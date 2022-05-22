40 weird but genius hacks for saving money around your house

Saving money around the house is easier than you think. It can be as simple as making coffee at home instead of picking up a drink at the coffee shop, or reducing your energy bill in small ways. On Amazon, you’ll find tons of surprisingly genius products that help you cut down on everyday costs.

If not managed properly, your food costs can make a significant dent in your budget. Saving money on dining out by bringing your own lunch with you to work in this insulated lunch bag. And you can store your meal prepping and leftovers in these food storage bowls that come in a pack of 50.

Cut down on energy use while doing your laundry by air-drying your clothes on this drying rack that collapses for easy storage. Wash your clothes in cold water instead of hot by using these detergent pods that are designed to dissolve in cold water.

However you choose to cut down your budget, you’ll find tons of genius hacks in this list that’ll make the process so much easier.

01 Making coffee at home instead of going to a coffee shop Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $19 See On Amazon It's easier and more affordable than you think to recreate the drinks you love from a coffee shop at home. Use this frother on your milk (dairy or non-dairy) to create a lightweight foam in just a few minutes. The frother is lightweight and easy to use with just the push of a button. It also comes with its own metal stand so you have somewhere to keep it.

02 Decorating with LED lights to save on energy Amazon HitLights Smart LED Strip Lights $39 See On Amazon Using LED lights as decor around the house can help cut down on the amount of electricity used from overhead lights. This strip of LED lights is over 30 feet long and is perfect for wrapping around a room. You can adjust the lights through an app or through a remote control, with the option to choose between multiple colors. Each day, your living space can look a little different.

03 Using reusable storage bags for out of season clothes Amazon SPACE MAX Premium Space Saver Vacuum Storage Bags (6-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Clothes that aren't in seasons are just taking up space in your dresser and closet. You've got no need for turtlenecks in the summer, for example. Free up space with these storage bags that have a valve so you can suck out excess air with a vacuum hose, reducing the volume of the bag by 80%. You can also use the bags to store extra linens or towels.

04 Using unbreakable glassware when you have a party Amazon Prestee Plastic Wine Glasses Set (12-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Depending on what type of guests you have at your parties, you... might not be able to trust them with your glassware. It's better to be safe than sorry and use these stemless plastic wine glasses that won't break when dropped. The glasses come in a set of 12 and are perfect for indoor or outdoor use. You can even use them for non-alcoholic beverages.

05 Brewing your own beer at home Amazon Craft A Brew Beer Making Kit $50 See On Amazon Buying packs of beer can add up, but if you learn to make your own beer at home, you'll save so much money. This beer-making kit comes with all the tools and ingredients to need to make your first batch, including a glass bottle, funnel, airlock, thermometer, and a recipe kit. Choose between 12 flavors, from American Pale Ale to chocolate milk stout.

06 Carrying a reusable water bottle instead of buying plastic bottles Amazon 50 Strong BPA-free Reusable Water Bottle $19 See On Amazon Using a reusable water bottle is not only better for your wallet, but it's better for the environment too. This reusable water bottle has a leakproof cap that's easy to pop open and a handle for easy carrying. It also has notations on the bottle that make it easy to ensure you're drinking the recommended amount of water for a day.

07 Using reusable bowls for lunches and food prep Amazon Reli. Meal Prep Container Bowls (50-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Buying lunches out can get expensive fast, but you'd be surprised at how easy and affordable it is to bring your own lunch to work. Use these meal prep containers, which come in a pack of 50, to transport your lunch or store leftovers. The containers can be washed and reused, and are safe to use in the freezer and the microwave.

08 Getting this fancy lunch box instead of (literally) brown-bagging it Amazon Upper Order Durable Insulated Lunch Box Tote $17 See On Amazon If you're gonna take food with you on the go, then you'll want to have the proper bag to keep it from going bad. This insulated lunch box keeps your food from spoiling, and you can even add an ice pack to keep it cold. The lunch bag has interior and exterior pockets, and a sturdy handle and strap for carrying. Over 3,500 happy customers have given it a five-star rating. It also comes in four colors.

09 Creating your own K-cups Amazon K&J Reusable K Cups (4-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Keurig machines are such a convenient way to make coffee, but K-cups can be expensive and wasteful. These reusable K-cups are compatible with Keurig and other single-serve coffee machines. The pods are made from a stainless steel mesh and can be filled with your favorite coffee grounds, or even tea leaves, to make a delicious beverage. You get four pods per pack.

10 Using a bidet and cutting down on toilet paper usage Amazon Greenco Mechanical Bidet $34 See On Amazon Toilet paper is one of those essentials you just can't get around buying. But you can reduce the amount you use by getting a bidet attachment for your toilet. This bidet has both hot and cold settings, so you can get the most comfortable temperature. It also has an adjustable nozzle so you can get the ideal angle and leave the bathroom feeling squeaky clean.

11 Using reusable dryer balls instead of sheets Amazon Wool Dryer Balls $13 See On Amazon Dryer sheets have to be thrown out after each use, but these dryer balls can be used hundreds of times. These extra-large wool dryer balls help soften your laundry, reduce wrinkles, and prevent static. They come in a pack of six and you can use more than one at once, depending on the size of your load.

12 Adding motion sensor lights to save money while illuminating small places Amazon Wireless LED Motion Sensor Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Keeping overhead lights on all the time can rack up your energy bill. Instead, try these small LED lights that can help illuminate small spaces like a bathroom, closet, or staircase. The lights come in a pack of three and can be installed using either screw or the adhesive tape that comes with the lights. They're operated by a motion sensor and turn on when they detect movement within 10 feet.

13 Using the sun to recharge your outdoor lights Amazon KIZEN Collapsible LED Solar Lantern $25 See On Amazon Whether you're out camping or just hanging on your patio, these solar-powered lights will come in handy. The lights have a solar panel on top that charges the lamp, which can be collapsed to be almost completely flat, making it easy to carry with you. It has three different light modes (high, low, SOS) and can also double as a phone charger.

14 Using reusable paper towels to reduce waste Amazon ZeroWastely Reusable Paper Towels $31 See On Amazon Swap out your disposable paper towel with these reusable paper towels that can roll up and fit on a dispenser. The 24 cloths in the pack are made from absorbent cotton that can pick up spills just like a regular paper towel. They even come with a cardboard tube, so you can place them directly on your paper towel roll holder.

15 Changing your plugs to smart plugs Amazon Kasa Smart Plug Wifi Outlet (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon The outlets in your house or apartment are probably as old as the building itself, but you can easily give them an upgrade with these smart plugs. The pack of two plugs is less than $20, but they can do so much — including connecting to your Alexa and Google Home devices, allowing you to operate the outlet with voice controls. You can also use the outlets' app to set a timer or turn your electronics on and off from afar.

16 Opting to use a drying rack instead of a dryer Amazon Honey-Can-Do Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack $34 See On Amazon Save energy by air-drying your clothes instead of using an electric dryer. This collapsable drying rack has 12 bars for hanging your clothes on. It's especially handy for hanging clothes that are delicate or that you don't want to shrink in the dryer. The rack collapses flat so you can easily store it away when not in use.

17 Investing in a smart thermostat to heat and cool your home Amazon Google Nest Thermostat $124 See On Amazon It's hard to remember to adjust the temperature every time you leave the house, but luckily, this smart thermostat does the work for you. The Google Nest thermostat automatically turns down its temperature when you leave the house, plus it connects to an app on your phone so you can adjust the temperature from anywhere in or out of the house. It also collects data and offers suggestions on how you can save more on energy.

18 Preventing food spoilage with a vacuum sealer Amazon MegaWise Powerful Compact Vacuum Sealer $56 See On Amazon Extend the life of your meat and produce with this vacuum sealer machine that creates an airtight seal, which removes excess moisture and oxygen that can cause your food to spoil. The machine comes with 10 vacuum seal bags. Thanks to the cutter that’s attached to the machine, to you can cut the bags to the exact size you want.

19 Growing your own herbs instead of buying them in the store Amazon Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit $20 See On Amazon If you buy herbs from the grocery store, they'll likely go bad in your fridge before you can use them all. Instead, try growing your own herbs so you always have fresh ones on hand. This herb garden kit comes with everything you need to get started, including burlap pots, a soil disc, markers for labeling the plants, and four seed packets including basil, parsley, cilantro, and chives.

20 Using a TubShroom to avoid costly plumbing issues Amazon TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector $13 See On Amazon Unclogging a shower drain can be both a disgusting and time-consuming task. Save the time and money of hiring a professional by using this tub shroom, which catches hair before it can clog up your drain. The hair and gunk are easy to wipe off and place back in your drain. It can be used in your shower drain or in your sink drain.

21 Trying out budget envelopes to better manage your cash Amazon Juvale Budget Envelopes (96-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Budgeting can be tricky, but it's one of the most important skills you can master. This set of 96 budget envelopes will help get you started. They come in a variety of colors to help you sort your cash for different spending purposes, from gas to vacation. The envelopes have a section for labeling, as well as a ledger for keeping track of where you're spending.

22 Using the right tools to make sure your candles last as long as possible Amazon RONXS 3-in-1 Candle Accessory Set $18 See On Amazon I recently started getting into candles and realized that you need more than just a lighter or matches to keep your candles intact. This candle accessory kit comes with three tools that make candle care easier, including angled wick-trimming scissors, a snuffer for putting out candles, and a dipper to reposition your wicks. With a little bit of candle TLC, yours will start lasting even longer.

23 Treating stains on clothes immediately, instead of letting them sit Amazon Shout Stain Remover Wipes $8 See On Amazon Sometimes you stain your clothes while out and about and aren't able to rush to the laundry room to scrub the mess out. That's where these Shout stain remover wipes come in handy. The wipes have 12 individually wrapped wipes that are ideal for throwing in your purse. Just use the wipes on your clothing stain to help remove it sooner rather than later.

24 Cutting down on water use with a shower timer Amazon dretec Digital Waterproof Shower Timer $18 See On Amazon It’s easy to lose track of time when you’re taking a shower, so if you’re looking to cut down on water use, get this waterproof digital timer. The device allows you to start and stop timing, as well as choose a specific amount of time. It can also switch to function as a clock. It has a magnet in the back as well as a stand for propping it up. This is also a great way to regain more control of your morning.

25 Getting a kit that'll help you empty bottles completely Amazon Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit (6-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Get the most out of your favorite lotion with this bottle emptying kit that helps prop the bottle upside down, allowing the liquid to pool near the cap. The kit comes with six specialty lids that have legs like a tripod to keep your bottled propped up. You can also use them for getting the last drop out of condiments, or even a stubborn bottle of honey.

26 Using a draft stopper to control your room's temperature Amazon Holikme Door Draft Stopper $9 See On Amazon If you have a large gap under your door, it can leak heating or air conditioning out of the house. Control your home’s temperature with this door draft stopper that attaches to the bottom of your door with a strip of strong adhesive. The stopper closes the gap under your door, but won’t damage your floor when opening and closing.

27 Cooking big meals at home that you can eat all week Amazon LOVECASA Casserole Dish with Lid $50 See On Amazon Making a large meal like a casserole is a great way to have leftovers throughout the week. This casserole dish holds four quarts, so it’s perfect for making a big lasagna, macaroni, or any of your other favorite casserole dishes. The ceramic dish is covered in an enamel coating that helps reduce the risk of cracking or chipping. What sets this dish apart is its versatility — you can use it in the oven, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher.

28 Organizing coupons to save money on household items Amazon Evelots Grocery Coupon Organizer $8 See On Amazon Coupons are one of the most tried and true ways of saving money, but the important thing is having a good place to keep all your clippings organized. This coupon organizer comes with dividers and labels for creating sections like produce and canned goods. It has a hook and loop closure that can easily be attached to the front of a grocery cart, which is incredibly convenient during check-out time.

29 Buying reusable straws over plastic straws Amazon Senneny Stainless Steel Straws (5-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Buying disposable straws is not only a waste of money, but a waste of plastic. This set of five stainless steel straws is perfect for smoothie or iced coffee fans. Each straw has a silicone-coated tip for more comfortable drinking, and the set comes with two brushes for easier cleaning.

30 Mending rips and holes by yourself Amazon Magicfly Mini Sewing Machine $44 See On Amazon You don’t have to throw out a piece of clothing just because it has a little tear. Repair your clothing yourself with this mini sewing machine that is perfect for mending a small hole in your pants or fixing an unraveled hem. The machine has two speed modes and a built-in light for better visibility. It also comes with a 42-piece accessory kit that includes 36 bobbins, scissors, and a tape measure.

31 Protecting expensive furniture in advance Amazon FTSTC Furniture Protectors (10-Piece) $21 See On Amazon Keep your furniture from getting scratched up by your pets with these furniture protectors. The plastic protectors are transparent, so they’ll easily blend in with your furniture while creating a barrier between the furniture and the claws. They can be attached to your couch or chair with adhesive, but it also comes with pins for added security.

32 Washing your clothes in cold water instead of hot Amazon Tide Pods Coldwater Clean Laundry Detergent $24 See On Amazon Reduce your hot water bill by washing your clothes in cold water using these Tide Pods. The detergent pods are formulated specifically to be used in cold water, dissolving completely just as they would in hot water. Even if you have to use hot water, these pods will still perform wonderfully, which is likely why they have well over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

33 Grabbing a heated blanket before heating your entire home during cold days Amazon CURECURE Heated Throw Blanket $40 See On Amazon When it’s cold out, you may be tempted to turn up the heat in the whole house. It’s more efficient and cost-saving to use this heated blanket, so you can warm yourself directly. The blanket has four different heating levels and automatically turns off after three hours, so you’re not in danger of overheating.

34 Making your own home gym instead of getting a membership Amazon Amazon Basics Neoprene Workout Dumbbell $46 See On Amazon Get a solid workout in without leaving the house — or draining your wallet — with this set of dumbbells. The set comes with three pairs of weights between 2-5 pounds. The cast iron dumbbells are coated in neoprene for added safety and comfort. They also come with their own stand for easy storage when not in use.

35 Utilizing a grocery list instead of winging it at the store Amazon Fastcheck Grocery List Magnet Pad $10 See On Amazon When I don’t make a grocery list, I find myself wandering aimlessly around the store and spending more money than necessary. This magnetic grocery list can stick on your fridge and has lists of 110 common grocery items broken down into categories. Leave it on your fridge and mark off things you need throughout the week, then just tear off the list and take it with you.

36 Opting for this portable blender instead of stopping at the smoothie shop Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $21 See On Amazon Not only does this personal blender make it easy to concoct tasty single-serving smoothies, but the blender jar can also be used as a cup, reducing the number of dishes you have to clean. It also comes with a travel lid so your fresh smoothie doesn’t spill. The blender itself weighs less than a pound, so it’s easy to pick up and move around.

37 Recharging your batteries to get the most life out of them Amazon EBL Smart Battery Charger $19 See On Amazon Save yourself from having to buy new batteries with this battery charger, which is compatible with common batteries like AA and D, as well as less common ones like 9V. The device has an LCD screen that displays the charging progress of the batteries, which take less than three hours to fully charge.

38 Ditching the pitcher and plastic bottles for filtered water right out of your tap Amazon PUR PLUS Faucet Mount Water Filtration System $23 See On Amazon Having a filtered water pitcher in your fridge means you have to constantly refill your water pitcher. Ever wish the process could be easier? This water filtration system mounts directly onto your faucet, so you can fill your glass with clean, filtered water right from the tap. It helps remove over 70 impurities from your water, including lead. A filter light comes on when it’s time to replace it, for added convenience.

39 Using a personal fan instead of turning on the AC Amazon SWEETFULL Portable Neck Fan $24 See On Amazon Keep cool during the day and while you sleep with this portable neck fan that sits on your shoulders. The fan is powerful — yet blissfully quiet — and has three different speeds. It can run for 4-16 hours, depending on which power setting you use. It’s battery-operated, so you don’t have to worry about getting tangled in cords.