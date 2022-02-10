Your poop pic could win you $10K on Super Bowl Sunday

Are you the kind of shameless individual who people describe as “too much” on social media? Do you need an extra $10,000? Do you poop? Do you hate this line of questioning as much as I do? If you answered yes to every question but the last one, have I got the contest for you.

On Wednesday, fresh butt aficionados and bidet attachment retailer Tushy invited participants, via Twitter and Instagram, to send them photos of their post-Super Bowl poop in a bid to possibly win $10,000. The event, unforgivably called “Super Bowel Sunday,” will accept entries either publicly tagged and tweeted with the hashtag #TUSHYSuperBowel or sent to them by DM, which I’m sure has opened a (back) door to their inboxes that will never be closed. Official rules state that entries will only be accepted from 3:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 13 to 11:59 p.m. PT on Feb. 14, which one would assume to be prime football dookie time.

“We’re serious. You could win $10K if you send us your post-big game poop on Super Bowel Monday,” Tushy tweeted. “Bonus points if you tell us what food it used to be.”

If you’re wondering why this contest exists, Tushy has not offered an explicit reason. However, their social media accounts do appear to be trying to dispel discomfort around poop conversation. As you may expect, reactions to the contest have been decidedly mixed. The most universally accurate Tweet comes from a user aptly named @piss_jugg, stating “dude man what the fuck.”

I do believe that poo, pee, and other bodily functions have a peculiar taboo around them even though everybody experiences them. It’s natural, folx! That being said, not everything needs to be a culture.

What the often very funny people at Tushy should probably consider is the willingness of people to see a literal litany of crap on their timeline, even for one day. This type of behavior is usually reserved for the worst trolls on political posts, although I’m sure the company means all of this in good “clean” fun. I hope whichever intern is on contest duty (hehe) this weekend gets paid time-and-a-half.