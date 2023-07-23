40 Weird but genius things that saved people so much money around the house

If you go through journals like it’s nobody’s business, invest in this chic reusable smart notebook, which you can use over and over again to write down all your hopes and dreams (or just your notes during class). Each of its 36 pages can be reused; all you have to do is write with the included pen, scan with your phone to save your notes to the corresponding app, and wipe away the eraseable ink with a damp cloth. The app is designed with technology that allows you to search through and send your notes with ease, and you'll find it simpler than ever to keep track of your musings.