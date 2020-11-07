The 4 best electric shavers for sensitive skin
If you have sensitive skin, finding a razor that minimizes irritation can be a challenge. The best electric shavers for sensitive skin have sharp blades and fast, powerful motors. There are a few key factors to keep in mind as you shop around.
What to look for in an electric shaver for sensitive skin
- Rotary vs. foil: Electric shavers come in two styles: rotary and foil. Rotary shavers can be easier to use because they're better at bending to the contours of your skin and tackling hair that grows in different directions. They are also typically quieter to operate. However, if you're looking for a really close shave, or to shave clean lines in your hair, a foil shaver is the better option. Foil shavers also tend to be easier to maintain.
- Motor speed: Faster rotations equal smoother, gentler shaves that require less pressure on your skin. Typically, the higher the cycles per minute (cpm) a razor boasts, the better. Not all brands make this spec available — but for those that do, it's a great way to gauge a razor's sensitivity.
- Additional features: Being able to precisely control how far the blade is from your skin is one of the tricks to getting a gentle shave. For that reason, you may want to look for a shaver with extra features like a pop-up trimmer, special sensors, or extra blade attachments. Look for a shaver with both wet and dry operation if you want an option you can use in the shower or with shaving cream (which is often helpful for sensitive skin).
From budget-friendly options to pricier upgrades, below is a list of the best electric shavers for sensitive skin.
- The classic foil shaver: Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor
- The classic rotary shaver: Philips Norelco Shaver 7100 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver With SenseIQ
- The budget electric shaver: Braun Series 3 310s Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
- The premium electric shaver with automatic cleaning: Panasonic ARC5 Electric Shaver
