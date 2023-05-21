Spending time in your home would be way more enjoyable if you had any of these clever, cheap things

I’m a person of extremes: Although I love to travel, I’m definitely a homebody, too. In fact, there’s nothing I like more than staying in all day on a Saturday with nothing to do and nowhere to be. Sometimes, though, I look around and realize that my living space would definitely feel like more of a retreat if I did a little zhuzhing. To make spending time at home more enjoyable, I turn to these cheap, clever things — all of which are available on Amazon.

From ways to upgrade your bedroom to tools that make food prep much easier, you’ll find lots of little upgrades that’ll make you want to stay home even more.

01 This little table that gives you a place to put your drink no matter where you are Amazon F&T Armrest Tray Table $18 See On Amazon There’s at least one seat in every living room that leaves the person stranded with no place to put a drink or a snack. This tray clamps onto any chair or sofa armrest, where it creates a mini coffee table on the fly. It’s so easy to use, too: There’s no assembly required and the spring-loaded legs slide right onto the furniture.

02 These bamboo & microfiber sheets that are so soft & cooling Amazon Zen Bamboo Luxury Sheets $33 See On Amazon Crafted from a fabric blend of cooling, eco-friendly bamboo and brushed microfiber, these sheets are so soft that they’re just like sleeping on a cloud — and one reviewer raved that they’re “honestly the best sheets I've ever owned.” The silky sheets are wrinkle-resistant and come in shades like cream, sky blue, olive, and classic white. If your bedding is feeling a little less-than, these sheets are an easy, automatic upgrade. Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king

03 A diffuser that scents the air with relaxing or invigorating aromas Amazon Everlasting Comfort Diffuser For Essential Oils $36 See On Amazon Set the mood at home with this aromatherapy diffuser that releases your favorite essential oils, whether you choose a blend to relax you at night or perk you up in the morning. With a large water tank that can run for up to 13 hours, it features an LED night light with seven colors to choose from. Take advantage of the timer mode and you can enjoy set-it-and-forget-it convenience. Available colors: 2

04 The wedge pillow that relieves heartburn, congestion & snoring Amazon Ebung Memory Foam Wedge Pillow $35.99 See On Amazon If you deal with allergies, acid reflux, or snoring, this wedge pillow is going to be your new nighttime BFF. Made from supportive memory foam, the wedge design elevates your head and neck to help keep airways clear and prevent heartburn. You can also use this pillow to lift your legs and support your knees, or to prop yourself up while watching TV in bed. It comes with its own machine-washable, hypoallergenic pillow cover.

05 A portable Bluetooth speaker with 100,000+ perfect reviews Amazon OontZ Bluetooth Portable Speaker $26 See On Amazon No matter which room you’re in at home, this portable Bluetoooth speaker can play your favorite tunes or podcast — and it’s racked up 140,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Plus, since it’s water-resistant, it’s the perfect companion when you’re enjoying your backyard. The rechargeable battery provides up to 14 hours of play time, and a built-in mic lets you take calls on the fly. Available styles: 4

06 This lap desk with a built-in phone slot & mouse pad Amazon LapGear Lap Desk $37 See On Amazon If you work from home, you’ll love this lap desk that will make it easier to use your computer when you’re in bed or on the couch. Along with a mouse pad, it has a built-in slot that keeps your phone handy and a bottom ledge that prevents your laptop from sliding down. Dual bolsters on the underside enhance comfort while keeping your laptop from overheating. Available styles: 2

07 The microwaveable popcorn popper that collapses for storage Amazon POPCO Microwaveable Popcorn Popper $16 See On Amazon This popcorn popper requires nothing but kernels (no oil or butter necessary) and turns out 15 cups of popcorn with just a few minutes in the microwave. Made from BPA-free silicone, the popper doubles as a serving bowl and comes with a vented lid that’s designed to leave very few unpopped kernels behind. When not in use, it collapses to a fraction of its size for convenient storage. Available colors: 15

08 These flameless candles that set the mood for any occasion Amazon Eywamage Flameless Candles (3-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Enjoy the ambience of candlelight — without having to worry about open flames or the mess of dripping wax — with these flameless candles set in smoked glass jars. Beautiful on their own or used as a trio, the battery-powered candles can be controlled by a remote that lets you adjust the brightness and set timers. The LEDs have a flickering action that only adds to the realistic effect. Available colors: 5

09 These USB lights that create a theater experience right in your living room Amazon Luminoodle USB Bias Lighting $15 See On Amazon Enjoy your next streaming marathon just a little bit more with these USB lights that attach to the back of your TV. They provide a backlight effect that not only makes for a cinematic experience, but also creates a more vivid picture and greater contrast. The USB-powered lights plug right into your TV and the corresponding remote control makes it easy to adjust their brightness. Available sizes: 5

10 The aromatherapy steamers that elevate your shower experience Amazon Cleverfy Shower Steamers (6 Count) $17 See On Amazon Turn your shower into a spa experience with these aromatherapy shower steamers that release an essential oil mist the minute that warm water hits them. The set includes a mix of scents like soothing lavender, invigorating peppermint, and sinus-clearing menthol and eucalyptus. (There’s even a melon scent for those days when you’re craving summer.) They’re a perfect gift, but so nice, you’ll want to keep them for yourself.

11 The acupressure mat that’s a viral sensation for pain relief & relaxation Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat $20 See On Amazon If you can’t find time (or money) for a massage and are dealing with headaches, back strain, or stress, this acupressure mat is for you. Compared to a “bed of nails,” this foam mat features hundreds of little spikes that press into your skin, promoting myofascial release and relaxation while also stimulating circulation. The mat comes accompanied by a half-moon pillow, so your head and neck can reap the benefits as well. One reviewer raved, “I bought this alleviate my backache. OMG! This works. [...] It was a bit spikey at first, then within a few minutes my body got use to it and I found it very comfortable. I highly recommend this.” Available sizes: 2

12 A cold brew set that lets you be your own barista right at home Amazon Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker $25 See On Amazon Enjoy the taste of cold brew that could rival any barista’s without having to leave your own kitchen, thanks to this coffee kit. (It’s also way more eco-friendly than taking the car to your favorite cafe and getting a to-go cup that you’re just going to throw away.) It makes a liter of coffee — enough to power through a really intense day of work — and is accompanied by an ultra-fine mesh filter, funnel, measuring scoop, and leakproof lid. Just brew, refrigerate, and dream about the delicious coffee you’ll be enjoying come morning.

13 This memory foam bath mat that feels like stepping onto a cloud Amazon Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $15 See On Amazon Step out of the shower and right onto a cloud with this memory foam bath mat. It’s covered in soft, velvety microfiber that absorbs excess water to leave your floors dry, while the nonslip backing keeps it in place. Easily washable right in your machine, this bath mat comes in a range of colors and sizes. Available sizes: 8

14 The ring toss game that provides instant entertainment Amazon Tiki Toss Ring Toss Game $28 See On Amazon Fun for use inside or out, this ring toss game is sure to be a hit at your next family game night or on any lazy afternoon. It comes in three sizes and nearly a dozen styles, and is perfect for solo play or team tournaments. Made from bamboo, it installs easily in just minutes with the included hardware, adding some beach-inspired decor wherever you hang it. Available sizes: 3

15 The cooling pillowcases that hot sleepers will rejoice over Amazon LUXEAR Cooling Pillowcases (2-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Do you always wake up in a sweaty mess because you’re a hot sleeper? These cooling pillowcases are the relief you’ve been looking for. One side of each pillowcase is made from silky fibers that transfer heat away from your body (perfect for sweltering nights), and the other is made from 100% cotton that’s perfect for year-round use. Super breathable, the pillowcases have a hidden zipper design. One reviewer wrote, “Not sure how it's done but this pillow case actually is cooling. It is noticeably cool and doesn't go away once you're laying your head on it.” Available sizes: 3

16 A squeezable ice maker that’s earned a cult following on Amazon Amazon Tuliyet Ice Cube Bucket $20 See On Amazon Great for entertaining, this ice bucket serves two purposes: making ice and chilling drinks. The two-layer bucket is made from silicone; after filling it with water and freezing it, simply squeeze the sides together to shake out the newly formed cubes. To use it as an ice bucket, do the same — but keep the ice inside. (It’s small, so perfect for just a couple beverages.) This clever, space-saving ice maker has earned a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon.

17 This white noise machine that takes up minimal space on your nightstand Amazon Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine $25 See On Amazon At just a little over 4 inches square, this petite sound machine is small enough fit on just about anyone’s bedside table, but the impact on your sleep can be huge. With six sound options and three timer settings, it can help lull you to sleep while blocking out street sounds or the neighbors upstairs. You can plug this little baby right into the wall, or if the clutter of cords bothers you, operate it on three AA batteries. Available colors: 2

18 The aerator & stopper set that makes any glass of wine taste better Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer and Wine Stopper (2-pack) $14 See On Amazon Treating yourself to wine doesn’t have to mean spending a lot — but what you should do is invest in this wine aerator and stopper set. The aerator can be inserted into the neck of the bottle, where it infuses your wine with oxygen as you pour, enhancing the flavors and aroma. At the end of the evening, stick the stopper into the bottle to create an airtight seal that’ll preserve the wine’s freshness and prevent oxidation.

19 These deflectors that let you aim the air where you want it Amazon Home Intuition Heat and Air Deflectors (2-Pack) $26.95 See On Amazon Stay comfortable — and avoid cold drafts or hot blasts of air — by directing the air where you want it to go with these vent deflectors. The deflectors expand from 10 to 16 inches in width to ensure a good fit, and attach easily with the embedded magnets. The transparent design won’t give off a cluttered appearance, and they can be pointed either up or down for use on either high or low vents.

20 The shaggy microfiber towels that make drying your hands more fun Amazon Sophie & Panda Fuzzy Ball Towels (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon These shaggy ball-shaped items are actually hanging microfiber towels that make drying your hands a lot more fun. Covered in super thirsty microfiber loops, they absorb water quickly and efficiently — and you can also use them to sop up messes from the countertop. Not to mention, the soft and fluffy style adds a little design interest to your bathroom. Available colors: 2

21 These blackout curtains that make it easy to sleep in Amazon BGment Blackout Curtains $24 See On Amazon Make it easier to sleep in on Saturdays with these blackout curtains that block 99% of the sun’s rays, as well as the streetlights outside. Just as good, they’re thermal-insulated, so they keep air conditioning from escaping in the summer and heat from escaping in the winter. They’re finished with metal grommets that make them easy to hang, and come in a wide range of colors and sizes. Reviewers love them — they’ve earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 55,000 reviews. Available sizes: 16

22 A cheese board set with a hidden drawer for utensils Amazon Dynamic Gear Bamboo Cheese Board Set $24 How much fun is this cheese board set that has a hidden drawer packed with serving utensils? Made from natural bamboo, the board also has carved-out space for olives, crackers, and other accoutrements. It’s a must-have for entertaining, but works just as well when you’re creating a snack spread for a Saturday night spent on the couch.

23 The amber light bulbs that can help you reset your sleep rhythms Amazon KINUR Sleep Light Bulbs (Set of 2) $13 See On Amazon Offset the blue-light effects of sitting in front of your computer (or scrolling on your phone) with these amber light bulbs. Unlike bulbs with blue tones, the warm glow won’t contribute to the disruption of your circadian rhythm or melatonin production, which means a better night’s sleep for you. Additionally, because they’re LED bulbs, they’re energy-efficient. Just screw them into the light fixtures in the rooms where you spend the most time before bed.

24 The scented candles that make any room feel more luxe Amazon Benevolence Los Angeles Scented Candle $21.99 See On Amazon Add a luxe touch to your space with this gorgeous candle that comes in scents like fresh persimmon, eucalyptus and chamomile, and Tudor rose. Crafted from clean-burning soy and pure essential oils, the candle is set in a glass jar and finished with a crackling wood wick. Plus, the company donates a portion of proceeds to Zoe International, a nonprofit dedicated to ending child trafficking. Available sizes: 3

25 These vanity lights that give you a Hollywood feel in your bathroom Amazon Brightown LED Vanity Lights Strip Kit $27 See On Amazon If your bathroom is like a dark cave, it’s time to upgrade with these vanity lights that couldn’t be easier to install. Backed with peel-and-stick adhesive, they adhere to the perimeter of your mirror and plug directly into a wall outlet. In minutes, you have a glamorous, Hollywood-inspired bathroom you can actually see in. Available sizes: 2

26 A bath pillow that gives you a spa-like escape Amazon Everlasting Comfort Bath Pillow $29.95 See On Amazon Make bath time even more of a relaxing experience when you add this pillow that cradles your head, neck, and upper back. Crafted from soft but supportive foam, this pillow is covered in a breathable, quick-drying fabric, so it doesn’t leave behind a soggy mess. It stays put thanks to four suction cups, and has a convenient pocket for a few accessories.

27 The food chopper that makes meal prep go by so fast Amazon Brieftons QuickPush Food Chopper $29 See On Amazon If cooking is getting to be a drag, pick up this food chopper that makes meal prep so much quicker and easier. Equipped with three stainless steel blade inserts, this chopper makes short work of dicing veggies and firm fruits — just press down on the lid. The spacious 8-cup container means you can even whip up a mean guacamole or pico de gallo right inside. All the pieces disassemble for cleaning and are top rack dishwasher-safe.

28 A spinning caddy that organizes your coffee table Amazon HofferRuffer Spinning Remote Control Holder $25 See On Amazon This organizer manages to solve two problems: First, it keeps your coffee table uncluttered, and second, it ensures that you can always locate your TV remote, the remote to your ceiling fan, your reading glasses, and all that other stuff you can never find when you’re ready to relax. The five-compartment organizer spins 360 degrees, and can also be used to tidy up office supplies on your desk. Available scents: 17

29 This infuser pitcher that lets you make spa water right at home Amazon HIWARE Fruit Infuser Pitcher $26 See On Amazon Enjoy water infused with fruit, cucumbers, or herbs — and totally crush your hydration goals —with this infuser pitcher. The pitcher is made from durable borosilicate glass, and the easy-to-fill infuser can be removed if you want to use the pitcher for plain water or lemonade. It’s also accompanied by a stainless steel lid to lock in freshness.

30 The foot spa that feels like a getaway for your feet Amazon HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa $30 See On Amazon If your feet are tired at the end of the day, this foot spa will soothe and reinvigorate them. Like a mini hot tub, it has water jets that bathe your feet in comfort and raised nodes that provide a gentle massage. You can even use the built-in pumice to buff away rough skin and soften heels. The convenient toe-touch control lets you turn this device on and off without having to bend down.

31 This cocktail shaker set that’s perfect for a Friday night at home Amazon Mixology Cocktail Shaker Set (8 Pieces) $22 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a little cocktail party — or a big cocktail party — right at home with this cocktail shaker set that’s so much cheaper than heading out to a bar. The full-featured set includes a double jigger, two pourers, a muddler, and a stirring spoon in addition to a booklet of cocktail recipes. Made from sleek stainless steel, it comes in a variety of good-looking finishes like copper and black. Available finishes: 4

32 A faux fur rug that adds an upscale accent Amazon Ashler Faux Fur Rug $34 See On Amazon Made from ultra-plush faux sheepskin, this area rug adds a layer of luxury, whether you place it in front of the fireplace or at the side of your bed (it feels great on your feet first thing in the morning). The high-pile rug comes in a range of sizes, so you can opt for a small accent piece or make a statement with something larger. Choose from neutrals like gray and cream, or add a pop of color with unconventional shades like frosted blue or blush. Available sizes: 16

33 A 2-pack of dispensers that make your soap delightfully foamy Amazon UUJOLY Foaming Soap Dispensers (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Decant your hand soap into these dispensers that create an airy foam when you press down on the pumps. The break-resistant plastic bottles have a modern square design and come in shades like amber, clear, and green — way more attractive than the packaging you bring home from the store. Plus, by refilling these instead of buying new soap bottles, you’ll be doing the earth a favor. Available sizes: 3

34 This smart bulb that has so many customization options Amazon Kasa Smart Bulb $10 See On Amazon Choose from 16 million colors — as well as both warm and cool white — when you have this smart bulb. You can also set schedules and timers, dim the brightness, and control the bulb from your smartphone when you’re away from home (a great way to deter any would-be intruders). It’s also voice command-compatible if you have an Alexa or Google assistant.

35 A wall-mounted rail for pots, pans & utensils Amazon Greenco Wall-Mounted Pot and Pan Rail $12 See On Amazon Make the most of a small kitchen and keep your cooking utensils close at hand with this wall-mounted rack you can mount right above your stove or counter. Made from durable iron, it can handle up to 22 pounds and comes with 15 S-hooks. Whether you’re a dedicated home cook or an instant ramen connoisseur, this is a great way to make your kitchen feel more professional and organized.

36 The outlet shelf that provides storage when you need to plug in Amazon WALI Outlet Shelf $12 See On Amazon Make the most of any wall socket with this outlet shelf that creates an instant charging station for your phone, smart assistant, Bluetooth speaker, or electric toothbrush. Installation is quick and easy with the included hardware, and the notch in back makes it easy to thread through a charging cable. It supports up to 10 pounds, making this a reliable, sturdy buy. Available colors: 2

37 This indoor herb garden kit that’ll level up your home cooking game Amazon Garden Republic Indoor Herb Garden Kit $25 See On Amazon With this indoor herb garden kit, you get a houseplant, a fun project, and some fresh ingredients for your dinner — all in one. The kit includes four burlap grow bags, soil discs, shears, and plant markers, along with coriander, basil, parsley, and thyme seeds. It all comes packaged in a wooden box that can double as a planter. It’s a great project to do on your own or as a family, and you’ll love getting to monitor their progress and reap the results.

38 A mug warmer that keeps your hot beverages & soup at just the right temperature Amazon VOBAGA Mug Warmer $25 See On Amazon There’s nothing like a mug of steaming hot coffee in the morning — until it cools down to a less-than-satisfying lukewarm temperature. This mug warmer ensures that your hot beverage is perfect for sipping and features three temperature settings that satisfy even the choosiest person. The four-hour shutoff offers tons of peace of mind. Available colors: 8

39 This frosted window film that gives you privacy while letting in the light Amazon Rabbitgoo Window Privacy Film $13 See On Amazon If you want privacy — but don’t want to block out the light — this frosted window film will certainly do the trick. This film uses static cling to attach to your windows, and can be taken off at any time without leaving behind hard-to-remove residue. The light-filtering sheets come in an array of sizes and can be trimmed to size for a perfect fit. Available sizes: 14

