The 4 best electric shavers for sensitive skin

If you have sensitive skin, finding a razor that minimizes irritation can be a challenge. The best electric shavers for sensitive skin have sharp blades and fast, powerful motors. There are a few key factors to keep in mind as you shop around.

What to look for in an electric shaver for sensitive skin

  • Rotary vs. foil: Electric shavers come in two styles: rotary and foil. Rotary shavers can be easier to use because they're better at bending to the contours of your skin and tackling hair that grows in different directions. They are also typically quieter to operate. However, if you're looking for a really close shave, or to shave clean lines in your hair, a foil shaver is the better option. Foil shavers also tend to be easier to maintain.
  • Motor speed: Faster rotations equal smoother, gentler shaves that require less pressure on your skin. Typically, the higher the cycles per minute (cpm) a razor boasts, the better. Not all brands make this spec available — but for those that do, it's a great way to gauge a razor's sensitivity.
  • Additional features: Being able to precisely control how far the blade is from your skin is one of the tricks to getting a gentle shave. For that reason, you may want to look for a shaver with extra features like a pop-up trimmer, special sensors, or extra blade attachments. Look for a shaver with both wet and dry operation if you want an option you can use in the shower or with shaving cream (which is often helpful for sensitive skin).

From budget-friendly options to pricier upgrades, below is a list of the best electric shavers for sensitive skin.

01

The classic foil shaver

Amazon
Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor
$124

Key Specs: 14,000 CMP | Foil Shaver | Wet-Dry Compatible | Cordless

Equipped with a powerful 14,000 cpm motor, this Panasonic electric razor works fast and is smooth against your skin. The popular foil shaver, which has more than 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, has an integrated shaving sensor that can tell how dense your hair is and adjust its power accordingly. This helps you get a close yet gentle shave.

This razor can be used wet or dry (so you can use it in the shower or with shaving cream), and its flexible head pivots smoothly, adapting to the contours of your skin. The battery is linked to an LCD light bar that shows you how full it is. Plus, the shaver has a pop-up trimmer to detail your mustache and sideburns.

One reviewer wrote: “After 20+ years of using many brands, this one takes the cake for comfort and performance all around. My sensitive skin is much happier using this shaver both in dry and wet use condition.”

02

The classic rotary shaver

Amazon
Philips Norelco Shaver 7100 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver With SenseIQ
$100

Key Specs: 90,000 CMP | Rotary Shaver | Wet-Dry Compatible | Cordless

If a foil razor isn’t for you, the Philips Norelco is easily one of the best rotary razors for sensitive skin. The nimble heads flex 360 degrees to give you a precise, close shave over the curves and contours of your skin, and they feature the brand’s signature ComfortGlide rings, which help minimize irritation. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery can last for up to an hour of use, and an LED indicator light lets you know when power is low.

Like the other options on the list, this razor is wet-dry compatible. It also comes with a narrow trimmer attachment to tackle touch-ups or areas that need more precision. In terms of the motor, reviewers seemed impressed, with one fan on Amazon noting that the razor shaves “very close and very fast.”

One reviewer wrote: “This is a great rotary head shaver for those with sensitive skin. You can use it wet or dry, and it cleans easily. Very high quality.”

03

The budget electric shaver

Amazon
Braun Series 3 310s Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
$39

Key Specs: CMP Unavailable | Foil Shaver | Wet-Dry Compatible | Cordless

With more than 8,000 positive ratings on Amazon, this popular and wallet-friendly Braun choice ranks among the best cheap electric razors out there. In addition to boasting wet-dry functionality, it's built with advanced technology that keeps the blades close to your skin.

The head is designed with three flexible shaving elements that bend to the contours of your face. The middle element in particular tackles longer hairs without snagging. While the cpm isn't specified for this razor, reviewers noted that it has a fast motor, and the battery keeps a charge for up to an hour.

One reviewer wrote: “This may be the budget Braun model, but it does a good job of shaving better than my rotary shaver. I have sensitive skin and this gives me a close shave without irritating my skin. It's easy to handle and it's not too big. It's also very easy to clean. Basic model with no bells or whistles, but it does the job.”

04

The premium electric shaver with automatic cleaning

Amazon
Panasonic ARC5 Electric Shaver With Automatic Cleaning and Charging Station
$220

Key Specs: CMP Unavailable | Foil Shaver | Wet-Dry Compatible | Cordless

For those looking to spend a little more on a premium option, this Panasonic electric shaver is for you. The five-blade flex to move in 16 directions, and the “intelligent” sensor automatically adjusts the power for the most comfortable shave.

Like other options on the list, this rechargeable foil shaver features wet/dry functionality, for a battery that takes just an hour to fully charge and offers 45 minutes of interrupted use. But what’s really impressive is the charging station’s built-in automatic cleaning feature.

While the brand doesn’t note the cpm, many reviewers remarked at how powerful and fast this razor operates.

One reviewer wrote: “Exceeded my expectations. Very comfortable on the face and neck. The attachments work very well, which is unusual in my experience (I've thrown several higher priced clunkers). Give it a try. You'll like it.”

