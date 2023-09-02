The 50 cheapest things on Amazon that are clever as hell

Sometimes when you shop on Amazon, you end up finding a bunch of items that are just clever as hell. From solving problems that have been pestering you daily, to making your home feel more like the relaxing oasis it deserves to be, there are plenty of cheap yet incredibly helpful products that’ll change the entire game.

Here are some of the most innovative home items that will make your life a little easier — and, best of all, they won’t make a huge dent in your budget.

01 The bottle emptying kit that helps you save money over time Amazon Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit $16 See On Amazon Don’t throw out that bottle of ketchup when it’s “empty” — instead, use this bottle emptying kit to get every last drop out. Each kit comes with four different-sized adapters that allow you to use it with bottles of nearly any shape or size. Simply choose the one that fits your bottle best, screw on the tripod attachment, and then flip the bottle upside down so that all the remaining product drips towards the mouth, making it easy to squeeze out.

02 A heat-resistant tool you can use to pull your oven rack out Amazon Norpro 1229 Silicone Oven Rack Push/Pull Tool $6 See On Amazon Reaching into your oven to pull out the rack or a hot pan can lead to accidental burns, so why not use this nifty tool instead? It’s made from heat-resistant silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 645 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s also quite versatile, with the notches at the top capable of working with pans and racks of nearly any shape.

03 A universal phone mount that clips to your airplane tray Amazon Perilogics Airplane Phone Holder Mount $11 See On Amazon Attach this mount to your airplane tray table, and it’ll hold your phone up at eye level so that it’s easy to watch videos when flying. It’s designed to work with nearly any phone, regardless of size or brand. Even better, the dual joints allow you to adjust the viewing angle up to 360 degrees.

04 This exfoliating brush that can help get rid of ingrown hairs Amazon Dylonic Exfoliating Brush $9 See On Amazon This brush is a great way to tackle ingrown hairs and skin exfoliation at the same time. The bristles are made from soft silicone that gently exfoliates at a pressure you can control without leaving your skin feeling irritated. Unlike some other brushes on the market, this one has an ergonomic handle on the back to help you keep a firm grip when using it in the shower.

05 A battery organizer that comes with a charge tester Amazon The Battery Organizer Tester And Storage Case $16 See On Amazon Every home has that one drawer filled with loose batteries, so why not get them sorted using this organizer? There’s space for up to 93 batteries, ranging from small AAAs to chunky Ds — and each order even includes a tester so that you can throw away any batteries that have lost their charge. You can buy it in one of seven colors.

06 A microfiber duster that stretches to reach ceiling fans Amazon ESTILO Extendable Ceiling Fan Duster $19 See On Amazon Whether it’s your ceiling fan or high-up light fixtures that are looking a little dirty, this telescopic duster will help you get them looking clean like new. The handle extends from 27 out to 47 inches, making it easy to reach distant fixtures without having to bust out a ladder. Unlike some dusters, this one features a microfiber head that latches onto dust, trapping it within its fibers until you shake it out over the top of a trash can.

07 These stick-on hair catchers that help keep your pipes clear Amazon Aire Allure Shower Drain Hair Catcher Stickers (25-Pack) $12 See On Amazon A visit from the plumber can set you back hundreds of dollars, which is only part of the reason why these drain catchers are worth a look. They’re backed with sticky waterproof adhesive that lets you press them directly onto your drain — and once clogged with hair, you can simply toss them into the trash. You can buy them in packs of 25, 50, or 100.

08 This adjustable clip-on strainer that helps you save space Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap-On Pot Strainer $15 See On Amazon Traditional strainers can take up a ton of space inside your cabinets, whereas this clip-on version is a fraction of their size. The clips stretch to fit nearly any pot, pan, or bowl — even if it has a lip running around the edge. And since all your food stays inside the pot while you strain, it’s also less likely to spill out into the sink, thus saving dinner.

09 These V-shaped grippers that help keep rugs lying flat Amazon NeverCurl Rug Corner Gripper $14 See On Amazon Rugs always curling up at the corners? These grippers can help hold them down flat. Their V-shaped design works to keep them firmly in place, whereas straight pieces of rug tape can wind up getting twisted out of place. Plus, the weatherproof adhesive is suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

10 These under-the-bed storage bags that can help you save tons of space Amazon ZOBER Underbed Storage Bag Organizer (2 Pack) $13 See On Amazon If your closet is running low on storage space, consider transferring all those seasonal clothes and linens into these storage bags. Their low profile makes it easy to slide them underneath your bed, and the handles are even reinforced for added durability. Plus, the zippered mesh tops let you see what’s inside without having to unpack anything.

11 This bag sealer that helps keep snacks fresh Amazon Karidge Bag Sealer $9 See On Amazon That flimsy chip clip does an alright job of holding the bag shut — but if you really want to help keep your snacks fresh, consider using this sealer instead. It’s designed to work with a variety of plastic bags and only needs about five seconds to create an airtight seal. Plus, its compact size takes up hardly any space in your kitchen.

12 These organizer bins that help you tidy up messy drawers Amazon WOWBOX Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Set $19 See On Amazon From office supplies to makeup tools, these bins are an easy way to organize messy drawers filled with all sorts of items. You can configure them however you like, making it easy to fit them into nearly any drawer. What sets these bins apart are their nonslip feet on the bottom, which help keep them from shifting out of place whenever you open or close the drawer.

13 A handled pumice stone that gently scrubs away tough grime Amazon Powerstone Pumice Cleaner $12 See On Amazon When your regular toilet brush isn’t tough enough to get rid of those unsightly water rings, it may be time to bust out this popular pumice stone. It easily scrubs away limescale, water stains, and more, all without leaving behind scratches on your delicate porcelain. And if your toilet is already looking good? You can also use it to clean nearly any tile surface.

14 This foot massager that can help alleviate plantar fasciitis Amazon TheraFlow Foot Massager Roller $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re dealing with plantar fasciitis, neuropathy, heel spur pain, or something else, this foot massager can help alleviate pain. It’s made from sustainable wood, with nonslip strips at the bottom that help keep it in place while you rub your feet back and forth. Plus, the small size means you can subtly use it at the office without anyone noticing.

15 A popular pet hair remover that’s infinitely reusable Amazon ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $25 See On Amazon Unlike lint rollers that rely on sticky sheets, this pet hair remover has hundreds of tiny bristles that latch onto hair, pulling it off your clothes, upholstery, and more with just a few gentle swipes. All the collected hair gets stuffed into a small dust bin built into the back. Once full, simply press the button on the handle to empty it out into the trash — it’s that easy. No wonder it has over 112,000 five-star reviews to back it up.

16 These ceramic drink coasters that come with a stylish holder Amazon LIFVER Drink Coasters with Holder (Set of 6) $13 See On Amazon `Don’t risk damaging your tables with water rings — instead, place your drinks onto these coasters. They’re made from sleek ceramic that’s been printed to look like marble, giving them a modern appearance that’s sure to look good in any home. The best part? Each order also comes with a holder to keep them looking neat on your table.

17 A projection alarm clock that can wake up even the deepest of sleepers Amazon Rocam Projection Digital Alarm Clock $22 See On Amazon Not only does this alarm clock project the current time on the wall so that you can easily see it from across the room, but the alarm volume is also adjustable up to five levels. The highest level is 110 decibels, which is comparable to the sound a jackhammer makes — so there’s no need to worry about sleeping through it. Plus, a USB port in the back lets you charge your devices overnight.

18 These brush heads that transform hand drills into high-powered scrubbers Amazon Holikme Drill Brush Scrubber Attachments (4-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Pop one of these brush heads into your hand drill, and you’ll instantly be able to use it as a high-powered scrubber capable of tackling all sorts of grimy messes. While the bristles are made from tough nylon, they’re still gentle enough that they won’t leave behind scratches on delicate surfaces. And since each order includes three different brush sizes, you shouldn’t have any trouble using them to clean tight nooks and crannies, wide tile walls, and every space in between.

19 An ice cube bin that doubles as an ice tray Amazon JYTEE Ice Cube Bin Scoop Trays $19 See On Amazon Instead of storing your ice cubes in a giant freezer bag, why not upgrade to this ice cube bin? The lid doubles as an ice cube tray, and a matching lid even comes included to help keep your freezer clean from spills. Plus, its small size makes it easy to fit inside of smaller freezers. You can buy it in one of two colors.

20 This whitening toothpaste made without any fluoride Amazon Boka Ela Mint Natural Toothpaste $12 See On Amazon While some kinds of toothpaste are made with harsh fluoride, this natural version uses nano-hydroxyapatite to help remineralize damaged teeth. Green tea and cardamom also give it a nourishing dose of antioxidants — and unlike some toothpastes, this one is suitable for use on sensitive teeth. There are five flavors to try, from Ela Mint to Lemon Lavender.

21 These serums that can help brighten & hydrate skin Amazon Tree of Life Vitamin C Serum, Retinol Serum and Hyaluronic Acid Serum $24 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to purchase quality skin care products, and this trio of serums is proof. They’re made with 72% organic ingredients, including green tea, jojoba oil, and witch hazel — all of which work together to leave skin looking nourished. This trio is also a great choice for those with sensitive skin.

22 An organizer for all your reusable water bottles Amazon YouCopia UpSpace Water Bottle Organizer $20 See On Amazon A large collection of reusable water bottles can take up a ton of space inside your cabinets, so why not use this organizer to open up some room? The shelves can be adjusted to fit bottles both large and small. Plus, the steel wire frame is so sturdy that it can easily support up to 15 pounds. You can buy it with either two or three shelves, depending on how many bottles you have that need a place to live.

23 A professional-strength callus remover that comes with a foot rasp Amazon Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Kit $22 See On Amazon Don’t have time for a pedicure? Give yourself one at home using this callus remover gel. The professional-strength formula softens tough calluses within 10 minutes or less, making it easy to scrub them away using the included foot rasp. Even if your feet are callus-free, you can also use it to help exfoliate your feet, making you feel refreshed.

24 These popular LED puck lights that couldn’t be easier to install Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Touch Lights (2-pack) $10 See On Amazon There’s no complicated wiring required when installing these LED puck lights, as each one is powered using just three AA batteries (which are not included). The best part? Each order also includes double-sided adhesive, making it easy to press them into place underneath your cabinets, overtop of workbenches, or nearly anywhere else you could use a little extra light.

25 An adjustable fabric shaver that breathes new life into tired clothes Amazon BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver $22 See On Amazon Pilling leggings, fuzzy sweaters, lint-covered blankets — this fabric shaver can be used to give all sorts of items a much-needed refresh. The shaving grate is adjustable, making it suitable for use on nearly any type of fabric. And unlike some shavers, this one also features a stainless steel blade that’s resistant to rust. Plus, it scored 4.6 out of five stars on Amazon.

26 These glass salt & pepper shakers that let you adjust the grind Amazon Modetro Salt and Pepper Shaker Set $20 See On Amazon Whether your meal calls for chunky salt granules or a fine mist of pepper, these shakers have got you covered. A dial on the top lets you adjust how coarse your seasonings come out — and each one even comes with a matching lid to help prevent spills. Plus, the wide mouths make it easy to fill them back up with minimal mess.

27 These personal water filters that have over 90,000 5-star reviews Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Got a camping or hiking trip coming up? Don’t forget to pack one of these wildly popular personal water filters before you head out. They remove up to 99.9% of bacteria, parasites, and microplastics, making them safe to use with extra-dirty water sources. Each filter can be reused for up to 1,000 gallons worth of water and their small size takes up hardly any space inside your bag.

28 This hanging organizer that adds storage to cramped closets Amazon ZOBER Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer $22 See On Amazon Running out of shelf space in your closet? Hang this organizer up on your closet rod, and you’ll instantly have five extra shelves and five drawers to work with. Mesh pockets on either side also give you room for smaller items, like socks, belts, or anything in between. Many reviewers appreciated how it was “easy to assemble,” with one adding that it’d be “great for a kids' closet”.

29 A smart button pusher that’s compatible with Alexa Amazon SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher $23 See On Amazon If installing a smart light switch seems like too tough of a DIY job, consider opting for this button pusher instead. Just mount it underneath your light switch using the included adhesive — the next time you want to turn your lights on, you can use the downloadable app to have it “push” the switch. Or, if paired with Alexa, you can even control it using simple voice commands.

30 A beard shampoo & conditioner set that helps soften hair Amazon Viking Revolution Beard Wash & Conditioner $15 See On Amazon If you have a beard that’s starting to get dry or itchy, this all-natural shampoo and conditioner set is formulated to help. Argan and jojoba oils work to help soften rough hair, which in turn can lead to less itching — all while the invigorating sandalwood scent leaves you smelling oh-so-fresh.

31 This nonstick hamburger press made of durable aluminum Amazon Cave Tools Burger Press $21 See On Amazon Invest in this nonstick hamburger press for a better barbecue every time, whether you’re an omnivore or a vegetarian. Its indicator lines help you measure your burger, so you can customize its size, and it's totally dishwasher safe for an easy clean when you're finished cooking. You'll also appreciate its sleek handle, which fits perfectly in the palm of your hand.

32 This ingenious invention that helps your plugs fit your outlets more securely Amazon Snug Plug Your Loose Outlet Fix (10-Pack) $11 See On Amazon If your electronic devices aren’t quite fitting in your outlets, use this gadget to bridge the gap and create a snug fit. It's so small and compact that you'll barely notice it at all, and it'll fit in just about any loose wall outlet to help improve your electrical connection. You can choose between two color options: crystal clear and glow-in-the-dark.

33 This LED grill light that you can attach to round & square bars alike Amazon Cave Tools Grill Light $17 See On Amazon Upgrade your hot dog and hamburger game with this LED grill light, which you can attach to round and square bars alike. It's fully water and heat-resistant, so it'll withstand even the rainiest conditions and hottest temperatures while you grill. Plus, it boasts a brightness level of 100+ lumens, which is about the same as most of the lights that firefighters use.

34 These bright backlights for a TV-watching experience that's kinder to your eyes Amazon Power Practical LED Lights for TV Backlight $16 See On Amazon Reduce eye strain with these bright backlights, which you can install behind your TV to increase the contrast on your screen. They're equipped with 10 brightness modes, which you can adjust with their inline controls, and you can use their adhesive backing for an incredibly easy installation process. You can also use them to illuminate closets and countertops; your imagination is the limit.

35 This innovative laundry basket that's portable & collapsible for convenience Amazon Laundry Turtle Popup Laundry Hamper $28 See On Amazon With this innovative laundry basket, you'll be able to move your clothes back and forth from the washer to the dryer without losing smaller articles, so your socks will stay in their intended pairs. Just place it inside your washing machine or dryer and rotate the drum to gather all your laundry with the utmost ease, and collapse it for easy storage when you're not using it. You can buy it in one of two sizes.

36 This antibacterial tea tree soap to soothe sensitive skin Amazon Truremedy Naturals Tea Tree Oil Antibacterial Body Soap $15 See On Amazon This antibacterial tea tree soap can alleviate the symptoms of a number of skin conditions, from eczema to athlete's foot, and everything in between. It's made with nourishing ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin C that hydrate dry skin and soothe irritation while you scrub in the shower. You'll also love the gentle tingling sensation you feel when you wash, which comes from the peppermint oil in its formula.

37 This high-quality aerator that was designed by a sommelier Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Wine enthusiasts will adore this high-quality aerator, which was designed by a sommelier to bring out the nuances of your favorite red, white, or rose. Its tapered rubber base fits tightly into bottles of all shapes and sizes to reduce spillage, and its elongated spout helps you achieve a gorgeous pour every time. When you're finished sipping, it’s very easy to disassemble and clean.

38 These duster sponges that clean vents, blinds, & mirrors with ease Amazon Jeymei Damp Clean Duster Sponge (4-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Use these duster sponges to clean vents, blinds, and mirrors with the utmost ease (and without spending half your paycheck on a professional cleaning service). Because each sponge is incredibly dense, it works best when you soak and soften it before each use. Its U-shaped design helps it remove dust particles and debris from hard-to-reach spaces with the utmost ease. When you're finished, simply place it in a ventilated area to let it dry before your next big clean.

39 This narrow gap-cleaning brush with an ergonomic handle Amazon TRIMAKESHOP Gap Cleaning Brush (3-Pack) $12 See On Amazon This narrow gap cleaning brush is equipped with fine bristles to remove dust and debris from all the crevices in your bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen. Its ergonomic handle makes the cleaning process that much easier on your wrists and hands, and its front-end curvature helps you brush more effectively each time. You can also use it to clean stovetops, washing machines, and air conditioning filters.

40 This transparent bread box that dispenses one slice at a time Amazon Buddeez Bread Buddy Dispenser (2-Pack) $27 See On Amazon With this transparent bread box, you can keep your newest farmer's market purchase fresher for longer than ever before. Just place your bag of bread inside the box, fold the excess bag over the outer edge, and pull it down to dispense one slice at a time. Because you can store it upright, it'll save you valuable space on your kitchen counter while simultaneously making every PB&J taste just a little bit better.

41 This effective grooming brush that practically cleans itself Amazon Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush $17 See On Amazon If you’re the proud parent of a pet that sheds, invest in this effective grooming brush, which works beautifully for dogs and cats alike. It'll detangle fur and remove debris quickly and effectively, so your best friend's coat will look and feel shinier and healthier than ever before. When you're finished grooming, just press down on its button to retract its bristles and wipe away leftover fur with the utmost ease.

42 These popular vacuum storage bags that will help maximize space in your closet Amazon Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags (6-Pack) $48 See On Amazon It’s almost always worthwhile to clean out your closet — but if you’ve filled trash bags with unwanted clothes for donation and your wardrobe is still bursting at the seams, try these vacuum storage bags. With over 47,000 five-star reviews, their unique double-zip seal and triple-seal turbo valve help you squeeze excess air out with ease, which saves serious space in your closet, under your bed, and even on vacation. Use them to store out-of-season clothing, bedding, pillows, and any other linens that are taking up too much real estate.

43 These cooling pillowcases that are super soft & breathable for year-round use Amazon Bedsure Cooling Pillow Cases (2-Pack) $23 See On Amazon If you’re always searching for the cold side of the pillow, pick up these cooling pillowcases and you won’t have to search anymore. Each pillowcase is made of a cooling rayon fabric that's derived from bamboo and wicks away moisture all night to keep you comfortable. Plus, you can choose between 27 stunning color options to match your bedroom, so no matter your decorative tastes, you're sure to find a pillowcase you like.

44 This universal power adapter that covers over 150 countries Amazon TESSAN Universal Power Adapter $20 See On Amazon World travelers will appreciate this universal power adapter, which supports your electronic devices in over 150 countries; that way, you can visit Kenya, Spain, and Australia without buying a million plugs along the way. It's equipped with three USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a universal AC outlet, so you'll be able to charge up to five devices at the same time. You'll also appreciate its compact and lightweight design, which allows you to toss it into your bag and go wherever your journey takes you.

45 These hydrocolloid pimple patches made with a pain-free adhesive Amazon Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch $12 See On Amazon Place one of these hydrocolloid pimple patches over a zit before you go to sleep, and you’re likely to notice a serious difference when you wake up. That’s because they effectively absorb pimple gunk in about six to eight hours, thanks to their medical-grade hydrocolloid and their strong adhesive, which is gentle enough for sensitive skin. You'll receive 36 patches with your purchase, so you'll be ready for any bumps that might be bothering you.

46 This portable cereal cup with a separate compartment for milk Amazon The CrunchCup XL $25 See On Amazon Cereal lovers, rejoice: this portable cereal cup lets you take your favorite breakfast on the go. Its ingenious two-cup design gives you one compartment for your cereal and another for your milk, so they won't meet until they reach your mouth. This prevents sogginess by ensuring your cereal will stay dry all day until you're ready to chow down and/or drink up.

47 These waterproof playing cards for beachside tournaments Amazon Hoyle Waterproof Clear Playing Cards $6 See On Amazon With these waterproof playing cards, you can organize a tournament from the comfort of the pool or beach, whether you prefer Hearts, Crazy Eights, or Poker. Each card is printed on a premium plastic card stock with an opaque, water-inspired design that stands up against the elements for summer after summer. Plus, they're super flexible and easy to shuffle, even when they're soaking wet after one dive or cannonball too many.

48 This shoe cleaner kit that works on leather & suede alike Amazon Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit $23 See On Amazon Keep your footwear looking fabulous with this shoe cleaner kit, which works on leather, suede, and all sorts of materials in between. Its formula has been effective in cleaning shoes since 1985, and its gentle brush is just the tool you need to scrub away scuffs and blemishes with the utmost ease. It's an especially smart buy for anyone who's looking to downsize their shoe collection and wants to freshen up that white pair of sneakers before listing on Poshmark or Depop.

49 This magnetic knife holder you can install with adhesive tape Amazon Cucino Magnetic Knife Holder $25 See On Amazon This magnetic knife holder combines classic design principles with ingenious modern technology to store your kitchen utensils safely and save space in your kitchen. It’s made of a premium stainless steel material that holds up over time, and if it gets smudged or dirty, you can simply wipe it down for a quick and easy clean. You can mount it by simply pressing its adhesive back to the wall, and it'll stick to surfaces from ceramic to glass to wood.