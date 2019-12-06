With these no-tie running shoes, you can just slip them on and go

The hardest part of running is putting your shoes on, as the adage goes, which is why having the best slip-on running shoes can be so amazing. They save you time and help motivate you to get out the door. That said, it can be hard to find slip-on shoes that offer genuine high-performance features. Most traditional slip-ons (i.e. shoes without any sort of lace or cord) are made for either walking or light running — not intense, heavy-duty training sessions.

When it comes to easy-on features, more serious athletic sneakers typically fall into the "no lace" or "quick lace" category instead. This usually means they have either a Boa (those twist-dial systems you see in helmets or snowboarding boots) or a pull-cord that lets you cinch them down in one fell swoop. For that reason, I made sure to include a combination of traditional slip-ons (for aerobic walking or light jogging) and no-lace sneakers (for more advanced training) in my list of the best slip-on running shoes below.

In addition to design features, I also looked for the qualities you'd want in any pair of running shoes, such as:

This typically means an upper sections made from mesh, knits, or other well-ventilated materials. High-quality cushioning: Footbeds with EVA foam or other soft, comfortable material for support are ideal for this.

Given these factors, take a look at the best slip-on running shoes below. I've included both men's and women's picks, so you can easily find the pair that's best for your needs.

THE BEST MEN'S SHOES

The best for light running Amazon QANSI Men's Slip-On Lightweight Athletic Shoes $42 See On Amazon If you're only planning for light running, these traditional slip-on athletic sneakers are easy to slide into and exceptionally convenient. On top of that, reviewers say they're comfortable, too. The lightweight sneakers are built from knit mesh that's breathable yet stiff enough to offer structure. They slip on with a simple pull tab, and the soles are bendy yet sturdy enough to offer solid traction. Best of all, the footbeds feature extra arch support with soft cushioning and a shock-absorbing sole to reduce foot fatigue. (Just note that certain sizes slip in and out of stock.) A helpful review: "Highly impressed by how inexpensive yet well made these shoes are. I use them as running shoes & they're great. Super comfortable & durable. Bought 2 pairs." Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 6.5 — 12.5

The best for road running Amazon New Balance Men's 840 V4 Running Shoe $125 See On Amazon These easy-on running shoes feature a bungee cord that you can use to create a slip-on fit, but they also include a pair of traditional shoelaces so you’ll have plenty of options. On top of that, they're designed with a midsole that mops up impact from the road with enhanced shock absorption, and they’re well-cushioned, too. The reinforced mesh uppers are sturdy yet breathable on the road, and the airy blown rubber soles keep you light on your feet with a 12 millimeter drop and grippy treads. A helpful review: "I switched from another brand to this shoe 4 or 5 years ago at the recommendation of an athletic shoe specialist...I run 3 miles a day and this shoe is great. This is at least my 8th pair.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 7 — 14 (narrow, medium, wide, x-wide)

The best for trail running Amazon Salomon Men's Speedcross 4 Trail Running Shoes $175 See On Amazon Designed specifically with trail running in mind, these no-lace men's running shoes offer extra traction and grip to help you navigate technical surfaces. They're equipped with an easy Boa closure system that cinches down in a snap. This also allows you to micro-adjust the fit, and the handy tongue loops make them easier to slide on. They're built with high-rebound cushioning that's soft and comfortable in shock-absorbing EVA foam, while the rubber soles are tough, rugged, and equipped for rocky, root-covered terrain. With more than 17,000 ratings, they have a truly impressive 4.6-star average that makes the expense well worth the investment. A helpful review: "This is my 5th pair of them. They last a long a long time, are very comfortable and the traction is amazing. I have used these for trailrunning as well as hiking in all conditions including snow. I have found these to get better traction than most boots without holding mud and dirt.” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 7 — 13

THE BEST WOMEN'S SHOES

The best for light running Amazon TIOSEBON Women's Slip-On Walking And Running Sneakers $39 See On Amazon For walking and lighter, low-impact running, these women's slip-on sneakers offer softness, cushioning, and convenience. They're made from a breathable mesh knit fabric with high elasticity for a sock-like fit that’s cool and airy. In addition to offering comfort and temperature control, their insoles wick moisture and reduce odor. The soles are MD foam that's ultra-lightweight, and they're fairly shock-absorbing, too. They have an easy-pull tab in the back to help slide them on, and decent traction underneath — all at an affordable price. A helpful review: “I love these shoes, this is my second pair after wearing a hole in the first one after having them and going running in them for too years. I love how they cling to my feet so I don't have to worry about my shoes slipping when I walk or run. Just fantastic.” Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 5 — 13

The best for road running Amazon adidas Women's Ultraboost 4.0 DNA Running Shoe $69 See On Amazon These adidas Ultraboost running shoes for women showcase a streamlined upper that’s easy to slide on, and reinforced elastic over the instep to hug your foot through every stride. The Boost line’s signature midsole is responsive underfoot while cradling you from heel to toe, and the lightweight uppers are woven with targeted zones to support your foot through active wear. Flexible outsoles with Continental rubber treads finish it off with high rebound and enhanced traction on slick surfaces. To top it off, each pair is made from materials using recycled plastics, and helps keep bottles out of our oceans. A helpful review: “Great workout shoes...I was suffering from knee soreness from working out. These shoes have been a real life saver. Wide enough for my feet, great support, and just look good. I do HIIT, cardio kickboxing, and functional strength training on these shoes.” Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 5 — 12

The best for trail running Amazon Saucony women's Switchback 2 Trail Running Shoe $91 See On Amazon With a Boa lacing system, these women's trail running shoes have a powerful bungee with a dial you essentially just twist to tighten. This specialty lacing system offers the feel and convenience of slip-ons but with the performance features of a high-quality athletic sneaker. The Saucony Switchback 2 is engineered to be a full 25% lighter with incredible air-like cushioning that responds to the terrain. The cleatlike lug soles are optimized to your natural footfall, in a high-grip rubber that offers incredible traction on every surface. A helpful review: “My favorite running shoe ever!! I run trail, roads, hike 14ers, all in this shoe. Great traction on all terrain. Laces are on the side so they don’t pinch the nerve on the top of my foot. So easy to loosen or tighten during a race. Love this shoe!” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 12

A GREAT ALTERNATIVE