These 40 awesome products under $30 work just as well as expensive versions

I’ll admit, there are a few items that I’ll happily splurge on (like my favorite caramel toffee gelato) — but when it comes to everyday items, there are plenty of ways to save money on less expensive versions that work just as well. Even notoriously expensive things like skin care and electronics have impressive alternatives, and the picks below have all earned stellar reviews on Amazon.

To give your bank account a rest, scroll on for these awesome products under $30 that are on par with much pricier versions.

01 A vitamin C serum with 12,000+ 5-star ratings Amazon SeoulCeuticals 20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum - $17 See On Amazon Skin care products can get pricey, but this vitamin C serum is a popular pick that works just as well as more costly options, according to reviewers, with one shopper writing, “I’ve used more expensive brands before, but Seoul Ceuticals always gives me the best results.” The fan-favorite serum also contains hyaluronic and ferulic acids, vitamin E, cica, and aloe to help smooth and moisturize the skin.

02 This bidet attachment for a less expensive luxury experience Amazon Greenco Bidet Attachment for Toilet $28 See On Amazon While you could go all out on an expensive bidet toilet, this budget-friendly bidet attachment is highly rated and costs so much less. It has a universal design that fits on most toilet seats and can be installed without any special tools in just minutes. It’s also easy to adjust the nozzle angle and customize the water pressure using the lever and dial on the side.

03 An at-home microneedling roller that promotes glowy skin Amazon Sdara Skincare Derma Roller $12 See On Amazon If salon facials aren’t in your budget, you might like this at-home derma roller that helps exfoliate, brighten, and smooth your skin. The microneedling tool is easy for beginners to use with its 0.25-millimeter needles, and it may even help improve the absorption of your favorite skin care products.

04 This detangling & massaging brush that’s gentle on hair Amazon Crave Naturals Detangling Hair Brush $15 See On Amazon This popular hair brush helps remove knots and tangles from your strands while delivering a blissful head massage at the same time. It can be used wet or dry (great for combing through conditioner in the shower) and is gentle on all types of hair. Plus, it’s available in lots of colors and patterns, including turquoise, tie-dye swirl, and black.

05 A large travel tumbler that fits in your car cup holder Amazon Simple Modern Tumbler, 40 Oz. $30 See On Amazon You could spend a pretty penny on name-brand thermal tumblers or you could get one of these stainless steel cups that fit perfectly in most car cup holders. Available in 20 colors, the 40-ounce travel cup can keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours, features a comfy handle, and comes with a matching silicone straw. It also has a leak-resistant lid and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

06 These gold eye masks that help reduce puffiness Amazon DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (15-Pack) $17 See On Amazon These gold eye masks are a steal at less than $20 and provide smoothing and brightening benefits that users rave about, with one fan writing, “The puffiness under my eyes was substantially reduced and my skin felt much softer and moisturized.” Each gel eye mask is infused with allantoin, hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, and other ingredients to promote circulation and hydration. You can even place them in the fridge for a refreshing, cooling treatment.

07 A fan-favorite sheet set that only feels expensive Amazon Utopia Bedding Sheet Set $22 See On Amazon Made from a soft brushed microfiber material that’s both breathable and fade-resistant, this sheet set feels like “luxury hotel sheets for [a] fraction of the price,” according to one reviewer. The four-piece set comes in colors such as white, sage, denim blue, and gray and features 15-inch fitted sheet pockets with 360-degree elastic so it’ll stay in place. Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Colors: 17

08 This highly rated single-serve coffee maker & travel cup combo Amazon Elite Gourmet Single-Serve Coffee Maker $24 See On Amazon If you want the convenience of a single-serve coffee maker but don’t want to shell out the dough for an expensive brand, consider this budget-friendly version that comes with a 14-ounce stainless steel travel tumbler. The coffee maker features a reusable filter and coffee basket for your favorite grounds and has an easy, one-touch design that’ll brew your coffee or tea in less than a minute.

09 A pair of Bluetooth headphones with impressive sound quality Amazon CAPOXO Bluetooth Headphones $30 See On Amazon These value earbuds provide wireless Bluetooth technology and an impressive sound for less, with one shopper raving, “Great sound with a deep base that really helps with the overall quality of the listening experience.” The sweatproof earbuds have a battery life of up to 50 hours and come with a wireless charging case that displays the remaining battery power. Choose from three colors.

10 This food thermometer that’s loaded with helpful features Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $15 See On Amazon No matter how you prepare your favorite meals, this food thermometer can help make sure your dishes are cooked to perfection. The waterproof design has a quick auto on/off feature and can provide near-instant readings within a 1-degree accuracy. A built-in magnet makes it easy to store right on your fridge or grill, and the front boasts a bright LED screen and a handy temperature guide.

11 A pair of comfy sandals that are great for lounging Amazon Happy Lily Cloud Slides $14 See On Amazon These stylish cloud sandals mimic more expensive versions but have the same comfy design and pillowy feel. They’re made of a cushiony, durable, and waterproof EVA rubber material (making them great for use by the pool or beach), have thick straps across the top that don’t dig in, and boast super grippy soles for extra traction. Colors: 4 | Sizes: Women’s 5 — 12.5; Men’s 5 — 10.5

12 This handheld milk frother to embrace your inner barista Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $12 See On Amazon Skip the daily coffee run and make your own yummy drinks for less with this milk frother that whips up creamy foam. The battery-operated design features an easy one-touch button at the top and uses a stainless steel whisk to infuse drinks with air in seconds. A silicone handle adds a comfy touch, and it comes with a stand for storage when not in use.

13 These down alternative pillows that are comfy for all sleeping positions Amazon EIUE Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (2-Pack) $19 See On Amazon No matter your preferred sleeping position, these fluffy pillows will help keep you comfortable thanks to their double-sided design that’s soft on one side and firm on the other. They’re filled with a mixture of hollow and gel fibers that are both breathable and hypoallergenic and are designed to spring back into shape to avoid uncomfortable flattening.

14 This pre-seasoned cast iron skillet with 24,000+ ratings Amazon Utopia Kitchen Pre-Seasoned Cast iron Skillet $24 See On Amazon Cookware can get expensive, especially when you’re dealing with cast iron, but this cast iron skillet is a great buy. It comes pre-seasoned so it’s ready to use and is great for cooking everything from meat to veggies and even baked goods. One fan called it “the only skillet you will ever need to cook pretty much anything!” and it comes in multiple colors and sizes.

15 An all-season comforter with soft, breathable filling Amazon Utopia Bedding All Season Down Alternative Comforter $22 See On Amazon Don’t let the price tag fool you — this down alternative comforter is backed by a 4.6-star overall rating and boasts a lightweight filling that’s great for all-season use. The machine-washable comforter features corner tabs to accommodate a duvet cover, a box-stitched design to keep the filling in place, and comes in white, beige, black, and other colors. Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king | Colors: 7

16 This smart camera for a DIY home security system Amazon Kasa Smart Security Camera $30 See On Amazon Keep tabs on your home for less with this smart security camera. Along with standard two-way audio and night vision capabilities, it’ll also send motion alerts straight to your phone and can even be set up with Alexa or Google Home devices to view the live feed and use voice control. It can also interact with other Kasa devices, such as smart bulbs, to turn the lights on when it senses movement.

17 A wireless charging station with universal compatibility for all of your devices Amazon YOXINTA Wireless Charging Station $30 See On Amazon Instead of buying and keeping track of multiple cables and chargers, grab this wireless charging station that can power up your phone, wireless earbuds, and smartwatch all at the same time. It has universal compatibility to work with most devices, features over-current and over-voltage protection, and can be folded flat for easy packing.

18 This lightweight & super-soft sherpa throw blanket Amazon HORIMOTE HOME Sherpa Throw Blanket $19 See On Amazon Your new favorite blanket doesn’t have to cost a lot to be supremely soft and cozy, and this sherpa throw is an excellent example. Available in a variety of colors such as gray, mustard yellow, and antique white, the lightweight blanket is comfy to curl up with and adds a decorative touch to your couch or bed. One reviewer wrote: “This is the softest most lightweight and warm blanket I have ever purchased.” Sizes: Throw, twin, queen, king | Colors: 21

19 A desktop mug warmer to keep your coffee or tea hot for hours Amazon VOBAGA Mug Warmer $27 See On Amazon A more affordable alternative to temperature-regulating coffee cups is this mug warmer that sits conveniently on your desk, counter, or coffee table to keep your drink hot for hours. It boasts three temperature settings and a four-hour auto shut-off feature for safety, and while there’s no cup included, it can be used with many types of coffee mugs. Plus, it’s available in eight colors and styles to choose from.

20 This compact charger for MagSafe devices Amazon YLLZI Magnetic Wireless Charger $20 See On Amazon This wireless charger is compatible with most MagSafe phones and earbuds and fits easily in your bag or luggage thanks to its lightweight and compact size. It includes a flexible 3.94-foot USB-C cable for comfortable charging while using your phone and comes with an adapter for use with USB-A plugs. It also features over-current, over-voltage, and over-temperature protection and provides fast charging for compatible devices.

21 A powerful hair dryer that weighs less than a pound Amazon ANIEKIN Hair Dryer $30 See On Amazon This lightweight hair dryer weighs just 0.8 pounds, making it easier to create your favorite hairstyles without your arm getting tired. It features ionic technology to help smooth strands and reduce frizz and offers two speeds and a cool shot option. The popular hair dryer also delivers an impressive 1,875 watts of power (the same as many full-size hair dryers), despite its compact size.

22 These 100% cotton towels that are great for drying your hair Amazon Wealuxe Bath Towels (6-Pack) $28 See On Amazon These bath towels are made from soft and super-absorbent ringspun cotton and feature a smaller 22 by 44-inch size that’s great for at-home spa days, taking to the gym, or using in your hair care routine. One shopper wrote, “If you like wrapping your hair up after a shower and letting it dry some while you do other things, this is the towel you need.” They’re also available in a 24 by 50-inch size and come in white or gray.

23 A popular crossbody bag that comes in 10 colors Amazon Pander Cross Body Fanny Pack $16 See On Amazon Fanny packs are back in full force, and this fashionable crossbody bag costs less than half the price of some designer brands. Made from durable, water-resistant nylon, it has an adjustable belt so you can wear it around your waist or over your shoulder, plus two zippered pouches for your necessities. Color options include black, cyan blue, light gray, and more.

24 These Apple-certified charging cables with a 6-foot length Amazon DAZHWA iPhone Charger (3-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Always have a phone charger on hand with this value pack of USB-A to Lightning charging cables. Each of the three cables features a strong braided nylon coating that’s resistant to fraying and breaking and is 6 feet long for ultimate versatility. Plus, they’re Apple MFi-certified so they’re safe and efficient to use with your devices.

25 A set of ankle socks with a seamless toe & stay-put design Amazon CelerSport Ankle Athletic Running Socks (6-Pack) $16 See On Amazon If you’re looking for some quality socks that won’t slide down, check out these ankle socks that have earned an overall 4.7-star rating from over 37,000 reviewers on Amazon. Fans praise the cushioned tabs and seamless toes that keep them comfortable all day long, and one reviewer wrote: “I've tried a few different kinds of socks over the last year and these by far stand out as a winner.” Colors: 5 | Sizes: Small — X-Large

26 This dreamy pillowcase that looks & feels like silk Amazon ShopBedding Luxury Satin Pillowcase $9 See On Amazon Silk pillowcases are nice but can get super pricey, so if you want to add a touch of luxe to your bedroom, consider this satin pillowcase that offers the same look and many of the same benefits for less than $10. The soft and smooth pillowcase is extra gentle on your hair and skin, features a hidden zipper, and is machine washable. Colors: 26 | Sizes: Standard, queen, king

27 A touchless soap dispenser with a customizable output Amazon Everlasting Comfort Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser $28 See On Amazon For a fancy upgrade to your kitchen or bathroom, add one of these soap dispensers with a touchless design. The 17-ounce dispenser can hold enough soap for up to 1,400 washes and features a customizable output setting with five options to provide your ideal amount of soap each time. Plus, it’s great for use with all kinds of non-foaming liquid soaps.

28 This long-lasting soy candle available in 38 scents Amazon Lulu Candles Scented Candle $20 See On Amazon This 9-ounce scented soy candle is made from a proprietary wax blend that’s designed to last for up to 70 hours. It features a cotton wick and a paraben-free fragrance, and reviewers are fans of how the scent fills a space, with one shopper writing, “I didn't have to have it burning more than an hour to fill my whole room.” It’s also available in two other sizes and comes in 38 scents such as jasmine, oud, and sandalwood or island coconut.

29 This fan-favorite stain remover to save your clothes, carpet, & furniture Amazon Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon This two-pack of stain remover is backed by over 29,000 five-star ratings and features a powerful formula that begins fighting grass, food, and drink stains immediately. The water-based, biodegradable spray is safe to use around kids and pets and effective on most fabrics, carpets, and upholstery.

30 This compact white noise machine with 6 comforting sounds Amazon Big Red Rooster White Noise Sleep Sound Machine $25 See On Amazon Fall asleep to the sound of rainfall, thunder, or the ocean with this white noise machine that features a selection of six soothing options. The tiny machine measures approximately 4.4 inches wide and 2.6 inches tall, so it’s easy to fit on your nightstand, and it has an optional auto-shutoff timer. The machine can be either plugged in or powered by batteries for use on the go.

31 A set of reusable microfiber mop pads with rave reviews Amazon Turbo Microfiber Reusable Floor Mop Pads (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Instead of continuously tossing single-use cleaning pads, opt for these highly rated reusable mopping pads that are made from soft yet grippy microfiber material. The thick, rectangular pads quickly absorb spills and messes while trapping dirt, hair, and debris and stick securely onto 10- and 12-inch microfiber mop heads, including the Swiffer WetJet. Just throw them in the washer for easy cleaning when you’re done.

32 A hyaluronic acid face moisturizer for under $20 Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Hydrating Face Moisturizer $14 See On Amazon This budget-friendly moisturizer has earned an overall 4.6-star rating from over 42,000 reviews on Amazon thanks to its lightweight gel-cream texture that one fan called “a luxurious treat every time you put it on.” Great for daily use, the cream gives you a boost of hydration with hyaluronic acid, and the noncomedogenic formula is both oil and fragrance-free.

33 A pack of magical sponges that can clean almost anything Amazon Oh My Clean Extra Large Eraser Sponge (20-Pack) $15 See On Amazon When you’re looking for powerful cleaning from a do-it-all sponge but don’t want to spend a ton of cash, these extra-large eraser sponges are a great pick. They feature a thick block design to help tackle tough messes like grease, caked-on dirt, and scuff marks, and are great for cleaning all kinds of areas including walls, bathtubs, and baseboards.

34 This wireless doorbell set that can be installed in seconds Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbell $16 See On Amazon If you’re looking to upgrade your doorbell system, use one of these inexpensive and super-simple doorbell kits that include a bell for your door and a wireless chime for the inside. The chime plugs into any outlet, features 52 pleasant sounds with adjustable volume settings to choose from, and has a broad 1,000-foot range. Plus, the set comes in 11 colors to match your aesthetic.

35 A sunrise alarm clock that wakes you with a gradually brightening glow Amazon hOmeLabs Sunrise Alarm Clock $30 See On Amazon Wake up to a soft morning glow with this sunrise alarm clock that costs less than half of some of the more expensive versions. In addition to customizable colors and a gradually brightening light to gently wake you up, the clock also features screen brightness settings, adjustable alarm tones, and, of course, a snooze button.

36 These blemish patches that reviewers call a “miracle” Amazon Avarelle Acne Absorbing Cover Patches (40-Pack) $9 See On Amazon These hydrocolloid acne patches are formulated with cica, tea tree oil, and calendula to reduce painful inflammation and help shrink blemishes super-fast. The pack of 40 includes three different patch sizes to choose from, and one reviewer wrote: “These little patches work MIRACLES for cystic acne or any clogged pore that's beginning to pop up.”

37 An electric toothbrush kit with 5 modes & 7 extra brush heads Amazon YOUSIMP Sonic Electric Toothbrush $20 See On Amazon For a superior clean without spending a fortune, use this electric toothbrush that features high-frequency vibrations and five cleaning modes to fight plaque and stains. It has a built-in two-minute timer for brushing efficiency, can last up to 120 days on a single charge, and even comes with seven extra brush heads and a travel case. Choose from nine colors.

38 This set of makeup brushes with plush bristles Amazon Luxe Premium Makeup Brush Set (14 Pieces) $13 See On Amazon Not only does this makeup brush kit include every kind of brush you’ll likely need when getting ready, but they boast dense synthetic bristles that reviewers find incredibly soft. They’re great for use with all kinds of makeup, including liquid, cream, and powder, have a shed-free construction with durable birchwood handles, and even come with a bottle of brush cleaning solution.

39 A pack of effective teeth whitening strips in a variety of flavors Amazon Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips (28 Count) $23 See On Amazon These teeth whitening strips are an affordable alternative to pricier options and have earned a reputation for working super well, with one reviewer calling them, “Hands down the best teeth whitening strips on the market!” An enamel-safe hydrogen peroxide-powered formula helps remove stains and whiten while remaining gentle on sensitive teeth and, best of all, they come in 10 yummy flavors to choose from.