Key Specs: 14,000 CMP | Foil Shaver | Wet-Dry Compatible | Cordless

Equipped with a powerful 14,000 cpm motor, this Panasonic electric razor works fast and is smooth against your skin. The popular foil shaver, which has more than 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, has an integrated shaving sensor that can tell how dense your hair is and adjust its power accordingly. This helps you get a close yet gentle shave.

This razor can be used wet or dry (so you can use it in the shower or with shaving cream), and its flexible head pivots smoothly, adapting to the contours of your skin. The battery is linked to an LCD light bar that shows you how full it is. Plus, the shaver has a pop-up trimmer to detail your mustache and sideburns.

One reviewer wrote: “After 20+ years of using many brands, this one takes the cake for comfort and performance all around. My sensitive skin is much happier using this shaver both in dry and wet use condition.”