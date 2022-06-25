40 clever things on Amazon that make you look better with almost no effort

I’m a firm believer that looking good doesn’t have to require a ton of effort. Between work, errands, and social plans, who has time to spend hours in front of the mirror anyway? Luckily, these clever products on Amazon can actually make your beauty or grooming routine a breeze. From a set of teeth-whitening pens that are easy to use to a vitamin-packed hair serum that nourishes dry strands, these things provide great results in little to no time at all.

Even better, you’ll find that many of the items below are designed to be portable — such as this wrinkle-releasing garment steamer and this 15-piece nail care kit — so you can bring them with you on the go. Supported by thousands of rave reviews on Amazon, these products can help you look and feel better in no time at all.

01 The stain-removing wipes you can take on the go Amazon The Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover Wipes (25-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Imagine this: You’re about to give a work presentation when you accidentally spill a bit of your lunch on your clothes. There’s no need to panic — these stain remover wipes lift food and drink stains from most fabrics. The water-based formula works immediately, so you can quickly clean up any unwanted mess. “It literally removes the stain in front of your eyes,” one reviewer commented.

02 These exfoliating foot masks that get rid of calluses & rough skin Amazon DERMORA Foot Peel Masks (2 Pairs) $20 See On Amazon Infused with coconut and papaya extracts, these exfoliating foot peel masks slip over your feet like a pair of socks. Leave them on for an hour to let the natural ingredients soak into your feet, then watch as the dry, cracked skin slowly peels away over the next week — revealing the soft, new skin underneath. Available scents: 6

03 This vitamin-packed hair serum that nourishes dry strands Amazon Hussell Hair Treatment Serum Capsules (40 Count) $15 See On Amazon Enriched with vitamins A, C, and E, these hair serum capsules deeply penetrate and repair dry, damaged strands. The avocado, argan, and macadamia oils deliver lots of moisture, helping to restore smoothness and prevent breakage. There’s no need to rinse out the formula — just apply to wet hair and style or dry as usual.

04 These rounded-shoulder hangers that won’t stretch out clothes Amazon ZOBER Wide-Shoulder Hangers (6-Pack) $27 See On Amazon These sturdy wooden hangers are designed with extra-wide, rounded ends, so they won’t stretch out the shoulders of shirts, sweaters, and jackets. Each one is constructed with a rotating swivel hook and a nonslip cross bar for hanging pants as well. The wooden hangers have a sleek finish that gives them a uniform, sophisticated appearance. Available colors: Vintage, Cherry, Natural

05 A soothing gel mask for hot or cold therapy Amazon PerfeCore Gel Eye Mask $17 See On Amazon What’s great about this face mask is that you can use it for cold and hot therapy — just place it in the refrigerator or the microwave depending on what you’re in the mood for. Filled with hundreds of temperature-retaining gel beads, the mask wraps around your face with the included straps. The gentle pressure can reduce eye puffiness, alleviate headaches, relive sinus pressure, and relax your facial muscles. Available colors: 4

06 This water-softening shower filter that prevents dry hair & skin Amazon AquaBliss Shower Filter $36 See On Amazon Installing this multi-layer filter to your showerhead is an easy way to clear your water of harsh chlorine and minerals, which can irritate skin and dry out hair. The 15-stage filtration system easily snaps into place, with no tools required. One reviewer wrote, “Improved the softness of my hair and skin dramatically. My hair has not been this healthy in 10 years!”

07 A skin-brightening vitamin C facial serum with hyaluronic acid Amazon Sdara Skincare Vitamin C Serum $15 See On Amazon Skin-brightening vitamin C and moisturizing hyaluronic acid are a winning combo, and this facial serum is proof. Fortified with softening jojoba oil and antioxidant-rich vitamin E, the silky formula absorbs easily into your skin, working to even out skin tone and boost the glow of your complexion. Apply a few drops to your face after cleansing each night.

08 These teeth-whitening pens that are simple to use Amazon VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pens (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon You don’t have to go to a professional to whiten your teeth — these budget-conscious whitening pens are simple to use and produce effective results. Each pen contains enough formula for up to 30 uses, and you get three in a pack for a total of 90 applications. The flexible brush tip gently “paints” each tooth, creating a brighter smile with just one minute of daily use.

09 These no-show socks with sky-high ratings Amazon IDEGG Unisex No-Show Socks $14 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating after 39,000 reviews, these no-show socks create a streamlined, sock-free look. The cotton-polyester material is blended with spandex, making the socks both breathable and stretchy. At the heel, three silicone strips keep the sock securely on your foot — so you won’t notice any slippage over the course of the day. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available multipacks: 8

10 A set of exfoliating silicone brushes for your body & face Amazon Dylonic Exfoliating Brushes (Set of 3) $10 See On Amazon Featuring flexible silicone bristles, these handheld exfoliating brushes gently and efficiently remove dry skin cells and prevent ingrown hairs. Safe for use on both wet and dry skin, the brushes are designed with ergonomic grips that keep them securely in your hand. The set includes a larger brush for your arms and legs as well as two smaller brushes for your face.

11 This fabric shaver that restores the look of your sweaters & more Amazon Conair Fabric Shaver $13 See On Amazon Restore your sweaters, coats, and other garments to a like-new appearance with this fabric shaver. The battery-operated unit is designed with a metal shaving surface that gently removes fuzz, lint, and pilling from a wide range of fabrics. The debris is stored inside the shaver until you’re ready to pour it out into your waste bin. Available colors: 6

12 A shoe cleaning kit to keep your kicks looking fresh Amazon Alloda Shoe Cleaning Kit $16 See On Amazon Complete with a bottle of foaming shoe cleaner, a bristled brush, and a fiber cloth, this kit has everything you need to keep your shoes looking fresh. Safe for use on canvas, suede, nylon, leather, and more, the gentle formula removes dirt while the brush cleans hard-to-reach crevices. The soft cloth quickly dries your shoes, so you can wear them again ASAP.

13 A variety pack of skin-nourishing face masks Amazon COS.W FOR BETTER SKIN Sheet Masks (16-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Each one of these facial sheet masks is fortified with a different natural ingredient, ranging from detoxifying charcoal to moisturizing honey to brightening green tea. The flexible masks conform to your face for a comfortable fit that maximizes nutrient absorption. You get 16 types of masks in this wallet-friendly multipack.

14 These slant-tip tweezers for precise plucking Amazon Tweezer Guru Slant-Tip Tweezers $9 See On Amazon The hand-filed, slanted tips on these durable stainless steel tweezers give them an extra edge when it comes to removing ingrown hairs or plucking fine eyebrow hairs. Designed with an ergonomic grip, the tweezers are easy to grasp while you shape and define your brows. They’re made from premium stainless steel for long-lasting use, and come in a handful of bright colors, so you can always spot them in your medicine cabinet. Available colors: 8

15 Some biotin gummies that strengthen your hair, skin & nails Amazon Nature's Bounty Hair, Skin & Nails Vitamins (200 Count) $16 See On Amazon Fortified with vitamins C & E, these biotin-rich gummies have a wealth of positive benefits. Biotin is a vital nutrient that strengthens your hair, while both vitamins play an active role in supporting collagen production and hydration. Not to mention, the gummies have a delicious strawberry flavor that’ll make you look forward to taking them daily.

16 This argan hair mask that repairs & hydrates strands Amazon OGX Argan Oil Hair Mask $7 See On Amazon Here’s an ultra-nourishing hair mask that’s made with cold-pressed argan oil and silk proteins. The luxurious-feeling formula soaks into dry, damaged hair, deeply hydrating your strands and locking in moisture. It has a warm vanilla-tangerine scent that leaves hair smelling amazing for the rest of the day.

17 These boot support inserts that prevent crumpling Amazon Ruisita Boot Supports (6-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Resilient and flexible, these boot supports can be inserted into the shafts of your tall boots, helping them to stand upright. This, in turn, will prevent the development of creases, cracks, and crumpling over time. You get six supports in a pack, enough for three different pairs of knee-high boots. Available sizes: 9.5 inches, 10 inches, 14 inches, 16 inches

18 The deeply moisturizing hand masks that work “like magic” Amazon Aveena Repairing CICA Hand Mask $3 See On Amazon These glove-shaped masks from Aveeno are infused with rich shea butter and prebiotic oat, deeply moisturizing the dry, cracked skin on your hands. You only need to wear them for 10 minutes at a time, and they don’t require any rinsing afterwards. “These literally work magic in restoring my skin,” one reviewer raved.

19 A set of acne patches that accelerate healing time Amazon Dots For Spots Acne Patches (24 Count) $10 See On Amazon With these translucent hydrocolloid patches, you can treat your acne during the day — or even while you sleep. The thin patches not only draw out dirt and impurities from your pimples, but they also create a protective barrier that guards them from pollution, irritants, and picking fingers. Wear them for six hours or more at a time for best results.

20 This coconut heat-protectant spray that’s key to preventing hair damage Amazon Bold Uniq Coconut Heat Protectant $17 See On Amazon Before you blow dry, curl, or straighten your hair, a spritz of this heat protectant spray will ensure your strands stay strong and hydrated. Made with moisturizing coconut oil, the leave-in, color-safe formula conditions and smooths strands prior to heat application, so you don’t have to deal with damage down the line. Several reviewers have also complimented the spray’s delicious, tropical scent.

21 The microneedling facial roller with ultra-high ratings Amazon Sdara Skincare Derma Roller $15 See On Amazon Boasting over 16,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, this microneedling facial roller stimulates blood flow and gently exfoliates dead skin cells. Covered in tiny titanium needles, the handheld tool can also be used to open up pores and prepare the face to better absorb serum and moisturizer. It gets better: The roller can even be used on the scalp to help stimulate hair growth.

22 A compact garment steamer that’s quicker than ironing Amazon OGHom Clothes Steamer $24 See On Amazon Creating less hassle than an ironing board and iron, this handheld clothing steamer quickly releases wrinkles from your outfits. Heating up in less than two minutes, the powerful unit produces up to 15 minutes of steam on a single fill. Its compact size also allows you to pack it in your suitcase when you travel.

23 This durable nail file made from solid glass Amazon Classy Lady Glass Nail File $6 See On Amazon Instead of wearing down and replacing emory board files, you can invest in this nail file made of durable, solid glass. The angled tip allows for precise shaping and filing, while the opposite rounded end is easy to grip. Not only is the glass surface gentle on your nails, but it prevents them from chipping and peeling. Available colors: 6

24 These hair finishing wands that keep flyaways at bay Amazon DMLNN Hair Finishing Sticks (2-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Formulated with beeswax, glycerol, and keratin, this hair-smoothing serum is perfect for keeping wispy flyaways under control. The finishing gel can be applied with the mascara-like wand, and dries to a transparent finish — without any stickiness or greasiness. Keep it in your bag for hairstyle touch-ups while you’re on the go.

25 The retro sunglasses at a budget-friendly price Amazon KALIYADI Unisex Sunglasses (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Not only do these semi-rimless sunglasses have a retro-inspired look, but they’re also great at protecting sensitive eyes. The lenses have a UV400 protective coating, blocking out 100% of UVA and UVB rays. Available in a variety of lens and frame combos, you get two pairs in a pack for a wallet-conscious price, as well as microfiber storage pouches and cleaning cloths. Available multipacks: 30

26 A cult-favorite body scrub with a delightful tropical scent Amazon Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub $8 See On Amazon Infused with a host of moisturizing ingredients such as shea butter and avocado oil, this sugar scrub works to exfoliate and hydrate your skin — and it’s earned a 4.7-star overall rating after 99,000 Amazon reviews. It’s blended with mango puree, which conditions your skin while giving off a heavenly tropical scent. “I absolutely love this product! It’s great for exfoliating my skin, and smells wonderful,” raved one happy customer. Available scents: 6

27 The castor oil that boosts brow & eyelash growth Amazon Live Fraiche Organic Castor Oil For Brows and Lashes $10 See On Amazon Thick, strong lashes and eyebrows can be achieved using one of nature’s gifts — castor oil. This tube of organic castor oil is easy to apply to both your eyelashes and brows, thanks to the dual-ended applicator. One side features a spoolie brush for coating brows and lash tips, while the other side has a precise-tip brush for reaching your lash line.

28 An organic oil blend that moisturizes your body from head to toe Amazon Ancient Greek Remedy Multipurpose Body Oil $15 See On Amazon Made with a blend of olive, lavender, grape seed, and almond oils, this nutrient-packed formula provides lightweight moisture to your whole body. Use it to hydrate dry arms, legs, feet, cuticles, and even hair. With an average of 4.6 out of five stars on Amazon after 30,000 ratings, one reviewer even described it as a “liquid miracle.”

29 This gallon-size water bottle that reminds you to stay hydrated Amazon Life Bottle! 1-Gallon Water Bottle $25 See On Amazon Want to look and feel good? Drink more water. This gallon-size water bottle features time markings on the side that remind you to hydrate every hour, from morning until evening. It’s designed with two different lid attachments, a handle, and a carrying strap, making it easy to transport with you wherever you go. You even get a set of cleaning brushes for easy maintenance between uses. Available colors: 5

30 These satin pillowcases that protect your hair & skin Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Unlike traditional cotton pillowcases — which can dry out your skin — these satin pillowcases are gentle on your face, helping it to retain moisture. The smooth surface also allows your hair to easily glide over the surface, resulting in less breakage while you sleep. Over 180,000 reviewers have given these pillowcases five stars on Amazon. Choose from a variety of rich jewel tones as well as cool neutral colors. Available sizes: 20 inches x 26 inches, 20 inches x 30 inches, 20 inches x 36 inches, 20 inches x 40 inches

Available colors: 22

31 An ultra-hydrating spot treatment for rough, dry skin Amazon Eucerin Roughness Relief Spot Treatment $9 See On Amazon Eucerin’s ceramide-enriched cream is designed to provide soothing relief to the driest of elbows, knees, and heels. The moisturizing spot treatment is infused with urea, a chemical compound that intensively hydrates and exfoliates rough skin. A precision tip at the end of the bottle ensures a mess-free application.

32 This brightening facial serum that’s packed with antioxidants Amazon Acure Brightening Glowing Serum $19 See On Amazon Formulated with hydrating argan oil as well as antioxidant-rich pumpkin seed and cranberry oils, this organic facial serum has the power to boost your face’s natural glow. The gentle product can be used up to two times a day, in the morning and at night. “Awesome product! I put this on under my moisturizer and my face stays hydrated all through the night and I wake up with the softest skin!” one reviewer raved.

33 A conditioning cuticle cream made with seaweed & shea butter Amazon Onsen Cuticle Cream $10 See On Amazon Shea butter and Japanese seaweed are the hydrating duo featured in this cuticle cream from Onsen. Simply add a few drops to your nail beds and massage the moisturizing cream into your skin and nail beds. Combining the best aspects of a serum, oil, and cream into one product, the powerful product can have your nails feeling stronger in just two weeks.

34 The 15-piece manicure kit for at-home grooming Amazon Utopia Care Manicure Kit $13 See On Amazon Complete with stainless steel nail clippers, cuticle trimmers, a nail file, tweezers, and more, this manicure kit contains everything you need to take care of your fingers and toes. Neatly stored away in a lightweight faux leather carrying case, the set of tools can easily be packed in a bag or suitcase for quick touch-ups while traveling. Available colors: Black, Rose Gold, Silver

35 These lip-exfoliating brushes that restore softness Amazon YOUKOOL Lip Exfoliating Brushes (2-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Made from soft, flexible silicone, these exfoliating brushes gently scrub away the dead, flaky skin cells on your lips, restoring softness and smoothness. Each tool features a double-sided head — use the bristled side to exfoliate and the rounded side to stimulate circulation. Follow up with a moisturizing lip balm for a complete treatment.

36 A liquid blackhead remover that evens out skin tone Amazon COSRXA BHA Liquid Blackhead Remover $19 See On Amazon Less abrasive on your skin than a physical exfoliant, this chemical exfoliant made with betaine salicylate (BHA) helps clear blackheads, prevent acne, and promote a clear complexion. The liquid formula effortlessly clears out clogged pores and gently removes dead skin cells, resulting in smooth skin. Infused with hydrating willow bark water, this treatment is designed to be gentle enough for daily use.

37 The handheld facial razors for dermplaning & eyebrow shaping Amazon Dorco Tinkle Eyebrow Razors (6-Pack) $6 See On Amazon Featuring ultra-precise stainless steel blades, these facial razors are ideal for shaping your eyebrows or removing delicate hairs from your chin, cheeks, and upper lip. Just as good, they can be used as dermaplaning tools, exfoliating dead cells on the top surface of skin for a smoother complexion. Each blade is designed with a plastic safety cover that protects against accidental nicks and scratches, so you can feel more confident while using it.

38 The iron-on hemming tape for tailoring at home Amazon HeatnBond Iron-On Hemming Tape $3 See On Amazon Available in both white and black, this iron-on hemming tape allows you to easily shorten pants, skirts, and dresses without a sewing machine. The double-sided adhesive creates a permanent bond with most fabrics, even heavier ones such as denim, suede, and corduroy. Simply apply heat to the tape for quick, hassle-free hemming. Available colors: White, Black

39 A facial hair remover for your chin, cheeks & upper lip Amazon Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover $19 See On Amazon Remove the fine, delicate hairs along your upper lip and cheeks with this battery-powered hair remover. The discreet unit features an angled head that effectively reaches all the contours of your face. Use it before applying makeup to create a smooth base for foundation. It’s small enough to fit in your bag, so you can touch up throughout the day. Available colors: 6