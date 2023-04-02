These clever things have fanatical Amazon reviews because people get SO much use out of them

With thousands of different categories and an endless array of products to choose from, customer reviews help make shopping on Amazon so much easier.

That said, it can be hard to figure out where to start your shopping journey. Not only do these clever home items have fanatical Amazon reviews, but they also get a ton of use. From kitchen gadgets to home decor and organizing hacks, here are the best useful home items that are truly worth your hard-earned cash.

01 This snap-on pasta strainer that won’t leave a mess Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $17 See On Amazon This pasta strainer is genius because it snaps onto bowls and pots of any shape and size, and has a built-in spout making for a mess-free pouring process. With almost 23,000 five-star reviews, it’s excellent for smaller kitchens and can be tossed in the dishwasher after use. You can buy it in one of four colors to match the rest of your kitchen decor.

02 These reusable dish cloths that come in a pack of 10 Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Available in a pack of 10, these Swedish dish towels are crafted from a super-absorbent material that can be reused by just throwing them in the washing machine. The brand notes that just one cloth is equivalent to 15 rolls of paper towels — which is incredible. So, if you’re looking for an eco-friendly way to save money, this is it. Plus, you can’t beat the bright and bold color selection.

03 This over-the-door drying rack to maximize space Amazon Greenco 3-Tier Over The Door Drying Rack $13 See On Amazon This over-the-door drying rack features three tiers of quick-drying breathable mesh and has super durable hooks that easily hang to the back of any door. If you live in a small apartment or dorm, this space-saving solution is a no-brainer for maximizing your space. “Perfect for space saving to lay out my sweaters to dry. Folds up so easily for storage, too,” said one reviewer.

04 This Himalayan salt lamp that elevates your ambiance Amazon Greenco Himalayan Salt Lamp $25 See On Amazon A Himalayan salt lamp is a unique way to set the vibe and ambiance of your home. This one from Amazon is an incredible option because it features a dimmer to control the brightness. It’s equal parts chic as decor and functional as the heated salt works to ionize the air. Weighing in at just over 10 pounds, you can put it on your desk or bedroom nightstand.

05 This bed riser with the best reviews Amazon iPrimio Bed and Furniture Risers $17 See On Amazon This top-rated bed riser gives a three-inch lift to any furniture and can withstand up to 10,000 pounds. Plus, it’s available in a pack of eight, so you can raise more than one bed in your home. With an overall rating of 4.5 out of five on Amazon, its round design features an anti-slip bottom that will secure it in place and protect your floors. Who knew that adding extra bedroom storage could be so easy?

06 This fruit-infused water bottle to quench your thirst Amazon Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle $15 See On Amazon Need an easy way to infuse your favorite fruit into your water? This reusable plastic water bottle will do the trick. It features a leakproof flip top and an infuser insert in the center that you can fill with all of your favorite fruits. The water bottle is crafted from durable plastic and has a rubber grip so it fits comfortably in your hand. Plus, it’s machine washable, which is a major bonus considering how much you’ll use it.

07 A microwave popcorn popper for family movie night Amazon The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper with Handles $13 See On Amazon If you’re a popcorn lover, you’ll be excited about this popcorn popper that makes the perfect popcorn in just two minutes. Crafted from dishwasher-safe and toxin-free silicone, this microwaveable bowl is formulated to spread heat evenly, resulting in more popped kernels. It comes in an array of bright colors and is easily collapsible to store neatly in your pantry.

08 This salt & pepper grinder that’s sleek & functional Amazon Modetro Salt and Pepper Grinder $10 See On Amazon With over 7,000 five-star reviews — and counting — this salt and pepper grinder is a favorite among thousands of shoppers. The stainless steel grinder allows you to choose how fine or coarse you want your spices to be, while the glass container makes for a sleek design. One reviewer raved, “I love them! They are ridiculously easy to fill and use. There's minimal effort to use the grinding portion — a far cry from the painful experience of my old grinder.”

09 This handheld milk frother that makes the best cappuccino Amazon MatchaDNA handheld Milk Frother $9 See On Amazon This affordable handheld milk frother is about to be your new favorite kitchen gadget. The multi-purpose device not only froths your milk to create a delicious cappuccino, but it’s also great for blending matcha or whisking eggs. It’s portable and compact and is crafted with an ergonomic handle to sit comfortably in your hand.

10 A digital food thermometer that’s essential for cooking the perfect steak Amazon Kizen Meat Instant Read Thermometer $18 See On Amazon This digital food thermometer will prove extremely versatile in the kitchen as it can instantly read the temperature of anything from steak to baked goods and soups. The waterproof design features an LED screen that displays the temperature ranging from -58 degrees to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. With an impressive 4.7 rating out of five, over 8,000 Amazon customers have sung its praises.

11 A dishwasher magnet that reminds you to clean the dishes Amazon cinch! Dishwasher Magnet $14 See On Amazon If you live with your family or have forgetful roommates, this dishwasher magnet will save everyone the confusion of having to wonder if the dishes are clean or dirty. The magnet sticks to any surface including stainless steel and has a sleek minimal look that will look great in any kitchen. You can get it in blue or white.

12 These dishwasher-safe food containers that come in a pack of 20 Amazon Greenco Mini Food Storage Containers (20-Pack) $7 See On Amazon These food storage containers come in a pack of 20 and are made from reusable plastic that’s ideal to store in the refrigerator or freezer. They are available in round or square shapes and can hold up to 2.5 ounces of food. From veggies and snacks to dressings and baby food, these are the perfect containers for storing leftovers. It’s worth noting that while these jars are dishwasher-safe, they’re not safe for the microwave.

13 This baking sheet with a nonstick coating Amazon Nonstick Jelly Roll Baking Sheet Pan by Ultra Cuisine $23 See On Amazon Bakers will obsess over this popular baking sheet pan that requires no extra oils or butter to prevent your baked goods from sticking. The nonstick coating is food-safe and the pan is made from durable steel that is totally scratch resistant. It comes in three different sizes — a quarter sheet, a jelly roll, and a half sheet.

14 This chalk paint that has thousands of 5-star reviews Amazon Chalk Style Paint $27 This best-selling chalk-style paint has an impressive 4.6-star rating and over 8,000 five-star reviews. Whether you’re looking to revamp your furniture or paint your outdoor deck, this eco-friendly formula works on any surface including glass, metal, and wood. It leaves a matte finish that fully dries in just 30 minutes. “The paint is the bomb!” raved one customer. “The finish is beautiful, dries quickly, color is so vibrant and well pigmented and exactly as pictured! Even the cleanup is as stated! It washed off my hands with plain old hand soap and water, no scrubbing! Never been more impressed.”

15 This string of LED lights for under your cabinets Amazon Power Practical Under-Cabinet Light Rope $15 See On Amazon Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to spend a fortune on house upgrades, as this affordable adhesive light rope makes a big difference. With thousands of positive reviews, Amazon customers love it for sticking under cabinets, on closet shelves, or in the hallway to create a brighter path. The strip is three feet long and features LED lights that will illuminate dark nooks and crannies.

16 A pack of compression storage bags to maximize your space Amazon Spacesaver Compression Storage Bags $20 See On Amazon These compression storage bags not only maximize your space when packing in a suitcase, but also work great storing away seasonal items like ski clothes, coats, or bedding. According to the brand, these airtight zip-seal bags increase storage space by 80 percent. The best part? They are totally reusable and come in a variety of sizing ranging from small to jumbo.

17 This magnetic phone mount for your car Amazon Qifutan Phone Mount for Car Vent $10 See On Amazon Need an easy way to mount your phone to your car for navigating, controlling the music, or talking on speaker phone? This magnet car mount has you covered. Just clip the gadget onto your horizontal air vents, and your phone will stay secure, thanks to its support ring that you can adjust to fit your needs. It rotates 360 degrees for hand-free access and is compatible with most smartphones.

18 A battery organizer case for easy access Amazon The Battery Organizer Case and Tester $20 See On Amazon Keep all of your batteries in one place thanks to this genius battery organizer case that stores up to 93 batteries of all different sizes. You can stick it in your kitchen drawer or mount the case to your garage wall for easy-to-grab access. It even comes with a battery tester, so you can make sure your batteries are still in good shape before use.

19 This plastic bag saver that will save you a ton of time Amazon Greenco Plastic Bag Saver $13 See On Amazon Say goodbye to cluttered cabinets thanks to this plastic bag saver that mounts to your wall. This convenient solution makes it easy to grab a plastic bag whenever you’re looking for one. It also works great for storing garbage bags and keeping them in a centralized location everyone in your home can access. The stainless steel design features an extra wide slot and measures 12 inches long.

20 This seat cushion made from honeycomb gel Amazon Large Dark Purple Gel Seat Cushion $35 See On Amazon Whether you sit at a desk all day or have a long plane or car ride coming up, this seat cushion is a favorite among thousands of Amazon shoppers for its ultra-comfortable honeycomb gel insert. The ergonomic design features a non-slip bottom and provides full support to help alleviate lower back pain. “I bought this to relieve long hours in an office chair. I was particularly suffering from a lack of ventilation and breathability. It solved my soreness and sweat exactly as hoped and I even use it more for everyday use like at the dining table, on the floor, and elsewhere because it's a good size,” one five-star reviewer explained.

21 These sleek oil & vinegar dispensers that will sit pretty on your counter Amazon Brieftons Oil & Vinegar Dispensers $18 See On Amazon This set of oil and vinegar dispensers is an efficient way to neatly pour your condiments without the mess. The stainless steel and glass bottles come with leakproof lids, each with a wide opening that makes them easy to refill. They also feature a sleek non-slip grip handle on the side. With a 4.7-star rating, you’ll wonder how you ever cooked without these dispensers.

22 A pack of acrylic shelf dividers to organize your closet Amazon CY craft Acrylic Shelf Dividers (4-Piece) $18 Give your closet a major upgrade with these acrylic shelf dividers that make it easy to maximize space. The pack comes with four dividers that each measure eight inches high and 12 inches deep. If you need an organized way to separate your sweaters, T-shirts, or purses, these will do the trick. You can also use them in your kitchen pantry, or anywhere else in the home that could benefit from a little organization.

23 This backpack that doubles as a laundry bag Amazon Dalykate Backpack Laundry Bag $15 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers say that this backpack laundry bag is a “life saver” and “incredible” for carrying laundry, especially for people who don’t have a machine in their homes. The bag comes in 13 different colors and comfortably holds up to three loads of laundry. It features comfortable straps that can be adjusted and even has a sheer front pocket to hold your detergent.

24 This popular humidifier that you can travel with Amazon GENIANI Erie Portable USB Humidifier $22 See On Amazon It’s no wonder why this portable USB humidifier has over 25,000 five-star reviews. For starters, it has two different mist levels that help hydrate and improve air quality. Next, it doubles as a night light and has an auto on-and-off button for convenience. The compact size is great to bring to the office or pack in your suitcase for your next trip.

25 This super chic fringe decor to spruce up your blank walls Amazon Mkono Macrame Woven Wall Hanging (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Boring walls are a blank canvas destined for some upgrading, and this woven decor set is a perfect place to start. The cotton fringe design hangs on your wall with a screw to instantly revamp your space, creating a more cozy and inviting vibe. It will bring an elevated look to your bedroom, kitchen, office, or living room in no time.

26 This cupholder to drink wine in the shower Amazon SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder $14 See On Amazon It’s 5:00 somewhere, and if somewhere happens to be the tub, then this bath and shower portable cupholder has got you covered. The suction cup can hold up to seven pounds and sticks to most surfaces including tile, glass, and mirrors. If you’re taking a dry month or two, it’s also convenient for holding coffee, or even supplies like shampoo and conditioner.

27 A pair of microfiber gloves for dusting Amazon MIG4U Microfiber dusting Gloves $9 See On Amazon These dusting gloves are designed from a microfiber material that instantly picks up dust and lint to easily clean hard-to-reach areas. Perfect for cleaning window blinds, picture frames, chandeliers, and everything else that collects dust around your home. Sizes range from small to extra-large and they come in a range of different colors like blue, pink, and black. You can even buy a four-pack for the whole family.

28 A bamboo tray table for WFH days Amazon KKTONER Bamboo Bed Tray Table $20 See On Amazon This bamboo tray table is an essential work-from-home accessory for comfortably resting your laptop while laying in bed or sitting on the couch. The legs easily collapse so you can store it away flat when not in use. It measures 16 inches in length so you’ll have enough room for all of your essentials — including your coffee.

29 This towel rack that can also store your wine Amazon mDesign Wall-Mounted Towel Rack $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a chic way to display your towels, this wall-mounted towel rack is crafted from stunning brass gold. It features six tiers so you can easily hand cloths and shower towels. All of the necessary hardware is included so you can mount it on your bathroom wall. Customers also admitted to using this in the kitchen as a wine rack, too.

30 This essential oil diffuser that comes with a remote control Amazon ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser $22 See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser comes with a remote control so you can set the timer, change the light to one of its many different LED colors, and control the misting mode — all from the comfort of your couch. The humidifier works to improve air moisture while spraying calming essential oils. “This is gorgeous and produces the best aroma with the least amount of oil of any on the market. I've always used pristine oils but no other diffuser has given me the quality of fragrance I'm getting with this one. It's utterly silent too,” one five-star customer raved.

31 These reusable coffee pods that will save you boatloads of money Amazon Perfect Pod Cafe Reusable K Cup Pods $11 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating and 27,000 perfect reviews, this pack of reusable coffee pods is a game-changer for saving money. Suitable for all Keurig machines, these pods will save you over 80 percent on store-bought coffee pods. If you’re someone who loves brewing their own coffee and trying new aromas, these are a must. You get six pods per pack.

32 This wine chiller set that makes the best gift Amazon Wine Chiller Gift Set $37 See On Amazon Whether you give this wine chiller set as a gift or keep it for yourself, you can’t go wrong. This set includes two 16-ounce tumblers and one insulated wine bottle that will keep your wine cold for hours. The vacuum-insulated technology also works to keep your drinks hot and is especially great for transporting soups and coffee.

33 This splatter screen that will protect your walls from oil splashes Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan $30 See On Amazon Keep your stove, walls, and countertops clean while simultaneously protecting yourself from oil burns with this splatter screen. The stainless steel design, which is beloved by over 28,000 Amazon reviewers, works as a guard to prevent hot oil from splashing. It even works as a strainer in a pinch. You can buy it in four sizes ranging from 9.5 inches to 15 inches.

34 This glass honey dispenser that will make breakfast less messy Amazon Hunnibi Honey Dispenser No Drip Glass $25 See On Amazon Perfect for dispensing honey or maple syrup, this no-drip glass jar, which can hold a cup of product, features a dispenser at the bottom to better prevent leaks and a sticky mess. Just simply press the stainless steel handle to start dispensing your honey and twist it for when you need to refill.

35 This pack of silicone mats that have so many uses Amazon HOTPOP Reusable Silicone Macaron Baking Mats (4-Pack) $17 See On Amazon This pack of four silicone mats has multiple uses — it can be used as a non-stick baking sheet, a trivet to place hot dishes on, or as a pot holder. The durable silicone material withstands temperatures from up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Baking with these sheets will eliminate the need for cooking spray or butter, saving you money.

36 This best-selling wine opener that’s super affordable Amazon HiCoup Kitchenware Wine Openers $10 See On Amazon This affordable stainless steel wine opener is ranked as an Amazon best-seller and has nearly 20,000 five-star reviews. This no-fuss manual device will open your wine bottle in less than five twists and features a foil cutter to easily remove the cap. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I work at a winery and have trouble pulling corks with the openers we have, plus I’ll have arthritis in my wrists. I found this one and we use one at work and at home. It’s the best one I’ve ever had!”

37 A magnetic knife holder to display & organize utensils Amazon Ouddy Magnetic Knife Holder $15 See On Amazon It doesn’t get sturdier than this magnetic knife holder that easily mounts to your wall. The 16-inch stainless steel strip comes with all of the mounting hardware you need and can hold up to eight different knives. You can also use it to conveniently store frequently used kitchen utensils, like a whisk or spatula. With a 4.7 out of five-star rating, it’s a popular addition to many kitchens.

38 This fun soup ladle that stands up on its own Amazon OTOTO Nessie Ladle Spoon $13 See On Amazon Made from BPA-safe plastic, this quirky ladle spoon that’s shaped like Nessie can stand on its own, making it easy to rest on your counter or to keep in the pot. The durable yet lightweight design features a comfortable grip that sits comfortably in your hand. Shop it in a slew of fun colors like green, purple, or blue. There’s also a jumbo version available.

39 An electric griddle that makes the best breakfast Amazon Dash Mini Maker Electric Round Griddle $13 See On Amazon Whether you prefer eggs, waffles, or pancakes in the morning, this mini electric griddle will make getting your day started more enjoyable. It heats up in just minutes and features a non-stick surface so there’s no need to spray extra oil. The compact design makes it a great kitchen gadget for traveling or for anyone who lives in a dorm or a small apartment — just ask one of the 34,000 customers who’ve given it a five-star review.