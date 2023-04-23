The best money-saving products with near-perfect reviews on Amazon

Amazon is like the New York City of online shopping: It’s big, bustling, and if you stray outside your neighborhood (i.e., if you’re looking for something new), it can be a little intimidating. As someone who essentially writes “guidebooks” for getting around on Amazon, my best piece of advice is to consult those who are native to the territory — and that’s the reviewers. That’s why I’ve put together this list of ingenious money-saving products that all come backed by thousands of near-perfect reviews. Take a look, and you’ll save a few bucks while navigating your way around the site that never sleeps.

01 These cloths that let you dry clean your clothes at home Amazon Woolite At-Home Dry Cleaner (6 Cloths) $14 See On Amazon Save bundles of cash by dry cleaning your delicate clothing right at home with these Woolite dry-cleaning cloths that have earned a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon. Simply throw one of these cloths in the dryer with up to five garments and run a cycle to remove stains and wrinkles and leave your garments smelling fresh. Stain remover is included in the package for particularly challenging spots. One reviewer wrote, “I have used it to clean fine wool, camel hair and cashmere. The results were incredible!”

02 A door draft stopper that cuts down on energy loss all year long Amazon Suptikes Door Draft Stopper $9 See On Amazon If you have a drafty door that’s allowing heat and A/C to escape, it’s likely your energy bills have climbed. Pick up this inexpensive door draft stopper — it seals the gap between the door and floor, stopping energy bill increases in their tracks. Backed with adhesive, this water-resistant silicone door guard installs quickly and easily, and can be customized to size with scissors. Available colors: 4

03 The organizer bins that help reduce food waste Amazon Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (Set of 6) $36 See On Amazon Food waste is one of the costliest problems in any household, and with grocery budgets skyrocketing, investing in these highly rated refrigerator bins is really smart. After all, when you can’t see what you have, you’re not going to use it (or worse, you’ll double up on ingredients at the store). The BPA-free bins make it easy to store produce, eggs, condiments, and even beverage cans. They clean up easily — simply wipe down with mild soap.

04 This clog remover kit that lets you be your own plumber Amazon Forliver Drain Clog Removers (Set of 4) $8 See On Amazon Next time you have a clogged drain, don’t make an expensive call to the plumber — just reach for one of the tools in this clog remover kit and pull the offending material out yourself. The kit includes three 25-inch plastic snakes with a flexible, barbed design to trap hair and gunk, and one stainless steel claw tool that reaches in to grab solid blocks. With this set, you’ll have everything you need to get that drain running again like a pro.

05 A seat cover that protects your car from your dog’s furry, muddy paws Amazon Active Pets Car Seat Cover $30.99 See On Amazon If you love to travel with your furry friend as much as I do, this car seat cover is a must. It features a four-layer construction that provides a waterproof, scratch-proof barrier to protect your vehicle’s interior, but the soft nonslip surface is comfortable for your pet. The quilted cover loops around the back seat headrests and features elastics for a snug fit that won’t budge. Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after 10,000 reviews, this is an easy way to extend the time between car washes. Available sizes: 2

06 The energy-tracking smart plugs that let you set timers for lights & all appliances Amazon Kasa Smart Plugs (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Cut down on energy usage with these smart plugs that let you set schedules for lights and appliances — as well as control them from anywhere in the world using the compatible phone app. With a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 80,000 reviews, the plugs are also compatible with Alexa or Google Home if you prefer to use voice commands. The best part? The phone app tracks energy usage, so you know just how much of your electricity bill is going to your fan, lamp, or space heater.

07 The herb keeper that extends freshness up to 3 weeks Amazon NOVART Premium Herb Keeper $30 See On Amazon Fresh herbs add an extra level of deliciousness to food, but they go bad so quickly. Extend their freshness with this herb keeper that provides hydration and air circulation, so you can use that parsley, basil, or dill for up to three weeks. The easy-to-load container is BPA-free, and can also be used for greens like celery and asparagus.

08 These chair leg covers that protect your hardwood floors Amazon Aneaseit Chair Leg Covers $20 See On Amazon Hardwood floors are beautiful, but they can be easy to damage and costly to refinish. Preserve the look of your floors by outfitting your furniture with these leg covers that prevent scratching. Made from strong but stretchy silicone, each leg cover is finished with a felt pad on the bottom so that your furniture glides easily and quietly across the floor — no damage whatsoever. Available sizes: 5

09 The wool dryer balls that cut down on power costs Amazon Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $17 See On Amazon How are these fluffy wool balls going to cut down on energy costs while doing laundry? It’s simple: These dryer balls promote circulation, reducing drying time while fluffing up your clothes, removing lint, and leaving garments wrinkle-free. If you think you’ll miss the scent of dryer sheets, simply add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to one of the balls. One buyer wrote, “I'm giving these dryer balls a 5 star rating because they really work. I have kept close track of the drying time and it's amazing how much time it cuts off and everything is dry.”

10 A meat thermometer that keeps you from overcooking expensive steaks & chops Amazon Kizen Meat Thermometer… See On Amazon Every well-appointed kitchen needs a high-quality meat thermometer like this one to ensure you’re not ruining that expensive, steak, chop, or burger. This highly rated thermometer features an instant-read LED display with large, backlit numbers that are easy to read — even when you’re grilling in the dark. It has a built-in bottle opener and an internal magnet, so you can hang it on the fridge. Available colors: 2

11 This organizer that keeps you from doubling up on batteries at the store Amazon The Battery Organizer & Tester $25 See On Amazon When you keep batteries in every single drawer all over your house, more often than not, you end up running to the store for a new package when chances are you already have what you need... somewhere. With a 4.6-star overall rating after 10,000 reviews, this battery organizer gives you a central place to store all the batteries, so your whole “energy wardrobe” is stored and at the ready. With room for up to 93 batteries, it has a clear lid and includes a battery tester. Available colors: 5

12 These food storage wraps that are reusable & eco-friendly Amazon Bee's Wrap Reusable Food Wraps (3-Pack) $18 See On Amazon If you’re working toward a zero-waste kitchen, you’re going to love these reusable food wraps. They’re crafted from certified organic cotton and coated with responsibly sourced beeswax, certified organic plant oils, and tree resin to create a seal that’s flexible and airtight. The three-pack includes a variety of sizes for a variety of uses (think: fruit, bread, and cheese). Available styles: 4

13 A coffee canister that extends freshness with a relase valve Amazon Coffee Gator Canister $23 See On Amazon Any coffee aficionado will love this airtight canister that has a carbon dioxide release valve to maintain maximum freshness. And reviewers are obsessed, having awarded it with a 4.7-star overall rating after 11,000 reviews. It also features a built-in date tracker, so you can log the purchase date of your current batch of grounds or beans. Made from sleek stainless steel, the canister comes with a scoop for easy measuring. Available sizes: 4

14 The motion-sensor lights that only turn on when necessary Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Motion Sensor Lights (3-Pack) $24 See On Amazon If you need to add some accent lighting — or just illuminate a dark hallway — these stick-on LED lights are a cheap way to do it, and they don’t require the help of an electrician. They install quickly and easily with the included adhesive or screws and feature a motion-sensor setting, so they only turn on when they detect activity within 10 feet. That means the hallway light won’t be switched on (and draining energy) for hours at a time.

15 These blackout curtains that help cut down on energy costs Amazon BGment Blackout Curtains $15 See On Amazon You may think that blackout curtains only help you sleep in when it’s light outside, but that’s not their only purpose; the thermal lining also provides insulation, which means you won’t lose heat in the winter and you won’t lose cooling in the summer. These fan-favorite curtains are finished with metal grommets, and they’re available in a huge variety of sizes and a veritable rainbow of colors. Available sizes: 16

16 The tiny spatula that gets every last drop of those expensive beauty products Amazon Spatty Last Drop Spatula $5 See On Amazon Get down to the very bottom of your favorite expensive moisturizer with this tiny spatula that gets into every nook and cranny of small tubes and jars. With a 6-inch long handle and a flexible head, this cult-favorite tool is perfect for not only retrieving pricey cosmetics, but applying them as well. It goes in the dishwasher for easy cleaning and sterilization, and is also great for getting the last of condiments in the kitchen.

17 These shields that protect your furniture from kitty’s shredding claws Amazon Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) $35 See On Amazon You love your cat, but you don’t love the damage he does to your upholstered furniture. These transparent shields can be applied to your furniture with the adhesive backing, and not only prevent your cat’s claws from reaching through to the cloth, but also discourage your cat from scratching in the first place. These shields are easy to trim to size and have a flexible design that bends around curves. One pet owner raved, “They work! The cats are now using their scratching post and not the sofa.”

18 This callus remover that gets your feet baby soft at home Amazon Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover gel $16 See On Amazon When you don’t have time or money to get a salon pedicure, this callus remover gel gets your feet fresh and soft right at home. The professional-grade formula works quickly to dissolve calluses and rough spots — just leave on for five to 10 minutes, then follow up with a foot scrubber and rinse. One reviewer raved, “It’s been years since my feet have felt this good. I will forever keep this on hand!”

19 The self-watering plant stakes that give you an automatic green thumb Amazon Blazin' Bison Self-Watering Plant Bulbs (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon If you have plants but can’t quite keep up with a watering schedule, these self-watering bulbs are for you — they make set-it-and-forget-it watering possible. Simply fill them with water, then stake them into the soil and they’ll keep your plants hydrated for weeks — without soaking them. Three sizes are available, so you can choose what works best for your plants. One reviewer wrote, “We use these while we are on vacation. We are gone for 2 weeks at a time and the plants are still alive when we get home.” Available sizes: 3

20 The innovative drain protector that keeps the plumber away Amazon TubShroom Drain Protector $13 See On Amazon Although it’s legit odd-looking, this drain protector is a real workhorse when it comes to making sure clogs don’t get stuck in your shower drain. The cylinder catches hair, soap, and other gunk, but the holes allow your water to keep flowing. Just pull the gadget out once a month or so and discard the collected matter into the trash. (Saving on plumber bills has never been so easy.) Available colors: 6

21 These “good apples” that keep your produce fresh longer Amazon Bluapple Produce Freshness Savers (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These blue apple produce savers help you enjoy your actual apples (and other fruits and veggies) by preserving their freshness for longer. Simply insert the accompanying preserver packets into the apples, then stick them inside your crisper drawer or fruit bowl — anywhere you’re keeping your fresh produce. The packets absorb the ethylene released by fruits and veggies as they mature, which will keep them from going bad too quickly.

22 This makeup remover cloth that works with just water Amazon The Original MakeUp Eraser $18 See On Amazon Take off all your makeup using only water with this fan-favorite makeup “eraser” — i.e., no need to keep restocking on one-use wipes or separate bottles of makeup removing solution. Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating, the soft microfiber cloth is safe for all skin types, but is effective enough to even remove waterproof mascara. Just throw it in the wash now and then for a refresh. One reviewer wrote, “I just used this for the first time and it was MAGIC. I just had to use it with warm water. It took all my makeup off including waterproof stuff.”

23 A popcorn popper that’s cheaper in the long run (& doesn’t require oil) Amazon Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper $17 See On Amazon Instead of loading up on popcorn bags at the store, grab a single bag of cheap kernels to use with this microwavable popcorn popper. Made from BPA-free silicone, this highly rated popper makes up to 15 cups of popcorn, but doesn’t require butter or oil. When you’re done, it collapses flat for compact storage. Available colors: 14

24 These bumpers that protect wood cabinetry — & the contents inside Amazon GorillaGrit Cabinet Door Bumpers (100 Count) $10 See On Amazon Don’t lose dishes or glassware to slamming cabinet doors as you bustle around the kitchen — get these cabinet door bumpers that ensure a soft closing every time. Made from transparent rubber with an adhesive backing, these little bumpers are unobtrusive yet effective, and will also help protect your cabinetry. You can also use them to keep vases from scratching countertops or picture frames from damaging walls.

25 An over-the-door pantry organizer that lets you see what you have in stock Amazon Zober Over-The-Door Pantry Organizers (2-Pack) $24 See On Amazon With room for all your condiments, snacks, and spices, this over-the-door organizer is the space-saver your pantry has always needed. What’s more, the clear, spaced-out pockets will help you see exactly what you have on hand, so you don’t end up wasting money on extra barbecue sauce or cloves at the store. The two organizers hook right over the door and feature 24 compartments each.

26 A fabric shaver that restores your old clothes to like-new condition Amazon Conair Fabric Shaver $15 See On Amazon Don’t ditch those old sweaters or slacks just because they have pills all over them — use this fabric shaver to make them look brand new. The battery-operated device features a 2-inch-wide shaving head to remove pills and fuzz, and the three height settings let you adjust the operation to the type of material you’re working with. This unit is also great for use on your upholstered furniture. Available colors: 6

27 The reusable food storage bags that are eco-friendly & budget-conscious Amazon Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bags (Set of 10) $14 See On Amazon Spend less money on plastic baggies by making a one-time investment in these reusable food storage bags that also happen to be more earth-friendly. The set includes bags of various sizes for snacks, sandwiches, and food prep ingredients. They’re all freezer-safe and provide an airtight seal that locks in freshness. One reviewer raved, “They are truly leak proof, hold in any smells, and wash beautifully.” Available colors: 2

28 This slipcover that makes your old couch look new again Amazon Easy-Going Sofa Slipcover $30 See On Amazon If your sofa has seen better days, you can perk it right back up —without spending money on reupholstering — with this slipcover. Made from an easy-care polyester spandex blend, it stretches to fit and features an elastic bottom that makes it easy to pull on and off your couch. It washes right in the machine so it can stand up to pets and spills. Available styles: 7

Available colors: 37

29 A bacon grease container that helps cut down on food waste Amazon Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container $20 See On Amazon Don’t make the mistake of letting bacon grease escape down your kitchen sink — pour it into this stainless steel grease container and use it as cooking oil for future meals. Not only is it a great money-saver on your grocery bill, but it’ll make things taste next-level delicious (think: sautéed green beans, gravy, and roasted vegetables). It comes with a fine mesh strainer to catch bits of food and is outfitted with a lid to maintain freshness.

30 The heated tool that reseals your snack bags Amazon Karidge Snack Resealer $15 See On Amazon With this snack resealer, you can close that opened bag of potato chips to keep it from going stale — plus, and you won’t have to spend extra money on plastic bags to store the second half of your granola bar and other random snacks. It plugs into the wall, and the mini heating element closes bags and packages in mere seconds. Available colors: 6

31 This dispenser that helps you store & reuse plastic grocery bags Amazon Greenco Plastic Bag Saver $13 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.6-star overall rating, this plastic bag saver lets you load grocery bags in the top, and features a convenient front dispenser that makes it easy to grab one when you’re headed back to the store or wanting to line the bathroom trash can. Made from sleek stainless steel, it’s designed to be mounted to your wall or the inside of a cabinet. The best part? It contains that snarl of bags that’s already lurking under your kitchen sink.

32 A milk frother that lets you flex your barista skills at home Amazon Cafe Casa Electric Milk Frother $20 See On Amazon If you’re trying to cut back on your coffee budget, this milk frother helps you replicate your favorite coffee drinks at home — and it’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating. The battery-powered frother has two speeds and whips up perfect froth in as little as 15 seconds. Besides using it for coffee, try it with protein shakes, smoothies, or frothy cocktails.

33 A vinyl & leather repair kit for furniture, purses & jackets Amazon Coconix Vinyl and Leather Repair $19 See On Amazon Whether you’re dealing with a rip on your leather sofa or your favorite leather jacket, you can fix it right up with this easy-to-use repair kit — i.e., no expensive replacements necessary. The kit includes compounds in multiple shades that you can blend together for an exact match, and you’ll also get a mixing jar, spatula for application, and backing fabric. The compound dries quickly and you can add extra layers as needed.

34 This stain remover that saves your carpet & clothes Amazon Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover $15 See On Amazon Spilled a glass of cabernet? No need to send your clothes to dry cleaner or go in for a full carpet cleaning — this fan-favorite stain remover actually gets out red wine stains better than the pros can. The commercial-grade formulation work on both new and set-in stains, and you can use it to pre-treat stains before they go into the laundry as well. Plus, this is one stain remover you can feel good about — even though it’s tough on red wine (and ketchup and chocolate), it’s biodegradable and free of potentially irritating ingredients.

35 A 2-stage sharpener that revives your favorite knives Amazon KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener $6 See On Amazon Favorite knife starting to perform a little less well? Don’t toss it — just run it through this knife sharpener a few times to restore it to pristine condition. With more than 47,000 perfect five-star ratings, the two-stage sharpener features one slot for repairing dull blades and another slot for polishing them to a fine edge. The triangular design means you can place it on the edge of your countertop for traction.

36 A drying rack that keeps your delicates in good shape Amazon Greenco 3-Tier Over-The-Door Drying Rack $14 See On Amazon Instead of sending them out to the dry cleaners, wash your delicates at home and lay them flat to dry on this drying rack. Suitable for use in even the smallest of spaces, it hooks over any door and features three mesh tiers that help promote airflow around your damp garments. When not in use, this rack stores away almost flat.

37 These vacuum bags that save space & prevent moth damage Amazon Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags (4-Pack) $20 See On Amazon You won’t have to pay for one of those expensive storage units when you condense extra clothes and linens into these vacuum storage bags that compress items down by 80%. Waterproof and airtight, they also keep out pests and mildew, so nothing will get ruined while it’s in storage. These bags come with a hand pump, but you can use your vacuum to shrink contents faster. Available styles: 2

38 This coffee pot that lets you make your own cold brew at home Amazon Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker $15 See On Amazon If you love the taste of cold brew, invest in this coffee pot that will give you a serious ROI in the first week you own it. With an impressive 4.6-star overall rating, this cold brew maker is designed to produce 4 cups of the most delicious cold brew you’ve ever had. Outfitted with a precision-cut stainless steel filter and an airtight cap, you’ll have a delicious batch on your hands after 12 to 24 hours in the fridge.

39 This bread dispenser that keeps your loaf soft & fresh Amazon Buddeez Sandwich Size Bread Buddy Dispenser $13 See On Amazon You’ll wonder how you ever kept bread fresh before you got this bread dispenser. Made from BPA-free plastic, it features an airtight seal that prevents drying out — just pull the bread bag over the exterior of the container and pop the lid on. It also lets you store the loaf upright (storage win) while keeping the loaf from getting crushed. Available colors: 2