The 50 most clever home improvement products under $35 on Amazon
Improve your home without spending a lot.
Shopping
By Rachel Bar-Gadda
A smart plug that allows you to start your espresso machine from bed? A moldable glue that can hang items, mend items, and be made into a decorative palm tree? These are just two of the
most clever home improvement products, all under $35 on Amazon. You’ll now be able to fix annoying wall scuffs with a fillable paint pen designed for detailed work and keep your favorite spices on a chic magnetic spice rack that’ll finally clean up that chaotic cupboard. Enjoy these and plenty more picks below that are certain to change your home improvement game pronto. 01 These rug corner grippers that flatten curled edges
These ingenious
rug corner grippers come in a pack of four and work to keep those curled corners flat. Designed in a V-shape, they adhere to the corner with the sides made of a grippy gel that sticks to the floor. As a bonus, the stickiness of this gel can be easily refreshed with a few swipes of rubbing alcohol and the built-in foam tip helps you lift and get underneath the carpet for thorough cleaning. 02 A set of LED lights that operate without wiring
It takes just seconds to transform your space with a dash of tasteful lighting when you mount these affordable
LED lights that are battery-operated. Use the included self-adhesive or screws and simply tap to turn on and off. A handy included remote gives you additional options to adjust brightness and set automatic timers. 03 These grill lights with flexible goosenecks
To get those dinner sausages, vegetables, or fish cooked just right, you’re going to want these clever
grill lights as part of your nighttime barbecuing toolkit. Stably set them wherever is convenient thanks to magnetic bases and get your light exactly where it’s needed most with the help of their flexible goosenecks. Two come in each set with their own accompanying storage case. 04 A set of heavy-duty storage straps for cords, hoses, & more
Tangled cables and haphazardly stored tools will benefit immensely from these strong
storage straps that can each hold up to 50 pounds of weight. The set includes six straps that feature an extremely sturdy hook and loop closure which is attached to a stainless steel grommet for easy hanging. Organize chaotic cables and hoses or hang up heavy tools — the storage possibilities are endless. 05 This bias lighting strip that’s USB-powered
It’s incredibly easy to set up a clutch viewing environment when you mount this budget-friendly
bias lighting strip to the back of your TV. The strip is conveniently powered by your TV’s own USB port and can be cut to size as needed. Peel off the self-adhesive to mount and use the inline controls to dial in just the right amount of brightness. 06 A wireless doorbell that operates within a 1,000-foot range
Never worry about missing a crucial delivery or a friend’s arrival when you install this under-$20
wireless doorbell with an impressive 1,000-foot range. Use the self-adhesive to attach the transmitter and plug in the receiver anywhere in your home that’s most convenient. Plus, this wireless doorbell offers tons of customization from a choice of over 50 chimes to multiple volume levels. 07 This shower door seal to keep bathroom floors clean & dry
If you find that your bathroom floor has transformed into a shallow lagoon post-shower, install this effective
shower door bottom seal to keep that water within the appropriate confines. Designed to go on the bottom of glass shower doors, the seal can be cut to your desired length with the hard vinyl section tightly clipping onto the door and a flexible vinyl bottom providing an effective barrier to water. 08 A moldable glue that can decorate, mend, & hang almost anything
This
moldable glue is hailed as a miracle, all-purpose product, and it is in a way, seeing as it how it can mend broken vessels, hang up to 4 pounds of weight, add grip to items, and even act as decoration. The glue is made of nontoxic silicone putty that resists heat, cold, and water and comes in eight colors. It takes a mere 30 minutes to set and simply requires the included remover or knife to take off without leaving any damage behind. 09 The fillable paint pen for effortless touch-ups
Painted the entire room, but missed that one spot? Or do you have a scuff on the wall that could use a touch-up? If you’re unwilling to get out your entire painting kit again, don’t worry, because this
fillable paint pen is about to be your new best friend. It sucks up the paint like a syringe, storing it in its airtight chamber for years to come, and allows you to address scuffs, touch up the trim, and get into tight spaces with its precise tip. 10 A battery organizer that keeps your supply tidy & accessible
If drawers of messily stored batteries are becoming a hassle, you will be obsessed with this
battery organizer that has designated slots for up to 93 batteries. Able to store anything from AAs to 9-volts to five flats, the organizer includes a protective hinged lid and its own tester to make sure your supply is fully operational. Choose from six available colors such as red (pictured here), blue, or light green. 11 The eco-friendly chalk paint with a built-in primer & topcoat
This ingenious
chalk paint makes it supremely easy and affordable to achieve those indoor and outdoor home reno projects you’ve been dreaming about. The eco-friendly formula is made without any intense chemicals or odors and the paint even includes both a primer and topcoat that’s already built-in. It comes in a plethora of colors, can be used on a multitude of surfaces, and dries to a matte finish in only 30 minutes. 12 A nonslip furniture gripper that protects precious floors
Plopping down into your favorite armchair shouldn’t result in an unintentional flight across the room with scuff marks to show for it. All you need to fix this problem is these
furniture grippers and a mere $10 investment. Four felt-core, nonslip pads come in each pack and are conveniently pre-scored but can be further cut to suit your needs. Place them underneath furniture legs to protect all hard floors, including wood, linoleum, and tile. 13 This drywall picture hanger that eliminates the need for additional tools
Say goodbye to hammering your poor thumb and forefinger while trying to hang a simple piece of wall art. This supremely clever
drywall picture hanger only requires you to gently push it into the wall — no tools required. Made of hardened steel, the hanger comes in a set of four with each able to hang up to 45 pounds, and also includes four spot markers for perfect placement. 14 A set of stair lights that are motion-activated
Make those trips down the stairs in the middle of the night far less treacherous when you install these motion-activated
stair lights. Battery-operated, they detect movement up to 10 feet away and turn off automatically after 30 seconds of stillness. Mount them easily using the included self-adhesive or screws and enjoy the added benefit of a touch of accent light in a darkened area. 15 These smart plugs to make your home so much more comfortable
With over 49,000 reviews and a high 4.6-star rating, these
smart plugs are clearly the choice for giving you all kinds of control and customization around the house. They connect to your Wi-Fi network and are able to be used with Alexa or Google Home Assistant to trigger lighting schedules, scenes, timers, and more. Plug in any appliance such as an air purifier or espresso machine to these smart plugs to dial in comfort and convenience. 16 A magnetic screen door that keeps air flowing through the house
For less than $30, you can keep that front or back door open all season long with no fear of welcoming in bugs. This
magnetic screen door costs far less than an actual screen door and provides you with a fine polyester mesh barrier and strong magnetic seam down the middle to allow people and pets to pass through easily. Choose from three available sizes and mount it securely using the included hook and loop strips and push pins. 17 This bidet attachment with adjustable water pressure
This budget-friendly
bidet attachment will give your bathroom the upgrade it’s been looking for, what with its adjustable water pressure and nozzle angle. It connects up easily to any standard toilet and is made of durable, rustproof plastic. Plus, it’ll even help keep costs down when it comes to your toilet paper supply. 18 A rechargeable book light with 3 lighting modes
The nighttime ritual of reading before bed is a sacred time for some. Enter this rechargeable
book light which has over 16,000 five-star reviews and features three lighting modes (warm, mixed, and white) as well as three brightness levels. It comes available in five colors such as blue or white, with the 360-degree rotating gooseneck making it easy to adjust the light’s angle. 19 These elegant shower caddies that come in 3 finishes
Not only do these rustproof
shower caddies hold up to 15 pounds each and have ample space to store your shower supplies, but they also add tons of style depending on your choice of finish. Available in matte black, polished silver, or rose gold, they install securely using strong self-adhesive which can be removed at any time without causing damage. 20 An under-cabinet mug rack that makes use of overlooked storage space
Take advantage of under-utilized storage space when you install these
under-cabinet mug racks that come in a set of three. Made of sturdy iron and available in four colors, each rack installs to the underside of your cabinet using the included hardware. It’s built with four hooks to store mugs by their handles, giving you the ability to store up to 12 mugs in total. Additionally, use the racks to keep all kinds of kitchen utensils handy. 21 This rainfall showerhead made of sleek stainless steel
Instantly zhuzh up the bathroom by swapping in this extremely sleek-looking
rainfall showerhead made of sturdy stainless steel. It mounts quickly to the wall or ceiling and features 90 flexible silicone nozzles that are easy to clean and keep free of mineral buildup. A swivel ball connector also allows you to adjust the angle of the showerhead for a comfortable and cleansing result. 22 A roll-up dish drying rack designed with excellent air circulation
Because of its widely spaced stainless steel slats and robust air circulation, this
roll-up dish drying rack works to dry items fast. Available in six sizes and three colors, it features silicone feet on either end to keep it securely in place over your sink and can roll up to a small size for simple storage. It’s also strong enough to bear up to 33 pounds of weight and is heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. 23 These adjustable drawer dividers that create instant tidiness
Effortlessly tidy chaotic drawers of any kind, be they in the bedroom, kitchen, or living room, with the help of these
adjustable drawer dividers. Four dividers made of bamboo come in every pack and feature nonslip rubber pads on either end to prevent scuffs and add grip. Conveniently expand them up to 22 inches to suit your required dimensions. 24 A hanging purse organizer that neatly stores your collection
Keep that prized handbag collection in lasting shape by storing them in this made-for-the-job
purse organizer. It hangs in your closet using a swivel hook and includes eight pockets in total. Transparent plastic covers keep your purses protected and allow you to quickly know what’s stored where, and you can choose from four colors: black, gray, java, and white. 25 These cord organizers that adhere directly to your appliance
These
small cord organizers are perfect for keeping your appliance cables neatly and safely stored. Using self-adhesive, they stick directly to the appliance with the flexible silicone material helping them to easily conform to curved surfaces. Apply the organizer in any direction you want, be that horizontally or vertically, with a middle clip keeping the plug securely stashed. 26 A pumice cleaner that eliminates stains naturally
Step aside harsh chemicals — when it comes to cleaning assertive bathroom stains and accompanying odors, all you need is this all-natural
pumice stone. It gets rid of built-up mineral deposits, hard water stains, limescale, iron deposits, and more using just a simple scrubbing motion. And even though you might think scrubbing with a stone would be a bad idea, in fact, it won’t scratch your ceramic or porcelain surfaces one bit. 27 This plastic bag saver that mounts to your cabinet door
If voluminous plastic bags are taking over your cabinets, contain them once and for all in this
plastic bag saver. It conveniently mounts to the inside of your cabinet or to the wall, with a top slot in which to stick your bags and a wide dispensing slot to easily grab one if needed. All the required hardware is included and the fingerprint-resistant, brushed stainless steel finish stays looking sleek throughout lots of use. 28 A magnetic wristband that keeps your hardware easily accessible
Accomplish any home reno project with ease, especially those that happen at the tops of ladders, when you utilize this ingenious
magnetic wristband with an overall 4.5-star rating from reviewers. Made with five strong magnets, the nylon wristband is perfect for keeping screws, nails, nuts, bolts, and drill bits securely stored right where you need them. The nylon material is made with a breathable mesh and the size is designed to suit most wrists. 29 This multi-tier hanging rack to dry sweaters gently
Give that knitwear the attention it deserves by using this
hanging drying rack post-wash. It’s designed with three tiers made of a fine polyester mesh material including wide mesh straps to keep your items in place if drying in breezy conditions. It can hold up to 10 pounds of weight and folds up into a tiny footprint for effortless storage. 30 A security camera that records in full color at night
This
security camera with over 70,000 reviews offers an array of clever features, one of which allows you to film at night in full color thanks to a starlight sensor. Able to be used both inside and out due to its weather-resistant housing, this camera also includes two-way audio capabilities as well as motion and sound detection that can even trigger a notification to be sent straight to your phone. 31 These flashlight gloves that help you with crucial tasks in hard-to-see areas
For those moments where you need focused light and the use of both of your hands, the answer is in these clever
flashlight gloves. They run on button batteries (which are included) with LED lights built into the thumb and forefinger area where they can be most helpful (especially when it comes to fussing with that fuse box in the pitch black). The one-size-fits-most gloves themselves are made of stretchy polyester and are a cinch to slip on and off. 32 An outlet shelf to cleverly store devices & cords
This
outlet shelf ingeniously utilizes previously unusable space by providing you with a platform for storing devices and two bottom hooks for organizing charging cords. Simply remove the existing wall plate to mount the shelf and free up tons of countertop space whether that be in the bedroom, kitchen, or bathroom. The shelf can hold up to 20 pounds and even includes built-in grooves to securely display your phone or tablet. 33 These magnetic key racks that screw into your light switch cover
Keep keys supremely accessible with these
magnetic key racks that screw directly into the light switch cover. All you have to do is remove the existing bottom screw and install the magnet in its place. With a weight-bearing capacity of 3 pounds, each magnet can hold even your most bulky set of keys and will serve as an easy-to-remember spot to store them. 34 A dryer vent cleaning kit that works with your vacuum
Quickly eliminate years of lint buildup with this
dryer vent cleaning kit that attaches to your vacuum. The kit includes a vacuum adaptor that connects to a flexible plastic hose that will then access the depths of your vent. A long brush is also included to remove any bits of trapped lint with the entire set not costing you more than $17. 35 This toilet paper holder with a built-in compartment & shelf
This innovative
toilet paper holder mounts to your wall and is built with a special compartment for storing any other bathroom supplies you’d like to have nearby. You can also store your phone on the shelf above which is made with a slightly raised edge to prevent it from toppling over by accident. Made of stainless steel, it comes in four available finishes: black, chrome, gold, and gray. 36 A shower curtain liner that resists soap scum buildup
Rather than gazing at your stained shower curtain while bathing, turn to this plastic
shower curtain liner that resists soap scum and is easy to keep clean. It comes in tons of size and color options and features metal grommets as well as three magnets at the bottom to keep the liner in place. 37 These clear drawer organizers that include nonslip silicone pads
These surprisingly stylish clear plastic
drawer organizers are, without a doubt, great for bringing order to chaotic storage. There are also 200 nonslip silicone pads included to add to the bottom of each organizer, making sure they stay neatly in place. Each set includes 25 organizers in four sizes, in both square and rectangular shapes. 38 A set of wall shelves that can be mounted in multiple ways
Create storage that doubles as decor when you opt for these versatile
wall shelves that come in a set of three. They feature a wood platform with stylish metal brackets and come in three different sizes. Mount the platform at the top or the bottom, depending on your preference, and complement your existing decor with a choice of six different finishes. 39 These apothecary storage jars that lend the bathroom a spa vibe
The minute you start storing your bathroom essentials in these
apothecary jars, you’ll wonder if you’ve entered your local spa instead of the same old bathroom. Four clear plastic jars come in a set, each with its own stylish lid. Use them for supplies such as Q-tips, bath salts, or makeup sponges, with pre-written and customizable labels included for added convenience. 40 A set of popular velvet hangers with over 72,000 5-star reviews
These incredibly popular
velvet hangers have a near-perfect 4.8-star rating and serve as an affordable way to give your closet a clean and chic look. Every pack includes 50 hangers, all made with a nonslip velvet lining and a contoured shoulder to help maintain your clothing’s shape. Able to each hold up to 10 pounds, these hangers also come in a range of colors from classic black to bright pink. 41 These magnetic spice racks to keep cooking & baking ingredients easily accessible
Make cooking and baking that much less stressful by storing spices and herbs in these ingenious
magnetic spice racks instead of cluttered cupboards. Made of metal and built with extremely strong magnets, they attach to any metal surface making them great for the side of your fridge. The racks can each hold up to 6 pounds and even include two removable hooks for hanging kitchen tools or pot holders. 42 An adjustable bakeware rack with movable dividers
If it’s frustratingly impossible to extract that one muffin pan or cookie sheet that’s been jammed tightly in a cabinet, this
adjustable bakeware rack can help. It’s designed with seven moveable dividers to help keep items separated and organized without scratching the surface of your pans. The hollow base accommodates round items and nonslip feet keep the rack securely in place. 43 This laundry basket with an extra-large capacity
It can be hard to stick to a regular laundry schedule which is why it’s so helpful that this
laundry basket has a large 90-liter capacity. It features a waterproof inner lining that’s easy to clean as well as durable aluminum handles to withstand lots of carrying. It’s designed to always stand upright and is available in six colors such as green, gray, or khaki. 44 A water bottle organizer that stores horizontally for easy accessibility
If you’re a reusable bottle devotee, you know how impossible it is to see your entire collection at once to grab what you need. This
water bottle organizer changes all that with its three tiers and horizontal storage. Designed to fit your standard cabinet, each shelf can fit about four bottles and they’re conveniently height-adjustable. 45 These under-bed shoe organizers that can each store up to 12 pairs
That well-curated shoe collection runs the risk of taking over your entire closet, which is where these
under-bed shoe organizers come in. Made of sturdy non-woven fabric, they have designated slots to be able to store up to 12 pairs of shoes in each. A transparent plastic window makes it easy to see exactly which favorite pair of heels or treasured Doc Martens are stored where for quick access. 46 An under-sink organizer designed to fit in narrow spaces
As a reason for explaining the chaos that lives underneath the sink, the answer could be that you simply have not found something to fit precisely in those narrow dimensions — until now. This
under-sink organizer comes in a set of two (one slightly wider than the other) and is designed specifically for those tight spaces. Available in either black or white, it’s built with two narrow tiers that each feature convenient drainage holes to help keep items dry. 47 The pink paste that might be the last cleaning product you ever buy
Trust the over 163,000 reviews and make this incredibly versatile
pink paste the next cleaning product you purchase. There’s not much it can’t handle from scouring bathtubs to degreasing stovetops to even removing permanent marker stains from surfaces. Though it’s a mild abrasive, it won’t cause any scratches and leaves a sparkling shine with only a $5 investment required. 48 A chic cable management box to tidy up cluttered floors
This
cable management box adds a touch of modern minimalist style while it cleans up the eyesore of scattered power strips and cables from your floors. It includes outlet holes at each end and along the side to accommodate both power cables and charging cords. The chic wooden lid helps to keep dust out and doubles as a convenient place to set your device while it charges. 49 This charging station to neatly power your devices from one place
Instead of having your phone charging in one corner of the room, your tablet in an adjoining room, and your e-reader taking up another outlet elsewhere, why not bring them together in one place using this
charging station? It has USB ports to power up to six devices at one time and even includes a stand for your smartwatch as well. Perfectly sized charging cables are even included ranging from Lightning to USB-C to micro-USB. 50 A slim storage cart that can be used in any room of the house
Tidy toys, organize craft supplies, or store bathroom accessories with this
slim storage cart that will find itself useful anywhere. The narrow design means it can fit in all sorts of otherwise unusable space and the attached wheels make it easy to maneuver. As another bit of storage versatility, you can also break this cart down into two separate two-tiered pieces to be used within cabinets.