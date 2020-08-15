Odds are, when you dip below the neck, your everyday razor isn't going to cut it — literally. If you choose to shave your body, the best body hair trimmers for men can tackle courser, longer hair without irritating sensitive areas. The market is flooded with options, but the best of the best are largely water-resistant, durably built, and optimized for the particular body part you're grooming.

Before you start shopping, narrow down the area that will get the most attention from your new hair removal tool. Most electric trimmers designed for the body can handle the chest, underarms, and legs, but check the specifications and the reviews if you're looking to groom the back or below the belt. (Consider both accessibility and sensitivity.)

Also take into consideration the battery source and whether or not you want to take the shaver in the shower with you. Both are a matter of portability and convenience, but the latter may also help to create a more comfortable shave; dermatologists have noted that heat and moisture help to soften body hair, which could reduce shaving irritation.

Scroll on for four of the best body trimmers on the market — all of which are well-made, highly reviewed, versatile, and effective.

1. The tried-and-true one Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Trimmer Amazon $70 See On Amazon With over 4,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 is clearly a favorite among shavers. This trimmer has a dual-sided handle (one side has a flexible head that pivots in four directions while the other offers a trimmer with five adjustable lengths), so you can effortlessly groom the back, shoulders, chest, underarms, legs, and more. It also offers up to 80 minutes of cordless with each charge, an ergonomic grip for comfortable control, and a water-resistant design for grooming in the shower and easy cleaning. Battery source: Rechargeable

Shower-friendly: Yes One reviewer says: "If you guys want a personal body trimmer this is the best! Worth the cost - trims body hair and personal groin area. You have NO cuts or burns using this trimmer. I highly recommend."

2. The budget one Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 1100 Groomer Amazon $20 See On Amazon While it doesn't have quite as many bells and whistles as the previous option, for a $20 body trimmer, the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 1100 is tough to beat. This handheld unit has a single head with a bi-directional trimmer and a built-in skin guard, so you can safely trim most areas below the neck. It's battery-operated instead of rechargeable, but it's still water-resistant enough to use in the shower. Battery source: 1 AA battery

Shower-friendly: Yes One reviewer says: "Finally found the shaver I've been looking for. Lightweight and uses only one AA battery. Excellent for sensitive areas. After 3 uses no nicks. I highly recommend it and at this price you can't go wrong."

3. The one especially for backs MANGROOMER Ultimate Pro Back Shaver Amazon $45 See On Amazon Unless you plan on recruiting someone to help, a reliable back shaver should have a long, flexible handle and a wide head that covers a large surface area. The MANGROOMER Ultimate Pro fits the bill. This rechargeable unit comes with two interchangeable heads (a wide blade and a bi-directional foil groomer), plus it has a power-burst button, a shock absorber, and an ergonomic rubber handle. Most importantly, the neck is long, adjustable, and flexible for an easier reach. However, it's not the most water-resistant option, so you won't be able to take it into the shower. Battery source: Rechargeable

Shower-friendly: No One reviewer says: "This thing is something I'd never thought of needing, but now that I have it I wouldn't live without it. While I am quite hairy in general, everyone gets some amount of [hair on the] upper back, lower back, shoulders, arms, really wherever. This thing makes it easy to keep yourself groomed with minimal effort!"