These clever, 5-star-rated things on Amazon are the sh*t

The more time I’ve spent shopping online, the more I’ve learned to really listen to reviewer feedback. After all, these buyers have first-hand experience — they’re more likely to be honest. That’s why I get excited when I discover clever things on Amazon with exceptionally high ratings — because I know they’re actually going to work.

I’ve gathered tons of weird but genius products with near-perfect reviews — everything from brilliant kitchen gadgets to space-saving organizers that tidy up your home and car. Each item has been vetted by tons of happy customers, so you can rest assured you’re getting something good.

01 This compact box grater with a detachable storage container Amazon KitchenAid 4-Sided Box Grater with Container $20 See On Amazon You may have used graters in the past, but have you ever had one that collects your ingredients as you go? This stainless steel box grater is equipped with a detachable storage container that gathers your lemon zest, shredded cheese, or chocolate shavings while you work. Three sides offer a different type of grate — fine, medium, or coarse — while the fourth side features a slicer for larger vegetables.

02 The nifty tool that peels, pits & slices your avocados with barely any effort Amazon OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer $10 See On Amazon Fans of avocado toast and guacamole, this nifty kitchen tool is for you. The dual-ended utensil features a serrated plastic cutting blade, a stainless steel pitter, and a segmented scoop that divides each half into seven neat slices. Not to mention, the nonslip grip keeps the tool securely in your hand while you hack those little green beauties up for your next sandwich or salad.

03 These bottle stoppers that keep your wine fresh for sipping later Amazon Rabbit Wine and Beverage Bottle Stopper (4-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Why let half a bottle of delicious wine go to waste? These silicone beverage stoppers fit snugly inside your wine bottles, creating an airtight seal for maximum freshness. You get four different-colored pieces in a pack — which is perfect for when you’re hosting an at-home wine tasting. Thanks to their tapered design, the stoppers couldn’t be any easier to pop in and out.

04 An ultra-slim food scale with easy-to-read measurements Amazon Greater Goods Food Scale $12 See On Amazon Boasting over 119,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this ultra-slim food scale is a hit among customers. With its easy-to-read LCD screen, the sleek measuring tool is always accurate. And, since it only measures 0.5 inch thick, it easily fits inside a small drawer or on a tight shelf. It comes in a dozen different colors, including ash gray, mint green, and cherry red. Available colors: 12

05 This elegant glass oil dispenser that pours super precise amounts Amazon OXO Good Grips Precision-Pour Oil Dispenser $17 See On Amazon For drizzling olive oil or vinegar over your salad — or into your pan — it doesn’t get much better than this sophisticated glass dispenser. With a narrow, drip-resistant spout, the bottle allows you to pour just the right amount of liquid onto your food, so you don’t drench ingredients. Its transparent design not only looks elegant — it lets you easily view how much oil or vinegar is left before you need to refill.

06 The over-the-sink drying rack that’s great for compact kitchens Amazon Surpahs Over-The-Sink Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack $23 See On Amazon Don’t have enough counter space for a full dish-drying rack? This over-the-sink model is a must-have. Made of sturdy steel wrapped in silicone, the flexible rack utilizes your empty sink space as a spot to hold your rinsed dishes, pans, and utensils. What’s more, you can easily roll it up when you’re not using it — it’s slim enough to fit on your cabinet shelf. Available sizes: 4

07 A set of stainless steel mixing bowls with nonslip silicone bottoms Amazon REGILLER Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) $26 See On Amazon What’s especially great about these stainless steel mixing bowls is that each one is designed with a nonslip silicone bottom — this way, you don’t have to worry about a bowl sliding or spilling while you stir. You get five different sizes in a set, perfect for a wide variety of cooking projects. When you’re not using them, they nest for convenient storage.

08 These cut-resistant gloves that help guard your fingers while you slice Amazon NoCry Cut-Resistant Gloves $12 See On Amazon Whether you’re slicing meat or dicing vegetables, don’t risk an accidental injury. Made of a cut-resistant material blend, these heavy-duty gloves help protect your fingers from sharp knife blades. A hint of spandex ensures a close, skin-hugging fit — not to mention, there are five different sizes to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

09 A trio of highly absorbent microfiber towels that roll up small for portability Amazon OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel (3-Pack) $22.99 See On Amazon From the gym to the beach to the yoga studio, these microfiber towels go anywhere you go — the lightweight, portable design makes them travel-friendly. The quick-drying material is also ultra-absorbent, wicking away sweat from your body post-workout. You’ll get a body towel, head towel, and face towel, and, as an added bonus, your set even includes a convenient mesh carrying bag. Available colors: 8

10 This car trunk organizer that keeps your vehicle neat & tidy Amazon Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer $23 See On Amazon Designed with multiple compartments for your groceries, emergency tools, and more, this trunk organizer helps you cut down on clutter inside your car. Thanks to its waterproof interior lining, it’s resistant to all kinds of liquid spills. A set of steel-tipped tie-down latches ensure the organizer stays securely in place, even when you make a sharp turn. Available colors: gray, black, tan

11 These silicone baking mats that make cleanup so much easier Amazon HOTPOP Baking Mats (4-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Once you’ve pulled a fresh batch of cookies or roasted veggies out of the oven, the last thing you want to do is spend time scrubbing down a greasy baking pan. These reusable silicone baking mats are resistant to temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, creating a nonstick surface for your food. Plus, each mat is designed with a set of circular stencils for creating perfectly round cookies, every single time. Available multipacks: 5

12 A set of fabric drawer organizers designed specifically for your undergarments Amazon Simple Houseware Drawer Organizers (Set of 4) $15 See On Amazon If your undergarment drawer is currently a tangled mess of bras, underwear, and socks, you should check out these fabric organizers. Each one is designed with individual compartments for your items, making each piece easy to locate and grab when you’re in a hurry. Planning a move? The bins collapse flat for easy portability. Available colors: 7

13 This set of durable cutting boards that stand the test of time Amazon Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Boards (Set of 3) $22 See On Amazon Unlike wooden cutting boards, these durable plastic boards won’t splinter or crack. Each board’s nonporous surface allows for even slicing — and just as good, it only needs to be rinsed with a little soap and water after each use. Gorilla Grip’s signature rubber handle and border ensures that the board stays securely in place while you chop or slice your ingredients. Available colors: 23

14 Some machine-washable dishcloths that can be used both wet & dry Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) $17.99 See On Amazon When they’re dry, these stiff, textured dishcloths are perfect for scouring a greasy pan — when they’re damp, they’re ideal for sopping up liquid spills on your counter. Use them both ways, then throw them right into the washing machine to clean. Since you don’t have to toss them out, the dishcloths can even save you money over time — just use them in place of your disposable paper towels. Available multipacks: 10

15 The colorful, insulated water bottle with a cult following Amazon Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle $16 See On Amazon Unless you live under a rock, you’ve probably heard of the Hydro Flask — and if you have yet to take the plunge in buying one, now’s your chance. Hydro Flask’s signature TempShield insulation keeps hot drinks warm for up to 12 hours, and cold beverages cool for up to 24 hours. A built-in handle on the lid allows you to sling your Hydro Flask around wherever you go. With an average score of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon after 27,500 reviews, it’s clear that customers love their Hydro Flasks — choose from a variety of eye-catching colors, such as cactus, goji, and lupine. Available sizes: 18 ounces, 21 ounces, 24 ounces

Available colors: 18

16 A collection of silicone cooking utensils that are gentle on nonstick cookware Amazon Hot Target Silicone Utensils (Set of 9) $19.99 See On Amazon Replace your old, mismatched kitchen utensils with this monochromatic set — complete with a trio of spatulas, whisks, and tongs in three different sizes, it has everything you need to get cookin’. The nine-piece utensil collection is heat-resistant and safe to use on delicate nonstick cookware. Not to mention, the stainless steel accents give each whisk and pair of tongs a sleek, sophisticated look. Available multipacks: 4

17 This slim stainless steel sink caddy that holds your sponge Amazon simplehuman Sink Caddy $12 See On Amazon Keeping your sponge off the bottom of your sink prevents it from growing mold and bacteria. With one simple addition — this slim sink caddy — you’ll always have a place to rest your kitchen sponge. Designed with two strong suction cups and a metal bar that rests over the ledge, the caddy is sure to stay securely in place. A set of drainage holes on the bottom allows for better airflow, so your sponge will dry in a jiffy.

18 These fan-favorite angled cups that make measuring liquids a breeze Amazon OXO Good Grips Angled Measuring Cup Set (3 Pieces) $12 See On Amazon These measuring cups from OXO Good Grips boast a near-perfect score of 4.9 out of five stars on Amazon after 12,500 reviews. Why, you might ask? It’s all in the patented angled surface, which allows you to view your liquid measurements from above — instead of crouching down to countertop level. No more checking and adjusting your pour — just accuracy, every single time you cook. Plus, the nonslip handle offers a sturdy grip while you transfer your liquids into your bowl.

19 A digital meat thermometer that takes the guesswork out of grilling Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $13 See On Amazon With a large LCD display and a long metal prong, this digital thermometer takes the guesswork out of grilling meats — no more slapping your steaks on the barbecue and hoping for the best. Delivering an accurate temperature reading in as little as three seconds, it’s also an incredibly useful tool for testing liquids such as hot oil or melted chocolate. The best part? A built-in bottle opener lets you crack open a cold drink while you make dinner.

20 This pour-over coffee maker that’s perfect for solo drinkers Amazon Coffee Gator Pour-Over Coffee Maker See On Amazon If you live for your cup of morning brew — and you live alone — you’ll likely be obsessed with this pour-over coffee maker. Designed with a stainless steel mesh filter and a heat-resistant glass carafe, the compact unit is perfect for whipping up one to two cups of coffee. A cool-touch collar around the center allows you to easily move the coffee maker without burning your fingers.

21 The portable power bank you can fit in your pocket Amazon Anker Portable Charger $22 See On Amazon Never get stuck with a dead phone battery again. This portable power bank is slim enough to fit inside your pocket, so you can take it with you anywhere. Compatible with a wide range of USB-rechargeable devices, the scratch-proof device offers you peace of mind — whether you’re at a music festival, theme park, or campground. Available colors: black, white

22 A clip-on colander that saves you precious shelf space Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $16 See On Amazon If space is at a premium in your kitchen, you could benefit from swapping out your full-size strainer with this clip-on colander. Made out of flexible silicone, the compact piece clamps onto the sides of your pot or pan — simply tilt it to the side to pour out the water while keeping your pasta or veggies inside. Small enough to fit inside your drawer, this strainer barely takes up any room. Available colors: 5

23 These locking tongs that are so useful while cooking Amazon OXO Good Grips 9-Inch Locking Tongs $14 Whether you’re transporting pasta from your pot to your plate, or flipping ingredients on the stove, these locking tongs come in handy. Constructed from stainless steel and equipped with heat-resistant nylon heads, the tongs securely handle hot food without damaging the nonstick coating on your pan.

24 This vegetable chopper that slices, dices & spiralizes Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $30 See On Amazon Equipped with two blades for dicing and another two blades for spiralizing, this vegetable chopper saves you so much meal prep time and effort. In one swift motion, you can cut up half an onion or transform a whole potato into fries. A large bin at the bottom collects your veggies as you work, so you can easily dump them into your baking dish or wok pan.

25 A travel-friendly fan that drapes around your neck Amazon JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan $24 See On Amazon This whisper-quiet neck fan sits on your shoulders, gently directing cool air toward your body while you’re on the train, on a flight, or standing in line at an amusement park. The rechargeable unit is ultra-light and offers three different speed settings for a customizable experience. Choose from vibrant colors such as soft pink, bright yellow, and dark green, or opt for a neutral gray shade. Available colors: 5

26 This unique kitchen tool that mashes meat & potatoes Amazon Farberware Nylon Meat and Potato Masher $10 See On Amazon Once you’ve used this uniquely designed utensil to mash your ground meat or potatoes, you’ll never go back to using a regular spatula. The five-blade head effectively breaks up ground meat while browning, and mashes soft, cooked foods — whether it’s a bowl of potatoes, yams, or apples. Made out of durable nylon, the kitchen tool also has an ergonomic handle that ensures a comfortable, secure grip.

27 The vitamin C-infused serum that helps promote a bright, glowy complexion Amazon SeoulCeuticals 20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum - $17 See On Amazon Packed with antioxidants and skin-brightening ingredients — including a potent dose of vitamin C — this facial serum may just be the key to that coveted all-over glow. Vitamin C works to smooth texture, even out pigmentation, and prevent breakouts. The addition of hyaluronic acid, which helps bind water molecules to the skin, gives your skin a hydrating boost in the morning or the evening.

28 This adjustable running belt that holds all of your essentials Amazon E Tronic Edge Running Belt $12 See On Amazon When you’re headed out for a jog, it’s a good idea to have your phone, keys, and wallet close by. Made out of durable yet lightweight neoprene, this adjustable running belt has just enough room for your small essentials — but it won’t get in the way. All seven color options are designed with a reflective strip on the front to ensure your visibility in low-light settings. Available colors: 7

29 A meat tenderizer that won’t slide out of your hands Amazon Checkered Chef Meat Tenderizer Hammer $10 See On Amazon Thanks to its sturdy, nonslip rubber grip, this kitchen mallet won’t fly out of your hand while you work with your chicken, beef, or pork. The dual-ended head has a textured side for tenderizing and a flat side for pounding — both are covered in a nonstick coating for no-fuss use. Use this to prep steaks or to make chicken parmesan.

30 These nonstick oven liners that catch grease drips & spills Amazon ThreadNanny Nonstick Oven Liners (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon An ounce of prevention can save you a whole lot of headache when it’s time to clean your oven. Made out of nonstick Teflon, these oven liners catch the drips of grease that fall from your food while it cooks. Once you’ve finished preparing your meal, just rinse the liner and wipe down with a washcloth — no scrubbing required. Available colors: 3

31 This adjustable tablet stand that’s so dang useful Amazon UGREEN Tablet Stand Holder $10 See On Amazon Compatible with devices ranging from 4 inches to 11 inches, this adjustable tablet stand is about to become your new best friend. Whether you’re scrolling through a recipe, video chatting with a relative, or catching up on your favorite show, the sturdy stand supports your tablet at just the right angle. Thanks to its foldable design, it’s also incredibly easy to take anywhere. Available colors: black, white

32 A sleek, modern charging stand for your smart watch Amazon elago W2 Charger Stand for Apple Watch $9 See On Amazon For Apple Watch users, having a reliable place to power up your device is essential. This minimalist, modern charging stand is perfect for the task — and, since it comes in nine different shades, you can even pick one that matches your room’s decor. Precise cutouts on the holder conceal the bulk of the charging cable, resulting in a seamless look. Choose from colors like indigo, mint, and white. Available colors: 9

33 The wall-mounted dispenser for your reusable plastic bags Amazon Greenco Plastic Bag Saver $13 See On Amazon If you’re anything like me, you need a reminder to bring your reusable shopping bags to the grocery store. That’s why this wall-mounted dispenser is so genius — it keeps your plastic bags visible and on hand, so you can easily stash one or grab a few on your way out the door. Plus, its sleek stainless steel body adds a sophisticated touch to any kitchen.

34 These metal claws that let you shred meat like Wolverine Amazon Cave Tools Meat Shredding Claws $12 See On AMazon With these metal claws in your hands, you can shred up chicken, beef, and pork like nobody’s business. The sharp prongs effortlessly tear through cooked meat, so you can make tacos, pulled pork sliders, and more. Just be prepared for everyone at the barbecue to nickname you “Wolverine.” Available colors: gunmetal, merlot

35 This handheld splatter screen that protects your arms from spitting oil Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen Grease Guard $21 See On Amazon When you’re frying in the kitchen, it’s great to have a little extra protection — this handheld splatter screen shields your forearms from hot, spitting oil. The wide mesh surface provides total coverage as you cook, but that’s not all it’s good for. You can also use this tool as a makeshift pasta strainer as well as a cooling rack for your baked goods. Available sizes: 4

36 A durable can opener with soft, slip-resistant handles Amazon Gorilla Grip Heavy Duty Hand Held Can Opener $10 See On Amazon Gorilla Grip’s durable can opener isn’t your average, run-of-the-mill kitchen tool. With a sharp stainless steel blade and a large turning knob, removing the lid from your can doesn’t take much effort at all. Not to mention, the smooth, nonslip handle ensures you can keep a solid grip while you twist the lever. Available colors: 9

37 These flexible ice trays that make it easy to pop out a cube Amazon DOQAUS Ice Cube Trays (4-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Struggling to pry out your ice cubes from a plastic tray? Try this ice cube tray that’s designed with a flexible silicone bottom layer. Once your ice freezes, all you have to do is firmly push on the silicone — your cube will pop out right away. You get four trays in a pack, each with a lid, so you can stack them on top of each other. Available colors: 5

38 This silicone spatula that’s perfect for flipping omelets Amazon OXO Good Grips Flip and Fold Omelet Turner $11 See On Amazon Breakfast food fans will want to get their hands on this silicone omelet turner from OXO Good Grips. It’s the perfect shape and size for flipping omelets as well as quesadillas, conforming to your round pan and gliding underneath your food with ease. The handle is designed with a nonslip grip that keeps it securely in your hand while you cook.

39 A bristle-free grill brush that cleans those hard-to-reach spots Amazon Weetiee Grill Brush and Scraper $17 See On Amazon This grill brush may be bristle-free, but don’t let that throw you off. Its unique, helix-shaped design allows you to reach your barbecue’s tight crevices, while the built-in scraper makes it easy to remove cooked-on grease and residue. Pro tip: If you heat your grill and wet your brush, you can use the residual steam to get an even deeper clean.

40 These Bluetooth headphones that are incredibly budget-friendly Amazon TOZO T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $30 See On Amazon Investing in a nice pair of Bluetooth headphones doesn’t have to make a dent in your wallet — this set comes at a super budget-friendly price. With a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge, the headphones allow you to listen to music during your jog, morning commute, or while lounging by the pool. They’re also waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about them coming into contact with rain or sweat. Most impressively? They’ve racked up a quarter-million five-star reviews on Amazon. Available colors: 5

41 This magnetic screen door that lets breezes in while keeping bugs out Amazon AUGO Magnetic Screen Door $22 See On Amazon Designed with a powerful magnetic closure, this screen door is so easy to set up in any doorway. The fine mesh material keeps gnats, mosquitos, and flies out, while allowing refreshing breezes to pass through. Even better, you can even train your dog to walk right through it — the magnets pull the panels back together every single time.

42 A space-saving outlet extender with 5 AC outlets & 4 USB ports Amazon QINLIANF 5 Outlet Extender $12 See On Amazon Equipped with five AC outlets and four USB ports, this plug-in surge protector is a must-have for households with lots of electronics. Its three-dimensional design allows the unit to lie flush against the wall, so it won’t take up a ton of space like a traditional power strip would. There’s enough space to power up your appliances while simultaneously charging your smaller devices.

43 This smart garage assistant that lets you control the door from your phone Amazon Chamberlain Smart Garage Control $30 See On Amazon This wireless garage hub makes any home instantly feel more high tech — and it surprisingly doesn’t cost a ton of money. Once you’ve set up the console inside your garage, you can open and close your garage door from anywhere using the accompanying mobile app. You can even set schedules to ensure your door is closed at specific times of the day, so you never have to second guess whether you left the door open after leaving for work.

44 These nonstick baking sheets with heat-resistant silicone handles Amazon Benicci Nonstick Baking Sheets (Set of 3) $20 See On Amazon Level up your baking game by investing in this set of nonstick baking sheets. The multi-layered carbon steel surface is heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit — skip the butter or oil and place your cookies directly on the pan. A pair of silicone handles offer a bit of extra heat resistance when pulling a pan out of the oven.

45 The wine aerators that infuse your vino with the optimal amount of oxygen Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Attachments (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon If you’re someone who appreciates the finer things in life, then picking up these wine aerator attachments is a no-brainer decision. The spout is designed to infuse your glass of wine with the optimal amount of oxygen, bringing out the nuanced, dynamic flavors in each pour. You even get a bonus aerator that you can gift to a fellow wine lover. Available colors: chardonnay, noir, tose

46 A bacon grease container that stores your drippings for future recipes Amazon Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container $15 See On Amazon Before you dispose of that leftover bacon grease in the trash (never in the sink!), consider storing it inside this stainless steel container. With a detachable mesh sieve for pulling out larger bits, the grease holder keeps your leftover fat easily accessible. When you’re cooking later, you can use it to add extra flavor to your ingredients.

47 The collapsible, solar-powered lantern that doubles as a phone harger Amazon KIZEN Collapsible Solar Lantern $19.99 See On Amazon Collapsing down to the size of a hockey puck, this LED lantern is so easy to pack. And yeah, you’ll definitely want it for your next camping trip. Not to mention, you can charge it using a USB cord or by leaving it out in the sun. But these aren’t the only reasons people love this little gadget — it also acts as a portable power bank for charging your smartphone. Available colors: blue, yellow

48 This natural bamboo tumbler with a built-in tea infuser Amazon Leaflife Bamboo Tumbler with Infuser $17 See On Amazon Prefer a relaxing mug of tea to coffee? You’re in luck — this bamboo travel mug is about to become your new favorite method for sipping your morning brew. With a sleek, wooden exterior and an insulated stainless steel interior, the tumbler keeps up to 12 ounces of tea hot for up to 12 hours. A removable stainless steel filter even allows you to steep your favorite blend on the go.

49 These zip-up organizing cubes that make packing for your trip stress-free Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) $22 See On Amazon No more digging around for your favorite shirt, or shoving your garments haphazardly into your empty suitcase. This set of five storage cubes truly makes packing for your next trip so much easier. With a sheer mesh window and an easy zipper closure, each cube allows you to easily view and access your belongings once you arrive at your destination. Available colors: 10