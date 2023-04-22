Think you can't be lazy & still look good? — these clever, cheap things will prove you wrong

Shortening the length of your pants, skirts, and dresses can breathe new life into your wardrobe — but going to the tailor can take quite a bit of time (not to mention, money). Luckily, you can take matters into your own hands and use this iron-on hemming tape. Available in both black and white options, the heat-activated adhesive tape creates a permanent bond that’s stronger than a needle and thread. It’s best for use on lighter-weight fabrics such as cotton, rayon, and polyester blends.

Available colors: Black, White