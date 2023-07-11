50 under-the-radar things with near-perfect Amazon reviews that you'll wish you knew about sooner

Some Amazon finds go viral, and I obviously love those finds, but there are also so many things out there that are just as viral-worthy, but they just fly a bit under-the-radar.

By so many things — I mean these 50 slightly hidden gems that you’ll wish you knew about sooner. Not only are these secret buys super cool, but they also have near-perfect reviews, which means they’re high-quality. And let me let you in on a little secret: If you grab these under-the-radar things with near-perfect reviews, you’ll be way ahead of everyone else (which is always a little win).

01 A cupholder expander that works with your giant go-to travel mug Amazon Swigzy Car Cup Holder Expander $27 See On Amazon This cup holder extender will work with any of your coffee mugs or bulky water bottles — up to 3.85 inches in diameter. The adjustable design sits right in the cupholder, so it won’t take a ton of time to set up when you jump in the car, and it won’t overlap with the other cupholders in your front seat.

02 This compact book light that brightens up a whole page Amazon Glocusent USB Rechargeable Book Light $13 See On Amazon This book light looks way sleeker than the bulky ones you usually reach for when you’re reading in bed, and it weighs under 2 ounces, so it won’t weigh you down while you lounge and read. In addition to being dimmable to five levels, it offers an amber light mode, which is easy on your eyes for late-night reading sessions.

03 An aesthetic olive oil bottle with a genius, functional top Amazon WOBILOO 2-In-1 Olive Oil Dispenser Bottle With Silicone Brush $11 See On Amazon Not only does this dishwasher-safe olive oil bottle look cool on your countertop, but it also comes with a genius dispenser handle on top. This colorful handle allows you to suction up the perfect amount of oil so you can drop it into your pan or on your salads. The dropper also has a built-in silicone bristle brush to brush a bit of oil on top of dough or your sheet pan dinner.

04 A shed-free foundation brush that’s really versatile Amazon Keshima Large Flat Top Foundation Brush $10 See On Amazon This streak-free foundation brush comes with that classic a large, wide shape and a ton of fluffy bristles that are always gentle. The shed-free design also won’t leave behind bristles in your go-to loose powder or get all stuck in your favorite liquid foundation — because yes, this brush works with all kinds of makeup.

05 This easy-to-use freezing tray for soup meal prep Amazon Souper Cubes 1-Cup Silicone Freezing Tray With Lid $20 See On Amazon This unique freezing tray is such an easy way to save individual cups of soup for lunches without filling up your freezer with a ton of containers. Instead, the dishwasher-safe, silicone design with a lid simply looks like a tidy ice tray. Each 1-cup soup slot also has built-in measurement lines (1/2 cup, 1 cup, 125 milliliters, 250 milliliters), and you get a lid for mess-free, smell-free freezing.

06 This packing cube & laundry bag set with a 4.8-star rating Amazon Shacke Pak - 5 Set Packing Cubes $22 See On Amazon This four-pack of packing cubes come with a sturdy design and reinforced stitching, so you can cram in as many outfits as you think you might need (just in case). Each cube is a different size so you can easily arrange them in your unique suitcase, and they have mesh on top to quickly see all of those outfits. Bonus: these cubes come with a laundry bag, so you can keep your dirty socks far away from your fresh, clean clothes.

07 This easy-to-use stopper to keep extra Champagne fresh Amazon KLOVEO Champagne Stopper $24 See On Amazon Reach for this easy-to-use stopper instead of those classic rubber wine stoppers when you need to keep a bit of leftover Champagne or sparkling wine fizzy in the fridge after brunch. The leakproof gadget will actually tighten around the bottle if the bottle gets too many bubbles and pressure between brunches, keeping your pricey beverage fresher for longer.

08 This seriously tiny travel charger that can power 3 devices at once Amazon AINOPE Portable Charger $29 See On Amazon I promise that you’ll toss all of your usual power banks for this portable charger because it’s so tiny — like less than 4 inches long tiny. The mini design somehow packs in two USB and one USB-C port, so you can plug in all of your travel devices at the same time. It can also charge things (like your wireless earbuds) quickly; it claims to power up an iPhone from 0 to 60% in just half an hour.

09 A cooking oil solidifier that help you avoid oily messes after dinner Amazon FryAway Cooking Oil Solidifier $9 See On Amazon This cooking oil solidifier will obviously make cleaning up your pans way quicker than usual, but you can also feel better about tossing out oil after dinner. With this plant-based powder, all of that oil will decompose about 30 days after you toss it (and you don’t have to worry about clogging your sink). So, go ahead and grab a packet and scrape off pans without any annoying oily messes.

10 These easy-to-read exercise cards to mix up your workout Amazon NewMe Yoga Exercise Cards $15 See On Amazon These workout cards are way easier than propping up a workout video on a tiny phone because you can simply place them in front of your exercise mat. You get 70 different cards with instructions, and their sweat-proof, tear-proof material will withstand your workout. If yoga isn’t your speed, there are 18 other kinds of cards, including ones for stretching, dumbbells, and bodyweight.

11 A stackable organizer to keep cans neat & easy-to-grab Amazon Greenco Fridge Soda Can Organizer $16 See On Amazon Canned beverages have a habit of ending up scattered all over the fridge, but this shatter-resistant organizer will quickly tidy them all up. The stackable design makes it easy to organize between nine and 14 unopened cans, and it keeps them compactly in a 5.5-inch wide space, freeing up other areas of your fridge.

12 These 100% natural wool balls that quicken dryer time Amazon Simple Natural Wool Dryer Balls $24 See On Amazon Switching up your usual laundry routine with these easy-to-use wool dryer balls is seriously the easiest upgrade. The bag tells you how many to throw in with different load sizes, and they then work to lift and fluff your laundry, reducing drying time and . Plus, you can add essential oils to their lint-free design for scented laundry.

13 The grippy cooking gloves that are heat-resistant up to 932 degrees Amazon Grill Armor Oven Gloves Extreme Heat Resistant Cooking Gloves $30 See On Amazon These heat-resistant gloves have a comfy fit that’s perfect for all kinds of cooking projects, because they are protective up to 932 degrees. This machine-washable pair is also covered in grippy silicone, so you can confidently transfer heavy pots from the oven, and the classic glove design gives you the ability to use your fingers.

14 This peeling foot mask that requires zero effort Amazon Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon These fruit extract peeling masks take care of any annoying calluses that seem like way too much work to exfoliate. Just rock these easy-to-wear sock masks once for an hour, and they keep taking care of dry skin for up to two weeks after, revealing soft, fresh skin.

15 These trendy & flameless taper candles that flicker like real flames Amazon GenSwin Flameless White Taper Candles (6-Pack) $26 See On Amazon These flameless candles with a remote are such an easy way to get that on-trend taper candle look without all of the mess. The flickering design stays perfectly free of dripping wax, but they are made of real wax, so they’ll always look smooth and new wherever you style them in your home.

16 An 18-in-1 wallet tool with the handiest phone stand Amazon Wallet Ninja $14 See On Amazon This seriously handy little tool is the exact same size as the cards in your wallet, so you can always keep it with you. Even with its thin design, it gives you 18 different on-the-go tools, like a bottle opener, screwdriver, a can opener, and even a spot to prop up your phone.

17 A compact spice rack with a ton of hidden storage space Amazon Cabinet Caddy SNAP! Pull & Rotate Spice Rack Organizer $43 See On Amazon This spice rack might look super slim in your kitchen cabinet, but it actually has little built-in pull tabs on the side to access all of its hidden shelves. You can rotate it and even open it up like a cabinet to neatly and compactly store all of your spices.

18 An infuser to-go bottle for fresh & fruity water Amazon Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle $15 See On Amazon There are so many trendy water bottles these days, but this flip-top bottle comes with a little fruit-infusing cup to seriously elevate your water. The durable clear design lets you see all of the fun fruits, cucumbers, or herbs you added in, and you can easily fit this 32-ounce bottle in car cup holders.

19 These reusable, highly absorbent dishcloths that look so cute Amazon brimley Reusable Swedish Dishcloths (6-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Reusable dishcloths are great for drying dishes, dusting, and general cleaning, but this six-pack will actually look aesthetic enough to display next to the kitchen sink. Each one has a soothing sky or water pattern and minimalist colors that will look nice no matter where you keep these washing machine- and dishwasher-safe cloths. They can be reused for up to a year, and after that, they’re biodegradable.

20 A skincare essence with soothing & luxurious snail mucin Amazon COSRX Snail Mucin $14 See On Amazon This lightweight and glowy skincare essence comes with that super on-trend snail mucin ingredient that’s everywhere right now, but it’s still budget-friendly. It has plenty of soothing and moisturizing power, and a damaged skin-friendly formula to make it feel even more luxurious.

21 A minimalist lamp that you can fold up & use anywhere Amazon One Fire Battery Operated Foldable & Potable Lamp $17 See On Amazon This battery-operated lamp folds up into a minimalist little disc on your desk when you’re done with work every day, which also allows you to easily move this piece from room to room. Pull it up, and this USB-rechargeable lamp is still small enough to tuck next to your laptop. This little white lamp also has touch controls, which adds to its sleek, modern appeal.

22 A 2-pack of storage straps & carriers that can hold up to 50 pounds Amazon Easy-Carry Wrap-It Storage Straps $17 See On Amazon When you’re all done rolling up the garden hose, it’s so easy to wrap these durable straps around it. Not only will they keep everything neat when you’re done watering plants, but it also gives you a carrying handle to hang up your hose back in the garage. This versatile strap also holds up to 50 pounds, so it will work with all kinds of clutter (think: heavy extension cords).

23 A heat-resistant sink cover that you can clean makeup brushes on Amazon Sink Topper Foldable Bathroom Sink Cover $26 See On Amazon This foldable cover will make your routine so much easier because it will give you all of that additional space on top of your sink to scatter your skincare, makeup, and hair tools. To make it even better — the durable, heat-resistant plastic is covered in a scrubby texture and little holes to easily clean off and rinse your makeup brushes.

24 This adjustable phone tripod & selfie stick with a handy, small remote Amazon TONEOF 60" Cell Phone Selfie Stick Tripod $24 See On Amazon This phone tripod has a telescoping top that can be adjusted from 11.4 to 60 inches tall, which allows you to use this on your desk and to take family photos when out and about. The anti-rust design allows it to be used in all weather, and it comes with a super tiny remote that’s easy to hide in pictures. Plus, this remote sticks to the side of the tripod whenever you’re ready to tuck it back in your bag.

25 This quirky pot for super happy little plants Amazon Original Earthlings Sitting Indoor Plant Pot $21 See On Amazon This little plant pot with a drainage hole is the easiest way to make your houseplant look even happier because it looks like it’s sitting on your shelf or desk. Of course, the little smiley face on the front of the durable plastic also amps up the happiness.

26 This undated planner with fun stickers & vision boards Amazon Clever Fox Planner 2nd Edition $28 See On Amazon This undated planner comes with a ton of helpful and fun stickers, so you know that you’ll actually reach for it every day. In addition to monthly and weekly calendars, this planner has spots for vision boards, goals, and gratitude journaling, which makes it easy to plan out (and achieve) your dreams in any given year. Plus, the faux-leather finish on the covers will look seriously chic on your desk.

27 This magnetic bamboo container for storing spices Amazon Estilo Premium Bamboo Salt Container $8 See On Amazon This bamboo salt container will look so much more expensive than a salt shaker, and it’s versatile enough to use for more than just that particular seasoning. The spinning magnetic lid also makes it easy to scoop out loose leaf to or whatever you put in this easy-to-wash pinch bowl.

28 These easy-to-use detergent sheets for a tidy laundry room Amazon Sheets Laundry Club Laundry Detergent Sheets (50-Pack) $17 See On Amazon You get 50 of these thin detergent sheets in this compact box, so it will be super easy to keep your laundry room tidy. It’s easy to slide the box open when it’s time for laundry day. You can also pull one of these concentrated sheets out no matter what pieces you’re washing (even those cold water loads).

29 An iced tea maker that can brew 2 quarts in mere minutes Amazon Mr. Coffee Iced Tea Maker $30 See On Amazon This iced tea maker has a pitcher built right in on the side, so after it brews, it’s immediately ready to go in the fridge or on your table, filled with ice. Go ahead and pop in your go-to loose-leaf or tea bags into the removable brew basket. Whichever you use — it will automatically turn off when your 2 quarts of iced tea is done.

30 A 5-in-1 fire extinguisher that you can tuck anywhere Amazon StaySafe 5-in-1 Fire Extinguisher $23 See On Amazon This little spray bottle is actually a fire extinguisher that you can tuck right under the kitchen sink or in the pantry. It’s super lightweight, in case you ever need to quickly grab it, and it can handle five types of fires: electrical, textile, paper, diesel, and even cooking oil.

31 A slim, non-stick slicer for mess-free bagels Amazon Hoan Bagel Guillotine $27 See On Amazon The clear cover on this bagel slicer allows you to perfectly slice each one safely, and the non-stick blade won’t hold onto any bagel pieces. Not only is this bagel slicer effective, but at less than 4 inches wide, it’s slim enough for your countertop but still sleek enough to blend right in with your appliances and decor.

32 A quirky challenge game that’s easy to learn Amazon Beat That! - The Bonkers Battle of Wacky Challenges $18 See On Amazon This hilarious game comes with a bunch of unique and seriously quirky challenges, so you can take a break from sitting around the table with a board game. The interactive pieces and cards will add plenty of icebreakers to dinner parties, and you can learn it in just about two minutes.

33 This minimalist cloud key holder with magnets Amazon TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder $7 See On Amazon This key holder is such an on-trend entryway add-on with its adorable cloud-shaped design. It has zero hooks to ruin the simple cloud design, and instead, it has a built-in magnet to hold onto three key rings (or 7.7 ounces). It also has adhesive on the back, so your wall will really be hook-free.

34 This bonding oil that replaces 6 hair care products Amazon Olaplex Hair Perfector No 7 Bonding Oil (3.3 Fl.Oz.) $28 See On Amazon This compact bottle of hair-strengthening bonding oil from cult-favorite brand Olaplex will replace a bunch of your other pricey products. The glossy formula gives you heat protection, helps out with detangling, and it even adds in some UV protection before you leave the house. It also adds shine, strength, and sleekness to your locks, making it an easy go-to.

35 A salt lamp plug-in for the coziest nighttime light Amazon Syntus Himalayan Salt Night Light $14 See On Amazon This mini plug-in salt lamp is the coziest night light to grab, because the pink-tinted salt will fill your room or bathroom with a warm, comforting glow. Under the glowy Himalayan salt top, it has a simple white base that will blend right in with your outlet.

36 These aesthetic & easy-to-use match holders Amazon Skeem Design Fireplace Glass Match Cloche with Striker $38 See On Amazon This handblown glass match holder is such a chic decor piece, and it’s actually functional next to all of your candles or incense. It comes with matches but you can flip over the colorful glass, and it comes with a simple cork that you can open to refill and keep them all in place until you’re ready to light a candle on the scorching pad on the back.

37 A hanging bug zapper that covers up to 1,500 square feet Amazon FVOAI Bug Zapper Outdoor $40 See On Amazon This bug zapper takes care of all of the annoying (and painful) bugs out there, especially mosquitos, which amps up how comfy your patio or outdoor space is. It comes with a hanging hook, a compact base, and a 4-foot cord, so it’s easy to hide it on your patio.

38 A waterproof & compact hanging bag that can hold so many toiletries Amazon BAGSMART Hanging Toiletry Bag $28 See On Amazon This hanging toiletry bag is way easier than pulling everything out of a cluttered little pouch-style toiletry bag. You can quickly grab all of your products from the extra-tidy zip-up pockets, which feature double zippers for easy access and straps to keep your bottles upright. This waterproof bag also has a pocket on the outside in case you want to zip it up but keep a few essentials handy.

39 This colorful, cute cube timer that’s truly functional Amazon mooas Cube Timer $15 See On Amazon This unique timer will look like a fun decor piece in your kitchen, and it’s so easy to set up. Simply toss the colorful cube-shaped design on your countertop with the number of minutes your recipe calls for facing up. You can even customize the alarm level if you’re far away. In addition to the kitchen, reviewers note they use these cubes to keep them on task at work, as a timer for exercise, and other time management tasks.

40 This durable dog treat mat that you can stick anywhere Amazon Aquapaw Slow Treater Licking Pad $11 See On Amazon This licking mat is small enough to stick on your on shower tiles whenever your pup is stressed about bath time. It comes with durable silicone bristles that will hold onto peanut butter or other treats, and you can even place them in the freezer to harden up soft treats to keep your dog entertained when you’re out of the house.

41 These clear organizers that are easy to stack & arrange in messy drawers Amazon SMARTAKE 13-Piece Drawer Organizers $24 See On Amazon Instead of classic organizers with dividers, grab these plastic organizers that you can arrange in a bunch of different ways — including stacking them. You can change up these non-slip dividers with ease whether find fun new gadgets for your kitchen drawer, got a bunch of new pens for your desk drawer, or buy some new skincare for a bathroom drawer.

42 These color coded resistant bands with over 25,000 5-star reviews Amazon Gymbee Resistance Bands $15 See On Amazon These versatile resistance bands come in a little carrying bag, so you can easily toss them in your gym bag. This pack comes with three colors, and each color is a different resistance, so it’s easy to tell which one you want for your workout. Reviewers love that these bands allow for a wide range of motion and that the cloth is comfortable on their bodies.

43 A cutting board with built-in containers for sliced veggies Amazon Brimley Bamboo Cutting Board with Containers & Lids $35 See On Amazon This bamboo cutting board comes with four silicone containers that perfectly fit in a built-in slot on the side. It’s the perfect setup to slide your chopped veggies or any scraps into these little collapsible containers for meal prep or easy disposal. These dishwasher-safe veggie prep containers also come with lids to pop them right in the fridge after chopping.

44 A scratch-free fisheye clip to pop on your phone Amazon ALILUSSO 180° fisheye Lens for phones $13 See On Amazon This little cell phone clip adds an easy-to-use fisheye lens right on top of your camera. It’s small enough to comfortably keep on your phone when you’re walking around taking pictures. It also has a rubber lining to keep your camera (and phone) free of any scratches.

45 These little toilet seat handles that are easy (and clean) to use Amazon Lifty Loo Antimicrobial Toilet Seat Handle (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon This little handle will be barely noticeable on your toilet, and it will make it way less gross when you need to lift the seat. It has residue-free adhesive on the back, so it will fit on any toilet, and it’s easy to place wherever you want it on the seat.

46 This easy-to-use claw tool to comfortably tackle yard-ruining weeds Amazon Grampa's Weeder Puller Tool $40 See On Amazon This weeding tool has four durable metal claws at the bottom, so it can handle all of the annoying weeds scattered around your outdoor space. It also has a spot to press down with your foot to easily grab onto larger weeds, which means you don’t have to uncomfortably bend down.

47 This highly-rated silicone kitchen set for hot pans Amazon HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts and Pot Holders $22 See On Amazon This grippy set of silicone oven mitts and pot holders four matching accessories, including two pot holders that double as trivets and machine-washable oven mitts. They all have little built-in loops, so you can hang up this heat-resistant set in your kitchen or in a cabinet. Plus, you can use the grippy trivets to open jars when you’re cooking.

48 A purse organizer that keeps your bags dust-free & easy-to-grab Amazon Zober Hanging Purse Organizer $16 See On Amazon This hanging organizer is the easiest spot to toss all of your bags and totes because you will still be able to see all of them with the transparent design. Each of your go-to bags will have its own slot, and the clear edges will keep them dust-free, while the sides are completely open to quickly grab one when you’re getting dressed.

49 A reusable writing tablet that you’ll use all over your home Amazon Boogie Board Jot Reusable Writing Tablet $20 See On Amazon You’ll honestly use this unique tablet all over your home because the reusable design is perfect for jotting down your grocery list in the kitchen, notes in work meetings, and more. It has a little slot at the bottom for the pen and a button on top to immediately erase your to-do list or grocery shopping list.