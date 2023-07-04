Spending time in your car would be so much better if you had any of these clever, cheap things

Unless you’re lucky enough to live some place with efficient, reliable transportation (looking at you, New York City), you likely spend a good deal of your week behind the wheel. Personally, I have a love-hate relationship with driving. While I appreciate the freedom it gives me, it can get uncomfortable at times — which is why I’ve rounded up these genius, cheap car products that make being in your vehicle so much better. From space-saving storage solutions to ergonomic seat attachments, these clever items will turn your ride into your own personal sanctuary on the road.

01 This nifty pocket organizer that loops over your headrest Amazon Lusso Gear Car Organizer $26.95 See On Amazon With several pockets for your laptop, chargers, tissues, umbrella, and more, this organizing pouch ensures that all of your essentials stay secure in transit. The adjustable strap is placed over your car seat’s headrest — position the organizer in the front or in the back. A large flap conceals your items while you’re parked, so onlookers won’t be able to see what’s stored inside. Available colors: 5

02 These headrest hooks that keep your bags off your car’s floor Amazon EldHus Car Seat Headrest Hooks (4-Pack) $6 See On Amazon One sharp turn can topple that bag of groceries or takeout onto your car floor. That’s why these headrest hooks are such a brilliant invention — they keep your plastic bags, purses, and reusable totes upright and elevated as you drive. Made out of sturdy plastic, each U-shaped hook secures onto your headrest and fastens with a metal closure.

03 A retro-style mini fridge that keeps your snacks & beverages cool Amazon Nostalgia Portable Mini Fridge $35 See On Amazon A refrigerator for your car? No, you’re not dreaming. This retro-style mini fridge can be powered up using your vehicle’s 12-volt outlet. Perfect for long commutes and road trips, the fridge keeps your soda cans, snacks, and leftovers chilled during your drive. It also comes with a DC plug, so you can use it at your desk or in your bathroom for cosmetics. The best part? It also has a warming function to keep hot foods warm. Available colors: aqua, black, yellow

04 This hard-wearing trunk organizer with a waterproof lining Amazon Drive Auto Products Trunk Organizer $29 See On Amazon Store groceries, emergency tools, and more in this sturdy trunk organizer. Designed with a waterproof lining, it’s even equipped to stand up to liquid spills. You’ll find multiple compartments, mesh pockets, and even a flapped pouch for holding your car’s essentials. Plus, the hard-wearing straps keep the organizer secured, so it won’t slide around if you take a sharp turn. Available colors: black, gray, tan

05 The car charger equipped with 4 USB ports Amazon Crave Car Hub USB Charger $24.99 See On Amazon Whether you’re carpooling or taking the family along for a ride, this car charging port is a must for those who frequently have passengers. It’s equipped with four individual USB ports, so you can charge multiple electronic devices at once. One port is even optimized for fast charging, so you can power up in a jiffy. Available colors: black, white

06 This sun visor pocket that keeps your essentials close by Amazon SEMBEM Sun Visor Organizer $11 See On Amazon This faux leather pocket organizer attaches directly to your car’s sun visor, providing the perfect spot for your business cards, car registration forms, spare cash, and more. There’s even a built-in clip for a pair of sunnies. It comes in seven shades including brown, beige, turquoise, and aqua, so you’ll be sure to find one that fits your car’s aesthetic. Available colors: 7

07 A memory foam seat cushion that helps relieve discomfort Amazon Lofy Aim Memory Foam Car Seat Cushion $34.95 See On Amazon The right seat cushion can make a world of difference when you’re stuck in traffic or taking a road trip. Made from dense memory foam, this ergonomic cushion is designed to reduce the pressure on your lower back, helping minimize any strain while sitting. It’s covered in breathable mesh and flanked by faux leather, effortlessly blending in with your car’s interior. Available colors: 6

08 The protective sun shade that keeps your car interior cool Amazon A1+ Car Sun Shade $16 See On Amazon Putting up this windshield shade in your parked car can significantly reduce your vehicle’s interior temperature in the sweltering heat. Not to mention, the reflective shade blocks out the UV rays that may cause sun damage to your car’s upholstery, leather, and dash. Thanks to its collapsible design, it packs down into the included travel bag when not in use. Available sizes and styles: 13

09 This multi-pocket organizer that fits on the back of your car seat Amazon Lusso Gear Back Seat Car Organizer $26 See On Amazon With enough space for a tablet, on-the-go games, wet wipes, drinking cups, and more, this pocket organizer is great for those who frequently have a back seat passenger in their car. The durable organizer secures to your front seat and headrest with a set of adjustable straps — once it’s in place, load it up with all of your essential items and go. Available colors: 4

10 A bright blue goo that expertly removes dust from crevices Amazon PULIDIKI Cleaning Gel $7 See On Amazon While it may look like a science experiment gone wrong, this bright blue cleaning gel is an excellent tool you can use to clear the dust out of your car’s crevices. Just press the blob into your air vents, cupholders, and console — the dirt and debris sticks to the goo as you lift it up. Repeat until the gel turns black — that’s how you know it’s time to toss it.

11 These curved mirror attachments that cover your blind spots Amazon Ampper Blind Spot Mirrors (2-Pack) $6 See On Amazon Pretty much every car has a blind spot, but these mirror attachments ensure you have the best possible view of your surroundings when you drive. Each piece sticks onto your rearview mirror with the included adhesive, and can be adjusted to just the right angle. Choose from round, regular, oval, and fan-shaped designs. Available styles: 4

12 This waterproof trash can that keeps your car floors tidy Amazon Lusso Gear Car Trash Can $26.95 See On Amazon Designed with a waterproof, leakproof lining, this garbage can handles all sorts of spills and messes. Made of a durable Oxford material, this bin is anything but flimsy. Attach it to your car seat or center console with the adjustable strap, then fill it up with the bits of trash that gather in your car throughout the day. There are even two mesh pockets for holding wipes, tissues, and hand sanitizer. Available colors: 5

13 A cupholder expander that holds large mugs Amazon Swigzy Car Cupholder Expander $27 See On Amazon If you have a Hydroflask or another large to-go tumbler, chances are it doesn’t fit inside your cupholder. This genius attachment holds most 18-ounce to 40-ounce bottles — simply twist the base to expand the rubber tabs to fit your existing cupholder. Thanks to its offset design, it’s even possible to place two of these adapters side by side.

14 The handheld car vacuum that plugs into your car’s outlet Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $34.99 See On Amazon Crumbs, dirt, pet hair, and sand are bound to make their way onto car floors and seats at some point — which is why it’s a good idea to have this handheld vacuum on hand. Complete with three head attachments and an extra-long 16-foot power cord, the vacuum effortlessly lifts up the debris from your vehicle’s interior. Simply plug the vacuum into your car’s 12-volt outlet and get cleaning. Available styles: 4

15 This set of detailing tools that will get your car seriously clean Amazon NIKCOSMK Car Detailing Kit (26 Pieces) $25 See On Amazon It’s one thing to wash your car, and it’s another thing to give it the royal treatment. This detailing kit includes 26 different pieces — including a microfiber washing mitt, an angled duster brush, and a tire scrubber — all of which help get your ride squeaky clean. You’ll even find a set of brushes that attach to the end of your power drill, so you don’t even have to use any elbow grease on hard-to-budge road grime.

16 These brilliant air vent clips that hold your dipping sauces Amazon Saucemoto Dip Clips (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon You’ve got your favorite drive-through chicken nuggets in your hand, but there’s one problem — there’s no place for your dipping sauce. That’s where the Saucemoto dip clips come in. Clamping onto your car’s air vents, the compact holders are designed to accommodate sauce cups, large and small. It’s surprisingly useful for road trips and busy days when you have to eat your lunch on the go.

17 A whimsical car ornament that doubles as an essential oil diffuser Amazon BOHO Garden Hanging Essential Oil Diffuser $10 See On Amazon This macramé rainbow adds a whimsical touch to any car, while also providing an inviting scent. All you have to do is add a few drops or spritzes of your favorite essential oils to the cotton threads and the fragrance will be dispersed throughout your vehicle. There are several color palettes to choose from, ranging from subdued neutrals to more vibrant hues. Available colors: 11

18 This space-saving phone mount with a powerful magnetic base Amazon CAW.CAR Universal Magnetic Phone Mount $19.95 See On Amazon Some phone mounts can take up a lot of room on your dashboard, but not this compact unit. Designed with a powerful magnetic base, the spherical mount securely holds your phone in place while you drive. Plus, it won’t block your car’s air vents. Installation takes seconds — just use the included adhesive to attach the base to your dash.

19 The car seat gap filler that keeps your small belongings from getting lost Amazon Drop Stop The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler (2-Pack) $25 We’ve all been there — your phone, wallet, or keys disappear in the crack between your car seat and console, forcing you to fish it out. With the Drop Stop, you’ll never have to worry about losing your small belongings again. The slim panel nestles securely into the narrow space, filling in the gap completely. Problem solved.

20 A durable seat cover that protects your car from pet hair, scratches & mud Amazon Active Pets Car Seat Cover $24 See On Amazon Does your four-legged friend like to ride in the car with you? If the answer is yes, then you should check out this hard-wearing seat cover made of 600-denier Oxford cloth. Attaching to your car’s headrests, the cover protects your vehicle’s interior from mud, scratches, and pet hair. The waterproof fabric rinses and vacuums easily, making regular maintenance a breeze. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 4

21 This portable air purifier that fits in your cupholder Amazon Pure Enrichment Zone Portable Air Purifier $40 See On Amazon Enjoy better air quality — even in your car — with this portable purifier. Using a HEPA filter to remove dust, smoke, odors, and allergens, the rechargeable device improves the air in your vehicle without taking up too much space. In fact, it’s small enough to even fit inside your cupholder. Weighing less than 1 pound, the purifier is easy to tote from car to office to home, and works for up to 12 hours on one charge. Available colors: 5

22 The powerful cleaning spray that works on carpet, leather & rubber Amazon CAR GUYS Car Interior Super Cleaner $17 See On Amazon You don’t need a bunch of different cleaning solutions to get your car’s interior looking great — you just need Car Guys’ Super Cleaner. The powerful formula removes stubborn stains from your vehicle’s leather seats and carpet, while also working to remove residue from vinyl and rubber. The spray comes with a thick microfiber cloth for wiping and drying.

23 A detachable desk for eating meals in your car Amazon Cutequeen Steering Wheel Desk $11 See On Amazon When you’re pressed for time, eating a meal inside your car may not be out of the question. This detachable tray makes it doable — and even kind of fun. Securing onto your steering wheel with a pair of hooks, the sturdy platform supports up to 10 pounds of weight. And it’s reversible: one side has a cupholder, while the other is equipped with a pen rest — use it as a desk for some on-the-go work tasks.

24 This light-up visor mirror for on-the-go touch-ups Amazon Xinlykid Lighted Car Visor Mirror $0 See On Amazon Equipped with a border of LED lights, this visor mirror illuminates your face while you touch up your makeup or check your teeth after lunch. The rechargeable device is also brightness adjustable, so you can easily control the amount of light at any time. Just strap it onto your car’s visor and tighten for a secure fit.

25 The tire inflator that fits in your emergency roadside kit Amazon VacLife Air Compressor Tire Inflator $35 See On Amazon If your tires are feeling a little low, there’s no need to seek out a gas station — this compact inflator is here to help. Plugging into your car’s 12-volt power outlet, the device hooks up directly to your tire valve and adds just the right amount of air before automatically shutting off. Perfect for peace of mind on long road trips, it even has a built-in light that gives you extra visibility during nighttime emergencies. Available colors: 6

26 These mesh window shades that protect your passengers from the sun Amazon Drive Auto Car Window Shades (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Made of dense mesh, these window shades were designed with your passengers in mind. The static-cling properties allow them to secure to your window without any need for suction cups. The white outer layer blocks harmful UV rays, while the dark inner layer absorbs excess heat, so your riders can sit in comfort.

27 This insulated travel mug that brews coffee or tea during your commute Amazon Coffee Gator Travel Mug $22 See On Amazon Don’t have time to make coffee in the mornings? This insulated tumbler includes a detachable mesh filter, so you can brew your daily cup of joe on your way to work or school. Just place the grounds inside the filter and pour in the hot water. The coffee stays hot in the mug for up to six hours, which is plenty of time to get you through the first leg of your day. Use it for loose leaf tea, as well. Available colors: 4

28 A little bit of bling for your ignition button Amazon Shering Ignition Button Bling $4 See On Amazon If you believe that your car should be anything but boring, then you’ll love this rhinestone ring for your ignition button. Easy to apply with the self-adhesive backing, the crystal accent adds the perfect amount of bling to your car’s interior. Express your style further by choosing one of five hues. Available colors: 5

29 This hanging cargo space caddy that holds so much stuff Amazon YoGi Prime Cargo Space Organizer $22.98 See On Amazon From sports equipment to groceries to tools, this cargo space caddy can hold it all. It has two straps that secure to your car’s back seat headrests, lifting your belongings off the floor, so you still have room for suitcases or anything else you might be hauling. There are three flapped compartments for your bigger items, as well as an open pouch for storing some wipes, tissues, or even an umbrella.

30 These breathable mesh lumbar supports that ease lower-back discomfort Amazon kingphenix Lumbar Support (2-Pack) $29 See On Amazon Featuring a curved, ergonomic design, these chair inserts add extra support to your lumbar region while you sit in the car. They’re made of breathable mesh, so they won’t cause you to overheat, and — not to mention — they’re easy to install with the adjustable straps. If you’re constantly noticing an ache in your lower back when you drive, you’ll definitely want to check these out.

31 Some cushy pads that keep your seat belt from digging into your shoulder Amazon Amooca Seat Belt Pads (2-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Made of soft, quilted fabric, these slim seat belt pads keep the straps from digging into your shoulder. They attach with Velcro, easily securing in place. If you’re embarking on a long car ride, having these pads on hand will make the trek so much more bearable. Pick from neutrals such as black, beige, and gray, or go bold with bright red or pink. Available colors and patterns: 7

32 This little coin holder that keeps your spare change handy Amazon JOYTUTUS Car Coin Holder $12 See On Amazon No more fishing out loose change for the parking meter — this compact coin holder has designated slots for your pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters. Just place the unit inside your car’s cupholder, then slide your coins into the spring-loaded compartments. Despite its small size, the holder can accommodate up to $15 in change. Available colors: gray, black, pink

33 These multicolor lights that bring the party to your car Amazon Govee Car Interior Lights $15 See On Amazon Nighttime driving doesn’t have to be a drag, especially when you have these multicolored lights installed in your car. The LED light strips have a built-in microphone, allowing them to sync with the beat of your music — basically turning your car into your own personal nightclub. You can easily adjust the hue and brightness using the accompanying Govee Home app.

34 This roadside assistance kit that’s loaded with helpful tools Amazon Emergency USA Roadside Assistance Kit $35 See On Amazon Complete with jumper cables, a flashlight, a tire pressure gauge, a first aid kit, and more, this roadside assistance set provides peace of mind for any driver. Packing down inside the compact carrying case, the kit barely takes up any room in your trunk — even if you think you’ll never use it, it’s a great idea to have it on hand. Not to mention, it comes at a wallet-friendly price, so you can even grab an extra one to gift to a family member.