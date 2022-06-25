40 clever things on Amazon that make you look better with almost no effort
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
I’m a firm believer that looking good doesn’t have to require a ton of effort. Between work, errands, and social plans, who has time to spend hours in front of the mirror anyway? Luckily, these clever products on Amazon can actually make your beauty or grooming routine a breeze. From a set of teeth-whitening pens that are easy to use to a vitamin-packed hair serum that nourishes dry strands, these things provide great results in little to no time at all.
Even better, you’ll find that many of the items below are designed to be portable — such as this wrinkle-releasing garment steamer and this 15-piece nail care kit — so you can bring them with you on the go. Supported by thousands of rave reviews on Amazon, these products can help you look and feel better in no time at all.