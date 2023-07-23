Caring for a cat requires a lot of maintenance and attention, from health and hygiene to cleaning up messes. But having your furry companion by your side makes it all worth it. Luckily, there are a ton of useful products on the market that can make being a pet owner so much easier — your cat may even appreciate some of them as well.

Backed by rave reviews and impressive overall ratings, keep scrolling to discover the 30 most genius cat products with near-perfect Amazon reviews.

01 A pair of pet grooming gloves to remove excess fur Amazon Pat Your Pet Grooming Gloves $7.93 See On Amazon For cats that don’t love brushing, give these grooming gloves that easily remove fur and minimize shedding a try. Designed with hundreds of soft and flexible silicone bristles, your pet will feel like they're receiving a luxurious massage rather than being groomed. The gloves also have an adjustable strap to secure the perfect fit for your hand.

02 This pack of cat toys that’ll keep your pet entertained for hours Amazon PETMATE Cat Crazies Cat Toy $4 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a fun and simple way to keep your cat entertained solo, this pack of Crazies Cat Toys is a must. The super bright colors will keep your pet engaged for hours and the versatile design works great on every type of floor surface. One five-star reviewer explained, “They are designed in such a way that a swat with a paw sends them tumbling into the air for immediate chasing fun. They also stand up well to being stepped on.”

03 A drinking fountain that filters the water Amazon PETLIBRO Cat Water Fountain $37 See On Amazon Suitable for cats or small to medium dogs, this water fountain stores just over two liters of water — which is plenty for keeping your pet hydrated. It features a quadruple filtration system to keep water fresh. There’s also a see-through window that makes it easy to see when you need to refill, and lets you know much your pet is drinking.

04 These cat treats with the stellar reviews Amazon INABA Churu Creamy Cat Treat $33 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.9-star rating, these cat treats come highly recommended by more than 11,000 Amazon shoppers. It comes with 50 assorted chicken flavors and is formulated with vitamin E, green tea extract, and other nutritious ingredients. The creamy consistency is great for serving alongside dry food.

05 This litter-trapping mat that’s so easy to clean Amazon iPrimio Jumbo Cat Litter Trapper Mat $27 See On Amazon Available in four different sizes, this litter-trapping mat works for cats of all different sizes. It’s designed with a waterproof bottom that keeps urine on top to prevent it from leaking into the mat. The top features large holes to easily trap the litter and it has open edges, which makes it easy to dump out.

06 This cat litter box that contains all the mess Amazon IRIS USA Large Simple Round Top Entry Cat Litter Box $26 See On Amazon Thousands of pet owners love this cat litter box because it prevents litter tracking and contains messes. The box is designed with enclosed walls that measure 14 inches high to keep out odors, while the lid features a top entry hole for your cat. Bonus points for the included scooper that conveniently hangs on the side of the box.

07 This pet odor eliminator that also removes stains Amazon BUBBAS Super Strength Commercial Enzyme Cleaner $39.97 See On Amazon This pet odor eliminator will destroy stinky smells in no time. It’s formulated with ammonia crystals and natural enzymes that work together to fight stains and remove urine smells. It’s suited for most surfaces including carpets, furniture, clothing, and pet carriers. Over 7,000 shoppers gave it a five-star rating.

08 This pet hair remover tool with over 100,000 5-star ratings Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $28 See On Amazon Deemed an Amazon’s Choice top product, hundreds of thousands of reviewers love this pet hair remover because it works on any type of surface. From clothing and furniture to bedding and car seats, simply roll the ChomChom back and forth to seamlessly trap hair. Better yet, it doesn’t require adhesive roller sheets like most competitors on the market.

09 This sling pet carrier to transport for hands-free carrying Amazon iPrimio Cat Sling - Reversible $18 See On Amazon If you’ve got your hands full, this pet sling carrier is a convenient solution for carrying around your pet while multitasking. It’s crafted from breathable cotton fabric and is totally reversible, so you can switch from a solid color to a fun polka-dot print. It’s also machine washable for easy cleaning.

10 This oversized cat bed with 2 seating spots Amazon Kitty City Large Cat Bed $31 See On Amazon It doesn’t get cozier than this large cat bed that is designed with a comfy plush fleece cushion. It’s super easy to assemble and you can buy a second one to stack it on top for even more space for your cat to roam. It measures 16 inches wide by 16 inches long and the cushion can easily be cleaned in the washing machine.

11 This best-selling hammock crafted from breathable fabric Amazon JUNSPOW Cat Hammock $30 See On Amazon Perfect for indoors and outdoors, this cat hammock is the perfect place for your cat to chill. It features a stainless steel base that is nine inches high to prevent your cat from laying on the dirty floor. The bed is crafted from a breathable material to keep your cat comfy and cool.

12 A reversible cat scratching pad that is so durable Amazon Coching Cat Scratcher $11 See On Amazon While most cat scratchers are vertical, this one offers up a unique style for its horizontal silhouette that's 15.7 inches long. The reversible design is crafted from recycled cardboard that’s super long-lasting. Whether your cat is trying to relieve stress or get some exercise, this is a great versatile option.

13 This tall hemp cat scratching post with a 4.5-star overall rating Amazon MECOOL Cat Scratching Post $25 See On Amazon This cat-scratching post is crafted from hemp and is covered in soft carpeting to help you cat refrain from clawing walls and furniture. It’s available in two heights — 22 and 34 inches — that work for both kittens and adult cats. According to reviewers, assembly takes less than five minutes.

14 A water additive to enhance your cat’s oral hygiene Amazon EBPP Advanced Pet Dental Care Water Additive $16 See On Amazon Simply pour a capful of this water additive into your cat’s water bowl to improve your pet’s overall dental hygiene. Not only does it work to eliminate bad breath, but it also helps to achieve healthier teeth and gums and reduce plaque build-up. It has a subtle peppermint flavor and can be used daily.

15 These plastic scratch shields to protect your furniture Amazon Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) $19 See On Amazon Designed to protect your furniture and upholstery from scratches, these scratch shields easily stick to any surface with self-adhesive backing. It comes in a pack of six sheets of durable plastic that are flexible in case you need to trim it down for a perfect fit. Each sheet measures 17 inches long by 12 inches wide.

16 A highly rated dander-removing kit that offers allergy relief Amazon Allerpet Cat Dander Remover $40 See On Amazon Sometimes even allergies can’t even keep us away from our beloved cat; luckily this cat dander remover is a game-changer for reducing allergy symptoms. The spray is formulated with vitamin-rich and cat-friendly ingredients such as green tea, chamomile, and rosemary. Simply spray directly on your pet's fur and use the mitt to massage it in.

17 This anti-scratch tape that blends into your home Amazon Karaseno Anti Cat Scratch Tape $14 See On Amazon This anti-scratch tape is designed to help train your cat to not claw your couch or other furniture. It’s transparent to blend in and won’t leave a sticky residue behind. The 3-inch wide roll contains 30 yards of double-sided tape and can also be used for mounting pictures.

18 This lick mat to help your cat eat slower Amazon Lickimat Casper $10 See On Amazon Available in a slew of bright-colored fish shapes, this lick mat works with most raw, wet, or chunky foods. It’s designed to reduce your cat’s anxiety and encourages slow eating to prevent indigestion and overeating. Made from dishwasher-safe silicone, it’s easy and convenient to clean.

19 These can covers that preserve open cans of pet food Amazon Bonza Pet Food Can Covers (Set of 2) $9 See On Amazon Eliminate food waste and keep your cat food fresh thanks to this two-pack of food can covers that stretch to fit cans of various sizes and help to keep food fresh for longer. They are made from BPA-free silicone and are dishwasher-safe. “These have changed everything! [No] wasting foil, they seal up tight and can go through the dishwasher,” a five-star reviewer raved.

20 A double-sided de-shedding brush to gently groom your cat Amazon Hertzko Cat Comb and Deshedding Tool $21 See On Amazon This double-sided comb is a safe and effective way to groom your cat to prevent shedding. One side features a de-shedder to remove loose fur while the other side has a coarser comb that’s designed to detangle fur and get rid of mats. The handle is made with anti-slip rubber for a comfortable grip.

21 This calming spray that’s proven to reduce stress Amazon FELIWAY Classic Cat Calming Pheromone Travel Spray $24 See On Amazon If your cat gets anxious when traveling or going to the vet, this calming spray can reduce stress and make them feel safer. The unique formula works to mimic their natural facial pheromones, making them feel secure in their environment. Pet owners say that after spraying, they notice their cats scratch and fidget less, and they also noticed reduced urine spraying.

22 A best-selling cat toy that can be used for solo play Amazon UPSKY Cat Toy Roller $12 See On Amazon A best-seller on Amazon, this cat toy roller will not only keep your pet entertained for hours but is also an incredible way to get your cat to exercise. It’s made with ultra-durable plastic to withstand aggressive scratching. “[My cat] probably lays on the floor playing with it 2 hours a day and I've had it since I got her a few months ago. So easy to put together, balls stay inside the track which is great because she can't lose them,” one reviewer raved.

23 This elevated cat food bowl to reduce neck strain Amazon Necoichi Raised Cat Food Bowl $22 See On Amazon What makes this cat food bowl unique is the elevated base that reduces neck strain and ensures maximum comfort. The anti-skid base keeps the bowl securely in place to prevent any messes. It’s designed from non-absorbent porcelain and is dishwasher- and microwave-safe. The stylish design comes in five different prints and is also available in an extra-wide bowl in the listing.

24 This cat cave bed that is super cozy Amazon Feltcave Cat Cave Bed $40 See On Amazon Crafted from merino wool and soft durable felt, this cat cave bed is suitable for cats up to 15 pounds. The dome-shaped design is the perfect hideaway for your cat who desires extra warmth and coziness. The fabrication is also made with a dirt-resistant base making it super easy to clean with just water.

25 A machine-washable cat hammock that can hold up to 40 pounds Amazon PEFUNY Cat Hammock Window Seat $25 See On Amazon This hammock window seat offers a cozy and safe sunbathing spot for your cat. It’s designed with durable wire ropes and strong suction cups that secure to the window and can hold more than 40 pounds. The removable mat is super comfortable and can easily be cleaned in the washing machine.

26 This waterless shampoo for cats who hate baths Amazon Mooncat Waterless Cat Shampoo $18 See On Amazon It’s no secret that most cats don’t love bath time; this waterless cat shampoo is a great solution for refreshing and cleaning your cat between grooming appointments. It’s formulated with coconut and murumuru butter to achieve a shiny coat and it has a mild scent.

27 An interactive toy that isn’t too loud Amazon Gigwi Interactive Cat Toys $10 See On Amazon Any cat would love this squeaky stuffed animal that is designed to satisfy hunting insects and keep your pet entertained. Anytime your cat touches the adorable bee, it will make a realistic bee sound. The material is crafted from an ultra-soft fabric that is soft to the touch. “My cat has been playing with this non stop. I know this because I keep hearing the bzzzz. It's not loud or obnoxious,” wrote one shopper.

28 A sleek cat litter scoop holder with a 4.9-star overall rating Amazon CatGuru Litter Scoop Holder $16 See On Amazon Keep your litter scooper off of your clean floors with this genius scoop holder. The modern design comes in black or white in the listing. It has an inner tray that is made of silicone and designed to fit most scoopers. The liner is removable, which makes the cleaning process simple.

29 This nonstick litter scooper with a comfortable grip & included holder Amazon iPrimio Scoop Monster Cat Litter Scoop $22 See On Amazon This cat litter scooper is backed by a 4.7-star overall rating and has garnered over 30,000 five-star reviews. Pet owners love the soft foam handle that ensures a comfortable grip. The shovel is coated in a nonstick base that helps minimize residue build-up and makes it easier to clean. It also comes with a furniture-safe adhesive hook so you’ll always have it on hand.