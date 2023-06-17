If you’ve noticed your home could use some upgrades but a major renovation is not in the cards this year (or next, for that matter), I’ve got you. These under-$40 home upgrades are so good, they’ll fool people into thinking you’re rich and give your home the look for less.

From smart upgrades with voice control features to kitchen and bathroom accessories that make maximum impact with minimum cost and effort, scroll on for products that let you have it all without spending it all.

01 A smart light switch with lots of cool features Amazon Kasa Smart Light Switch $15 See On Amazon Give your home a quick upgrade with this smart light switch that has cool features such as voice control, countdown timers, and remote operation via your smartphone so you can turn the lights on and off from anywhere. It’s easy to install and set up with the app, plus it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

02 This bamboo bath mat that’s a sleek & stylish bathroom accessory Amazon Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat $27 See On Amazon Add function and style to your bathroom with this expensive-looking bamboo bath mat. Its water-resistant coating ensures durability and protects the natural wood from mold and mildew, while the slatted design allows water to trickle down so the mat dries faster. The mat also has a nonslip base to keep it from sliding around and it’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

03 A rainfall shower head for a luxurious touch without the full bathroom reno Amazon WaterPoint Rainfall Shower Head $27 See On Amazon Update your bathroom without doing a full-on renovation with this under-$40 rainfall shower head. Not only does it look sleek and modern, but it also lets you start every morning with a luxuriously relaxing shower. The 8-inch shower head has a clever mechanism that delivers higher pressure while lowering water consumption and it’s super easy to install — no tools needed.

04 A bidet attachment that’s super easy to install Amazon Greenco Bidet Attachment $28 See On Amazon Instead of installing an actual bidet, get this non-electric bidet attachment that’s cheap but comes highly recommended by thousands of Amazon reviewers. It has a universal fit, and the side control panel and internal spray nozzle are adjustable so you can customize the settings. It also comes with all the necessary installation components, so you don’t need to worry about a hefty plumbing bill either.

05 This clever rinser to give your glassware a squeaky-clean sparkle Amazon OWOFAN Glass Rinser $30 See On Amazon Give yourself a break from scrubbing glassware and use this glass rinser that does all the work for you. The genius gadget hooks up to your sink and uses powerful water jets that work in just seconds to remove residue and dirt, and it can be used on everything from everyday drinking glasses and travel cups to baby bottles.

06 An LED light rope to illuminate your backyard Amazon Power Practical Luminoodle $19.99 See On Amazon Instead of installing permanent outdoor lights, illuminate your backyard with this LED light rope that doesn’t require any pricey electrical work. The lights are battery-operated, have built-in magnets, and come with universal noodle ties for easy hanging. Additionally, you can pack the light rope in the provided lantern pouch and use it for camping and various other outdoor activities. Sizes and styles: 6

07 These grippers to stop rugs from curling & shifting once & for all Amazon iPrimio NeverCurl Rug Grippers (4-Pack) $15 See On Amazon If you’re constantly tripping over curling rug corners or repositioning your kitchen runner, it’s time to secure it in place with these rug grippers. The V-shaped corner pieces adhere to any number of surfaces, from hardwood floors to tile and stone, without leaving a sticky residue behind and they work on any rug size and thickness.

08 An egg holder that’ll make your fridge look incredibly organized Amazon CHANCETSUI Large Capacity Egg Holder $20 See On Amazon Get your fridge under control and incorporate this egg organizer to create a neat and functional system. Instead of egg cartons cluttering the shelves, this clear holder has a stackable design to maximize space while holding up to 32 eggs. With two sliding drawers and sturdy trays, it securely holds eggs in place and prevents any messy breakage. Colors: 3

09 These puck lights you can place literally anywhere around your home Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Light $10 See On Amazon Add these battery-powered puck lights under kitchen cabinets, in your closet, or by a staircase to illuminate the space without any expensive wiring. Mounting screws and extra strong adhesive tape are included to give you hanging options, and once installed, the lights can be turned on and off with a gentle tap, or alternately, you can set an auto-off timer.

10 A wine aerator pourer that every aspiring sommelier needs Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer and Wine Stopper (2 Pieces) $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re enjoying a vintage bottle or drinking a glass of Two-Buck Chuck, this wine aerator pourer improves taste and eliminates drips. It has an elongated spout for a smooth pour and to infuse your wine with just the right amount of oxygen. A stopper is also included, and the set makes a great addition to your bar cart or a lovely housewarming gift for any wine lover.

11 These solar garden lights that boost curb appeal Amazon Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights (6-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Boost your home’s curb appeal with a set of these solar garden lights.​​ Their simple diamond-shaped design gives them an elegant look and the weather-resistant construction makes them durable enough to withstand the elements. Since the lights are solar, they charge continually while it’s bright outside and automatically turn on from dusk to dawn.

12 A set of magnetic handles & hinges to dress up your garage door Household Essentials Garage Handle and Hinge Magnets $20 See On Amazon Update your garage door with a set of these magnetic handles and hinges. The decorative accents are UV- and weather-resistant for year-round use and don’t require any permanent drilling or complicated installation. Instead, they quickly attach to steel garage doors thanks to their strong magnets. Styles: 3

13 A smart garage system that lets you open & close the door from anywhere Amazon Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Control $30 See On Amazon Give yourself peace of mind and upgrade your home with this smart garage control system that allows you to open and shut the door remotely through an app on your phone. The device is compatible with most garage door openers and you can choose to receive notifications every time the door opens, closes, or is left open.

14 These cabinet pulls for a quick & easy kitchen makeover Amazon Ravinte Brass Kitchen Cabinet Handles (30-Pack) $27 See On Amazon Pull off an inexpensive yet impressive kitchen makeover with these cabinet pulls that’ll instantly update the room. The stainless steel pulls measure 5 inches long and come in three different finishes — brass, matte black, and satin nickel. Plus, you can choose from packs of one to 60 to suit your needs. Colors: 3

15 A wireless doorbell that has 50+ chime options to choose from Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbell $19 See On Amazon Replace your old-school doorbell with this wireless one that has tons of customization options, including more than 50 chimes (and a silent option), adjustable volume settings, and multiple colors to choose from. The set includes a transmitter and a receiver that has a 1,000-foot range and a three-year battery life. It also fits in any standard outlet so you can place it in whatever room you choose. Colors: 11

16 This duvet cover set for a luxurious bedroom facelift on a budget Amazon HC COLLECTION Duvet Cover Set $33 See On Amazon Turn your bedroom into a luxurious retreat with this duvet cover set that’s made from soft and silky-smooth microfiber. The double-brushed fabric is lightweight yet durable, doesn’t fade in the wash, and is resistant to wrinkles, stains, and pills, so you know the bedding will last well. The three-piece set includes a duvet cover and two shams and it’s available in multiple sizes and colors. Sizes: queen, king | Colors: 13

17 These 100% cotton bed sheets that hot sleepers will appreciate Amazon Pizuna Cotton Sheets Set $43 See On Amazon Get a better night’s sleep and make your bed look hotel-level neat with a set of these 100% cotton bed sheets. The 400-thread-count sheets are breathable and moisture-wicking to provide a cooling effect and the set includes a fitted and flat sheet and two pillowcases, all of which are fray-resistant. Sizes: twin, twin XL, full, short queen, queen, king, California king, short king | Colors: 44

18 A decorative cover to hide an ugly doorbell chime Amazon Kiavé Doorbell Chime Cover $25 See On Amazon If you have an ugly chime box that’s been an eyesore ever since you moved into your home, get this decorative cover to hide it. The box is made from high-quality wood and features a pretty tropical leaf design that pairs well with a modern aesthetic. It includes all the necessary hanging hardware and it’s a small investment that’ll make a huge difference.

19 This solar-powered address sign, so guests can always find your house Amazon LeiDrail House Numbers Solar Powered Address Sign $30 See On Amazon Add a modern touch and help guests find your home easily with this solar-powered house number sign. For best results, install it in a spot with direct sunlight so it can charge during the day and automatically light up at dusk. Its waterproof metal construction can withstand the elements and the wireless mechanism makes it easy to install without any cords messing up your home’s curb appeal.

20 A lazy Susan to organize your pantry like a pro Amazon Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan $14 See On Amazon Declutter your pantry and keep items easily accessible on this wooden lazy Susan. Instead of rummaging through an entire shelf, this handy organizer allows you to see exactly what you have on hand and what needs to be restocked. It has an effortless 360-degree spin and the bamboo finish adds a nice natural touch to a pantry shelf, kitchen cabinet, or countertop.

21 A foldable bamboo tray for the ultimate luxury — breakfast in bed Amazon Greenco Bamboo Foldable Breakfast Table $25 See On Amazon Enjoy a relaxing breakfast in bed and set a big cup of coffee and a deliciously flaky croissant on this foldable bamboo tray. It has two handles for easy carrying and folds down for space-saving storage and quick setup. It also doubles as a laptop holder so you can get comfy on WFH days.

22 This peel & stick backsplash that’s quick & easy to install Amazon Art3d Peel-and-Stick Backsplash (10 Pieces) $33 See On Amazon Elevate your kitchen with this peel-and-stick backsplash that totally looks like real subway tile, but way faster to install. Just like regular tile, it has a waterproof surface and is fully wipeable for easy maintenance, and it’s available in a number of colors, from classic white to a fun teal version. Colors: 10

23 This pack of 80,000 seeds to fill your garden with beautiful wildflowers Amazon Mountain Valley Seed Company Wildflower Seeds $21 See On Amazon Turn your backyard into a sea of blooming wildflowers by planting these non-GMO seeds. The resealable package has 80,000 seeds that include a mix of 19 annual and perennial flowers including poppies, cornflowers, and wallflowers. Besides all the colorful blossoms you’ll get from these easy-to-grow seeds, the wildflowers also help support your local honey bee population as a great added bonus.

24 A marble mortar & pestle set that every home cook needs Amazon Greenco Mortar and Pestle Set $16 See On Amazon Hand-grind spices and herbs using this stylish mortar and pestle set made from beautiful white marble. The classic material will look super chic on an open shelf in your kitchen, while the unpolished, naturally rough interior is perfect for grinding ingredients to release their natural flavors and aromas, whether you’re making fresh guacamole or a spicy curry paste. Sizes: 2

25 This stackable bin with handles to keep your fridge nice & neat Amazon Greenco Stackable Storage Bin $19 See On Amazon Use this clear stackable bin to organize produce, meats, or drinks in your fridge and keep them contained but easily accessible at all times. The handles make it easy to move around and in addition to your fridge, the bin can also be used in the freezer or pantry. To clean it, just give it a quick rinse with some warm soapy water.

26 A cold brew coffee maker so you can make your own fancy iced concoctions Amazon Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker $25 See On Amazon Get this cold brew maker and whip up your own iced coffee instead of spending a ton of money on your daily coffee shop run. The sleek glass carafe has a built-in filter made from ultra-fine mesh to give your beverage maximum flavor without any coffee grounds sneaking in. The set includes a handy scoop and funnel, and the leakproof lid prevents spills and ensures freshness for up to three weeks.

27 A pull-down faucet with a modern look Amazon DJS Kitchen Faucets with Pull Down Sprayer $40 See On Amazon For a contemporary upgrade, install this pull-down faucet in your kitchen. It comes with a deck plate so it can be used for a one or three-hole sink, and the 360-degree rotation offers a wide range of motion that’s enhanced with a high-arc spout design. The faucet has a switch to go between spray and stream settings and the brushed finish repels fingerprints and watermarks for effortless maintenance. Colors and styles: 4

28 This wall outlet with USB ports so you can plug in multiple devices Amazon TOPGREENER USB Wall Outlet Charger $24 See On Amazon Maximize efficiency in your home by replacing existing outlets with these wall outlets that have built-in USB chargers. Skip the adapters and charge two USB devices directly while also utilizing the other two classic outlets. They are available in a variety of colors to fit your space and wall color and come with an overall 4.7-star rating from more than 13,000 happy shoppers. Colors: 5 | Sizes: 2

29 This marble contact paper for an easy countertop upgrade Amazon d-c-fix Decorative Self-Adhesive Film $12 See On Amazon If your countertops could use a refresh but installing marble is not exactly in the budget, use this self-adhesive contact paper and fool everyone by getting the look for less. The paper is easy to apply thanks to the grid backing that ensures straight cuts, and the vinyl and PVC film construction means you can wipe it down as you would a regular countertop.

30 These stemless wine glasses for a chic addition to your bar cart Amazon Amazon Basics Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 4) $17 See On Amazon Take happy hour up a notch with this elegant under-$20 wine glass set. The stemless design gives the glasses a modern update and the gently curved shape is easy to hold and works just as well for everyday use as it does for special occasions. The 4,000-plus perfect five-star ratings, budget-friendly price tag, and sophisticated look make this four-piece set an entertaining must-have.

31 A wall-mounted toothbrush holder for a hotel-worthy bathroom update Amazon iHave Wall Mounted Toothbrush Holder $20 See On Amazon Mount this sleek self-adhesive toothbrush holder on the wall and not only will it be a stylish update for your bathroom, but you’ll also gain a ton of extra storage space. The toothpaste dispenser will make you feel like you’re staying at a fancy hotel, and there’s a pull-out drawer and a storage compartment on the top, plus two cup holders and enough room for six toothbrushes.

32 A gooseneck electric kettle that boils water in 3 minutes ECORELAX Gooseneck Electric Kettle $40 See On Amazon Replace an old whistling kettle with this gooseneck electric kettle that’s as practical as it is beautiful. The full pot boils water in just three minutes and the kettle’s elegant neck and sturdy stainless steel construction help ensure there are no leaks or drips. Plus, its minimalist design makes it a great accessory for your countertops.

33 This fan-favorite Capri Blue candle in a chic glass jar Amazon Capri Blue Scented Candle $34 See On Amazon Set a relaxing tone and fill your home with the luxurious fragrance of this Capri Blue Volcano candle. The ever-popular scent blends citrus and sugar notes for a beautiful fragrance that fans rave about. It burns for up to 85 hours and its sophisticated curved glass jar and metal lid packaging also make it a lovely accent for your coffee table or nightstand. Colors: 4 | Sizes: 4

34 This flexible molding to give your furniture a custom look FLEXTRIM Molding $23 See On Amazon Use this flexible molding that features a lovely ornate pattern to give an old piece of furniture a quick makeover. The paintable trim comes in an 8-foot-long strip and since it’s waterproof, you can use it for both indoor and outdoor projects. It’s a cheap but effective way to make basic furniture look more expensive or to dress up a plain staircase and crown molding.

35 A keyless lock for a modern front door upgrade Amazon Zomoss Electronic Keyless Entry Door Lock $40 See On Amazon Get this electronic keyless lock and give your front door a modern upgrade. The deadbolt lock has an easy-to-use keypad and allows for up to 20 user codes, so you can let friends and family in without having to hide a spare key under a not-so-hidden rock. It also lets you customize locking settings and it’s compatible with both a right and left-handed door. Colors: 3 | Styles: 2

36 A wine glass holder for stylish storage that frees up cabinet space Amazon Bafvt Wine Glass Holder $19 See On Amazon Save cabinet space and store wine glasses in this metal rack that slides onto a shelf, so you can easily reposition it as needed. The hanging rack is constructed from durable stainless steel and features three rows that can hold three glasses each. Add this space-saving storage solution to your kitchen or wet bar, and you’ll gain extra room while keeping glassware on hand and easy to grab. Colors: 2 | Sizes: 2

37 This rechargeable lighter that’s totally flameless Amazon Power Practical Sparkr Electric Lighter $23 See On Amazon Say goodbye to the annoying clicking noise of an empty lighter and replace it with this electric lighter that’s rechargeable and has an extra long wand so you can always reach the bottom of the candle jar. It uses a USB charger and since it’s flameless, it’s also odorless and windproof — making it a good choice for outdoor use.

38 An extendable bamboo bath tray so you can unwind in spa-like luxury Amazon Homemaid Living Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Tray $36 See On Amazon Place this extendable bamboo bath tray over your tub and enjoy a night of luxurious relaxation on a budget. For under $40, it’s a great find that has a book or tablet holder, a built-in spot for your beverage of choice, and enough room for a scented candle and other bath essentials. The water-resistant bamboo is also easy to wipe down and keep in like-new condition.

39 A modern toilet paper holder because it’s all in the details Amazon TASTOS Matte Black Toilet Paper Holder $10 See On Amazon Don’t overlook seemingly small details when it comes to your home, because they make all the difference in making a space look polished. This toilet paper holder is a prime example — it’s cheap and requires minimal installation, but it’ll immediately elevate your bathroom and look much better than the flimsy plastic holder that’s been in place for longer than you care to know. Colors: 3

40 This 30-piece silverware set to elevate everyday dining MUTNITT Silverware Set (30-Piece) $22 See On Amazon Set a beautiful table with this 30-piece silverware collection whether you’re hosting a holiday meal or having Tuesday night takeout. The set includes salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, teaspoons, and dinner spoons, all of which are made from durable stainless steel. Each utensil has an elegant shape and is comfortable to hold, plus the set is dishwasher-safe for easy maintenance. Colors: 3

41 A smart light bulb with multiple customizable settings Amazon Amazon Basics Smart A19 LED Light Bulb $13 See On Amazon Control lamps remotely, tell Alexa to turn a light on, and choose from 16 different color options when you get this smart LED light bulb. This cheap bulb has so many convenient features, you won’t believe it’s under $15 or that you ever lived without it.

42 A sun & water shield spray to help your outdoor furniture last longer Amazon Scotchgard Sun and Water Shield $10 See On Amazon Outdoor furniture can be a big expense, which is why this sun and water shield spray is a small investment that’ll save you money in the long run. It’s designed for use on umbrellas, covers, and furniture to reduce UV fading and repel moisture, whether that’s rain or snow. For best results, reapply it seasonally by liberally spraying it over the fabric.

43 This antique-style door knocker that makes a statement Amazon QWORK Antique Bronze Lion Door Handle $12 See On Amazon Customize your front door with this antique-style knocker that adds instant charm and character. The lion head design and high-quality material make this decorative accent look like a pricey antique store treasure that no one will believe was actually a budget Amazon find. It comes with all the mounting hardware you’ll need and besides a front door, it would also look great on a statement piece of furniture.

44 These ceramic coasters that look like expensive marble Amazon LIFVER Drink Coasters (Set of 6) $16 See On Amazon Protect surfaces from moisture and heat damage while incorporating a pretty decorative accent with these ceramic coasters. They have a cool marble-like design and include a metal stand for neat stacking. The bottoms also have a soft cork layer to prevent any scratching on your tabletops. Styles: 3