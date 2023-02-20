Trainers say you can get your dog to act a hell of a lot better with any of these genius tricks

A dog chewing inappropriate things around the house is a common undesirable behavior. Michelle Lehr, AKC instructor, Certified Canine Massage Therapist, and head writer at Good Dog Swag, says, “It’s important to remember that the goal is not to punish your dog but to redirect their behavior. If your dog is barking excessively, for example, redirect their attention to something else, such as a chew toy or a game of fetch.”

This maplestick chew toy is a great tool to redirect unwanted behaviors from your pooch. It’s far more durable than a stick you would find outside and can withstand weeks of use, even from the toughest chewers. The toy is made from real wood to help entice your dog, as they find it flavorful.

Lehr adds, “When it comes to curbing ‘undesirable’ behaviors in dogs, the key is consistency,” says “Training should begin as soon as possible and should be reinforced throughout the dog’s life. Consistency in commands, reactions, and reinforcement will help your dog understand what is expected of them.”