Think decluttering your home is hard? These clever things will prove you wrong

Decluttering is one of those tasks you know you should do but often avoid because it just feels like absolute drudgery. Getting a handle on everything has so many benefits, though, and with a few tricks up your sleeve — and some handy organizational items — you’ll find that streamlining your home is easier than you once thought.

If you’re anything like me, paperwork is a huge part of the clutter puzzle. These simple magnet clips let you tack important bills to the fridge, so they won’t be strewn all over the kitchen counter. For bulkier items like towels and bedding, check out these large-capacity storage bags that make it easy to tidy up the linen closet.

Don’t raise the white flag if you’ve peen putting off an organizational project — now’s the time to get started with the help of these genius decluttering products.

01 These bins that help you actually see what you have in the fridge Amazon Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (6-Piece Set) $30 See On Amazon It’s so easy to let good food go to waste when your fridge is so crowded and cluttered that you can’t really see what you have. These refrigerator bins get everything organized, from produce to condiments to canned beverages. There’s even an egg bin with a lid, so you can stack items on top and save even more space. Food prep will be so much less daunting once you can see what you have on hand.

02 The vacuum storage bags that compress sweaters, towels & more Amazon SPACE MAX Premium Space Saver Vacuum Storage Bags (6-Pack) $18 See On Amazon One terrific way to declutter is to store away items you’re not using on the regular, like off-season clothing, extra towels, and guest linens. These vacuum storage bags reduce the size of even the bulkiest items, like sweaters and bath sheets, so they take up less space in your closet. Airtight and waterproof, the bags also protect contents from mold, mildew, and pests while they’re not in use.

03 These clothes hangers that free up space in your closet Amazon HOUSE DAY Space-Saving Clothes Hangers (10-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These space-saving clothes hangers can store five garments each, freeing up room in your closet when you use them vertically. You can also use the hangers horizontally if you want to space your clothes out evenly and keep them from getting wrinkled. These hangers can hold up to 8 pounds each, making them great even for coats and blazers. Available colors: 3

04 A rotating utensil holder that’s perfect for the countertop Amazon FineDine Extra-Large Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder $17 See On Amazon Keep all your spatulas, whisks, and ladles orderly and handy with this rotating utensil caddy. Crafted from sturdy stainless steel, it has a weighted base to keep it in place when you spin it and adjustable dividers to keep items separate and upright. This utensil holder makes everything easy to reach while you’re cooking. Available colors: 6

05 The hanging closet organizer for accessories & outfits Amazon ZOBER 9-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer $17 See On Amazon You can store handbags and other accessories in this hanging closet organizer, but it’s capable of so much more; use it to set out your outfits for the week or to store workout clothes and pajamas so they’re easy to grab. With so many drawers, compartments, and mesh pockets, you’ll find an endless number of uses for it. Available colors: 2

06 A 2-tier lazy Susan that makes it easy to find spices & condiments Amazon Estilo Stainless Steel Lazy Susan $26 See On Amazon You’ll finally be able to reach everything in your spice cabinet — even if it’s at the very back — with this lazy Susan. Made from stainless steel, it has smooth 360-degree rotation, so you can easily access whatever you need. The two-tier construction means you can store double the number of items.

07 This box that hides any mess of cables Amazon Baskiss Cable Management Box $19 See On Amazon Neaten up the area around your desk or entertainment center with this cable management box that has space for a surge protector inside. Featuring notches for cables on three sides, it’s an easy way to conceal cord clutter, and the attractive wooden top gives it a modern, minimalist look.

08 The organizer that makes sense out of all your food storage lids Amazon YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer $20 See On Amazon Putting away leftovers is no one’s idea of a good time, but it’s a lot less aggravating when you can actually find lids that match your food storage containers. This lid organizer features adjustable dividers for lids of different sizes, and is ideal for use in your cabinets or in your pantry. Available sizes: 3

09 An organizer that sorts & stores your batteries Amazon The Battery Organizer Storage Case $21 See On Amazon I used to have batteries in various drawers of my kitchen, office, and bedroom. As it turns out, that system makes it pretty hard to find the batteries you need when you need them. This battery organizer is a much better storage solution. It holds 93 batteries of different sizes and even includes a battery tester. Available colors: 7

10 This countertop organizer for any room in your house Amazon EKNITEY Countertop Organizer $20 See On Amazon Whether you use it in the office, kitchen, or bathroom, this countertop organizer will come in handy. It offers additional storage for toiletries, spices, cleaning supplies, or office items. Made from rust-resistant steel, the two-tier organizer has rubber feet that keep it planted on the counter. Available colors: 2

11 These shower caddies that add style & storage to your shower Amazon OMAIRA Adhesive Shower Caddy (2-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Designed to secure to your shower wall with water-resistant adhesive strips, these storage caddies aren’t just functional, they’re downright good-looking. Crafted from stainless steel, they’re sturdy enough to hold even the heaviest economy-size bottles, and are fashioned with hooks for your razor, loofah, and more. Available colors: 3

12 A car organizer that keeps the mess at bay in your vehicle Amazon Drive Auto Car Organizer $33 See On Amazon Running errands, visiting friends and family, doing school pickups — there are so many reasons why your car quickly becomes a cluttered mess. One quick and easy way to get a handle on things is with this car organizer. With a waterproof lining, it has hooks to secure it in place, and features large and small compartments for stashing all kinds of items.

13 The utensil organizer with an expandable design Amazon Signature Living Bamboo Expandable Utensil Drawer Organizer $21 See On Amazon Crafted from renewable bamboo, this drawer organizer expands from 13 to 20 inches wide to maximize storage in most standard-size kitchen drawers. With multiple compartments, the organizer provides a way to neaten up even crowded utensil drawers, but it can also be used to make sense of the most chaotic junk drawers. Available sizes: 4

14 This purse organizer that keeps your bags in good shape Amazon Zober Hanging Purse Organizer $13 See On Amazon Whether or not you’ve spent a pretty penny on your handbags, it’s a good idea to protect your investments and keep them from getting crumpled or dusty. This hanging purse organizer is a great way to do it. The rotating hook hangs on any closet rod, and the eight transparent pockets keep your purses upright and dust-free. Available colors: 4

15 The storage drawer that wrangles all those K-cups Amazon DecoBros K-Cup Storage Drawer $23 See On Amazon Single-serving coffee machines are so convenient, but the pods do tend to be a pain to store. This storage drawer remedies that problem: It holds 36 K-cups of your favorite blends, and you can place your machine right on top. The drawer slides out smoothly, making it quick and easy to access your morning brew. Available finishes: 3

16 These bamboo dividers that keep your drawers tidy Amazon Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) $32 See On Amazon These versatile bamboo drawer dividers are exactly the kind of assist you need if you’re looking to organize cooking utensils, office supplies, or even socks and underwear. They expand from just over 17 inches to 22 inches, making it easy for them to fit drawers of most sizes, and the rubber pads on the ends help prevent damage. Available colors: 3

17 These organizer that are perfect for water bottles & wine Amazon ClearSpace Water Bottle Organizer (2-Pack) $23 See On Amazon These organizers with curved compartments are ideal for storing all those water bottles that seem to accumulate on your kitchen counter — and they also make a unique and modern wine rack. The set comes with two; you can use them side by side or stack them on top of each other if you’re short on space.

18 A ceramic sponge holder for a neater sink area Amazon Home Acre Designs Sponge Holder $11 See On Amazon Tidy up your kitchen sink area with this sponge holder made from embossed ceramic. Besides giving your sponge a home, the holder also allows your sponge to properly dry — that means it won’t acquire that nasty smell that comes courtesy of dampness and mildew.

19 The organizers for your sock & underwear drawer Amazon Simple Houseware Foldable Drawer Organizers (6-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Designed to provide storage for smaller items like underwear, socks, and T-shirts, these drawer organizers make it easy to get your clothing in order. They’re crafted from durable non-woven fabric and fold down nearly flat when not in use. Available colors: 7

20 An ottoman with room for storage inside Amazon Greenco Faux Leather Tufted Ottoman Stool $24 See On Amazon Your partner’s parents have called —they’re five minutes away and coming over, but the living room is a mess. In that moment, you’ll want this tufted storage ottoman on your side. Just sweep the clutter into the ottoman’s capacious interior — you can sort though it later — and pop on the lid. This item also provides extra seating and doubles as a footrest.

21 This rack for hanging brooms, rakes & more Amazon Holikme Mop and Broom Holder $13 See On Amazon Make your utility closet or garage a model of order with this organizing rack. It has four spring-loaded holders for hanging brooms, rakes, and mops and is also designed with hooks for smaller items like gloves, hats, and clippers. It mounts quickly and easily with the included hardware and holds up to 40 pounds. Available colors: 2

22 These under-bed storage boxes that store up to 24 pairs Amazon Woffit Under-Bed Shoe Organizers (Set of 2) $30 See On Amazon Get some space back in your closet by storing off-season shoes in these two under-bed shoe organizers. Crafted from premium non-woven fabric, these boxes have clear vinyl tops that make it easy to see what’s inside, and the handles let you pull the boxes out from under the bed whenever you need to look for a pair. Available styles: 2

23 The slide-out caddy that makes under-sink storage easy Amazon YouCopia RollOut Caddy Under-Sink Organizer $30 See On Amazon With a set of wheels on one end, this under-sink organizer is easy to slide out, so you can access toiletries or cleaning supplies in a flash. Adjustable dividers let you customize the configuration as you like, while convenient handles mean you can tote this caddy around the house while you clean. Available sizes: 2

24 A charging station that powers 4 devices simultaneously Amazon Poweroni Charging Dock $20 See On Amazon Your phone’s charging on the kitchen counter, and your SO’s is on the kitchen table, while your tablet is out in the living room powering up — these days, it seems like we have devices strewn all over the house. This charging dock gives them all a central place to perch while they’re getting juiced. It’s compatible with both Apple and Android devices and delivers a customized, speedy charge to each.

25 This box that stores & displays tea packets Amazon Signature Living Bamboo Wooden Tea Box $32 See On Amazon For tea lovers, this tea box is a must-have. The perfect way to both organize and find tea packets, it’s crafted from eco-friendly bamboo and features a clear window on the top. There are eight compartments inside and a hidden drawer that’s perfect for stashing sugar, honey straws, stirrers, and more.

26 These magnets that organize paperwork on your fridge or filing cabinets Amazon Papercode Clip Magnets (12-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Keep important papers where you can find them — right on the front of your fridge or filing cabinet — with these magnetic clips. Engineered to hold up to 60 pieces of paper each, these sturdy clip magnets are great for either office or home use. You’ll love them for displaying photos, too.

27 This caddy that ensures you’ll never lose the remote again Amazon SANQIANWAN TV Remote Control Holder $17 See On Amazon Once you’ve sorted through the 93 remotes on your coffee table and determined which ones you actually still need — this remote control holder is a stylish way to keep them organized. The faux leather construction looks great on any side table, and the multiple dividers inside prop up each remote for easy finding. Available sizes: 4

28 An organizer that rounds up office supplies Amazon Greenco Mesh Office Supplies Desk Organizer $27 See On Amazon Make your workday more productive by straightening up your desktop with this office supplies organizer that’s great for holding everything from pens to Post-Its. It features multiple compartments for efficient storage but has a small footprint, so it won’t take up unnecessary space. Crafted from sturdy steel mesh, it’s scratch-resistant and made to last through years of use.

29 A space-saving makeup organizer that rotates Amazon Syntus 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer $18 See On Amazon This makeup organizer has a rotating design, so you can give it a spin and locate just what you need. It’s made from sturdy acrylic and features multiple adjustable compartments, so you can efficiently store bottles, jars, lipstick tubes, and makeup brushes. This is so much better than a jumbled makeup drawer. Available colors: 3

30 A dispenser for all your shower products Amazon Better Living Products Shower Dispense $33 See On Amazon Is your shower floor a pile of shampoo and body wash bottles? Do yourself a favor and streamline things with this shower dispenser that adheres directly to the wall. The three-chamber dispenser has room for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, and a push of each button doles out the perfect amount every time. Available colors: 2

31 The storage bags for bedding & out-of-season clothes Amazon Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag (3-pack) $20 See On Amazon With an impressively large capacity, these storage bags are perfect for off-season clothing, extra towels, blankets, and linens. They’re made from strong non-woven fabric and feature clear panels on the sides, so it’s easy to see what’s inside. Durable handles help you lift them and move them from place to place.

32 This salt bowl that makes it easy to grab a pinch Amazon Estilo Bamboo Spice Bowl $10 See On Amazon With its deep well and swiveling magnetic lid, this salt bowl allows for one-handed use while you’re cooking, so you can easily grab a pinch in a hurry. Made from sleek bamboo, it’s as good-looking as it is useful, and makes a terrific gift, too.

33 A pull-out cabinet organizer with a sliding mechanism Amazon AHNR Pull-Out Cabinet Organizer $30 See On Amazon This cabinet organizer slides out from your cupboard, making for easy retrieval of even the most heavy-duty items on board, like pots, pans, or small appliances. It’s available in six sizes, and made from sturdy stainless steel for long-lasting use. Installation requires only a screwdriver. Available sizes: 6

34 These under-bed storage organizers that help declutter your closets Amazon Zober Under-Bed Storage Organizers (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Offload sweaters, extra towels, bed linens, and more from your closets and stash them in these under-bed storage organizers. Lightweight and breathable, these organizers boast a low profile that slides right under your bed frame. Plus, they feature transparent top windows, so you can easily see what’s inside each one. Available colors: 3

35 The wall-mounted holder that stores plastic bags for recycling or reuse Amazon Greenco Plastic Bag Saver $13 See On Amazon Doesn’t it just seem like plastic grocery bags breed like rabbits underneath the sink or in the cabinet where you keep them? This plastic bag saver keeps them from sprawling out all over the place until you have time to reuse or recycle them. The brushed stainless steel finish gives it a high-end look and it installs easily onto a wall or the inside of a cupboard with the included hardware.

36 An airtight coffee canister with a CO2 valve Amazon Bean Envy Coffee Canister $20 See On Amazon Engineered with a CO2 valve to keep beans fresh, this coffee canister is made from premium food-grade stainless steel with an airtight seal. A date tracker on top allows you to keep an eye on the useful life of your beans or grounds, and it comes with a measuring spoon that makes it easy to dose out the proper amount to make a delicious pot of java. Available colors: 4

37 These pants hangers that can hold up to 5 garments each Amazon Devesanter Pants Hangers (4-Pack) $19 See On Amazon Create space in your closet by using these pants hangers that hold up to five garments each. Constructed from stainless steel, these hangers are ultra-durable and have a corrosion-resistant coating. With more room on your closet rod, you can pack in more clothes — if you want, space them out so they don’t get wrinkled. Available colors: 2

38 A dual-sided hanging organizer for your jewelry Amazon MISSLO Dual-sided Hanging Jewelry Organizer $13 See On Amazon Jewelry boxes are great, but items tend to get tangled up in them, and it can be hard to see what you have. This hanging jewelry organizer features rows of clear pockets that keep everything separate and untangled while allowing you to view your whole collection. It’s dual-sided to accommodate twice as much, and hangs on any closet rod. Available colors: 2

39 The hair tool holder that hangs over your cabinet door Amazon mDesign Over-Door Styling Tool Organizer $20 See On Amazon Designed to hang over a cabinet door, this styling tool organizer is an easy way to tidy up your bathroom. Made from sturdy steel wire, it’s spacious enough for hair dryers, curling irons, and straighteners, and you don’t even have to wait for your tools to cool down before you store them. It’s a great alternative to countertop storage, and the foam pads keep it from damaging the cabinet door. Available colors: 4