These clever, cheap things cut so many of your annoying everyday problems in half

You may be facing big issues in your life — stuff like paying the bills, managing your time, keeping up relationships — and on and on. Unfortunately, I can’t tell you how to meet those challenges, but I can tell you how to fix smaller everyday annoyances with the help of a few clever things on Amazon.

Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night with your bottom sheet wadded up around you? Prevent that from ever happening again with these sheet suspenders that keep everything in place. Then there’s the issue of the giant colander that takes up all the room in your kitchen cabinet. Enter this silicone strainer that takes up a fraction of the space in your cupboard, leaving you with significantly more kitchen storage space.

Maybe by the time you work through the aggravations addressed in this list, you’ll feel so accomplished that all that other stuff will be in the rearview mirror. It’s time for a new strategy: Do sweat the small stuff.

01 These lights that illuminate dark halls & stairways Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon That dark staircase or hallway is not just gloomy, it can be a real hazard when you’re walking, too. Add some much-needed illumination with these wireless LED stair lights that provide a warm white glow and install easily with heavy-duty adhesive. These battery-operated lights can be triggered via a motion sensor, so they’ll go on when they detect activity and turn off when there’s no longer anyone in range.

02 An herb container that extends freshness up to 3 weeks Amazon NOVART Premium Herb Keeper $30 See On Amazon Cooking with fresh herbs adds so much flavor and dimension to any dish, but they can be finicky — oftentimes they go bad before you get the chance to cook with them. Constructed from BPA-free materials, this genius herb keeper ensures they have just the right amount of water and humidity to stay fresh up to three weeks in your fridge. Plus, the container is roomy — use it for asparagus and kale too.

03 This mattress protector that guards against spills, sweat & more Amazon SafeRest Waterproof Mattress Protector $33 See On Amazon If you’re like me and enjoy lounging in bed with everything from a cup of coffee to a glass of wine, you’ll want to add this mattress protector to your bed setup. The 100% waterproof protector blocks spills and liquid, and is noiseless and smooth under your sheets. It also protects your mattress from pests and allergens, and cleans eaily in the washing machine. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

04 These silicone scrubbers that don’t mold or mildew like sponges Amazon Peachy Clean Kitchen Scrubbers (3-Pack) $12 See On Amazon It’s hard to go more than a couple of days without the sponge in your sink getting that unpleasant mildewy smell, but when you replace it with these kitchen scrubbers, you’ll never have to worry about that again. Made from fast-drying silicone, they’re suitable for use on everything from your delicate china to your hard-wearing pots and pans. The best part? They leave behind a light peach aroma that makes doing the dishes feel just like summer.

05 A white noise machine that helps you get to sleep Amazon Big Red Rooster White Noise Sound Machine $23 See On Amazon With five nature sounds plus traditional white noise, this sound machine is perfect to help lull you into a deep sleep at night. It features three timer settings, so you don’t have to worry about turning it off. Plus, its compact size makes it easy to pack in your suitcase for use when traveling. Plug it into a wall outlet, or — if you’re camping — just run it on batteries.

06 The measuring spoons that magnetize together for storage Amazon Bidful Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set (8 Pieces) $10 See On Amazon With magnets embedded in their handles, these measuring spoons cling together, so they’re easy to locate in your drawer when you’re in the middle of cooking. Crafted from stainless steel, each spoon is dual-ended; one end is designed for liquids and the other for dry measures. Use the accompanying level for ultimate precision. Available sets: 3

07 This ultra-abosorbent doormat that soaks up mud & water Amazon Lifewit Front Doormat $23 See On Amazon Made with soft, absorbent microfiber, this entryway doormat is an essential defense in protecting your floors from water, snow, and mud. A must for winter and rainy seasons, it features nonslip backing that ensures it stays in place. Once it’s dirty, you can throw it in the washing machine for cleaning. Available sizes: 3

08 These deodorizer balls that make stinky shoes smell fresh again Amazon Shacke Shoe Deodorizer Balls (8-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Even if you’re not a regular at the gym, it’s easy for sneakers to get smelly over time — and the same goes for work boots and your favorite flats. These deodorizer balls keep things smelling fresh by absorbing odors and leaving behind a light scent. Just give them a simple twist and insert them into your shoes.

09 A car seat cover that makes it easy to bring your dog along Amazon Active Pets Car Seat Cover $35 See On Amazon I love bringing my dogs with me on the go, but I don’t love that my vehicle frequently looks like a cyclone of hair and dirt once we return home. Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after 45,000 reviews, this car seat cover is sturdy and waterproof, and protects against fur, stains, and scratches. It attaches easily to your headrests and has the added benefit of keeping your pup from trying to sneak into the front seat. Available sizes: 2

10 The cabinet organizer that slides out Amazon G-TING Pull-Out Cabinet Organizer $30 See On Amazon Made from heavy-duty metal, this cabinet organizer slides out, making it easy to retrieve items from the depths of your cupboards. Installation is quick and easy with the included hardware and instructions, and the industrial ball bearing mechanism ensures a smooth, silent glide. It comes in a range of sizes, and is sturdy enough for pots and pans. Available sizes: 5

11 This genius strainer that takes up so much less space than a colander Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer $24 See On Amazon Made from BPA-free silicone, this clip-on strainer snaps right on to the side of your pots, so you can easily drain pasta and veggies with just one hand. The flexible design means it’s compatible with pots of various sizes, so you can ditch your large and small colanders. The best part? It takes up minimal storage space. Available sizes: 5

12 These chair leg covers that protect hard-surface floors Amazon aneaseit Chair Leg Covers (16-Pack) $13 See On Amazon If your furniture legs are scratching up your floors, it’s time to invest in a good set of protectors. Made from silicone, these chair leg covers stretch to conform to the size and shape of most furniture legs, and feature felt pads that glide across hard-surface floors. They come in a variety of colors as a well as a transparent option. Available sizes: 5

13 A knee pillow that aligns your body while you sleep Amazon Abco Tech Memory Foam Knee Pillow $26 See On Amazon Made from breathable, hypoallergenic memory foam, this knee pillow is ergonomically contoured to slip right between your legs where it aligns your hips and spine while you sleep on your side. The result? Less pinching and discomfort when you wake up. A layer of gel keeps things cool, and the cover is removable and washable.

14 These stove gap covers that stop crumbs from falling onto the floor Amazon Linda's Essentials Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Isn’t it annoying when you clean your countertops and end up accidentally sweeping crumbs onto the floor between the stove and counter? Stop fretting over crumbs you can’t reach and get these stove gap covers instead. Made from heat-resistant silicone, they cover that space to ensure you’re not inadvertently leaving snacks behind for bugs and other pests.

15 These rug grippers that keep the corners from curling Amazon NeverCurl Rug Corner Gripper (4-Pack) $15 See On Amazon These rug grippers can be applied to the corners of your area rugs to prevent them from curling up. Even better, they’ll tack your rugs to the floor, so they won’t slide around. They’re universal — use them with low-profile rugs or even high-pile shag rugs.

16 A lid organizer that makes putting leftovers away a little less tedious Amazon YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer $20 See On Amazon Putting away leftovers is enough of a production, but when you have to search high and low for lids to match your food storage containers, it’s enough to send you over the top. This lid organizer wrangles everything and has adjustable dividers that let you sort the lids neatly by size. It’s available in three sizes, so you can find one that fits your cabinet perfectly. Available sizes: 3

17 This brush that makes grooming your pet quick & easy Amazon HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush $16 See On Amazon Four-legged family members add so much joy and love to our lives, but they also add a lot of hair. This self-cleaning brush makes it easy to groom pets of all kinds — from rabbits to cats to dogs — and keeps the amount of fur left behind on floors, furniture, and clothing to a minimum. The brush features an ergonomic grip, and the bristles retract at the push of a button so you can easily remove and discard the fur once you’re done combing.

18 The jar opener that mounts to the underside of a cabinet Amazon EZ Off Jar Opener $20 See On Amazon When the lid to the spaghetti sauce just won’t give, this jar opener is here to help — it makes cracking open even the most tightly sealed containers a cakewalk. Just slide it into the V-shaped notch and twist. It mounts to the underside of a cabinet using the included hardware, and works with jars and bottles of all sizes. It’s ideal for anyone with hand strength deficits or issues like arthritis.

19 This dispenser for foil & plastic wrap Amazon SpaceAid WrapNeat 2-in-1 Wrap Dispenser with Cutter $20 See On Amazon Get your food storage products in order with this dispenser that gives your foil and plastic wrap a home. Made from bamboo, this box also has a cutting edge for each wrap, which makes it easy to piece out what you need. The dispenser comes with clear labels for easy viewing. Available sizes: 2

20 These vacuum storage bags that make it easy to store your overflow items Amazon Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags (6-Pack) $36 See On Amazon Make some room in your closets by storing your off-season clothing, extra towels, sheets, and more in these vacuum storage bags. These bags compress items by up to 80% and keep out moisture and pests so that your items stay in pristine condition. Available sizes: 5

21 The enzyme sticks that keep your drain clear & smelling fresh Amazon Green Gobbler BIO-FLOW Drain Strips (24 Count) $10 See On Amazon Give up the noxious substances and substitute these drain strips that use natural enzymes to keep your drains clear and smelling fresh. These little fighters power through grease, food, and other scummy clogs to break them all up, so everything goes down the drain without a problem.

22 A dishwasher cleaner that removes residue and mineral buildup Amazon Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets (6 Count) $9 See On Amazon You depend on your dishwasher every day to get food off your dishes, pots, and pans — but what’s keeping your dishwasher itself clean? If you said “nothing,” it’s time for you to get these cleaning tablets. They removes limescale, minerals, residue, and odor, leaving your dishwasher smelling fresh and working more efficiently. Just pop one in and run a cycle.

23 This shoe cleaner that makes your footwear look new again Amazon Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit $22 See On Amazon Calling all sneakerheads: If you’re looking for the best way to keep your prize kicks sparkling clean, this shoe cleaner kit is for you. Ideal for use on leather, suede, vinyl, nubuck, cloth, and more, this gentle formula is simple to use with just a wet cloth and the included brush.

24 These washable dog pads that look like area rugs Amazon Pupiboo Washable Pee Pads for Dogs (2-Pack) $27 See On Amazon If you’re training a puppy, have an older dog, or live in a big city where you don’t always make it outside with your pet, you might have those disposable pee pads sitting around your house. These eco-friendly and washable pee pads are a big upgrade; not only can you throw them right in your home washing machine when they’re soiled, but they also look like real area rugs. Available styles: 7

25 The wall-mounted surge protector that saves floor space Amazon ECHOGEAR On-Wall Surge Protector $10 See On Amazon If you’re tired of having that big power strip at your feet when you’re sitting at your desk, you’ll love this wall-mounted surge protector. It expands any socket from two outlets to six, and each one rotates 90 degrees, so you can plug in from any direction — without bending (and fraying) your cords. Use this behind your TV as well.

26 These stackable organizers for water bottles Amazon ClearSpace Water Bottle Organizer (2-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Designed to store three water bottles each, these two water bottle storage racks can be stacked on top of each other for use on your countertop, in your cabinets, or in your fridge. Besides being great for water bottles, they’re also perfect for soda cans in the refrigerator. In fact, you can even use them to make a striking and modern wine bottle display.

27 An under-door seal that eliminates drafts Amazon Suptikes Soundproof Under-Door Seal $9 See On Amazon If your heat or air conditioning is escaping through that gap underneath your door, block it off with this under-door seal. It’s versatile, too — the seal also blocks ambient light and noise. Made from flexible silicone, it’s easy to install: Simply peel off the film over the adhesive and apply to your door. It can easily be trimmed to size using scissors. Available colors: 4

28 The mat that prevents mildew from building up around your sink Amazon Ternal Sinkmat $13 See On Amazon Cleaning around your kitchen sink faucet can be a major pain in the tuchus — sometimes I have to get after it with a toothbrush. A much easier way is to avoid nasty mold and mildew growth is by using this sink mat that soaks up excess water. Made from absorbent microfiber, it secures easily around your faucet and washes in your washing machine. Available colors: 4

29 This stain remover that’s the cure for red wine spills & much more Amazon Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover $15 See On Amazon The dreaded red wine spill is probably the biggest nemesis in the world of stains, but it’s no match for this stain remover. Packaged in a mini wine bottle, this commercial-grade formula also stands up to other tough stains like chocolate, blood, and grape juice. And even though it’s powerful on stains, it’s biodegradable and pH-neutral

30 The over-the-door pantry organizer that gives you so much storage space Amazon 1Easylife Over-the-Door Pantry Organizer $37 See On Amazon With five shelves, this over-the-door organizer adds so much storage space to your pantry, which will free up a little room in your kitchen cabinets. Made from sturdy metal, it fits over most standard doors and has suction cups for added stability. The organizer assembles in minutes and can accommodate snacks, spices, condiments, and food wraps.

31 A lumbar cushion that supports your back at the office or in the car Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Back Support Lumbar Pillow $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re spending long days at your computer or headed out on a road trip, this lumbar pillow can help support your back. Made from memory foam, the ergonomic design promotes good posture and aligns your spine. Adjustable straps keep the pillow in place and the mesh cover is breathable and washable. Available colors: 4

32 This extendable duster that makes cleaning under furniture & appliances easy Amazon HEOTH Under-Appliance Microfiber Duster $20 See On Amazon It’s almost impossible to clean under your refrigerator and other appliances, right? Not anymore, thanks to this microfiber duster with an ultra-low profile that can squeeze into the tightest of spaces. The microfiber head attracts dust, hair, and other grime and dirt, and the telescoping pole extends from 40 to 55 inches. Use it to clean under the couch or between the fridge and counter, too.

33 This 4-stage whetstone that sharpens & polishes knives Amazon Benicci Premium Knife Sharpening Stone Kit $28 See On Amazon Dull blades are not only a pain to use in the kitchen, they’re also more dangerous. This knife sharpening stone kit gives you the capability to sharpen every blade you have in the house. It includes dual-sided whetstones with different grits, so you can revive dull blades and fine-tune already-sharp knives. The kit also comes with a nonslip bamboo holder and an angle guide that helps you get the best results.

34 A rolling cart that fits in those tight, unused spaces Amazon SPACEKEEPER Slim Rolling Storage Cart $26 See On Amazon This slim rolling cart lets you make the most of narrow, unused spaces like the area between your washer and dryer or the spot between your toilet and the bathroom wall. Four shelves give you added storage, while easy-glide wheels let you roll the shelf out of its nook whenever you need to retrieve your items. Use it for laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, and toiletries. Available colors: 3

35 A formula that makes your grout white again Amazon Skylarlife Home Grout Stain and Sealant Whitener (2-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Nothing says “clean” like a bathroom with sparkling white grout, but grout just so happens to be one of the peskiest things to clean. This whitener and mildew stain remover gets it done easily — just apply, let sit, then wipe. Reviewers rave that this is the only product they’ve been able to find that effectively combats mildew, limescale, and other hard water stains.

36 This sink topper that gives you extra room when you’re getting ready Amazon Sink Topper Foldable Bathroom Sink Cover $26 See On Amazon If your have a pedestal sink or limited bathroom counter space, you’ll love this sink cover. It effectively turns the sink area into a tabletop for your makeup, hair, or shaving supplies. Made from silicone, this mat is heat-resistant to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can put your hot hair tools right down on it, too. Available sizes: 2

37 These shields that keep your cat from shredding your furniture Amazon Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) $19 See On Amazon If you have a cat who uses your furniture like a scratch pad, these shields will both save your upholstery and your relationship with your furry friend. Made from transparent plastic, they’re self-adhesive and apply easily to any fabric-covered furniture to repel your kitty’s claws. Just a few flexible sheets are enough to cover a section of your sofa or chair, and they can easily be cut to fit.

38 The wool dryer balls that speed up laundry drying time Amazon Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $11 See On Amazon They may look like snowballs, but these dryer balls are actually crafted from 100% New Zealand wool and are designed to save drying time — which can help reduce your energy bill. When you throw a couple of them in with your laundry, they promote air circulation around your garments, so they dry faster with fewer wrinkles. If you usually use dryer sheets, just put a few drops of your favorite essential oil on one for a fresh scent.

39 A magnetic paper towel holder that attaches to your fridge or outdoor grill Amazon Katzco Magnetic Paper Towel Holder $17 See On Amazon With three high-grade magnet pads that guarantee a strong hold, this paper towel holder can attach to the side of your refrigerator or your outdoor grill for the ultimate in space-saving convenience. It’s adjustable to fit any size of paper towel roll, and the magnets are coated with rubber, so they won’t scratch metal surfaces.