Pad $16.99 See On Amazon With its faux leather material and padded cork backing, this desk pad will not only protect your tabletop from scratches and drink stains, but it’ll also create a nonslip surface for your laptop and keyboard. What’s more, the smooth material keeps your mouse scrolling easily without the need for a separate mouse pad. Sizes: 3 | Colors: 12

32 These stylish glass mugs for coffeehouse vibes at home Amazon JoyJolt Cadus Glass Coffee Cups (Set of 2) $25.95 See On Amazon These stylish glass mugs provide an elevated way to serve your favorite coffee and tea, and they have a double-wall insulated design that’s great for both hot and cold beverages. The 16-ounce mugs are made of shatter-resistant borosilicate glass and boast a unique inner capsule for a decorative look. Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

33 A motion-activated LED strip light for under your bed Amazon Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light $18 See On Amazon For midnight bathroom trips or early morning wake-ups, place these motion-activated lights under your bed, cabinets, or along the stairs to illuminate the floor. The 5-foot light strip features warm white LED lights and adhesive backing for easy installation. There’s even an adjustable shut-off timer you can set between 30 seconds and six minutes.

34 This iron hanging rack for your pots, pans, & cooking tools Amazon Greenco Pot and Pan Rail $13 See On Amazon Create a professional-looking kitchen with this sturdy pot and pan rack that can hold up to 15 pieces of cookware with the included hooks. It’s also great for hanging cooking tools and accessories and can support up to 22 pounds. One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love having all my tools there in plain sight rather than having to rummage through a drawer to get something.”

35 A set of smart bulbs that you can control with your voice Amazon Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon With these smart LED bulbs, you can use your smartphone to customize the color and brightness of your lighting and set schedules for lights to turn on and off at the same time each day. The bulbs are also voice control-capable with Alexa and Google Home, though you don’t need a smart hub to enjoy all of the features.

36 These durable porcelain bowls in a variety of pretty shades Amazon Sweese Porcelain Bowls (Set of 6) $25 See On Amazon Swap out your mismatched dessert dishes for this set of matching porcelain bowls in pretty colors. They’re crafted from lead-free and chip-resistant porcelain, and the 10-ounce capacity is a great size for ice cream, fruit, or snacks. The bowls are also microwave, dishwasher, and freezer-safe. Sizes: 4 | Colors: 5

37 A set of lightweight wall planters for a touch of greenery Amazon LA JOLIE MUSE Wall Hanging Planters (Set of 2) $25 See On Amazon Hang some greenery or floral elements from your walls with this set of faux stone planters that have a flat back for easy hanging. The planters measure about 7 inches tall and have two hanging holes on the back for installation. Since they feature a closed design, they’re best for faux plants or ones that don’t require much water. Colors: 3

38 This color-changing light strip for a dramatic glow behind your TV Amazon Nexillumi LED Lights for TV (60-75 Inch) $27 See On Amazon Create a cinematic effect from behind your TV or computer screen with this LED light strip that boasts color-changing capabilities. The 13.2-foot self-adhesive strip sticks to the back of your device and has multiple colors and brightness settings to choose from. Simply plug it into the USB port on your device and use the included remote or Bluetooth app to set the mood. Sizes: 5

39 A highly rated video doorbell with motion-detection alerts Amazon Blink Video Doorbell $60 See On Amazon With both wired and wireless compatibility, the Blink Video doorbell is a must-have for both renters and homeowners alike. It features two-way audio, motion detection, and night vision so you can receive alerts, chat, and view your doorstep through an app on your phone, and it’s even compatible with Alexa for voice-activated commands and viewing.