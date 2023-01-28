These weird things have near-perfect Amazon reviews because they're so freaking clever & cheap

When it comes to shopping, it’s easy to stick to what we know. But sometimes, taking a chance on bizarre Amazon products can really pay off. Just ask the thousands of customers who have left glowing reviews on these unexpected gems (or, you can take my word for it).

From a pair of claw-like kitchen tools that shred cooked meat with ease to an insulated mug that brews your coffee on the go, these odd little curiosities all have one thing in common — they’ll actually make your life so much easier.

01 These meat shredders that look like claws Amazon Cave Tools Meat Shredding Claws $13 See On Amazon When you first place these claw-like meat shredders on your hands, you may feel a bit like Wolverine — no judgement there. In addition to making easy work of shredding pork, beef, and chicken, these tools also allow you to carry large hunks of meat from the grill to the table without burning your hands. “Seriously, these are sturdy and sharp and save your hands from pain of shredding with regular forks,” wrote one reviewer. Available colors: 2

02 Some discreet furniture leg covers that protect your hardwood floors Amazon Aneaseit Silicone Chair Leg Covers (16-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Made of transparent silicone with soft felt bottoms, these furniture leg covers are barely visible — and yet they make a big difference in protecting your hardwood floors from damage. Slip them over the legs of your chairs, tables, and sofas to create a shield between your heavy furniture and the floor. “Now the chairs glide on our hardwood floors effortlessly and quietly,” wrote one happy customer. “No more worrying about damaging our floor or hearing that awful scraping sound.” Available colors: 14

03 The snap-on pot strainer that’s space-efficient Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $19 See On Amazon If space is at a premium in your kitchen, you may want to check out this snap-on strainer. A fraction of the size of a traditional colander, this kitchen gadget attaches directly to your pot — allowing you to remove excess water without having to hold a separate strainer. When not in use, it collapses to fit neatly in your drawer or cupboard. Available colors: 5

04 This nonslip bath mat with a loofah-like texture Amazon Asvin Soft Textured Bath Mat $15 See On Amazon Made of a thick, spongy PVC material, this bath mat offers a unique, loofah-like texture for your feet — perfect for a little exfoliating action while you wait for the conditioner to sink in. A nonslip layer on the bottom of the mat prevents it from sliding around your tub or bathroom floor. It’s quick-drying, scum-resistant, and easy to keep clean. Available colors: 4

05 This head massager that feels ah-mazing against your scalp Amazon Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager $10 See On Amazon If you’ve never tried a handheld scalp massager, you’re missing out. The soft, flexible bristles feel so good against your scalp — rub them in a circular motion to remove dandruff and (potentially) promote hair growth. You get two interchangeable heads — one with shorter bristles and one with longer bristles — that work on both wet and dry hair.

06 A bacon grease container that saves the fat for cooking Amazon Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer $20 See On Amazon While you should never pour your bacon grease down the drain, you can pour it straight into this metal canister — then use it later to add flavor to other recipes. Complete with a handle, strainer, and tight-fitting lid, the handy container is a compact solution for storing leftover cooking fat. Simply add a small amount of grease to the pan before making eggs, biscuits, or potatoes to add mouth-watering bacon flavor.

07 A pair of clip-on reading lights with 3 color modes Amazon GearLight Rechargeable Book Lights (2-Pack) $29 See On Amazon Want to squeeze in a few more pages before bed but don’t want to disturb the person sleeping next to you? These clip-on reading lights are the solution. Featuring a flexible gooseneck that can be twisted to any angle, the rechargeable lights each have a clamp that fastens onto the pages of your book. You can switch between white, daylight, and amber light modes by pressing the single button on top of the light. (The amber mode is the least like daylight — signaling to your brain it’s almost time to sleep.)

08 An outlet shelf that’s perfect for charging devices Amazon WALI Outlet Shelf $15 See On Amazon By installing this outlet shelf around your wall socket, you’re creating the perfect spot to rest your charging phone, electric toothbrush, or smart home assistant. The shelf is cleverly designed with a small opening that allows your charging cable to pass through. “I love this shelf. Super easy to install with a screwdriver. I needed something to keep my cell phone off the kitchen counter and this works great,” wrote one reviewer. Available colors: 2

09 These glass bulbs that water your plants for you Amazon Blazin' Self-Watering Plant Bulbs (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Just because you have a busy lifestyle doesn’t mean you can’t fill your home with a little greenery. However, to keep those leaves from looking floppy, you can invest in a set of self-watering plant bulbs. Made of colorful blown glass, the large globes hydrate your potted plants for up to two weeks. For that reason, they’re also great for keeping your plants alive while you go on vacation — no housesitter required.

10 The electric whisk that makes clouds of fluffy milk froth Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $12 See On Amazon The key to recreating your favorite cafe-style coffee drinks at home? This handheld electric whisk. Whipping up clouds of fluffy milk foam in seconds, this kitchen tool is so useful for making tea lattes, cappuccinos, and more. Pro tip: You can also use this frother to whisk your eggs prior to pouring them into the pan to scramble. Available colors: 5

11 This running belt that’s less bulky than a fanny pack Amazon E Tronic Edge Running Belt $13 See On Amazon Having a place to put your wallet, keys, and cell phone during a run is so important — but a fanny pack can be a little bulky. That’s why I love this running belt — it has a sleek, streamlined design that sits close to the body for a no-bounce fit. Made of moisture-wicking, water-resistant neoprene, the zippered pouch has just enough space for your small essentials. The adjustable waist buckle ensures you get a secure fit. Available colors: 8

12 This handheld tool that mashes avocados & other foods with ease Amazon OXO Scoop and Smash Good Grips Avocado Tool $11 See On Amazon Whether you’re making guacamole or avocado toast, this handheld tool makes prepping those tasty avocados so much easier. It’s designed with four blades that effortlessly mash your avocado chunks — as well as a silicone squeegee for wiping down the sides of your bowl. You can also use it to whip up mashed potatoes and egg salad, or to brown ground beef.

13 This slim, wireless mouse with a color-changing light Amazon Uiosmuph LED Wireless Mouse $13 See On Amazon Slim, lightweight, and practically silent, this wireless mouse instantly elevates your home office or gaming setup. Its ergonomic, symmetrical design fits effortlessly in your palm, whether you’re right- or left-handed. As if it couldn’t get any cooler, the USB-rechargeable device even has an optional LED light, which rotates between seven vibrant colors. Available colors: 10

14 A batter dispenser for mess-free pancakes & muffins Amazon Whiskware Pancake Batter Dispenser $15 See On Amazon Making pancakes can be a messy affair — if you don’t have this batter dispenser, that is. The squeeze bottle has a wide opening on the bottom that allows you to add your ingredients directly inside. Shake it up with the included blender ball, then deposit the perfect amount of batter onto your griddle using the nozzle at the top. Just as good? You can also use this to dispense muffin and cupcake batter into pans. “This gadget works amazingly well. It is easy to use and the results are good enough to eat!” raved one reviewer.

15 This kitchen mallet that tenderizes meat & crushes nuts Amazon Checkered Chef Meat Tenderizer Hammer $10 See On Amazon With a nonslip grip and a dual-sided head, this kitchen mallet helps you accomplish several tasks in the kitchen. It has a textured side for tenderizing meats, as well as a flat side for crushing nuts, cookies, and more. Plus, it’s safe to go in the dishwasher, making cleanup oh-so easy.

16 The drink cooler designed specifically for skinny cans Amazon Maars Skinny Can Drink Cooler $14 See On Amazon If you’re someone who reaches for a spiked seltzer over a beer, you should check out this skinny can cooler. Designed specifically for tall, slim cans, the stainless steel cooler keeps your beverage perfectly chilled for hours. Not to mention, it comes in dozens of aesthetically pleasing pastel shades and patterns. Available colors and patterns: 24

17 An insulated beer stein that keeps your drink ice cold Amazon Nuvantee Beer Mug $21 See On Amazon This insulated stainless steel beer stein holds and chills up to a pint of your favorite lager, ale, pilsner — or even iced coffee. Just pop it in the freezer before adding your beverage to keep your drink icy cold. It even comes with an airtight lid that retains the temperature of your drink even further — plus, the lid also prevents any accidental spills.

18 These trekking poles for your next hiking trip Amazon TrailBuddy Trekking Poles (Set of 2) $30 See On Amazon With over 41,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s clear that these trekking poles are popular amongst hiking enthusiasts. The adjustable poles come complete with four sets of attachments for tackling different terrains, including snow, mud, and gravel. Sweat-resistant cork grips on the handles ensure the poles won’t slip out of your grasp. Available colors: 8

19 This LED light strip that elevates your home entertainment setup Amazon Power Practical LED Lights for TV Backlight $8 See On Amazon Any regular flat-screen TV can become instantly more impressive when you add this LED light strip to the back of the monitor. Illuminating your screen from behind, the lights create a more vivid picture while also reducing the strain on your eyes. Simply attach the strip using the included adhesive backing, then use the in-line control to adjust the brightness of the lights. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 This giant flannel donut blanket that looks good enough to eat Amazon Zulay Giant Glazed Donut Blanket $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re gifting it to a friend or keeping it for yourself, anyone’s life is instantly made brighter by this giant blanket shaped like a pink frosted donut. Complete with realistic rainbow sprinkles, the flannel blanket offers one of the most unique ways to stay warm. Not a donut fan? Check out the other designs, which include a pepperoni pizza and tortilla. Available styles: 6

21 A tightly sealed deli meat container with a dry-erase lid Amazon Prepworks Mini Deli ProKeeper $8 See On Amazon Ideal for holding deli meat and cheese, this food storage container has a locking lid with a tight silicone seal to maintain freshness. The transparent lid allows you to view the contents of the container, while also providing a dry-erase surface for you to jot down the expiration date of your food product. Measuring just 5.75 inches long, it barely takes up any space in your refrigerator.

22 The ramen cookers that work in the microwave Amazon Rapid Ramen Cooker (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon What’s not to love about ramen? It’s quick and easy to cook, and it always turns out delicious. With this set of microwaveable trays, you can prepare your pack of instant ramen in just three minutes flat. No more waiting around for your pot of water to boil — just add the water directly to the cooker, place it in the microwave, and voilà. The dishwasher-safe tray is perfect for compact spaces such as office kitchens, dorms, and RVs. Available colors: 16

23 These taco stands that keep your fillings inside the shells Amazon AVROX Stainless Steel Taco Holder Stand (4-Pack) $15 See On Amazon You know you’re at a hip taco joint when the food comes served in a stainless steel stand. Recreate that memorable experience at home with your own set. Modern and sleek, each stand is designed to hold three tacos upright, so the fillings don’t spill out. Make sure to have your camera ready — your meal will look totally photo-worthy.

24 The sandwich press that makes lunch so much tastier Amazon Ovente Electric Sandwich Maker $20 See On Amazon This stainless steel sandwich maker has oh-so many uses — it’s perfect for making grilled cheese, French toast, or even a tasty omelet. The cooking plates even have indentations for making diagonal cuts through your sandwiches. The lightweight unit is designed with a handle for easy use and transport, and thanks to its nonstick coating, it also just so happens to be incredibly easy to clean. Available styles: 5

25 This water-resistant Bluetooth speaker that can go in the shower Amazon SoundBot Bluetooth Shower Speaker $15 See On Amazon I, for one, think showers are way more fun with music. This water-resistant Bluetooth speaker makes it easy to jam out to your tunes while you lather up — just attach it to your shower wall using the large suction cup. You can power up the speaker, skip tracks, and even take phone calls using the convenient, front-facing buttons. Available colors: 6

26 These refrigerator handle covers that keep smudges at bay Amazon OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers $12 See On Amazon Made of soft, absorbent fabric, these door handle covers keep your refrigerator safe from greasy fingerprints and sticky hands. Each one has a Velcro closure for easy removal, so you can place them on any number of appliances — your oven and dishwasher included. “This is a must have for appliances that are not smudge free. Easy to install and worth the money,” wrote one reviewer. Available colors: 4

27 A collapsible trash can that’s just for your car Amazon Drive Auto Car Trash Can $11 See On Amazon Over time, trash can really pile up in your car — this collapsible trash bin works as the perfect catchall for empty bottles, used napkins, food wrappers, and more. The adjustable strap can be fastened to your car’s door, headrest, or center console. And, since it’s waterproof, the trash can remains easy to clean in the face of accidental spills and leaks.

28 The travel mug that brews hot tea & pour-over coffee on the go Amazon Coffee Gator Coffee Travel Mug $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re a coffee or tea person, you’ll find this insulated travel mug makes getting that first sip of your favorite hot beverage that much easier. The insulated, double-walled mug is equipped with a stainless steel mesh filter that holds your coffee grounds — just pour the hot water over the grounds and let the freshly brewed coffee drip into the mug. Or, place loose tea leaves in the filter and let them steep. Available colors: 4

29 A bottle attachment that infuses your wine with oxygen Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) $12.95 See On Amazon Aerating your wine is the quickest, easiest way to enhance its flavor — all you need is this spout attachment. The aerator infuses your wine with the optimal amount of oxygen, bringing out nuanced notes for a more robust taste. A tapered seal at the bottom of the attachment ensures that none of your wine will spill as you pour. Available colors: 3

30 The gallon-size water bottle with helpful time markings Amazon Aquafit 1-Gallon Water Bottle $20 See On Amazon Drinking enough water on a daily basis is a continual challenge, but this gallon-size water bottle acts as your own personal hydration coach. It’s designed with time markers along the side, giving you hourly sipping goals so you can stay on track throughout the day. Pick your favorite hue (there are over a dozen to pick from) and bring it with you wherever you go — the handle makes it easy to carry. Available colors and styles: 22

31 Some quick-drying microfiber towels for the gym Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Quick Dry Microfiber Towel (4-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Quick-drying and odor-resistant, these microfiber towels are great for wiping away sweat at the gym. Each one packs down to just 2 inches by 6 inches, which is small enough to effortlessly fit into your workout bag. Want something bigger? They’re also available in a yoga towel size and a beach towel size. “Perfect towel to use when exercising. It is compact and absorbent,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 3

32 A whimsical ladle shaped like a friendly sea monster Amazon OTOTO Nessie Ladle Spoon $17 See On Amazon There’s no denying it — this whimsical ladle makes any kitchen more fun. Nicknamed “Nessie”, this sea monster-shaped spoon has four legs that keep her upright on your counter, as well as a long neck that dips into stews, soups, and sauces. Nessie is also dishwasher-safe, making mealtime cleanup as easy as can be.

33 This pizza paddle that keeps your pie intact when taking it out of the oven Amazon Checkered Chef Pizza Paddle $23 See On Amazon Making pizza at home can be loads of fun, but transferring your fresh pie to and from the oven can be tricky. That’s where this pizza paddle comes in. With a stainless steel surface and a rubber handle, the large spatula ensures your pizza won’t slip or fall. Once you’ve used this pizza paddle, you may never go back to your old methods again. “This is a definite must for pizza making! Easy to use, easy to clean!” raved one reviewer.

34 The bamboo basket that steams dumplings & veggies Amazon Prime Home Direct Bamboo Steamer Basket $26 See On Amazon I love an excuse to try cooking a new technique at home — and it doesn’t get much easier than this steamer basket. Made out of lightweight bamboo, the two-tier basket can be placed directly on your frying pan where it steams dumplings, veggies, and even fish. Just place one of the included steamer liners on each level, add your food, and close the lid. Once you get the hang of it, you’ll be craving homemade dim sum on the regular.

35 A sleek glass teapot with a built-in infuser Amazon Willow & Everett Teapot with Infuser $16 See On Amazon For those who prefer tea to coffee, this unique glass teapot will become a welcome part of your morning routine. Just add your favorite loose leaf blend to the stainless steel infuser and fill the pot with hot water. After a few minutes, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 4 cups of tea — enough for a couple of refills, or enough to share with your housemates.

36 The stainless steel screen that protects you from hot, spitting oil Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan $13 See On Amazon Before you fill that pan with oil and turn up the heat, you’ll want to protect your arms and stove from potential splatters and burns. This stainless steel splatter screen traps hot, snapping oil before it hits your skin — its oversized design offers plenty of coverage for most pans. Even better, it doubles as a strainer and a cooling rack, so you’ll get plenty of use out of it.

37 A wooden box that organizes all those loose tea bags Amazon Estilo Tea Box Organizer $20 See On Amazon If your drawer is strewn with tea bags and sugar packets, consider organizing them in this wooden tea box. Designed with 10 compartments, the sleek box gives you plenty of space for your tea and sweeteners. The lid has a transparent window that lets you see how much of each blend you have left, so you know when it’s time to buy more.

38 This memory foam camping pillow that packs up small Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow $33 See On Amazon With this memory foam camping pillow, you can rest assured you’ll always have a comfy place to lay your head — no matter where you are. The thick foam cushion is covered in a soft microsuede cover that feels great against the skin. What’s more, the pillow packs down to just about half its size, so it’s easy to store away in your backpack until you reach your camping site. Available colors: 6

39 The digital meat thermometer that takes the guesswork out of cooking Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $22 See On Amazon When you use this digital meat thermometer, you’ll never have to guess whether or not your food is cooked all the way through. It has a large, easy-to-read LCD screen that clearly displays the inner temperature of your chicken, steak, pork roast, and more. Just insert the metal prong into your meat to get an accurate read in seconds. For storage, the probe flips inward, and the internal magnet lets you stick it on the fridge.

40 This food chopper that slices, dices & grates your veggies Amazon LHS Vegetable Chopper $19 See On Amazon Equipped with five different blade attachments, this clever kitchen tool turns chopping veggies from a chore into a task that’s actually kind of fun. Whether you need to grate carrots, slice cucumbers, or dice up onions, this gadget can do it all. Plus, it gathers all of your prepped ingredients in the bin below, so you can dump them straight into your frying pan or salad bowl.

41 A unique bottle opener that’s easy on your wrists Amazon Pop-the-Top Beer Bottle Opener $10 See On Amazon Perfect for ice-cold beer or an old-fashioned soda pop, this bottle opener requires barely any effort on your part — just place it over the neck over your bottle, push down, and it’ll pop off the cap. It’s so much easier on your wrist (no twisting) and won’t damage bottle caps, so you can add them to your collection.

42 The 3-in-1 cleaning tool for your wireless earbuds Amazon Hagibis Airpods Cleaning Pen $9 See On Amazon The convenience of wireless earbuds can’t be beat — but those small crevices can accumulate dirt and wax over time. This cleaning pen is designed with a flocking sponge, brush, and metal tip, which can be used to dislodge bits of debris from both your earbuds and their charging case. “I love the compact design of the product and how easy it is to use. This tool goes everywhere my pods go!” raved one reviewer. Available colors: 3

43 This food scale for precise, accurate measurements Amazon Etekcity Food Scale $12 See On Amazon This lightweight, sleek food scale measures your dry and liquid ingredients with sharp precision — accurately reading weight from as little as 2 grams up to 5,000 grams. You can use the buttons on top of the device to switch between measuring units, so you can see your food’s weight in ounces or milliliters as well. Besides a modern-looking stainless steel option, this scale also comes in fun shades such as mint green and light pink. Available colors: 5

44 These reusable mesh produce bags that are eco-friendly Amazon Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (Set of 15) $17 See On Amazon Made from washable mesh fabric, these produce bags are an easy way to reduce your plastic waste both at the grocery store and at the farmers market. You get three different-sized bags in this set, perfect for holding everything from large fruit to leafy greens to small berries. The reusable bags easily close and open with a drawstring.