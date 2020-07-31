The 24 best drinks for outdoors because the park is a bar now

Were it any other summer, we’d be spending our evenings seeking relief from the heat, and the work week, at the local bar. But in the summer of 2020, in the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, many bars are closed or, if they’re open, scary infection risks. The outdoors — whether a park, a campsite, or your backyard — have become the new, BYOB bar. Stumped on what to sip? We’ve handpicked a few delicious, underrated options that work well solo or in a simple cocktail to make for easy outdoor drinking.

The quintessential red Apothic Apothic Red Single Serve (2 pack) $10 See at Apothic Mocha, black cherry, and vanilla notes create a sumptuous blend for those craving an alternative to the typical bright, spritzy summer fare.

For vodka newbies 44º North 44º North Huckleberry Mountain Vodka $30 See at 44NorthVodka Made with huckleberries, Idaho potatoes, and Rocky Mountain water, this outdoorsy spirit, distilled by Black-owned 44° North Vodka, is the ideal post-hike celebratory drink.

The Instagram-worthy bubbly Beau Joie Beau Joie Brut Champagne $109 See at Wine.com Pop this light, citrusy bubbly — which pairs amazingly with hard, salty cheeses, like aged Parmesan — at your next socially distanced birthday picnic.

The minimalist's spiked seltzer Volley Volley Tequila Seltzer (4-pack) $12 See at DrinkVolley This canned seltzer — made only with blue agave tequila, organic juice, and sparkling water — is a fresh, portable take on the classic tequila soda.

The Watermelon "Juice" Ciroc Ciroc Summer Watermelon $30 See at Ciroc If summer were a spirit, it would be this smooth, watermelon-infused vodka. Sip it on its own, or use it to freshen up some bubbly.

The rosè Smoke Tress Smoke Tree Rosè 2019 $16 See at Smoke Tree Elevate your rosé game with this offering from Smoke Tree, which has hints of citrus and strawberry, with subtle aromas such as passion fruit and rose petals.

The poolside canned cocktail Miami Cocktail Co. Miami Cocktail Co. Paloma Spritz (4-pack) $13 See at Miami Cocktail Co. These cocktails-in-a-can (that come in paloma, margarita, sangria, and bellini varieties) are not only convenient, they contain organic ingredients and zero added sugars.

The one-mixer wonder Hendricks Hendricks Gin $35 See at Hendricks This one’s a classic for a reason: It’s infused with a distinct combination of cucumbers and roses, yet balanced enough to stand alone or mix into a cocktail.

The cleanest vodka Pristine Vodka Pristine Vodka $26 See at Pristine Vodka Made with Carpathian Mountains spring water and Ukrainian wheat, this vodka tastes true to its name.

The picnic brunch staple Moet Hennessy Veuve Clicquot Rich $65 See at Drizly This champagne’s name stems from the practice of calling wines blended for sweetness as “rich,” meaning, yes, this is a sugary one, made for mixing.

The summer evening on the rocks Basil Hayden Basil Hayden's 10 Year Rye $70 See at Drizly I love Basil Hayden’s, and the 10-year aged rye reminds me why, with cinnamon and vanilla notes, balanced by char and a spicy bite — perfect for sipping on summer nights.

The dessert drink Patron Patron XO Cafè $24 See at Drizly This silver tequila-based coffee liqueur tastes delicious on its own or in a delightful dessert shot.

The rosè that stays cold Babe Wine Babe Rosè with Bubbles (8-pack) $28 See at Babe Wine If a bottle of rosé feels stuffy — or you can’t trust your clumsy self to get it to the park in one piece (raises hand) — these cans of effervescent rosé might be more your style.

The spicy vodka St. George Spirits St. George Green Chile Vodka $30 See at St. George Spirits California-cultivated peppers converge with cilantro and lime peel to create a savory, piquant concoction that pairs perfectly with tacos.

The scotch BenRiach BenRiach 10-year Aged Single Malt Scotch $68 See at Drizly Channel your inner Bond with this single malt Scotch whisky, aged in sherry and bourbon casks, with notes of apple, peach, and warm oak spices.

The vacation simulator RumHaven RumHaven Rum with Coconut Liqueur $25 See at Rumhaven This Caribbean rum contains pure cane sugar and coconut water, making it a light, refreshing drink on its own, or a base for your favorite island-inspired cocktail.

The mezcal El Silencio El Silencio Espadin Mezcal $37 See at Silenco If you crave robust flavors, this mezcal has the signature smokiness of mezcal, with a touch of citrus and spice.

The crucial Caipirinha base Abelha Cachaça Abelha Organic Silver Cachaça $29 See at Abelha Cachaca Sweet, refreshing, and the perfect foundation for a cookout Caipirinha, this sustainably produced Cachaça — a staple spirit of Brazil — is delicious sipped on its own as well.

The CBD-infused alternative Bimble Bimble Blueberry Lemon Ginger CBD Sparkling Drink (6-pack) $40 See at Drink Bimble For those not interested in imbibing for any reason, this zesty sparkling seltzer has a small hit of CBD to provide you with some non-alcoholic chill on warm evenings made for forgetting about pandemics.

The virtual trip to Japan Roku Roku Gin $30 See at Roku Gin Bright and balanced, this blend of six Japanese botanicals (“roku” means “six” in Japanese) — including citrusy yuzu and spicy sancho peppers — is best served ice cold, either stirred into tonic or on its own.

The microdoser's pick Cann Cann Social Tonics (4-pack $16 See at Drink Cann These “social tonics” are infused with just enough cannabis to make me giddy, and have a subtle, refreshing, not overly weed-y flavor. The Lemon Lavender is a promised crowd pleaser.

The Italian getaway Campari Campari Milano $30 See at Drizly Made with elderflower syrup and mint, this taste of Milan is best enjoyed ice cold with soda water.

For the sipper Revel Spritis Revel Avila Blanco Agave Spirit $65 See at Wine.com Philanthropy-minded and Black owned, Revel is as conscious as it is invested in making avila (an agave spirit similar to tequila) for grown-ups. Skip the lime and salt for this reposado, and sip slow.