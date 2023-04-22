Think you can't be lazy & still look good? — these clever, cheap things will prove you wrong
So you can hit the snooze button one more time in the morning.
Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t like to spend a ton of energy on my hair and skin. It’s not that I don’t care, per se — I just like to spend my leisure hours, doing, well,
leisurely things. If you can relate, then you’ll love these clever beauty products that require little to no effort on your part. From hands-off hair treatments to ingenious makeup products that are ridiculously easy to use, these wallet-friendly things prove you can live a low-maintenance lifestyle and look your best. 01 This smooth satin pillowcase that’s gentle on your skin & hair
You don’t even need to be awake to care for your face and hair — this
satin pillowcase’s silky smooth texture offers benefits for both. The satin material is much less absorbent than cotton, so it won’t dry out your skin overnight. Meanwhile, it also creates a slippery surface that your strands will glide right over, preventing knots and breakage as you sleep. After a few mornings of feeling refreshed, you’ll have a new understanding of the phrase “beauty sleep.” Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King Available colors and patterns: 25 02 A reusable makeup remover towel that works with nothing but water
Tired of forgetting to stock up on makeup remover wipes? The
MakeUp Eraser is a reusable towel that gets rid of the day’s foundation, lipstick, eyeliner, and even waterproof mascara with nothing but water. The highly rated, ultra-absorbent cloth lasts anywhere from three to five years — just pop it in the washing machine once a week. Available colors and patterns: 14 03 The microfiber hair towel wrap that cuts down on drying time
Cut down your hair drying time significantly by swapping out your cotton towel for this
microfiber hair wrap. Featuring a waffle texture, the ultra-absorbent towel wicks away excess moisture — so you can get to styling your locks sooner. A loop closure at the base of the neck ensures the towel stays securely in place. 04 This cooling eye balm that makes it look like you got a full night’s sleep
Even if you didn’t catch a full night’s sleep, you can still
look like you did — just apply this cooling balm underneath your eyes in the morning. Hydrating aloe and watermelon are combined with skin-firming caffeine, resulting in a powerful natural formula that can help brighten dark circles and reduce puffiness. 05 A hair-smoothing serum that offers up to 72 hours of sleek shine
Harnessing the shine-boosting benefits of Moroccan argan oil, Garnier Fructis’
anti-frizz serum offers up to 72 hours of smooth moisture for your hair. Apply a pump of the leave-in formula to damp or dry strands prior to heat styling — or, for an even lower-maintenance look, let your hair air dry instead. It’s a fan-favorite formula and it’s cheap, to boot. 06 The volumizing hair dryer brush that makes you look salon-fresh
If drying
and styling your hair just feels like too much effort, you should try Revlon’s volumizing brush with a built-in blow dryer — it’ll make you look like you just stepped out of the salon. The oval-shaped barrel features nylon pin and tufted bristles, which gently detangle your strands while distributing your natural oils from root to tip. A stream of hot air flows through the vents between the bristles, locking your style into place. There are three heat and speed settings you can switch between, depending on your hair length and type. 07 These exfoliating foot peel masks that leave your soles feeling baby soft
For those who’d rather take a hands-off approach to exfoliating their feet, these
slip-on masks couldn’t be any easier to use. Simply place them on your feet like a pair of socks, then kick back and relax for the next hour. About a week after taking them off, you’ll notice the tough, callused skin on your soles start to peel away like magic. 08 This winged eyeliner stamp that creates a flawless cat eye
I don’t know about you, but I don’t have the patience to create a winged eyeliner look on my own. That’s why I love these
eyeliner stamp pens — they create the perfect cat eye in just seconds. Simply apply the stamp to the outer corner, then use the opposite end’s marker tip to line the rest of your eye. Available sizes: 8 millimeters, 10 millimeters 09 A root touch-up powder that allows you to go longer between hair dyeing sessions
Whether you dye your hair at the salon or at home, it can become a time-consuming — not to mention pricey — affair. This pigmented
touch-up powder allows you to extend the life of your dye job by concealing the new growth at your roots. The rain- and sweat-resistant formula can be applied using the included sponge, lasting all the way until your next shampoo. Pick from a wide spectrum of blonde, brunette, black, and red shades. 10 The seamless bralette that doesn’t show under clothes
This smooth, seamless
bralette from Calvin Klein proves you don’t need a constricting underwire to receive ample bust support. Made of a stretchy, moisture-wicking blend of nylon and spandex, the highly rated bralette hugs your body like a second skin, and is nearly invisible under formfitting tops. A pair of barely-there, adjustable straps and removable foam pads allow you to achieve a fine-tuned fit. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 22 11 These teeth-whitening pens that give results in as little as 1 week
You don’t have to wait long to see results after using these
teeth-whitening pens — several reviewers have noticed improvements in as little as one week. The enamel-safe, carbamide peroxide-based formula is easy to apply with the brush tip, so you can complete an entire treatment in just a couple of minutes. Each pen includes a protective cap, making it extremely travel-friendly as well. 12 A shine-boosting hair treatment that only takes 8 seconds
Don’t think you have enough time for a hair treatment? As long as you have eight seconds, you’re golden — that’s how long it takes for L'Oréal’s
Elvive Wonder Water to work. The rinse-out treatment uses lamellar water technology to smooth the damaged surfaces of your strands, resulting in softer, shinier locks after just one use. Apply the weightless formula to wet hair after shampooing, count to eight, and rinse. 13 These portable shoe wipes that remove dirt & grime
Whether you’ve just stepped in a puddle or gone on a jog in the rain, Pink Miracle’s
shoe cleaning wipes are perfect for freshening up your kicks on the go. Each wipe contains just enough solution for one pair of shoes — use them on any washable nylon, leather, vinyl, or rubber materials. The abrasive side can be used to gently scrub your shoes, while the smooth side wipes up any leftover residue. 14 The gently exfoliating body lotion that’s packed with nutrients
Formulated with glycolic and salicylic acids, this
body lotion works to exfoliate and moisturize your skin in one easy step. Calming green tea and soothing chamomile extract work to calm redness and irritation while the chemical exfoliants gently encourage cell turnover. In addition to the arms, legs, and back, several reviewers have noted the lotion has improved the texture of their facial area, as well. 15 An eclectic set of statement earrings that’s super wallet-friendly
This eclectic
set of statement earrings provides endless opportunities to spice up an outfit — from a floor-length sundress to a casual jeans-tee combo. You get 20 pairs in a wide range of styles, including rattan teardrop earrings, chunky resin hoops, and gold-tone palm leaves. Not to mention, this collection is an amazing value — where else could you find so many different designs for such a reasonable price? 16 This ring light for at-home Zoom meetings
One easy way to make a good impression on a video call is to ensure your surroundings are well lit — and this
ring light properly illuminates your face in a matter of seconds. With 10 brightness levels and warm, cool, and natural tone options, it’s easy to create just the right setting for your meeting. Clip it to your laptop or set it up on the included tripod. 17 These fast-acting dry drops that cure your manicure in 1 minute
For a while, I found DIY manicures intimidating — mainly because I’d always mess my nails up before they dried. Luckily, OPI’s
lacquer drying drops solve that problem. The highly rated, fast-acting formula dries nail polish to the touch after one minute, and leaves them fully dry in just five. It’s also infused with jojoba oil and vitamin E, both of which work to moisturize the cuticle as the coat dries. 18 Some satin scrunchies that create cute, messy up-dos
Not only are these
satin scrunchies gentle on your hair, they’re also so stinkin’ cute. You can use this eight-pack to create messy, laid-back ponytails and buns that actually stay in place — without snagging your strands. This collection includes a variety of subdued colors and leopard prints, but there are several other packs to choose from as well. 19 A matte setting spray that locks in your makeup look
Save yourself from having to touch up your makeup later by spritzing on this weightless
setting spray from Elizabeth Mott. It quickly dries to a matte finish, locking your foundation, blush, and bronzer into place for the rest of the day. If you want to reduce the appearance of shine, you’ll also love that this spray works to minimize oil. 20 These flowy palazzo pants that are both comfy & stylish
You don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style — these
high-waisted palazzo pants prove it. Made of a butter-soft, stretchy fabric, the pants hug your body throughout the hip and thigh before flaring out at the knee. Dare I say, these just may be comfier than your pajama pants — and they come in over a dozen unique patterns. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors and patterns: 16 21 This handheld garment steamer that’s so much easier than using an iron
There’s a much easier alternative to lugging out that bulky ironing board — this
garment steamer. Producing up to 15 minutes of continuous steam on a single fill, the handheld gadget smooths out the creases in your silk, jersey, and linen with ease. Its compact design also allows you to conveniently pack it in your suitcase while traveling. Available colors: Blue, White 22 A sleek stainless steel eyelash curler that’s so easy to use
This
stainless steel eyelash curler is designed with an elongated silicone pad, gently shaping the fine hairs above your eyes without any tugging or pinching. Your lashes will instantly look fuller and more defined — you may even end up skipping the mascara. As an added bonus, the sleek curler comes with a satin travel pouch for easy portability. 23 The heatless hair curler that works while you sleep
Want big, bouncy curls without having to use an iron? This plush, heatless
curling rod goes to work while you catch up on some much-needed rest. Simply pin the flat top to your head with the included clips, wrap your hair around the soft material on either side, and secure at the bottom with the scrunchies. In the morning, you’ll have gorgeous curls that took barely any effort on your part. 24 This moisturizing face & body cream made with nourishing shea butter
Whether you use it on your face or body, this
nourishing cream will leave your skin feeling so soft and hydrated. Rich shea butter, soothing aloe vera, and protective beeswax are blended together in this French pharmacy blend to create a simple yet effective formula — and for those who like a product that does double duty, you should know that it also acts as a wonderful makeup primer. 25 A multipack of no-show socks with a bona fide fan following
If you’re wasting time rummaging around for matching socks, it may be time to stock up on some new pairs. With a low-profile design that’s barely visible under your shoes, these
ankle socks are perfect for throwing on with your favorite sneakers, slides, or Oxfords — and they’ve earned a 4.7-star overall rating after 47,000 reviews. You’ll find three nonslip silicone strips at each heel, which prevent the sock from sliding down your foot. 26 The hydrating body lotion you can use in the shower
Enriched with nourishing cocoa butter, this
ultra-hydrating lotion can be applied while you’re lathering up in the shower, which means you can skip a step in your morning routine. Ideal for those with particularly dry, flaky skin, the water-activated formula provides up to 24 hours of nourishing moisture. Perhaps the best part? It doesn’t leave behind any greasy, sticky residue once you wash it off. 27 This nutrient-packed vitamin C serum that promotes a bright, even complexion
Combining brightening vitamin C and ferulic acid with moisturizing hyaluronic acid, this
facial serum encourages an even, refreshed complexion. This powerhouse formula works to fade spots, create an even texture, and minimize the appearance of pores — all without overdrying skin. In fact, multiple reviewers have noted it helped them achieve a bare-faced glow without foundation. 28 A soothing lip treatment made with nutrient-rich island botanicals
Dry, flaky lips happen to everyone — but you can provide them with soothing relief by applying this
hydrating treatment. Formulated with moisturizing Hawaiian kukui nut oil and antioxidant-rich agave nectar, the clear balm quickly absorbs into your parched lips. There are also pink- and red-tinted shades for those who want a light kiss of color. 29 This satin-lined shower cap for those days you don’t feel like washing your hair
It’s not a necessity to wash your hair every day — in fact, many hair types and lengths actually benefit from less frequent shampooing. This waterproof
shower cap keeps your hair dry while you shower, while the satin lining keeps your locks from getting matted or tangled. The reversible cap also has the added benefit of being adjustable — just pull the drawstring at the back to get a secure fit. 30 These false eyelashes that use mini magnets instead of glue
Traditional eyelash adhesive can be goopy and messy — these
magnetic faux lashes are so much easier to apply. Simply trace your eyelid with the included magnetic liner, then hold the false eyelash over your eye once the liner dries. Each piece is designed with five micro-magnets that keep it securely in place, while also making removal hassle-free. 31 This gentle hairbrush that detangles hair without tugging
Thanks to its thin, flexible bristles, Crave Naturals’
Glide Thru hairbrush is able to separate knots and tangles sideways — instead of down — which helps reduce breakage and tugging. Its unique wave shape is ergonomically designed to glide through your strands, while the curved handle fits comfortably in your hand, giving you complete control while you brush. Available colors and patterns: 7 32 These exfoliating glycolic acid pads that give you a spa-grade glow
If you don’t want to bother with the cost and time investment of spa facial treatments, these
glycolic acid pads are a worthy alternative. Glycolic acid works to resurface skin and remove dead skin cells, while calming green tea and calendula extracts soothe any redness or irritation. Reviewers reported that these pads are also an effective spot treatment for the occasional breakout or pimple. Use these on the regular and your skin will absolutely glow. 33 A cuticle oil pen that moisturizes & strengthens your nail beds
For those who don’t feel like committing to a full-out manicure, this
cuticle oil pen offers an easy way to help make brittle nail beds feel moisturized and strong. The lightweight, unscented formula features a nourishing blend of olive, grape seed, and tea tree oils, absorbing instantly into your cuticles without any greasy residue. Even better, the travel-friendly pen applicator can be packed in your bag for on-the-go use. 34 This iron-on adhesive that saves you a trip to the tailor
Shortening the length of your pants, skirts, and dresses can breathe new life into your wardrobe — but going to the tailor can take quite a bit of time (not to mention, money). Luckily, you can take matters into your own hands and use this
iron-on hemming tape. Available in both black and white options, the heat-activated adhesive tape creates a permanent bond that’s stronger than a needle and thread. It’s best for use on lighter-weight fabrics such as cotton, rayon, and polyester blends. Available colors: Black, White 35 A curl-enhancing cream that’s designed for air drying hair
This
curl-enhancing cream from OGX is designed for those who want to skip the blow dryer after washing their locks. The moisturizing formula — enriched with shea butter and coconut oil — delivers frizz-free shine without the use of heat. Simply apply a small amount to towel-dried hair, then go about your business — the cream does all the work of locking your curls into place. 36 This layered herringbone necklace that goes with any outfit
I personally love versatile, understated jewelry pieces you can wear with anything — and this
layered herringbone necklace definitely fits the bill. The 14-karat gold plated piece complements just about every outfit, from a slinky cocktail dress to a laid-back tee-and-jeans combo. There are multiple lengths and widths to choose from, so you can find just the right style for you. Available sizes: 14 inches — 20 inches Available styles: 6 37 A multipurpose body oil made with tried & true natural ingredients
While fancy skin-care trends come and go, you can’t beat the basics. Ancient Greek Remedy’s
multipurpose body oil is a tried-and-true blend of olive, almond, and grape seed oils, with a hint of lavender for a soothing scent. Apply it to your face, arms, legs, hair, nails... pretty much anywhere that could use a dose of nourishing hydration. 38 These sturdy wooden hangers that won’t stretch out shirt shoulders
Sick of constantly picking up your heavier garments off the floor of your closet? These sturdy
wooden hangers ensure your coats, suits, and other hefty clothing items stay securely in place. Not to mention, the wide arms evenly distribute the weight of your garment, so the shoulders won’t get stretched out over time. A nonslip cross bar provides the perfect spot for a pair of trousers or a skirt. Available colors: Cherry Wood, Natural Wood, Vintage Wood 39 This deeply conditioning hair mask that strenghtens and promotes elasticity
Ideal for all hair types and textures, this
nourishing mask offers a low-effort way to keep your locks shiny and smooth. Fortified with hydrolyzed keratin — a fibrous protein that keeps hair and nails strong — the deeply conditioning treatment leaves your mane feeling soft and easy to style. The addition of vitamin E and omegas helps increase elasticity and shine. 40 A facial hair trimmer that painlessly removes peach fuzz & stray brow hairs
Facial waxing and plucking can be an uncomfortable, time-consuming experience, which is why I recommend using an
electric hair trimmer instead. The battery-powered unit gently removes peach fuzz and stray brow hairs from your face, creating a smoother canvas for your makeup — or even just your moisturizer. And, since this hair remover is so gentle, you don’t have to worry about any pesky razor bumps.