30 ways you're neglecting your body that'll cost you later

Life is busy. From work and kids to making time for your social life (and everything in between), many people forget to prioritize the thing that matters most: their own well-being.

Remembering to recharge your body is the first step to making sure everything else in your life is running smoothly. Ahead, you’ll discover a list of 30 incredible products that might just be the solution you’ve been looking for when it comes to getting back on track and taking good care of yourself.

01 Problem: You're not drinking enough water Solution: This water bottle that will remind you when to drink Amazon AQUAFIT Half Gallon Water Bottle With Time Marker $25 See On Amazon This water bottle, which holds up to a half gallon, is a game-changer for making sure you’re staying hydrated throughout the day. It features eight different time markers, which makes it easy to track your daily intake, and it comes with a gripped handle to take with you on the go or for long travel days. It comes in 17 colors, so you can pick the one you’re drawn to most.

02 Problem: You forget to stretch in the morning Solution: These resistance bands perfect for at-home workouts Amazon GYMB Resistance Band Set $16 See On Amazon You’ll have no excuse not to do at-home workouts with this elastic resistance band set. It comes with three different bands that have different resistance levels, ranging from light to strong. Whether you’re focusing on your glutes, thighs, or booty, these bands make it more convenient to squeeze in an effective workout no matter the time of day.

03 Problem: You're constantly sitting at work Solution: A bike pedal for under your desk Amazon TABEKE Pedal Exerciser $35 See On Amazon This pedal exerciser is a genius solution for getting in steps while working from home. The compact design comes fully assembled and stores perfectly under your desk. The LED screen tracks your workout duration and rotation count, so you can efficiently track your workout while sending emails and taking Zoom calls. It’s multi-tasking made easy.

04 Problem: You're not stocking up on nutritious fruits & veggies Solution: These stacking basket bins that will neatly display your fresh produce Amazon Uncluttered Designs Stacking Basket Bins $26 See On Amazon Sometimes, better visibility helps with making better choices, and these stacking baskets are amazing for openly displaying fresh produce while keeping your countertops clutter-free. The freestanding design has three tiers and a plate on the bottom and can store everything from potatoes and bananas to loaves of bread. One five-star reviewer raved, “I had my fruits and vegetables on the table or the counter. As in bananas, onions, and potatoes. I hated it. I'm glad I found this because it works perfectly for these and clears up my table and counter space.”

05 Problem: You forget to take a daily vitamin Solution: These gummy vitamins that taste delicious Amazon SmartyPants Formula Gummy Vitamins (180 Count) $20 See On Amazon Formulated with essential nutrients, these gummy vitamins work to boost energy and support healthy hair, nails, and skin. They’re packed with vitamins E, K, and F and are also made with B12 to help maintain a strong metabolism. The gummies come in three delicious flavors — lemon, blueberry, and orange. Since they’re such a treat, you’ll never forget to take them in the morning.

06 Problem: You're lacking houseplants Solution: These houseplants that help filter your air Amazon Costa Farms Clean Air Live House Plant Collection (3-Pack) $31 See On Amazon These top-rated houseplants are not your average plants for room decor. The O2 works to purify indoor air by filtering out pollutants, ultimately providing clean air all around your humble abode. They come in a pack of three and measure up to 10 inches tall. With over 12,00 five-star reviews, you can rest assured that your plants will thrive upon arrival.

07 Problem: You're not comfortable while you sleep Solution: These cooling pillows with the best reviews Amazon Sleep Restoration Bed Pillows (2-Pack) $35 See On Amazon Give yourself a good night’s rest with these cooling pillows that come highly recommended by thousands of Amazon shoppers. They are crafted from a breathable cotton material that’s made to regulate your temperature as you sleep. The impressive 250-thread count is an added bonus for extra comfort.

08 Problem: You're looking at the computer screen too long Solution: A pair of blue light glasses to fight eye strain Amazon Benicci Blue Light Glasses $12 See On Amazon The amount of daily screen time can have a real effect on your eyes. Thankfully, these blue light glasses are designed to block 99% of the dangerous rays that come from computer screens and phones. Thousands of customers have said they’ve noticed fewer headaches, reduced eye fatigue, and even a better night’s rest. This durable pair even comes with its own protective case for easy storage.

09 Problem: You're forgetting to take your makeup off Solution: This 2-in-1 balm that cleanses away your makeup Amazon KIMTRUE Makeup Remover Cleansing Balm $20 See On Amazon Taking off makeup can be dreadful, but this two-in-one makeup remover balm will make it better. The hydrating formula cleanses and moisturizes your skin while melting away and removing makeup. It’s packed with nourishing ingredients for the skin such as bilberry and moringa seed extracts, as well as Centella asiatica root extracts.

10 Problem: You're not exfoliating your skin Solution: An exfoliating brush that will also help prevent ingrown hairs Amazon Dylonic Exfoliating Brush $11 See On Amazon Use this best-selling exfoliating brush to help reduce ingrown hairs and uncomfortable razor bumps. It features super soft and fine bristles that create smooth skin when used consistently. The brush can be used on your legs, armpits, or along your bikini line, and can do its job when it’s wet or dry. Two bonus face scrubbers come with each brush.

11 Problem: You forget to wear sunscreen Solution: This SPF 30 made with chia seed oil Amazon CARDON SPF 30 Face Moisturizer $22 See On Amazon Sunscreen is perhaps the most crucial part of your skincare routine, even on days when it’s not sunny. This SPF 30 from Amazon is a great option due to its unique oil-free formula. The ingredients are packed with cactus extract and chia seeds oil which are amazing for hydrating and soothing the skin. All you need is a nickel-sized amount of product before heading outdoors.

12 Problem: You're forgetting to brush before bed Solution: This electric toothbrush that has a timer Amazon quip Adult Electric Toothbrush $25 See On Amazon This electric toothbrush features a genius two-minute timer so you can feel confident that you’ve gotten an effective brushing in. It holds a charge for up to three months, but it also comes with replaceable batteries for backup. The sleek design comes with a cover, making it perfect to take on your next vacation or to keep in your bag when you’re away from home.

13 Problem: Your shoes aren't supportive Solution: These shoe inserts that shoppers say help with plantar fasciitis Amazon PEDAG Plantar Fasciitis Arch Support Orthotic Insoles $23 See On Amazon Whether you suffer from flat feet or a high arch, these shoe inserts are amazing for upgrading your shoes. They are made from a lightweight ergonomic design that can easily be adjusted to fit any arch type. You can snag them in 13 different sizes or you can easily cut the material to line perfectly in your shoes. One five-star shopper explained, “These provide perfect relief for plantar fasciitis. I have spent all day the last two days up on my feet and I woke up today without any pain.”

14 Problem: You often skip check-ups at the doctor Solution: This notepad to plan out your day Amazon Nokingo Daily Planner Notepad $9 See On Amazon Keep your life organized with this daily notepad planner that will keep you in check and remind you of important appointments. It has all different sections that highlight the most essential parts of your day — it even includes meals and water intake. But, the best part of all is the gratitude section, so you can reflect on everything you're thankful for.

15 Problem: You're standing too much while doing dishes Solution: This anti-fatigue mat that helps reduce muscle stress Amazon Sky Solutions Oasis Anti Fatigue Mat $31 See On Amazon This anti-fatigue mat is made from a high-quality soft foam that works to reduce stress on your knees, joints, and muscles. The anti-curl edge keeps it secure on the floor so you won’t have to worry about tripping. It comes in four different sizes and is available in a variety of solid colors. If you spend a lot of time cooking and meal prepping, this is a kitchen essential.

16 Problem: You let worries get the best of you Solution: This gratitude journal to help relieve stress Amazon RYVE Daily Gratitude Journal $19 See On Amazon This versatile gratitude journal has different outlined sections that will help you relieve stress and figure out life’s problems. From practicing gratitude to tracking habits and repeating affirmations, this book is a perfect first step to your self-care journey. It has 180-degree binding that’ll make journaling easy. “The cover is sturdy, the drawings are beautiful, and the journal is wonderful,” raved one reviewer. “I love all of the ideas and guidance inside this journal, and how easy it is to fill out and use quickly and easily in my daily life.”

17 Problem: You're not carving enough time for self-care Solution: These shower fizzies with relaxing essential oils Amazon Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers $16 See On Amazon Wind down after work with these amazing shower bombs that diffuse natural essential oils for the most relaxing at-home spa experience. They come in a variety pack of six different scents including lavender, eucalyptus, vanilla, orange, rose, and lemongrass. These calming mood-boosting oils not only help you to relax, but they also promote easy breathing. As a bonus, they’re vegan.

18 Problem: You're not tracking your steps Solution: This best-selling fitness tracker that does it all Amazon Kummel Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor $26 See On Amazon This affordable fitness tracker is a best seller for many reasons. For starters, it has 14 different modes that track your steps and distance. Next, it features a monitor that can track your daily heart rate and monitor your nightly sleep schedule. The best part? It comes with a built-in USB plug, making it easier than many other devices to recharge.

19 Problem: You're not challenging your brain Solution: This 3-D jigsaw puzzle Amazon Original 3D Wooden Brain Teaser Puzzle $30 See On Amazon With over 2,500 five-star reviews, this wooden brain teaser puzzle is amazing for helping improve concentration and logical thinking. With 54 pieces to assemble, you can sit this on your desk and get to work during lulls at the office, or keep it out in the living room to entertain guests. Each piece has been precisely cut, fitted, and painted to last a lifetime.

20 Problem: You're not going to bed on time Solution: This sleep spray that’ll help you rest easy Amazon Dr Teal's Sleep Spray (3-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Going to bed can be tricky, but this sleep spray makes it a little more enticing. Scented with lavender and chamomile and formulated with melatonin, this spray can be directly used on your pillow and linens to try and calm your mind and let you know it’s time to rest. It’s paraben-free and vegan-friendly, and can also be used in the shower.

21 Problem: You're overwhelmed due to stress Solution: This adorable stress toy Amazon Boxer Gifts Calma Llama Stress Toy $12 See On Amazon Feeling overwhelmed? Give this Calma Llama stress toy a try. Thousands of Amazon customers agree that it helps them with daily anxiety. “Loving this. I have a severe anxiety disorder and this helps me out a lot...” one reviewer noted. Whether you find yourself fidgety or stressed out, just give this adorable llama a squeeze to stay calm. Keep it by your office desk or give it as a gift to cheer up anyone in your life.

22 Problem: You're not focusing on breathing Solution: This charming gadget that’ll help you recenter Amazon Mindsight ‘Breathing Buddha’ for Guided Visual Meditation $22 See On Amazon This crowd-favorite Breathing Buddha makes it easy to practice meditation and guided breathing exercises. It flashes different colors — green, purple, or blue — that will signal you when you should inhale, exhale, and take deeper breaths. Some shoppers say it’s improved their sleep pattern when done before bed, while others say it’s helped them relieve stress throughout the work day.

23 Problem: You're tripping over household clutter Solution: These storage cubes to keep you organized Amazon Greenco Foldable Storage Cubes (6-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Messy rooms can be stressful, and they can also become hazardous — however, these storage cubes are a solid way to fix the clutter problem in your home. Whether you need a place to store towels, toys, or office supplies, these cubes come in a pack of six and are easy to set up. They also fold back into a compact design to store away when not in use. Choose between 10 different colors ranging from neon green to a subtle gray.

24 Problem: You're not paying attention to your feet Solution: This foot massager that helps reduce muscle aches Amazon TheraFlow Foot Massager Roller $18 See On Amazon Combat aches and pains in your feet with this affordable foot massager that has the best reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating. Crafted from sustainable wood, it features five rows of acupressure nubs that help improve blood circulation while giving your feet a deep tissue massage. If you’re someone who spends all day on their feet, this will be a great way to get some much-needed relief.

25 Problem: Your hands are dry Solution: This incredible moisturizer that’s packed with vitamin C Amazon Sure Thing! Vitamin C Moisturizer $16 See On Amazon This lightweight moisturizer is packed with vitamin C to help brighten and protect the skin’s barrier. The non-greasy formula, which is a hybrid between a cream and a gel, is super hydrating and is made with all vegan ingredients. It can be used on your face in the morning or as part of your nighttime skincare routine.

26 Problem: You've never tried meditation Solution: This meditation floor pillow that also helps improve posture Amazon Florensi Meditation Cushion $40 See On Amazon Whether you’re a yoga connoisseur or have never tried it, this floor pillow is great for a number of reasons. This durable cushion can help keep your spine in alignment, and can also help improve your posture during yoga or a calming meditation session. It’s filled with a layer of foam padding for extra comfort, but the cover unzips and can be thrown in the washing machine for an easy clean. It comes in five dreamy colors, from navy blue to light purple.

27 Problem: You're ordering out for every meal Solution: This set of cooking utensils that come in all different colors Amazon Hot Target Cooking Set (9 Pieces) $14 See On Amazon Give your kitchen drawer a refresh with this colorful set of cooking utensils. The set of nine includes an array of nonstick essentials such as tongs, whisks, and spatulas that are all made from safe silicone rubber. Whether you choose to grill, bake, or experiment with recipes, this affordable set will make preparing at-home meals much easier.

28 Problem: You're slouching Solution: This posture corrector for back support Amazon FlexGuard Posture Corrector $14 See On Amazon If you have a sore back, this back brace can help provide some additional support. Created to help realign your spine and improve your posture, the design corrects slouched shoulders over time by retraining them. One bonus is that it fits well under clothes, so nobody will know you’re even wearing it. It’s available in sizes ranging from extra small to extra large and has an adjustable back strap.

29 Problem: You're not taking care of your nails Solution: This nail buffing block that’ll easily add shine Amazon Onsen Secret Professional Nail Buffe $15 See On Amazon Instead of weekly visits to the nail salon, opt for this affordable nail buffer that will renew and strengthen your nails. It features three sides that work to file, smooth, and bring out the natural shine of your nails while promoting growth. This block works with replacement pads — after 10 days of use, you can add a new pad to the buffer and continue to use it.